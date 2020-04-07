MenuSearch

Join us now

Cineworld scraps dividends and seeks lender support

Tip Updates 

Cineworld scraps dividends and seeks lender support

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Cineworld Group Plc

  1. Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story

  2. Surviving the sell-off

  3. Cineworld unveils another massive acquisition

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Shares bounce, Legal & General, WH Smith & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus-crisis: How to buy the bounce

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Mission reveals Covid-19 action plan

  4. Shares 

    Get ready for the recovery

  5. Stock Screens 

    Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

More on Cineworld Group Plc

Tip Updates 

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story

The cinema operator could breach its financial covenants

Cineworld’s coronavirus horror story
SELL

In depth 

Surviving the sell-off

Surviving the sell-off

Tip Updates 

Cineworld unveils another massive acquisition

Cineworld unveils another massive acquisition
SELL

Tip Updates 

Cineworld cuts trading expectations

Cineworld cuts trading expectations
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Cineworld highly leveraged following Regal acquisition

Cineworld highly leveraged following Regal acquisition
SELL

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage

While the home emergency repairs and improvement group is cutting back on marketing, it is retaining all of its workers

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage
BUY

Tip Updates 

4imprint drops dividend as orders plummet

4imprint drops dividend as orders plummet
HOLD

Tip Updates 

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth
BUY

Tip Updates 

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm

Tracsis cashed up to weather the storm
BUY

Tip Updates 

Segro confirms dividend payment

Segro confirms dividend payment
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage

While the home emergency repairs and improvement group is cutting back on marketing, it is retaining all of its workers

HomeServe looking resilient amid the corona carnage
BUY

Tip Updates 

4imprint drops dividend as orders plummet

4imprint drops dividend as orders plummet
HOLD

Directors Deals 

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Diageo remains in play as CMO departs

Stock Screens 

Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

Blue-chips surviving and thriving in the crash

Tip Updates 

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth

Grainger flags lower second-half rental growth
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now