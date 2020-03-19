MenuSearch

Join us now

Pennon agrees Viridor sale

Tip Updates 

Pennon agrees Viridor sale

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Pennon Group Plc

  1. Surviving the sell-off

  2. ERFs lead momentum at Pennon

  3. Waste is potential at Pennon

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three buying opportunities

  2. Directors Deals 

    Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: market rout continues, Morrison, Royal Mail & more

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Next, Burberry, Prudential & more

  5. In depth 

    Surviving the sell-off

More on Pennon Group Plc

In depth 

Surviving the sell-off

Phil Oakley explains how investors should respond to the Covid-19 crisis

Surviving the sell-off

Tip Updates 

ERFs lead momentum at Pennon

ERFs lead momentum at Pennon
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Waste is potential at Pennon

Waste is potential at Pennon
BUY

Asset Allocation 

Alternative profits

Alternative profits

Tip Updates 

Pennon recycles waste into profits

Pennon recycles waste into profits
BUY

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer

As the coronavirus outbreak causes considerable market uncertainty, the Reit has opted not to proceed with its planned equity raise

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer
BUY

Tip Updates 

Go defensive with Emis

Go defensive with Emis
BUY

Tip Updates 

Cello expands healthcare business

Cello expands healthcare business
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Restore confident heading into 2020

Restore confident heading into 2020
BUY

Tip Updates 

Empiric targets increased dividend cover

Empiric targets increased dividend cover
HOLD

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer

As the coronavirus outbreak causes considerable market uncertainty, the Reit has opted not to proceed with its planned equity raise

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer
BUY

Tip Updates 

Go defensive with Emis

Go defensive with Emis
BUY

Tip Updates 

Cello expands healthcare business

Cello expands healthcare business
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Restore confident heading into 2020

Restore confident heading into 2020
BUY

Tip Updates 

Empiric targets increased dividend cover

Empiric targets increased dividend cover
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now