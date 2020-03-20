MenuSearch

Join us now

Coronavirus smashes Burberry sales

Tip Updates 

Coronavirus smashes Burberry sales

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Burberry Group Plc

  1. Burberry lays out Coronavirus impact

  2. Burberry struts forth in China

  3. Picking merger winners

Most read today

  1. Directors Deals 

    Barclays insiders buy (and sell) the dip

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Three buying opportunities

  3. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Next, Burberry, Prudential & more

  4. Coronavirus 

    How coronavirus will impact supermarkets

  5. The Trader 

    Don’t get caught short

More on Burberry Group Plc

Tips & Ideas 

Burberry lays out Coronavirus impact

The outbreak has severely impacted trading in China

Burberry lays out Coronavirus impact
BUY

Tip Updates 

Burberry struts forth in China

Burberry struts forth in China
BUY

Shares 

Picking merger winners

Picking merger winners

Tips of the Week 

Buy revitalised Burberry

Buy revitalised Burberry
BUY

Tip Updates 

Burberry looking smart with new collections

Burberry looking smart with new collections
BUY

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

National Express weighs scrapping dividend

The transport group will likely secure support from the UK and Spanish governments

National Express weighs scrapping dividend
SELL

Tip Updates 

Petropavlovsk finds shadowy buyer for IRC stake

Petropavlovsk finds shadowy buyer for IRC stake
BUY

Tip Updates 

Prudent Next prepares for sales wipeout

Prudent Next prepares for sales wipeout
BUY

Tip Updates 

Pennon agrees Viridor sale

Pennon agrees Viridor sale
BUY

Tip Updates 

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer

Warehouse Reit shelves open offer
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

National Express weighs scrapping dividend

The transport group will likely secure support from the UK and Spanish governments

National Express weighs scrapping dividend
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Clean up with PZ Cussons

Clean up with PZ Cussons
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Vistry turnaround shines through

Vistry turnaround shines through
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Just Group: downside protection

Just Group: downside protection
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now