Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Keeping up in virus-stricken markets

Keeping up in virus-stricken markets

By John Rosier

The penny finally dropped. Once cases of Coronavirus infections accelerated outside China, specifically in South Korea, Iran and Italy, markets woke up to the likely impact on global economic growth. It began to fear the worst. In the last six trading days of the month, the Dow Jones dropped 13 per cent, recording its fourth-largest percentage fall over six days in 75 years. The only worse periods were the October 1987 crash, September 2011 (9/11) and October 2008, (the financial crisis). The S&P 500 fell 8.4 per cent in February but, on an intra-day basis, it plunged 15.8 per cent from its 19 February all-time high.

