MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions
Pan African anticipates lower 2H costs

Tip Updates 

Pan African anticipates lower 2H costs

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tip Updates

  1. IHG hit by Hong Kong protests

  2. Segro bumps up annual dividend

  3. Knights on an acquisitions charge

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Intercontinental Hotels, HSBC & more

  3. Stock Screens 

    Shares with the Magic Formula

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Tesco, De La Rue, William Hill & more

  5. Tip Updates 

    Segro bumps up annual dividend

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

IHG hit by Hong Kong protests

Group revenue was up by 6 per cent, but its Chinese business was hurt by unrest in Hong Kong last year

IHG hit by Hong Kong protests
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Segro bumps up annual dividend

Segro bumps up annual dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Knights on an acquisitions charge

Knights on an acquisitions charge
BUY

Tip Updates 

Grainger raises £187m to fund PRS projects

Grainger raises £187m to fund PRS projects
BUY

Tip Updates 

Bank of Georgia profits surge

Bank of Georgia profits surge
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

IHG hit by Hong Kong protests

Group revenue was up by 6 per cent, but its Chinese business was hurt by unrest in Hong Kong last year

IHG hit by Hong Kong protests
HOLD

Stock Screens 

Shares with the Magic Formula

Shares with the Magic Formula

Tip Updates 

Segro bumps up annual dividend

Segro bumps up annual dividend
BUY

AlphaScreens 

Burberry and RELX still score for quality

Burberry and RELX still score for quality
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Aim-traded shares that hit the target

Our small-cap stock picking expert highlights a number of buying opportunities, and is also exiting two holdings

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now