MenuSearch

Join us now

Genel's big plans hit Covid-19 block

Tips of the Week 

Genel's big plans hit Covid-19 block

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Genel Energy Plc

  1. Genel delivers solid performance

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Exploiting market mis-pricing

  3. Stock Screens 

    Shares that are as cheap as they've ever been

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Equities run out of steam, SIG, British Land & more

  5. Buy to Let 

    Government offers support to landlords and tenants

More on Genel Energy Plc

More on Tips of the Week

Tips of the Week 

OneSavings Bank will survive

Shares in the specialist lender have been heavily sold off, but an eventual rebound is likely

OneSavings Bank will survive
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Costain not looking so smart

Costain not looking so smart
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Clean up with PZ Cussons

Clean up with PZ Cussons
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Vistry turnaround shines through

Vistry turnaround shines through
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth

Avon Rubber offers defensive growth
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tips of the Week 

OneSavings Bank will survive

Shares in the specialist lender have been heavily sold off, but an eventual rebound is likely

OneSavings Bank will survive
BUY

Share Tips 

Buckle into Codemasters

Buckle into Codemasters
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Costain not looking so smart

Costain not looking so smart
SELL

Tip Updates 

SIG’s woes continue

SIG’s woes continue
SELL

Tip Updates 

Arbuthnot pulls guidance

Arbuthnot pulls guidance
HOLD

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now