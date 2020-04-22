MenuSearch

Join us now

Drax holds firm on dividend

Tip Updates 

Drax holds firm on dividend

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Drax Group Plc

  1. Drax directors pile in

  2. Drax lays out exit from coal

  3. Drax to review coal generation

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    10 cheap small-caps

  2. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil's slide hits stocks, London Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap recovery buys

  4. Coronavirus 

    Coronavirus crash: should I start investing now?

  5. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Oil slumps, Aston Martin, Redrow & more

More on Drax Group Plc

Directors Deals 

Drax directors pile in

The group has yet to report any disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic

Drax directors pile in

Tip Updates 

Drax lays out exit from coal

Drax lays out exit from coal
BUY

Tip Updates 

Drax to review coal generation

Drax to review coal generation
BUY

Investing for Growth 

Invest like a mega fund

Invest like a mega fund

Tip Updates 

Drax energised by acquisition

Drax energised by acquisition
BUY

More on Tip Updates

Tip Updates 

Target Healthcare declares third interim dividend

The care home landlord collected rent for the March quarter in line with historical norms

Target Healthcare declares third interim dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Sumo swings to profit

Sumo swings to profit
BUY

Tip Updates 

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons
BUY

Tip Updates 

Margins stumble at Keywords

Margins stumble at Keywords
BUY

Tip Updates 

Clinigen signs licensing agreement

Clinigen signs licensing agreement
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Tip Updates 

Target Healthcare declares third interim dividend

The care home landlord collected rent for the March quarter in line with historical norms

Target Healthcare declares third interim dividend
BUY

Tip Updates 

Sumo swings to profit

Sumo swings to profit
BUY

Stock Screens 

10 cheap small-caps

10 cheap small-caps

AlphaScreens 

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists

Aim the hunting ground for recovery optimists
Alpha

Tip Updates 

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons

Soap is precious for PZ Cussons
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now