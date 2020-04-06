MenuSearch

Join us now

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth

Tip Updates 

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tip Updates

  1. Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm

  2. Segro confirms dividend payment

  3. Centrica scraps final dividend

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares bounce, Legal & General, WH Smith & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

  4. Shares 

    Get ready for the recovery

  5. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm

Revenue was up by 40 per cent, but the group has deferred its half-year dividend as a precaution in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm
BUY

Tip Updates 

Segro confirms dividend payment

Segro confirms dividend payment
BUY

Tip Updates 

Centrica scraps final dividend

Centrica scraps final dividend
SELL

Tip Updates 

Hollywood Bowl boosts balance sheet after stores close

Hollywood Bowl boosts balance sheet after stores close
BUY

Tip Updates 

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tips & Ideas 

WH Smith prepares to seek investor support

The retailer expects a collapse in airport revenues

WH Smith prepares to seek investor support
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Restaurant Group orders Wagamama support

Restaurant Group orders Wagamama support
SELL

AlphaScreens 

Screening for dividend danger

Screening for dividend danger
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Diageo: shaken, not stirred

Diageo: shaken, not stirred
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now