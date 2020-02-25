MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions
Clinigen's progress comes at a price

Tip Updates 

Clinigen's progress comes at a price

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Clinigen Group Plc

  1. Debt weighs heavy as Clinigen looks for organic growth

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Follow the insiders

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Barclays, GVC, Kier & more

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode

    Alpha

  4. Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

    Simon Thompson's property pick primed to re-rate

    Alpha

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Malaysia’s PM Mahatir sends his resignation letter

More on Clinigen Group Plc

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?

The infection prevention specialist looks well-positioned to benefit from greater demand for best-in-class infection prevention products

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?
BUY

Tip Updates 

Kosmos chooses debt and dividends

Kosmos chooses debt and dividends
SELL

Tip Updates 

Quartix’s fleet focus hits sales

Quartix’s fleet focus hits sales
BUY

Tip Updates 

Aveva posts solid update

Aveva posts solid update
BUY

Tip Updates 

Kaz overcomes weak copper market

Kaz overcomes weak copper market
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?

The infection prevention specialist looks well-positioned to benefit from greater demand for best-in-class infection prevention products

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?
BUY

Tip Updates 

Quartix’s fleet focus hits sales

Quartix’s fleet focus hits sales
BUY

Simon Thompson 

Follow the insiders

Insider share buying in two undervalued small-cap plays is worth following

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode

Coronavirus sell-off means watchlist mode
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Aveva posts solid update

Aveva posts solid update
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now