Ideas Farm: Short surge

A number of the shares highlighted in the tips and ideas section this week can also be found in this week's Ideas Farm tables. One of the most striking of these is Hammerson (HMSO). And the reason the company’s position in our tables is striking is not good.

The shopping-centre-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) is now the second most shorted UK-listed stock, based on Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosures. What makes this all the more noteworthy is that it has been soaring up the table of most shorted shares over recent weeks. Since the end of last week alone outstanding short interest has jumped by 1.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent at the time of going to press, with seven firms disclosing negative bets against the shares. Sharp surges in shorts are often worth paying attention to.

The level of shorts now surpasses a previous peak of just over 9 per cent in early March, based on historical data from Castellain Capital’s short tracker. Short positions were trimmed back to about 5 per cent in mid April as short sellers locked in the gains from dramatic share price falls, but have quickly more than doubled from that level.

Worryingly, the sharp resurgence in short interest has not come on the back of any recovery in the share price. The easy conclusion to draw is that there are grounds to think prospects are really dire.

Hammerson is not the only stock in our shorts list that has seen a resurgence in short activity. After a brief reduction in short interest, outsourcing company Capita (CPI) has seen a marked pick-up in bets against its shares. Having got down to about 2 per cent in March, short interest is now nearing 6 per cent. This remains off a high of over 8 per cent established almost two years ago. It’s worth noting that this previous short-selling peak was not accompanied by serious share price calamity, which illustrates that while shorts can provide good grounds for further research and investigation, these bets should not be regarded as offering any firm guide to future price movements.

Pub group Marston’s (MARS) is also no stranger to short sellers and the short case appears to be gaining traction again. Having seen short interest drop to about 1 per cent of shares in issue, it has rebounded to nearly 4 per cent; a level more familiar to investors over recent years. A combination of high debts and closed pubs looks far from enticing.

SHORTS Wednesday, 13 May 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest PREMIER OIL PLC 19.7% 3 0.0% HAMMERSON PLC 11.1% 8 1.7% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.9% 7 -0.6% Royal Mail Plc 8.4% 8 0.0% EASYJET PLC 8.4% 6 -0.5% METRO BANK PLC 8.0% 5 -0.1% PEARSON PLC 6.9% 7 0.4% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 6.6% 8 0.2% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 6.6% 5 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 6.6% 4 0.3% CAPITA PLC 5.9% 5 0.6% ASCENTIAL PLC 5.8% 5 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 5.8% 5 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 5.5% 6 -0.4% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.4% 6 0.5% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.3% 3 0.0% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% TUI AG 5.2% 6 0.4% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% DIGNITY PLC 5.1% 3 -0.1% IQE PLC 4.7% 3 0.0% AA PLC 4.4% 3 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 4.4% 4 0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 4.4% 6 -0.1% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 4.2% 2 0.5% FUTURE PLC 3.9% 3 0.1% MARSTON'S PLC 3.8% 4 0.2% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.8% 4 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.8% 4 -0.5% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 3.5% 3 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% EQUINITI GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.3% 3 0.0% NEWRIVER REIT PLC 3.3% 4 0.0% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.3% 4 0.0% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.2% 3 0.0% CINEWORLD GROUP 3.2% 5 0.0% DUNELM GROUP PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.0% 3 0.1% N. Brown Group 3.0% 3 0.0% Signature Aviation Plc 3.0% 5 0.0% INCHCAPE PLC 2.9% 2 -0.2% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.9% 4 0.0%

The most popular 'best idea' holding among the small-cap managers we monitor has actually also been a focus of short sellers recently. The acquisition strategy of magazine publisher Future (FUTR) has been brought into question by investment firm ShadowFall, as has the veracity of its organic growth. Still, in the context of the nature of the business and hefty rate of acquisitions, the shares have stood up relatively well to the coronavirus crisis sell-off.

The Ideas Farm’s best ideas lists report the largest holding of a selection of top-performing funds of a given specialism; UK smaller companies in the case of this week’s list. S4 Capital (SFOR), the digital marketing group of advertising doyen Sir Martin Sorrell, is a stock to appear on this week’s list and we’ve taken a closer look at its shares in the tips and ideas section this week.

Meanwhile, there are some bright spots even in current battered markets. Our tips and ideas section looks at one of these, too. Hilton Food (HFG) appeared in last week’s inaugural Ideas Farm as one of a select bunch of shares making new 52-week highs.

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS Wednesday, 13 May 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi Ocado Group plc LSE:OCDO 2,056p 0.0% The Biotech Growth Trust PLC LSE:BIOG 1,168p 0.0% BB Healthcare Trust LSE:BBH 164p 0.0% ITM Power Plc AIM:ITM 187p 0.0% Polar Capital Technology Trust plc LSE:PCT 1,886p 0.1% AstraZeneca PLC LSE:AZN 8,856p 0.2% BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. LSE:BVC 97p 0.2% Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC LSE:WWH 3,490p 0.3% Ruffer Investment Company Limited LSE:RICA 244p 0.4% Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc LSE:EWI 239p 0.4% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 188p 0.5% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,050p 0.6% Reckitt Benckiser Group plc LSE:RB. 7,002p 0.7% Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc LSE:PCGH 247p 0.8% Gear4music (Holdings) plc AIM:G4M 303p 0.8% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,396p 0.9% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc LSE:GSF 103p 0.9% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,750p 1.0% International Biotechnology Trust plc LSE:IBT 734p 1.2% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 792p 1.2% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 708p 1.3% BH Global Limited LSE:BHGG 1,825p 1.4% Redcentric plc AIM:RCN 125p 1.6% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 43,350p 1.6% Low & Bonar PLC LSE:LWB 15p 1.6% Jarvis Securities plc AIM:JIM 580p 1.7% Naked Wines plc AIM:WINE 412p 1.8% Plus500 Ltd. LSE:PLUS 1,296p 1.9% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC LSE:PHI 357p 2.2% Domino's Pizza Group plc LSE:DOM 349p 2.2% Highland Gold Mining Limited AIM:HGM 253p 2.2% Hilton Food Group plc LSE:HFG 1,226p 2.4% Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. LSE:PSH 1,690p 2.4% Halma plc LSE:HLMA 2,219p 2.5% Centamin plc LSE:CEY 170p 2.5% IndigoVision Group plc AIM:IND 385p 2.5% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 10,000p 2.6% Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC LSE:HIK 2,480p 2.6% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 103p 2.6% Uniphar plc AIM:UPR 144p 2.7% Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc LSE:SPX 9,262p 2.9% BH Macro Limited LSE:BHMG 3,340p 2.9% IQGeo Group plc AIM:IQG 65p 3.0%

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS Wednesday, 13 May 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc LSE:AML 38p 0.0% Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB 543p 0.0% Management Consulting Group PLC LSE:MMC 0p 0.0% RDI REIT P.L.C. LSE:RDI 47p 0.0% Hammerson plc LSE:HMSO 45p 0.4% J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC LSE:SMJ 110p 1.8% Worsley Investors Limited LSE:WINV 26p 2.3% International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. LSE:IAG 182p 2.8% London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. LSE:LFI 34p 2.9%

UPGRADES Wednesday, 13 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Shanta Gold Limited AIM:SHG 170.3% 46.0% 170% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 144.5% -1.1% -7% LoopUp Group plc AIM:LOOP 111.5% 189.9% -43% Ninety One Group LSE:N91 94.2% - - Oxford BioMedica plc LSE:OXB 65.9% 65.6% -66% M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE 58.1% 28.6% 14% Gear4music (Holdings) plc AIM:G4M 52.1% 52.1% -6% Trackwise Designs plc AIM:TWD 44.2% 19.0% -31% Diversified Gas & Oil PLC AIM:DGOC 42.4% 30.6% 4% System1 Group PLC AIM:SYS1 36.8% -38.1% -38% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 30.9% 33.9% 70% Serica Energy plc AIM:SQZ 26.2% -72.8% -76% Plus500 Ltd. LSE:PLUS 26.2% 108.9% 64% Kenmare Resources plc LSE:KMR 25.3% -34.0% -49% NWF Group plc AIM:NWF 19.8% 19.8% 24% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 16.4% 30.5% - Ergomed plc AIM:ERGO 16.2% 16.2% 79% Provident Financial plc LSE:PFG 15.3% -18.3% -33% CentralNic Group Plc AIM:CNIC 9.6% 12.7% 75% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 9.5% 32.2% - Frasers Group plc LSE:FRAS 9.3% -61.7% -45% Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE 9.3% -85.2% -91% Centamin plc LSE:CEY 8.6% 39.9% - Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 8.1% -13.5% -2% Impact Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:IHR 8.1% 3.2% - Jarvis Securities plc AIM:JIM 8.0% 15.3% 15% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 7.8% 5.8% 17% Solid State plc AIM:SOLI 6.7% 7.3% 30% Water Intelligence plc AIM:WATR 6.0% 2.5% 11% Polymetal International plc LSE:POLY 5.5% 15.6% 46% Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 5.3% -5.9% -43% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 5.3% 27.0% 36% Motorpoint Group plc LSE:MOTR 4.9% 4.9% 15% Man Group plc LSE:EMG 4.9% -24.4% -32% Pan African Resources PLC AIM:PAF 4.7% - - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 4.1% 4.0% 9% Premier Miton Group plc AIM:PMI 3.9% -24.4% -42% Focusrite Plc AIM:TUNE 3.1% 3.5% 23%

DOWNGRADES Wednesday, 13 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr The Restaurant Group plc LSE:RTN -97.7% -99.6% -100% Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -90.2% -91.9% -94% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -87.6% -92.4% -94% DFS Furniture plc LSE:DFS -82.3% -92.3% - SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX -80.6% -80.6% -91% Hotel Chocolat Group Plc AIM:HOTC -77.9% -85.8% -86% Dialight plc LSE:DIA -74.3% -78.9% -87% Superdry Plc LSE:SDRY -73.2% -78.9% - Luceco plc LSE:LUCE -68.3% -68.3% -59% NEXT plc LSE:NXT -68.0% -76.6% -76% National Express Group PLC LSE:NEX -67.9% -67.8% -68% Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LSE:RR. -67.8% -85.9% -89% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA -65.3% -66.0% -88% TBC Bank Group PLC LSE:TBCG -64.5% -60.1% -62% DP Eurasia N.V. LSE:DPEU -60.0% -61.0% -74% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -59.0% - - Hyve Group Plc LSE:HYVE -58.4% -70.3% -69% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -57.9% -79.8% -88% Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -55.2% -59.6% -73% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -53.9% -60.6% -45% On the Beach Group plc LSE:OTB -53.6% -91.6% -93% Flowtech Fluidpower plc AIM:FLO -49.4% -53.8% -64% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR -48.7% -69.4% -68% The Alumasc Group plc AIM:ALU -47.7% -47.7% -49% Robert Walters plc LSE:RWA -47.3% -69.6% -73% Arrow Global Group PLC LSE:ARW -46.0% -65.9% -70% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL -45.8% -45.8% -50% Tyman plc LSE:TYMN -44.9% -49.4% -58% Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -44.3% -75.6% -87% U and I Group PLC LSE:UAI -43.7% -91.0% - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -43.5% -58.0% -61% Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc AIM:MBH -43.0% -43.0% -43% Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG -42.9% -43.9% - Senior plc LSE:SNR -41.7% -58.7% -78% The Barkby Group PLC AIM:BARK -40.9% -40.9% - CVS Group plc AIM:CVSG -40.0% -57.9% -49% Saga plc LSE:SAGA -39.7% -82.5% -83% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -38.4% -44.7% -49% ScS Group plc LSE:SCS -38.3% - - IWG plc LSE:IWG -38.1% -60.3% -71% The Unite Group plc LSE:UTG -37.4% -54.1% -51% Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC LSE:ERM -37.4% -53.2% -56% intu properties plc LSE:INTU -34.7% -52.2% -64% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -33.8% -35.4% - Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -33.0% -78.0% -79% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -32.9% -36.7% -36% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -32.5% -54.2% -57% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -32.2% -35.6% -40% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -31.4% -78.7% -89% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY -30.9% -30.9% - Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -30.3% -43.8% -52% Meggitt PLC LSE:MGGT -30.3% -43.8% -44% Greggs plc LSE:GRG -30.0% -51.8% -46% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -29.9% -40.6% -45% Medica Group Plc LSE:MGP -29.9% -39.0% -40% The Rank Group Plc LSE:RNK -28.9% -23.6% 4% Compass Group PLC LSE:CPG -28.0% -52.8% -54% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -27.9% -36.0% -38% TheWorks.co.uk plc LSE:WRKS -27.6% -35.8% -67% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -27.3% -59.3% -64% AA plc LSE:AA. -27.2% -33.3% -36% Hays plc LSE:HAS -26.6% - - FW Thorpe Plc AIM:TFW -26.3% -26.3% -30% The Panoply Holdings plc AIM:TPX -25.6% -29.6% - Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -25.2% -34.9% -45% Regional REIT Limited LSE:RGL -23.9% -23.9% -26% Hammerson plc LSE:HMSO -23.7% -47.9% -51% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -23.6% -37.0% -38% James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ -23.4% -24.7% -27% Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -23.3% -23.3% - Equiniti Group plc LSE:EQN -23.2% -30.1% -35% Informa plc LSE:INF -23.0% -46.1% -47% Mpac Group plc AIM:MPAC -22.9% -24.6% -3% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -22.6% -23.9% -25% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -22.1% -27.5% - Restore plc AIM:RST -22.1% -37.1% -37% G4S plc LSE:GFS -22.1% -48.1% -49% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -21.8% -47.6% -57% Hansard Global Plc LSE:HSD -21.6% -23.8% -35% STV Group plc LSE:STVG -21.5% -27.4% -31% WPP plc LSE:WPP -20.7% -39.3% -47% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.5% -25.3% - Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -20.4% -30.8% - Keywords Studios plc AIM:KWS -20.0% -28.7% -30% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -20.0% -18.9% - Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -19.5% -24.2% -27% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -19.3% -60.7% -59% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -19.1% -26.5% -51% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -18.4% -38.7% -70% Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB -18.4% -33.1% -39% RDI REIT P.L.C. LSE:RDI -18.2% -36.7% -42% Hostelworld Group plc LSE:HSW -18.1% -32.2% -45% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -18.1% -26.2% -31% Fevertree Drinks Plc AIM:FEVR -18.0% -29.0% -45% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -17.8% -22.9% -22% Essentra plc LSE:ESNT -17.8% -31.2% -43% Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO -17.5% -68.6% -79% Bodycote plc LSE:BOY -17.2% -46.3% -49% Centrica plc LSE:CNA -17.1% -39.7% -51% Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. AIM:BKS -17.0% -45.6% -45% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -17.0% - - Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -17.0% -20.2% -2% CRH plc LSE:CRH -16.9% -19.8% -22% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -16.9% -22.9% -23% John Laing Group plc LSE:JLG -16.8% -40.0% -47% FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -16.6% -19.7% -22% IDOX plc AIM:IDOX -16.5% -16.5% -13% The Weir Group PLC LSE:WEIR -16.3% -35.5% -48% Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -16.1% -21.9% -25% Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -15.9% -34.1% -49% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -15.9% -46.2% -60% Capita plc LSE:CPI -15.7% -41.9% -45% Whitbread PLC LSE:WTB -15.3% -32.2% - Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -15.2% -15.2% 16% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -15.2% -20.1% -29% St. Modwen Properties PLC LSE:SMP -15.0% -16.3% -13% Bank of Georgia Group PLC LSE:BGEO -15.0% -24.9% -29% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -15.0% -34.2% -35% Blancco Technology Group plc AIM:BLTG -14.9% -14.5% -15% Greencore Group plc LSE:GNC -14.7% -25.6% -25% Elementis plc LSE:ELM -14.7% -40.2% -58% Johnson Service Group PLC AIM:JSG -14.7% -69.2% -68% Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM -14.6% -21.8% -15% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -14.6% -17.8% - BT Group plc LSE:BT.A -13.6% -16.0% -25% Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC LSE:BRW -13.6% -23.7% -20% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -13.4% -17.6% -22% GB Group plc AIM:GBG -13.3% -17.0% - Aptitude Software Group plc LSE:APTD -13.3% 2.0% -53% City of London Investment Group PLC LSE:CLIG -13.3% - - Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -13.2% -30.9% -46% CLS Holdings plc LSE:CLI -13.2% -23.1% -30% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -13.1% -38.3% -56% Sumo Group Plc AIM:SUMO -13.0% -16.5% -18% Quilter plc LSE:QLT -12.7% -34.7% -48% SDL plc LSE:SDL -12.7% -36.3% -36% Renishaw plc LSE:RSW -12.6% -26.1% - Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -12.6% -18.9% -24% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -12.3% -25.7% -44% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -12.3% -24.4% -21% Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -12.2% - - Brooks Macdonald Group plc AIM:BRK -12.2% -23.6% -21% ITV plc LSE:ITV -12.1% -32.8% -35% Aggreko Plc LSE:AGK -11.8% -50.3% -49% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -11.6% -15.4% -34% Atalaya Mining Plc AIM:ATYM -11.5% -74.2% -77% Van Elle Holdings plc AIM:VANL -11.4% -18.4% -54% Learning Technologies Group plc AIM:LTG -11.4% -12.4% -5% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -11.4% -25.5% - DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -11.4% -25.6% - Dignity plc LSE:DTY -11.4% -34.1% -39% Grainger plc LSE:GRI -11.3% -27.0% -42% Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -11.2% -13.8% -15% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -11.2% - - Pearson plc LSE:PSON -11.0% -27.1% -44% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -11.0% - - FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -10.9% -47.4% - Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL -10.6% -24.0% -27% Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -10.6% -35.5% -37% RSA Insurance Group plc LSE:RSA -10.4% -12.5% -18% Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -9.9% -28.1% -36% Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -9.6% -26.7% -42% Anglo American plc LSE:AAL -9.5% -34.8% -27% Prudential plc LSE:PRU -9.4% -14.8% -26% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB -9.4% 58.5% 33% Auto Trader Group plc LSE:AUTO -9.3% -19.6% - Sylvania Platinum Limited AIM:SLP -9.3% 52.0% 157% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC -9.3% - - IMI plc LSE:IMI -9.2% -23.8% -26% Spectris plc LSE:SXS -9.0% -25.0% -34% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -8.9% -14.3% - Urban Logistics REIT plc AIM:SHED -8.8% -8.8% - IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP -8.8% -15.8% -16% Secure Income REIT Plc AIM:SIR -8.7% -19.4% -32% Redrow plc LSE:RDW -8.6% -25.7% - Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -8.6% -21.8% -23% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -8.6% -20.6% -28% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -8.5% -22.4% -24% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -8.4% -30.2% -21% Mondi plc LSE:MNDI -8.4% -19.6% -34% M&G plc LSE:MNG -8.4% -15.4% - SigmaRoc plc AIM:SRC -8.3% -51.0% -51% GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -8.2% -21.6% -28% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE -8.0% -8.0% - Telecom Plus PLC LSE:TEP -8.0% -9.2% - Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -7.9% -8.6% -12% Jupiter Fund Management Plc LSE:JUP -7.8% -31.0% -35% Persimmon Plc LSE:PSN -7.7% -24.5% -28% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO -7.6% -15.4% -7% Drax Group plc LSE:DRX -7.6% -9.8% -12% Serco Group plc LSE:SRP -7.6% -13.8% -11% Next Fifteen Communications Group plc AIM:NFC -7.5% -23.2% -24% Investec Group LSE:INVP -7.5% -24.7% - Direct Line Insurance Group plc LSE:DLG -7.5% -5.0% -15% RBG Holdings plc AIM:RBGP -7.4% -7.4% 12% Oxford Instruments plc LSE:OXIG -7.3% -22.8% - Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -7.1% -23.7% -25% Target Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:THRL -7.1% 1.2% -8% Smith & Nephew plc LSE:SN. -7.0% -18.4% -19% Britvic plc LSE:BVIC -7.0% -24.2% -26% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -7.0% -14.3% -19% JD Sports Fashion plc LSE:JD. -7.0% -29.8% - Impax Asset Management Group plc AIM:IPX -6.8% -9.9% -11% AVEVA Group plc LSE:AVV -6.8% -11.4% - Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -6.7% -34.4% -50% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -6.6% -9.0% -8% Fresnillo Plc LSE:FRES -6.6% -22.4% -55% River and Mercantile Group PLC LSE:RIV -6.3% - - Lok'nStore Group Plc AIM:LOK -6.3% -6.3% -14% Rotork plc LSE:ROR -6.1% -18.8% -22% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -6.0% -34.3% - St. James's Place plc LSE:STJ -6.0% -23.7% -29% GoCo Group plc LSE:GOCO -6.0% -10.6% -36% BAE Systems plc LSE:BA. -5.9% -7.0% -8% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -5.7% -57.6% -68% Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -5.6% -5.4% - Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -5.6% -31.7% - Tritax Big Box REIT plc LSE:BBOX -5.6% -10.9% -15% Derwent London Plc LSE:DLN -5.5% -8.9% -13% British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -5.5% -8.7% - BHP Group LSE:BHP -5.5% - - KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ -5.3% -25.2% -43% Ashmore Group PLC LSE:ASHM -5.3% -21.9% - Halfords Group plc LSE:HFD -5.3% -38.7% - SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -5.2% -7.6% -5% Abcam plc AIM:ABC -5.1% - - Equals Group plc AIM:EQLS -5.1% -5.1% -28% OneSavings Bank Plc LSE:OSB -5.0% -23.7% -30% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -4.9% -24.9% -28% Legal & General Group Plc LSE:LGEN -4.8% -14.6% -7% Ferguson plc LSE:FERG -4.7% - - Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -4.7% -38.2% -39% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -4.6% -4.6% - Georgia Healthcare Group PLC LSE:GHG -4.6% -8.3% -19% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -4.6% -4.6% -5% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -4.6% -4.6% -5% UDG Healthcare plc LSE:UDG -4.5% -7.4% -9% IMImobile PLC AIM:IMO -4.5% -4.5% -4% Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -4.4% -5.3% - Record plc LSE:REC -4.4% -10.0% - DS Smith Plc LSE:SMDS -4.4% -13.3% - Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF -4.3% -19.3% - NewRiver REIT plc LSE:NRR -4.3% -5.4% -13% Elecosoft plc AIM:ELCO -4.3% -4.3% -9% Norcros plc LSE:NXR -4.2% -14.7% -13% Victrex plc LSE:VCT -4.2% -15.4% -29% Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -4.1% -14.4% -15% Halma plc LSE:HLMA -4.0% -6.8% - Custodian REIT Plc LSE:CREI -4.0% -4.0% -53% The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG -3.9% -13.9% - Rentokil Initial plc LSE:RTO -3.9% -21.2% -22% Hilton Food Group plc LSE:HFG -3.8% -2.0% 0% Aviva plc LSE:AV. -3.8% -10.8% -17% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -3.8% -6.9% - LondonMetric Property Plc LSE:LMP -3.6% -4.0% - Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -3.5% -4.7% - Coca-Cola HBC AG LSE:CCH -3.5% -26.1% -28% RWS Holdings plc AIM:RWS -3.5% -9.6% -11% Inspiration Healthcare Group plc AIM:IHC -3.4% - - Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -3.4% -19.6% -20% Stock Spirits Group PLC LSE:STCK -3.4% -6.0% -8% Trifast plc LSE:TRI -3.4% -14.4% -27% Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC -3.3% -20.8% -35% TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -3.3% -37.4% -41% Admiral Group plc LSE:ADM -3.2% 1.7% -2% Phoenix Group Holdings plc LSE:PHNX -3.1% 7.9% 18%

