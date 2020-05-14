MenuSearch

Ideas Farm: Short surge

By Algy Hall

A number of the shares highlighted in the tips and ideas section this week can also be found in this week's Ideas Farm tables. One of the most striking of these is Hammerson (HMSO). And the reason the company’s position in our tables is striking is not good. 

 

The shopping-centre-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) is now the second most shorted UK-listed stock, based on Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosures. What makes this all the more noteworthy is that it has been soaring up the table of most shorted shares over recent weeks. Since the end of last week alone outstanding short interest has jumped by 1.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent at the time of going to press, with seven firms disclosing negative bets against the shares. Sharp surges in shorts are often worth paying attention to. 

The level of shorts now surpasses a previous peak of just over 9 per cent in early March, based on historical data from Castellain Capital’s short tracker. Short positions were trimmed back to about 5 per cent in mid April as short sellers locked in the gains from dramatic share price falls, but have quickly more than doubled from that level.

Worryingly, the sharp resurgence in short interest has not come on the back of any recovery in the share price. The easy conclusion to draw is that there are grounds to think prospects are really dire. 

Hammerson is not the only stock in our shorts list that has seen a resurgence in short activity. After a brief reduction in short interest, outsourcing company Capita (CPI) has seen a marked pick-up in bets against its shares. Having got down to about 2 per cent in March, short interest is now nearing 6 per cent. This remains off a high of over 8 per cent established almost two years ago. It’s worth noting that this previous short-selling peak was not accompanied by serious share price calamity, which illustrates that while shorts can provide good grounds for further research and investigation, these bets should not be regarded as offering any firm guide to future price movements. 

Pub group Marston’s (MARS) is also no stranger to short sellers and the short case appears to be gaining traction again. Having seen short interest drop to about 1 per cent of shares in issue, it has rebounded to nearly 4 per cent; a level more familiar to investors over recent years. A combination of high debts and closed pubs looks far from enticing. 

 

SHORTS  Wednesday, 13 May 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC19.7%30.0%
HAMMERSON PLC11.1%81.7%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.9%7-0.6%
Royal Mail Plc8.4%80.0%
EASYJET PLC8.4%6-0.5%
METRO BANK PLC8.0%5-0.1%
PEARSON PLC6.9%70.4%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC6.6%80.2%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC6.6%50.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS6.6%40.3%
CAPITA PLC5.9%50.6%
ASCENTIAL PLC5.8%50.0%
PETROFAC LTD5.8%50.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.5%6-0.4%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.4%60.5%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC5.3%30.0%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
TUI AG5.2%60.4%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.1%10.0%
DIGNITY PLC5.1%3-0.1%
IQE PLC4.7%30.0%
AA PLC4.4%30.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC4.4%40.5%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.4%6-0.1%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC4.2%20.5%
FUTURE PLC3.9%30.1%
MARSTON'S PLC3.8%40.2%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.8%40.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.8%4-0.5%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC3.5%30.0%
AGGREKO PLC3.4%30.0%
EQUINITI GROUP PLC3.4%40.0%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.3%30.0%
NEWRIVER REIT PLC3.3%40.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.3%40.0%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC3.2%30.0%
CINEWORLD GROUP3.2%50.0%
DUNELM GROUP PLC3.1%40.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.0%30.1%
N. Brown Group3.0%30.0%
Signature Aviation Plc3.0%50.0%
INCHCAPE PLC2.9%2-0.2%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.9%40.0%

 

The most popular 'best idea' holding among the small-cap managers we monitor has actually also been a focus of short sellers recently. The acquisition strategy of magazine publisher Future (FUTR) has been brought into question by investment firm ShadowFall, as has the veracity of its organic growth. Still, in the context of the nature of the business and hefty rate of acquisitions, the shares have stood up relatively well to the coronavirus crisis sell-off. 

The Ideas Farm’s best ideas lists report the largest holding of a selection of top-performing funds of a given specialism; UK smaller companies in the case of this week’s list. S4 Capital (SFOR), the digital marketing group of advertising doyen Sir Martin Sorrell, is a stock to appear on this week’s list and we’ve taken a closer look at its shares in the tips and ideas section this week.

 

 

Meanwhile, there are some bright spots even in current battered markets. Our tips and ideas section looks at one of these, too. Hilton Food (HFG) appeared in last week’s inaugural Ideas Farm as one of a select bunch of shares making new 52-week highs. 

 

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS  Wednesday, 13 May 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
Ocado Group plcLSE:OCDO2,056p0.0%
The Biotech Growth Trust PLCLSE:BIOG1,168p0.0%
BB Healthcare TrustLSE:BBH164p0.0%
ITM Power PlcAIM:ITM187p0.0%
Polar Capital Technology Trust plcLSE:PCT1,886p0.1%
AstraZeneca PLCLSE:AZN8,856p0.2%
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.LSE:BVC97p0.2%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLCLSE:WWH3,490p0.3%
Ruffer Investment Company LimitedLSE:RICA244p0.4%
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plcLSE:EWI239p0.4%
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLCLSE:USA188p0.5%
Allianz Technology Trust PLCLSE:ATT2,050p0.6%
Reckitt Benckiser Group plcLSE:RB.7,002p0.7%
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plcLSE:PCGH247p0.8%
Gear4music (Holdings) plcAIM:G4M303p0.8%
Smithson Investment Trust PLCLSE:SSON1,396p0.9%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PlcLSE:GSF103p0.9%
Cardiff Property PlcLSE:CDFF1,750p1.0%
International Biotechnology Trust plcLSE:IBT734p1.2%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG792p1.2%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLCLSE:SMT708p1.3%
BH Global LimitedLSE:BHGG1,825p1.4%
Redcentric plcAIM:RCN125p1.6%
Personal Assets Trust plcLSE:PNL43,350p1.6%
Low & Bonar PLCLSE:LWB15p1.6%
Jarvis Securities plcAIM:JIM580p1.7%
Naked Wines plcAIM:WINE412p1.8%
Plus500 Ltd.LSE:PLUS1,296p1.9%
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCLSE:PHI357p2.2%
Domino's Pizza Group plcLSE:DOM349p2.2%
Highland Gold Mining LimitedAIM:HGM253p2.2%
Hilton Food Group plcLSE:HFG1,226p2.4%
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.LSE:PSH1,690p2.4%
Halma plcLSE:HLMA2,219p2.5%
Centamin plcLSE:CEY170p2.5%
IndigoVision Group plcAIM:IND385p2.5%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR10,000p2.6%
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLCLSE:HIK2,480p2.6%
Civitas Social Housing PLCLSE:CSH103p2.6%
Uniphar plcAIM:UPR144p2.7%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcLSE:SPX9,262p2.9%
BH Macro LimitedLSE:BHMG3,340p2.9%
IQGeo Group plcAIM:IQG65p3.0%

 

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS  Wednesday, 13 May 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plcLSE:AML38p0.0%
Shaftesbury PLCLSE:SHB543p0.0%
Management Consulting Group PLCLSE:MMC0p0.0%
RDI REIT P.L.C.LSE:RDI47p0.0%
Hammerson plcLSE:HMSO45p0.4%
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLCLSE:SMJ110p1.8%
Worsley Investors LimitedLSE:WINV26p2.3%
International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.LSE:IAG182p2.8%
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.LSE:LFI34p2.9%

 

 

UPGRADES
Wednesday, 13 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Shanta Gold LimitedAIM:SHG170.3%46.0%170%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR144.5%-1.1%-7%
LoopUp Group plcAIM:LOOP111.5%189.9%-43%
Ninety One GroupLSE:N9194.2%--
Oxford BioMedica plcLSE:OXB65.9%65.6%-66%
M.P. Evans Group plcAIM:MPE58.1%28.6%14%
Gear4music (Holdings) plcAIM:G4M52.1%52.1%-6%
Trackwise Designs plcAIM:TWD44.2%19.0%-31%
Diversified Gas & Oil PLCAIM:DGOC42.4%30.6%4%
System1 Group PLCAIM:SYS136.8%-38.1%-38%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG30.9%33.9%70%
Serica Energy plcAIM:SQZ26.2%-72.8%-76%
Plus500 Ltd.LSE:PLUS26.2%108.9%64%
Kenmare Resources plcLSE:KMR25.3%-34.0%-49%
NWF Group plcAIM:NWF19.8%19.8%24%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG16.4%30.5%-
Ergomed plcAIM:ERGO16.2%16.2%79%
Provident Financial plcLSE:PFG15.3%-18.3%-33%
CentralNic Group PlcAIM:CNIC9.6%12.7%75%
Petropavlovsk PLCLSE:POG9.5%32.2%-
Frasers Group plcLSE:FRAS9.3%-61.7%-45%
Jadestone Energy Inc.AIM:JSE9.3%-85.2%-91%
Centamin plcLSE:CEY8.6%39.9%-
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW8.1%-13.5%-2%
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:IHR8.1%3.2%-
Jarvis Securities plcAIM:JIM8.0%15.3%15%
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV7.8%5.8%17%
Solid State plcAIM:SOLI6.7%7.3%30%
Water Intelligence plcAIM:WATR6.0%2.5%11%
Polymetal International plcLSE:POLY5.5%15.6%46%
Ferrexpo plcLSE:FXPO5.3%-5.9%-43%
Venture Life Group plcAIM:VLG5.3%27.0%36%
Motorpoint Group plcLSE:MOTR4.9%4.9%15%
Man Group plcLSE:EMG4.9%-24.4%-32%
Pan African Resources PLCAIM:PAF4.7%--
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF4.1%4.0%9%
Premier Miton Group plcAIM:PMI3.9%-24.4%-42%
Focusrite PlcAIM:TUNE3.1%3.5%23%

 

DOWNGRADES
Wednesday, 13 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
The Restaurant Group plcLSE:RTN-97.7%-99.6%-100%
Beazley plcLSE:BEZ-90.2%-91.9%-94%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS-87.6%-92.4%-94%
DFS Furniture plcLSE:DFS-82.3%-92.3%-
SDX Energy plcAIM:SDX-80.6%-80.6%-91%
Hotel Chocolat Group PlcAIM:HOTC-77.9%-85.8%-86%
Dialight plcLSE:DIA-74.3%-78.9%-87%
Superdry PlcLSE:SDRY-73.2%-78.9%-
Luceco plcLSE:LUCE-68.3%-68.3%-59%
NEXT plcLSE:NXT-68.0%-76.6%-76%
National Express Group PLCLSE:NEX-67.9%-67.8%-68%
Rolls-Royce Holdings plcLSE:RR.-67.8%-85.9%-89%
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCLSE:ALFA-65.3%-66.0%-88%
TBC Bank Group PLCLSE:TBCG-64.5%-60.1%-62%
DP Eurasia N.V.LSE:DPEU-60.0%-61.0%-74%
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-59.0%--
Hyve Group PlcLSE:HYVE-58.4%-70.3%-69%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG-57.9%-79.8%-88%
Signature Aviation plcLSE:SIG-55.2%-59.6%-73%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-53.9%-60.6%-45%
On the Beach Group plcLSE:OTB-53.6%-91.6%-93%
Flowtech Fluidpower plcAIM:FLO-49.4%-53.8%-64%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR-48.7%-69.4%-68%
The Alumasc Group plcAIM:ALU-47.7%-47.7%-49%
Robert Walters plcLSE:RWA-47.3%-69.6%-73%
Arrow Global Group PLCLSE:ARW-46.0%-65.9%-70%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL-45.8%-45.8%-50%
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN-44.9%-49.4%-58%
Glencore plcLSE:GLEN-44.3%-75.6%-87%
U and I Group PLCLSE:UAI-43.7%-91.0%-
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-43.5%-58.0%-61%
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plcAIM:MBH-43.0%-43.0%-43%
Watches of Switzerland Group PLCLSE:WOSG-42.9%-43.9%-
Senior plcLSE:SNR-41.7%-58.7%-78%
The Barkby Group PLCAIM:BARK-40.9%-40.9%-
CVS Group plcAIM:CVSG-40.0%-57.9%-49%
Saga plcLSE:SAGA-39.7%-82.5%-83%
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-38.4%-44.7%-49%
ScS Group plcLSE:SCS-38.3%--
IWG plcLSE:IWG-38.1%-60.3%-71%
The Unite Group plcLSE:UTG-37.4%-54.1%-51%
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLCLSE:ERM-37.4%-53.2%-56%
intu properties plcLSE:INTU-34.7%-52.2%-64%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-33.8%-35.4%-
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL-33.0%-78.0%-79%
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-32.9%-36.7%-36%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-32.5%-54.2%-57%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-32.2%-35.6%-40%
Gem Diamonds LimitedLSE:GEMD-31.4%-78.7%-89%
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY-30.9%-30.9%-
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-30.3%-43.8%-52%
Meggitt PLCLSE:MGGT-30.3%-43.8%-44%
Greggs plcLSE:GRG-30.0%-51.8%-46%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-29.9%-40.6%-45%
Medica Group PlcLSE:MGP-29.9%-39.0%-40%
The Rank Group PlcLSE:RNK-28.9%-23.6%4%
Compass Group PLCLSE:CPG-28.0%-52.8%-54%
Empiric Student Property plcLSE:ESP-27.9%-36.0%-38%
TheWorks.co.uk plcLSE:WRKS-27.6%-35.8%-67%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-27.3%-59.3%-64%
AA plcLSE:AA.-27.2%-33.3%-36%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-26.6%--
FW Thorpe PlcAIM:TFW-26.3%-26.3%-30%
The Panoply Holdings plcAIM:TPX-25.6%-29.6%-
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-25.2%-34.9%-45%
Regional REIT LimitedLSE:RGL-23.9%-23.9%-26%
Hammerson plcLSE:HMSO-23.7%-47.9%-51%
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-23.6%-37.0%-38%
James Fisher and Sons plcLSE:FSJ-23.4%-24.7%-27%
Loungers plcAIM:LGRS-23.3%-23.3%-
Equiniti Group plcLSE:EQN-23.2%-30.1%-35%
Informa plcLSE:INF-23.0%-46.1%-47%
Mpac Group plcAIM:MPAC-22.9%-24.6%-3%
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-22.6%-23.9%-25%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-22.1%-27.5%-
Restore plcAIM:RST-22.1%-37.1%-37%
G4S plcLSE:GFS-22.1%-48.1%-49%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-21.8%-47.6%-57%
Hansard Global PlcLSE:HSD-21.6%-23.8%-35%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG-21.5%-27.4%-31%
WPP plcLSE:WPP-20.7%-39.3%-47%
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-20.5%-25.3%-
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-20.4%-30.8%-
Keywords Studios plcAIM:KWS-20.0%-28.7%-30%
C&C Group plcLSE:CCR-20.0%-18.9%-
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-19.5%-24.2%-27%
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-19.4%-25.0%-
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-19.4%-25.0%-
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-19.3%-60.7%-59%
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-19.1%-26.5%-51%
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-18.4%-38.7%-70%
Shaftesbury PLCLSE:SHB-18.4%-33.1%-39%
RDI REIT P.L.C.LSE:RDI-18.2%-36.7%-42%
Hostelworld Group plcLSE:HSW-18.1%-32.2%-45%
Sigma Capital Group plcAIM:SGM-18.1%-26.2%-31%
Fevertree Drinks PlcAIM:FEVR-18.0%-29.0%-45%
Marshalls plcLSE:MSLH-17.8%-22.9%-22%
Essentra plcLSE:ESNT-17.8%-31.2%-43%
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO-17.5%-68.6%-79%
Bodycote plcLSE:BOY-17.2%-46.3%-49%
Centrica plcLSE:CNA-17.1%-39.7%-51%
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd.AIM:BKS-17.0%-45.6%-45%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-17.0%--
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-17.0%-20.2%-2%
CRH plcLSE:CRH-16.9%-19.8%-22%
Volution Group plcLSE:FAN-16.9%-22.9%-23%
John Laing Group plcLSE:JLG-16.8%-40.0%-47%
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-16.6%-19.7%-22%
IDOX plcAIM:IDOX-16.5%-16.5%-13%
The Weir Group PLCLSE:WEIR-16.3%-35.5%-48%
Land Securities Group plcLSE:LAND-16.1%-21.9%-25%
Vesuvius plcLSE:VSVS-15.9%-34.1%-49%
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-15.9%-46.2%-60%
Capita plcLSE:CPI-15.7%-41.9%-45%
Whitbread PLCLSE:WTB-15.3%-32.2%-
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-15.2%-15.2%16%
Keller Group plcLSE:KLR-15.2%-20.1%-29%
St. Modwen Properties PLCLSE:SMP-15.0%-16.3%-13%
Bank of Georgia Group PLCLSE:BGEO-15.0%-24.9%-29%
Ricardo plcLSE:RCDO-15.0%-34.2%-35%
Blancco Technology Group plcAIM:BLTG-14.9%-14.5%-15%
Greencore Group plcLSE:GNC-14.7%-25.6%-25%
Elementis plcLSE:ELM-14.7%-40.2%-58%
Johnson Service Group PLCAIM:JSG-14.7%-69.2%-68%
Dunelm Group plcLSE:DNLM-14.6%-21.8%-15%
Biffa plcLSE:BIFF-14.6%-17.8%-
BT Group plcLSE:BT.A-13.6%-16.0%-25%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLCLSE:BRW-13.6%-23.7%-20%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-13.4%-17.6%-22%
GB Group plcAIM:GBG-13.3%-17.0%-
Aptitude Software Group plcLSE:APTD-13.3%2.0%-53%
City of London Investment Group PLCLSE:CLIG-13.3%--
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-13.2%-30.9%-46%
CLS Holdings plcLSE:CLI-13.2%-23.1%-30%
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-13.1%-38.3%-56%
Sumo Group PlcAIM:SUMO-13.0%-16.5%-18%
Quilter plcLSE:QLT-12.7%-34.7%-48%
SDL plcLSE:SDL-12.7%-36.3%-36%
Renishaw plcLSE:RSW-12.6%-26.1%-
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-12.6%-18.9%-24%
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-12.3%-25.7%-44%
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-12.3%-24.4%-21%
Dixons Carphone plcLSE:DC.-12.2%--
Brooks Macdonald Group plcAIM:BRK-12.2%-23.6%-21%
ITV plcLSE:ITV-12.1%-32.8%-35%
Aggreko PlcLSE:AGK-11.8%-50.3%-49%
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-11.6%-15.4%-34%
Atalaya Mining PlcAIM:ATYM-11.5%-74.2%-77%
Van Elle Holdings plcAIM:VANL-11.4%-18.4%-54%
Learning Technologies Group plcAIM:LTG-11.4%-12.4%-5%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-11.4%-25.5%-
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-11.4%-25.6%-
Dignity plcLSE:DTY-11.4%-34.1%-39%
Grainger plcLSE:GRI-11.3%-27.0%-42%
Stagecoach Group plcLSE:SGC-11.2%-13.8%-15%
Bellway p.l.c.LSE:BWY-11.2%--
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-11.0%-27.1%-44%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-11.0%--
FirstGroup plcLSE:FGP-10.9%-47.4%-
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL-10.6%-24.0%-27%
Bakkavor Group plcLSE:BAKK-10.6%-35.5%-37%
RSA Insurance Group plcLSE:RSA-10.4%-12.5%-18%
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-9.9%-28.1%-36%
Central Asia Metals plcAIM:CAML-9.6%-26.7%-42%
Anglo American plcLSE:AAL-9.5%-34.8%-27%
Prudential plcLSE:PRU-9.4%-14.8%-26%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB-9.4%58.5%33%
Auto Trader Group plcLSE:AUTO-9.3%-19.6%-
Sylvania Platinum LimitedAIM:SLP-9.3%52.0%157%
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC-9.3%--
IMI plcLSE:IMI-9.2%-23.8%-26%
Spectris plcLSE:SXS-9.0%-25.0%-34%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-8.9%-14.3%-
Urban Logistics REIT plcAIM:SHED-8.8%-8.8%-
IntegraFin Holdings plcLSE:IHP-8.8%-15.8%-16%
Secure Income REIT PlcAIM:SIR-8.7%-19.4%-32%
Redrow plcLSE:RDW-8.6%-25.7%-
Intertek Group plcLSE:ITRK-8.6%-21.8%-23%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-8.6%-20.6%-28%
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-8.5%-22.4%-24%
Vistry Group PLCLSE:VTY-8.4%-30.2%-21%
Mondi plcLSE:MNDI-8.4%-19.6%-34%
M&G plcLSE:MNG-8.4%-15.4%-
SigmaRoc plcAIM:SRC-8.3%-51.0%-51%
GCP Student Living plcLSE:DIGS-8.2%-21.6%-28%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE-8.0%-8.0%-
Telecom Plus PLCLSE:TEP-8.0%-9.2%-
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-7.9%-8.6%-12%
Jupiter Fund Management PlcLSE:JUP-7.8%-31.0%-35%
Persimmon PlcLSE:PSN-7.7%-24.5%-28%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO-7.6%-15.4%-7%
Drax Group plcLSE:DRX-7.6%-9.8%-12%
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP-7.6%-13.8%-11%
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcAIM:NFC-7.5%-23.2%-24%
Investec GroupLSE:INVP-7.5%-24.7%-
Direct Line Insurance Group plcLSE:DLG-7.5%-5.0%-15%
RBG Holdings plcAIM:RBGP-7.4%-7.4%12%
Oxford Instruments plcLSE:OXIG-7.3%-22.8%-
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-7.1%-23.7%-25%
Target Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:THRL-7.1%1.2%-8%
Smith & Nephew plcLSE:SN.-7.0%-18.4%-19%
Britvic plcLSE:BVIC-7.0%-24.2%-26%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-7.0%-14.3%-19%
JD Sports Fashion plcLSE:JD.-7.0%-29.8%-
Impax Asset Management Group plcAIM:IPX-6.8%-9.9%-11%
AVEVA Group plcLSE:AVV-6.8%-11.4%-
Smart Metering Systems plcAIM:SMS-6.7%-34.4%-50%
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-6.6%-9.0%-8%
Fresnillo PlcLSE:FRES-6.6%-22.4%-55%
River and Mercantile Group PLCLSE:RIV-6.3%--
Lok'nStore Group PlcAIM:LOK-6.3%-6.3%-14%
Rotork plcLSE:ROR-6.1%-18.8%-22%
Royal Mail plcLSE:RMG-6.0%-34.3%-
St. James's Place plcLSE:STJ-6.0%-23.7%-29%
GoCo Group plcLSE:GOCO-6.0%-10.6%-36%
BAE Systems plcLSE:BA.-5.9%-7.0%-8%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-5.7%-57.6%-68%
Mediclinic International plcLSE:MDC-5.6%-5.4%-
Burberry Group plcLSE:BRBY-5.6%-31.7%-
Tritax Big Box REIT plcLSE:BBOX-5.6%-10.9%-15%
Derwent London PlcLSE:DLN-5.5%-8.9%-13%
British Land Company PlcLSE:BLND-5.5%-8.7%-
BHP GroupLSE:BHP-5.5%--
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ-5.3%-25.2%-43%
Ashmore Group PLCLSE:ASHM-5.3%-21.9%-
Halfords Group plcLSE:HFD-5.3%-38.7%-
SEGRO PlcLSE:SGRO-5.2%-7.6%-5%
Abcam plcAIM:ABC-5.1%--
Equals Group plcAIM:EQLS-5.1%-5.1%-28%
OneSavings Bank PlcLSE:OSB-5.0%-23.7%-30%
Morgan Advanced Materials plcLSE:MGAM-4.9%-24.9%-28%
Legal & General Group PlcLSE:LGEN-4.8%-14.6%-7%
Ferguson plcLSE:FERG-4.7%--
Rightmove plcLSE:RMV-4.7%-38.2%-39%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-4.6%-4.6%-
Georgia Healthcare Group PLCLSE:GHG-4.6%-8.3%-19%
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-4.6%-4.6%-5%
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-4.6%-4.6%-5%
UDG Healthcare plcLSE:UDG-4.5%-7.4%-9%
IMImobile PLCAIM:IMO-4.5%-4.5%-4%
Great Portland Estates PlcLSE:GPOR-4.4%-5.3%-
Record plcLSE:REC-4.4%-10.0%-
DS Smith PlcLSE:SMDS-4.4%-13.3%-
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF-4.3%-19.3%-
NewRiver REIT plcLSE:NRR-4.3%-5.4%-13%
Elecosoft plcAIM:ELCO-4.3%-4.3%-9%
Norcros plcLSE:NXR-4.2%-14.7%-13%
Victrex plcLSE:VCT-4.2%-15.4%-29%
Countryside Properties PLCLSE:CSP-4.1%-14.4%-15%
Halma plcLSE:HLMA-4.0%-6.8%-
Custodian REIT PlcLSE:CREI-4.0%-4.0%-53%
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG-3.9%-13.9%-
Rentokil Initial plcLSE:RTO-3.9%-21.2%-22%
Hilton Food Group plcLSE:HFG-3.8%-2.0%0%
Aviva plcLSE:AV.-3.8%-10.8%-17%
Mitie Group plcLSE:MTO-3.8%-6.9%-
LondonMetric Property PlcLSE:LMP-3.6%-4.0%-
Kainos Group plcLSE:KNOS-3.5%-4.7%-
Coca-Cola HBC AGLSE:CCH-3.5%-26.1%-28%
RWS Holdings plcAIM:RWS-3.5%-9.6%-11%
Inspiration Healthcare Group plcAIM:IHC-3.4%--
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO-3.4%-19.6%-20%
Stock Spirits Group PLCLSE:STCK-3.4%-6.0%-8%
Trifast plcLSE:TRI-3.4%-14.4%-27%
Urban&Civic plcLSE:UANC-3.3%-20.8%-35%
TT Electronics plcLSE:TTG-3.3%-37.4%-41%
Admiral Group plcLSE:ADM-3.2%1.7%-2%
Phoenix Group Holdings plcLSE:PHNX-3.1%7.9%18%

