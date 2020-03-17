MenuSearch

Join us now

Antofagasta to cut spending

Tip Updates 

Antofagasta to cut spending

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Antofagasta Plc

  1. Antofagasta gets the copper crown

  2. Antofagasta on an earnings high

  3. Payout prospect another Antofagasta tick

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Markets subside again, Aviva, William Hill & more

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting value plays

  3. Stock Screens 

    Hunting Genuine Value in market debris

  4. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

  5. AlphaScreens 

    Finding quality shares in the rubble

    Alpha

More on Antofagasta Plc

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Polypipe weathers construction slowdown

In the face of a subdued UK construction backdrop, the plastic piping specialist was boosted by its 2018 acquisitions

Polypipe weathers construction slowdown
BUY

Tip Updates 

Harworth returns dented by delays

Harworth returns dented by delays
BUY

Tip Updates 

Peru tells Anglo to down tools at Quellaveco

Peru tells Anglo to down tools at Quellaveco
BUY

Tip Updates 

Gamma still on track for growth

Gamma still on track for growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Ferguson on track with demerger

Ferguson on track with demerger
HOLD

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Polypipe weathers construction slowdown

In the face of a subdued UK construction backdrop, the plastic piping specialist was boosted by its 2018 acquisitions

Polypipe weathers construction slowdown
BUY

Tip Updates 

Harworth returns dented by delays

Harworth returns dented by delays
BUY

Tip Updates 

Peru tells Anglo to down tools at Quellaveco

Peru tells Anglo to down tools at Quellaveco
BUY

Tip Updates 

Gamma still on track for growth

Gamma still on track for growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Ferguson on track with demerger

Ferguson on track with demerger
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now