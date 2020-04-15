MenuSearch

Join us now

Is AA headed for breakdown?

Tip Updates 

Is AA headed for breakdown?

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on AA Plc

  1. AA's debt still looms

  2. The private paradox

  3. AA dips on FCA report

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: stocks slide, Hunting, Liontrust & more

  2. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  3. Simon Thompson 

    COVID-19: Watkin Jones’ business model offers protection

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: What shape will recovery take?

  5. Managing Your Money 

    Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

More on AA Plc

Tip Updates 

AA's debt still looms

The group's huge debt and an incoming FCA review cast a shadow over its trading update

AA's debt still looms
SELL

Shares 

The private paradox

The private paradox

Tip Updates 

AA dips on FCA report

AA dips on FCA report
SELL

Tip Updates 

AA's debt still sky high

AA's debt still sky high
SELL

Tip Updates 

AA makes tentative progress

AA makes tentative progress
SELL

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Chesnara looks insulated

Though new business is likely to slow, Covid-19 is not expected to affect a back book largely in run-off

Chesnara looks insulated
BUY

Tip Updates 

Costain's HS2 work gets green light

Costain's HS2 work gets green light
SELL

Tip Updates 

SDL grows leading accounts

SDL grows leading accounts
BUY

Tip Updates 

EnQuest impairs itself into the red

EnQuest impairs itself into the red
SELL

Tip Updates 

PureTech mulls Nasdaq listing

PureTech mulls Nasdaq listing
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Chesnara looks insulated

Though new business is likely to slow, Covid-19 is not expected to affect a back book largely in run-off

Chesnara looks insulated
BUY

Coronavirus 

Spirent confirms dividend

Spirent confirms dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Costain's HS2 work gets green light

Costain's HS2 work gets green light
SELL

Tips & Ideas 

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings

Hunting pulls guidance, warns on earnings
SELL

Managing Your Money 

Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

Take this Covid-19 cue to revisit your strategy

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now