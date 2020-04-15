MenuSearch

Join us now

Dotdigital customer loyalty grows

Coronavirus 

Dotdigital customer loyalty grows

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on dotDigital Group Plc

  1. Dotdigital reports double-digit growth

  2. Recurring sales edge up at dotdigital

  3. Sign on the dotdigital line

Most read today

  1. Tip Updates 

    Is AA headed for breakdown?

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

  3. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

More on dotDigital Group Plc

More on Coronavirus

Coronavirus 

Spirent confirms dividend

The telecoms testing provider had a 'robust' first quarter

Spirent confirms dividend
BUY

Coronavirus 

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Economics and coronavirus: how does policy impact my money?

Coronavirus 

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Coronavirus crash: how to protect your dividend income

Coronavirus 

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Companies & Markets Show: Margin of safety

Coronavirus 

FTSE 350 Profitability: the direction is clear, but not the severity

FTSE 350 Profitability: the direction is clear, but not the severity

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Chesnara looks insulated

Though new business is likely to slow, Covid-19 is not expected to affect a back book largely in run-off

Chesnara looks insulated
BUY

Coronavirus 

Spirent confirms dividend

Spirent confirms dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Costain's HS2 work gets green light

Costain's HS2 work gets green light
SELL

Tips & Ideas 

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings
SELL

Managing Your Money 

Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now