FDM's consulting stumbles

To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
to enjoy limited access to the following:
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
The Trader
EasyJet – prepare for landing
A boardroom bunfight and a global pandemic have rattled the airline’s shares, but amplified the volatility that traders love
Michael Taylor