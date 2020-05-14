Ideas Farm: Short surge

A number of the shares highlighted in the tips and ideas section this week can also be found in this week's Ideas Farm tables. One of the most striking of these is Hammerson (HMSO). And the reason the company’s position in our tables is striking is not good.
The shopping-centre-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) is now the second most shorted UK-listed stock, based on Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) disclosures. What makes this all the more noteworthy is that it has been soaring up the table of most shorted shares over recent weeks. Since the end of last week alone outstanding short interest has jumped by 1.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent at the time of going to press, with seven firms disclosing negative bets against the shares. Sharp surges in shorts are often worth paying attention to.
The level of shorts now surpasses a previous peak of just over 9 per cent in early March, based on historical data from Castellain Capital’s short tracker. Short positions were trimmed back to about 5 per cent in mid April as short sellers locked in the gains from dramatic share price falls, but have quickly more than doubled from that level.
Worryingly, the sharp resurgence in short interest has not come on the back of any recovery in the share price. The easy conclusion to draw is that there are grounds to think prospects are really dire.
Hammerson is not the only stock in our shorts list that has seen a resurgence in short activity. After a brief reduction in short interest, outsourcing company Capita (CPI) has seen a marked pick-up in bets against its shares. Having got down to about 2 per cent in March, short interest is now nearing 6 per cent. This remains off a high of over 8 per cent established almost two years ago. It’s worth noting that this previous short-selling peak was not accompanied by serious share price calamity, which illustrates that while shorts can provide good grounds for further research and investigation, these bets should not be regarded as offering any firm guide to future price movements.
Pub group Marston’s (MARS) is also no stranger to short sellers and the short case appears to be gaining traction again. Having seen short interest drop to about 1 per cent of shares in issue, it has rebounded to nearly 4 per cent; a level more familiar to investors over recent years. A combination of high debts and closed pubs looks far from enticing.
|SHORTS
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|19.7%
|3
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|11.1%
|8
|1.7%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.9%
|7
|-0.6%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.4%
|8
|0.0%
|EASYJET PLC
|8.4%
|6
|-0.5%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.0%
|5
|-0.1%
|PEARSON PLC
|6.9%
|7
|0.4%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|6.6%
|8
|0.2%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|6.6%
|5
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|6.6%
|4
|0.3%
|CAPITA PLC
|5.9%
|5
|0.6%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|5.8%
|5
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.8%
|5
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.5%
|6
|-0.4%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.4%
|6
|0.5%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|5.3%
|3
|0.0%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|5.2%
|6
|0.4%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|DIGNITY PLC
|5.1%
|3
|-0.1%
|IQE PLC
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|4.4%
|3
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.5%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.4%
|6
|-0.1%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|4.2%
|2
|0.5%
|FUTURE PLC
|3.9%
|3
|0.1%
|MARSTON'S PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.2%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.8%
|4
|-0.5%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|3
|0.0%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|EQUINITI GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|NEWRIVER REIT PLC
|3.3%
|4
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.3%
|4
|0.0%
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.0%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|3.2%
|5
|0.0%
|DUNELM GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.0%
|3
|0.1%
|N. Brown Group
|3.0%
|3
|0.0%
|Signature Aviation Plc
|3.0%
|5
|0.0%
|INCHCAPE PLC
|2.9%
|2
|-0.2%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
The most popular 'best idea' holding among the small-cap managers we monitor has actually also been a focus of short sellers recently. The acquisition strategy of magazine publisher Future (FUTR) has been brought into question by investment firm ShadowFall, as has the veracity of its organic growth. Still, in the context of the nature of the business and hefty rate of acquisitions, the shares have stood up relatively well to the coronavirus crisis sell-off.
The Ideas Farm’s best ideas lists report the largest holding of a selection of top-performing funds of a given specialism; UK smaller companies in the case of this week’s list. S4 Capital (SFOR), the digital marketing group of advertising doyen Sir Martin Sorrell, is a stock to appear on this week’s list and we’ve taken a closer look at its shares in the tips and ideas section this week.
Meanwhile, there are some bright spots even in current battered markets. Our tips and ideas section looks at one of these, too. Hilton Food (HFG) appeared in last week’s inaugural Ideas Farm as one of a select bunch of shares making new 52-week highs.
|NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Ocado Group plc
|LSE:OCDO
|2,056p
|0.0%
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:BIOG
|1,168p
|0.0%
|BB Healthcare Trust
|LSE:BBH
|164p
|0.0%
|ITM Power Plc
|AIM:ITM
|187p
|0.0%
|Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
|LSE:PCT
|1,886p
|0.1%
|AstraZeneca PLC
|LSE:AZN
|8,856p
|0.2%
|BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.
|LSE:BVC
|97p
|0.2%
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|LSE:WWH
|3,490p
|0.3%
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|LSE:RICA
|244p
|0.4%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc
|LSE:EWI
|239p
|0.4%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|188p
|0.5%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,050p
|0.6%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|LSE:RB.
|7,002p
|0.7%
|Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc
|LSE:PCGH
|247p
|0.8%
|Gear4music (Holdings) plc
|AIM:G4M
|303p
|0.8%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,396p
|0.9%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc
|LSE:GSF
|103p
|0.9%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,750p
|1.0%
|International Biotechnology Trust plc
|LSE:IBT
|734p
|1.2%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|792p
|1.2%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|708p
|1.3%
|BH Global Limited
|LSE:BHGG
|1,825p
|1.4%
|Redcentric plc
|AIM:RCN
|125p
|1.6%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|43,350p
|1.6%
|Low & Bonar PLC
|LSE:LWB
|15p
|1.6%
|Jarvis Securities plc
|AIM:JIM
|580p
|1.7%
|Naked Wines plc
|AIM:WINE
|412p
|1.8%
|Plus500 Ltd.
|LSE:PLUS
|1,296p
|1.9%
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:PHI
|357p
|2.2%
|Domino's Pizza Group plc
|LSE:DOM
|349p
|2.2%
|Highland Gold Mining Limited
|AIM:HGM
|253p
|2.2%
|Hilton Food Group plc
|LSE:HFG
|1,226p
|2.4%
|Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|LSE:PSH
|1,690p
|2.4%
|Halma plc
|LSE:HLMA
|2,219p
|2.5%
|Centamin plc
|LSE:CEY
|170p
|2.5%
|IndigoVision Group plc
|AIM:IND
|385p
|2.5%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|10,000p
|2.6%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|LSE:HIK
|2,480p
|2.6%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|103p
|2.6%
|Uniphar plc
|AIM:UPR
|144p
|2.7%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
|LSE:SPX
|9,262p
|2.9%
|BH Macro Limited
|LSE:BHMG
|3,340p
|2.9%
|IQGeo Group plc
|AIM:IQG
|65p
|3.0%
|NEW 52-WEEK LOWS
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
|LSE:AML
|38p
|0.0%
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|543p
|0.0%
|Management Consulting Group PLC
|LSE:MMC
|0p
|0.0%
|RDI REIT P.L.C.
|LSE:RDI
|47p
|0.0%
|Hammerson plc
|LSE:HMSO
|45p
|0.4%
|J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
|LSE:SMJ
|110p
|1.8%
|Worsley Investors Limited
|LSE:WINV
|26p
|2.3%
|International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A.
|LSE:IAG
|182p
|2.8%
|London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.
|LSE:LFI
|34p
|2.9%
|UPGRADES
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Shanta Gold Limited
|AIM:SHG
|170.3%
|46.0%
|170%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|144.5%
|-1.1%
|-7%
|LoopUp Group plc
|AIM:LOOP
|111.5%
|189.9%
|-43%
|Ninety One Group
|LSE:N91
|94.2%
|-
|-
|Oxford BioMedica plc
|LSE:OXB
|65.9%
|65.6%
|-66%
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|58.1%
|28.6%
|14%
|Gear4music (Holdings) plc
|AIM:G4M
|52.1%
|52.1%
|-6%
|Trackwise Designs plc
|AIM:TWD
|44.2%
|19.0%
|-31%
|Diversified Gas & Oil PLC
|AIM:DGOC
|42.4%
|30.6%
|4%
|System1 Group PLC
|AIM:SYS1
|36.8%
|-38.1%
|-38%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|30.9%
|33.9%
|70%
|Serica Energy plc
|AIM:SQZ
|26.2%
|-72.8%
|-76%
|Plus500 Ltd.
|LSE:PLUS
|26.2%
|108.9%
|64%
|Kenmare Resources plc
|LSE:KMR
|25.3%
|-34.0%
|-49%
|NWF Group plc
|AIM:NWF
|19.8%
|19.8%
|24%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|16.4%
|30.5%
|-
|Ergomed plc
|AIM:ERGO
|16.2%
|16.2%
|79%
|Provident Financial plc
|LSE:PFG
|15.3%
|-18.3%
|-33%
|CentralNic Group Plc
|AIM:CNIC
|9.6%
|12.7%
|75%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|9.5%
|32.2%
|-
|Frasers Group plc
|LSE:FRAS
|9.3%
|-61.7%
|-45%
|Jadestone Energy Inc.
|AIM:JSE
|9.3%
|-85.2%
|-91%
|Centamin plc
|LSE:CEY
|8.6%
|39.9%
|-
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|8.1%
|-13.5%
|-2%
|Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:IHR
|8.1%
|3.2%
|-
|Jarvis Securities plc
|AIM:JIM
|8.0%
|15.3%
|15%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|7.8%
|5.8%
|17%
|Solid State plc
|AIM:SOLI
|6.7%
|7.3%
|30%
|Water Intelligence plc
|AIM:WATR
|6.0%
|2.5%
|11%
|Polymetal International plc
|LSE:POLY
|5.5%
|15.6%
|46%
|Ferrexpo plc
|LSE:FXPO
|5.3%
|-5.9%
|-43%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|5.3%
|27.0%
|36%
|Motorpoint Group plc
|LSE:MOTR
|4.9%
|4.9%
|15%
|Man Group plc
|LSE:EMG
|4.9%
|-24.4%
|-32%
|Pan African Resources PLC
|AIM:PAF
|4.7%
|-
|-
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|4.1%
|4.0%
|9%
|Premier Miton Group plc
|AIM:PMI
|3.9%
|-24.4%
|-42%
|Focusrite Plc
|AIM:TUNE
|3.1%
|3.5%
|23%
|DOWNGRADES
|Wednesday, 13 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|The Restaurant Group plc
|LSE:RTN
|-97.7%
|-99.6%
|-100%
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-90.2%
|-91.9%
|-94%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-87.6%
|-92.4%
|-94%
|DFS Furniture plc
|LSE:DFS
|-82.3%
|-92.3%
|-
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|-80.6%
|-80.6%
|-91%
|Hotel Chocolat Group Plc
|AIM:HOTC
|-77.9%
|-85.8%
|-86%
|Dialight plc
|LSE:DIA
|-74.3%
|-78.9%
|-87%
|Superdry Plc
|LSE:SDRY
|-73.2%
|-78.9%
|-
|Luceco plc
|LSE:LUCE
|-68.3%
|-68.3%
|-59%
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-68.0%
|-76.6%
|-76%
|National Express Group PLC
|LSE:NEX
|-67.9%
|-67.8%
|-68%
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|LSE:RR.
|-67.8%
|-85.9%
|-89%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|-65.3%
|-66.0%
|-88%
|TBC Bank Group PLC
|LSE:TBCG
|-64.5%
|-60.1%
|-62%
|DP Eurasia N.V.
|LSE:DPEU
|-60.0%
|-61.0%
|-74%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-59.0%
|-
|-
|Hyve Group Plc
|LSE:HYVE
|-58.4%
|-70.3%
|-69%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-57.9%
|-79.8%
|-88%
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-55.2%
|-59.6%
|-73%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-53.9%
|-60.6%
|-45%
|On the Beach Group plc
|LSE:OTB
|-53.6%
|-91.6%
|-93%
|Flowtech Fluidpower plc
|AIM:FLO
|-49.4%
|-53.8%
|-64%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|-48.7%
|-69.4%
|-68%
|The Alumasc Group plc
|AIM:ALU
|-47.7%
|-47.7%
|-49%
|Robert Walters plc
|LSE:RWA
|-47.3%
|-69.6%
|-73%
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|LSE:ARW
|-46.0%
|-65.9%
|-70%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|-45.8%
|-45.8%
|-50%
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|-44.9%
|-49.4%
|-58%
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-44.3%
|-75.6%
|-87%
|U and I Group PLC
|LSE:UAI
|-43.7%
|-91.0%
|-
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-43.5%
|-58.0%
|-61%
|Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
|AIM:MBH
|-43.0%
|-43.0%
|-43%
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|-42.9%
|-43.9%
|-
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-41.7%
|-58.7%
|-78%
|The Barkby Group PLC
|AIM:BARK
|-40.9%
|-40.9%
|-
|CVS Group plc
|AIM:CVSG
|-40.0%
|-57.9%
|-49%
|Saga plc
|LSE:SAGA
|-39.7%
|-82.5%
|-83%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-38.4%
|-44.7%
|-49%
|ScS Group plc
|LSE:SCS
|-38.3%
|-
|-
|IWG plc
|LSE:IWG
|-38.1%
|-60.3%
|-71%
|The Unite Group plc
|LSE:UTG
|-37.4%
|-54.1%
|-51%
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|LSE:ERM
|-37.4%
|-53.2%
|-56%
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-34.7%
|-52.2%
|-64%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-33.8%
|-35.4%
|-
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-33.0%
|-78.0%
|-79%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-32.9%
|-36.7%
|-36%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-32.5%
|-54.2%
|-57%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|-32.2%
|-35.6%
|-40%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-31.4%
|-78.7%
|-89%
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|-30.9%
|-30.9%
|-
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-30.3%
|-43.8%
|-52%
|Meggitt PLC
|LSE:MGGT
|-30.3%
|-43.8%
|-44%
|Greggs plc
|LSE:GRG
|-30.0%
|-51.8%
|-46%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-29.9%
|-40.6%
|-45%
|Medica Group Plc
|LSE:MGP
|-29.9%
|-39.0%
|-40%
|The Rank Group Plc
|LSE:RNK
|-28.9%
|-23.6%
|4%
|Compass Group PLC
|LSE:CPG
|-28.0%
|-52.8%
|-54%
|Empiric Student Property plc
|LSE:ESP
|-27.9%
|-36.0%
|-38%
|TheWorks.co.uk plc
|LSE:WRKS
|-27.6%
|-35.8%
|-67%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-27.3%
|-59.3%
|-64%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-27.2%
|-33.3%
|-36%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-26.6%
|-
|-
|FW Thorpe Plc
|AIM:TFW
|-26.3%
|-26.3%
|-30%
|The Panoply Holdings plc
|AIM:TPX
|-25.6%
|-29.6%
|-
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-25.2%
|-34.9%
|-45%
|Regional REIT Limited
|LSE:RGL
|-23.9%
|-23.9%
|-26%
|Hammerson plc
|LSE:HMSO
|-23.7%
|-47.9%
|-51%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-23.6%
|-37.0%
|-38%
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|-23.4%
|-24.7%
|-27%
|Loungers plc
|AIM:LGRS
|-23.3%
|-23.3%
|-
|Equiniti Group plc
|LSE:EQN
|-23.2%
|-30.1%
|-35%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-23.0%
|-46.1%
|-47%
|Mpac Group plc
|AIM:MPAC
|-22.9%
|-24.6%
|-3%
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-22.6%
|-23.9%
|-25%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-22.1%
|-27.5%
|-
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-22.1%
|-37.1%
|-37%
|G4S plc
|LSE:GFS
|-22.1%
|-48.1%
|-49%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-21.8%
|-47.6%
|-57%
|Hansard Global Plc
|LSE:HSD
|-21.6%
|-23.8%
|-35%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|-21.5%
|-27.4%
|-31%
|WPP plc
|LSE:WPP
|-20.7%
|-39.3%
|-47%
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.5%
|-25.3%
|-
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-20.4%
|-30.8%
|-
|Keywords Studios plc
|AIM:KWS
|-20.0%
|-28.7%
|-30%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-20.0%
|-18.9%
|-
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-19.5%
|-24.2%
|-27%
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-19.4%
|-25.0%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-19.4%
|-25.0%
|-
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-19.3%
|-60.7%
|-59%
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-19.1%
|-26.5%
|-51%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-18.4%
|-38.7%
|-70%
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|-18.4%
|-33.1%
|-39%
|RDI REIT P.L.C.
|LSE:RDI
|-18.2%
|-36.7%
|-42%
|Hostelworld Group plc
|LSE:HSW
|-18.1%
|-32.2%
|-45%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-18.1%
|-26.2%
|-31%
|Fevertree Drinks Plc
|AIM:FEVR
|-18.0%
|-29.0%
|-45%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-17.8%
|-22.9%
|-22%
|Essentra plc
|LSE:ESNT
|-17.8%
|-31.2%
|-43%
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|-17.5%
|-68.6%
|-79%
|Bodycote plc
|LSE:BOY
|-17.2%
|-46.3%
|-49%
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-17.1%
|-39.7%
|-51%
|Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd.
|AIM:BKS
|-17.0%
|-45.6%
|-45%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-17.0%
|-
|-
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-17.0%
|-20.2%
|-2%
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|-16.9%
|-19.8%
|-22%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-16.9%
|-22.9%
|-23%
|John Laing Group plc
|LSE:JLG
|-16.8%
|-40.0%
|-47%
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-16.6%
|-19.7%
|-22%
|IDOX plc
|AIM:IDOX
|-16.5%
|-16.5%
|-13%
|The Weir Group PLC
|LSE:WEIR
|-16.3%
|-35.5%
|-48%
|Land Securities Group plc
|LSE:LAND
|-16.1%
|-21.9%
|-25%
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-15.9%
|-34.1%
|-49%
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-15.9%
|-46.2%
|-60%
|Capita plc
|LSE:CPI
|-15.7%
|-41.9%
|-45%
|Whitbread PLC
|LSE:WTB
|-15.3%
|-32.2%
|-
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-15.2%
|-15.2%
|16%
|Keller Group plc
|LSE:KLR
|-15.2%
|-20.1%
|-29%
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|LSE:SMP
|-15.0%
|-16.3%
|-13%
|Bank of Georgia Group PLC
|LSE:BGEO
|-15.0%
|-24.9%
|-29%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-15.0%
|-34.2%
|-35%
|Blancco Technology Group plc
|AIM:BLTG
|-14.9%
|-14.5%
|-15%
|Greencore Group plc
|LSE:GNC
|-14.7%
|-25.6%
|-25%
|Elementis plc
|LSE:ELM
|-14.7%
|-40.2%
|-58%
|Johnson Service Group PLC
|AIM:JSG
|-14.7%
|-69.2%
|-68%
|Dunelm Group plc
|LSE:DNLM
|-14.6%
|-21.8%
|-15%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-14.6%
|-17.8%
|-
|BT Group plc
|LSE:BT.A
|-13.6%
|-16.0%
|-25%
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|LSE:BRW
|-13.6%
|-23.7%
|-20%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-13.4%
|-17.6%
|-22%
|GB Group plc
|AIM:GBG
|-13.3%
|-17.0%
|-
|Aptitude Software Group plc
|LSE:APTD
|-13.3%
|2.0%
|-53%
|City of London Investment Group PLC
|LSE:CLIG
|-13.3%
|-
|-
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-13.2%
|-30.9%
|-46%
|CLS Holdings plc
|LSE:CLI
|-13.2%
|-23.1%
|-30%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-13.1%
|-38.3%
|-56%
|Sumo Group Plc
|AIM:SUMO
|-13.0%
|-16.5%
|-18%
|Quilter plc
|LSE:QLT
|-12.7%
|-34.7%
|-48%
|SDL plc
|LSE:SDL
|-12.7%
|-36.3%
|-36%
|Renishaw plc
|LSE:RSW
|-12.6%
|-26.1%
|-
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-12.6%
|-18.9%
|-24%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-12.3%
|-25.7%
|-44%
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-12.3%
|-24.4%
|-21%
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-12.2%
|-
|-
|Brooks Macdonald Group plc
|AIM:BRK
|-12.2%
|-23.6%
|-21%
|ITV plc
|LSE:ITV
|-12.1%
|-32.8%
|-35%
|Aggreko Plc
|LSE:AGK
|-11.8%
|-50.3%
|-49%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-11.6%
|-15.4%
|-34%
|Atalaya Mining Plc
|AIM:ATYM
|-11.5%
|-74.2%
|-77%
|Van Elle Holdings plc
|AIM:VANL
|-11.4%
|-18.4%
|-54%
|Learning Technologies Group plc
|AIM:LTG
|-11.4%
|-12.4%
|-5%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-11.4%
|-25.5%
|-
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-11.4%
|-25.6%
|-
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|-11.4%
|-34.1%
|-39%
|Grainger plc
|LSE:GRI
|-11.3%
|-27.0%
|-42%
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-11.2%
|-13.8%
|-15%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-11.2%
|-
|-
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-11.0%
|-27.1%
|-44%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-11.0%
|-
|-
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-10.9%
|-47.4%
|-
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|-10.6%
|-24.0%
|-27%
|Bakkavor Group plc
|LSE:BAKK
|-10.6%
|-35.5%
|-37%
|RSA Insurance Group plc
|LSE:RSA
|-10.4%
|-12.5%
|-18%
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-9.9%
|-28.1%
|-36%
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-9.6%
|-26.7%
|-42%
|Anglo American plc
|LSE:AAL
|-9.5%
|-34.8%
|-27%
|Prudential plc
|LSE:PRU
|-9.4%
|-14.8%
|-26%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|-9.4%
|58.5%
|33%
|Auto Trader Group plc
|LSE:AUTO
|-9.3%
|-19.6%
|-
|Sylvania Platinum Limited
|AIM:SLP
|-9.3%
|52.0%
|157%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|-9.3%
|-
|-
|IMI plc
|LSE:IMI
|-9.2%
|-23.8%
|-26%
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-9.0%
|-25.0%
|-34%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-8.9%
|-14.3%
|-
|Urban Logistics REIT plc
|AIM:SHED
|-8.8%
|-8.8%
|-
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|-8.8%
|-15.8%
|-16%
|Secure Income REIT Plc
|AIM:SIR
|-8.7%
|-19.4%
|-32%
|Redrow plc
|LSE:RDW
|-8.6%
|-25.7%
|-
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-8.6%
|-21.8%
|-23%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-8.6%
|-20.6%
|-28%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-8.5%
|-22.4%
|-24%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-8.4%
|-30.2%
|-21%
|Mondi plc
|LSE:MNDI
|-8.4%
|-19.6%
|-34%
|M&G plc
|LSE:MNG
|-8.4%
|-15.4%
|-
|SigmaRoc plc
|AIM:SRC
|-8.3%
|-51.0%
|-51%
|GCP Student Living plc
|LSE:DIGS
|-8.2%
|-21.6%
|-28%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|-8.0%
|-8.0%
|-
|Telecom Plus PLC
|LSE:TEP
|-8.0%
|-9.2%
|-
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-7.9%
|-8.6%
|-12%
|Jupiter Fund Management Plc
|LSE:JUP
|-7.8%
|-31.0%
|-35%
|Persimmon Plc
|LSE:PSN
|-7.7%
|-24.5%
|-28%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|-7.6%
|-15.4%
|-7%
|Drax Group plc
|LSE:DRX
|-7.6%
|-9.8%
|-12%
|Serco Group plc
|LSE:SRP
|-7.6%
|-13.8%
|-11%
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|AIM:NFC
|-7.5%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-7.5%
|-24.7%
|-
|Direct Line Insurance Group plc
|LSE:DLG
|-7.5%
|-5.0%
|-15%
|RBG Holdings plc
|AIM:RBGP
|-7.4%
|-7.4%
|12%
|Oxford Instruments plc
|LSE:OXIG
|-7.3%
|-22.8%
|-
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-7.1%
|-23.7%
|-25%
|Target Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:THRL
|-7.1%
|1.2%
|-8%
|Smith & Nephew plc
|LSE:SN.
|-7.0%
|-18.4%
|-19%
|Britvic plc
|LSE:BVIC
|-7.0%
|-24.2%
|-26%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-7.0%
|-14.3%
|-19%
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|LSE:JD.
|-7.0%
|-29.8%
|-
|Impax Asset Management Group plc
|AIM:IPX
|-6.8%
|-9.9%
|-11%
|AVEVA Group plc
|LSE:AVV
|-6.8%
|-11.4%
|-
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-6.7%
|-34.4%
|-50%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-6.6%
|-9.0%
|-8%
|Fresnillo Plc
|LSE:FRES
|-6.6%
|-22.4%
|-55%
|River and Mercantile Group PLC
|LSE:RIV
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Lok'nStore Group Plc
|AIM:LOK
|-6.3%
|-6.3%
|-14%
|Rotork plc
|LSE:ROR
|-6.1%
|-18.8%
|-22%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-6.0%
|-34.3%
|-
|St. James's Place plc
|LSE:STJ
|-6.0%
|-23.7%
|-29%
|GoCo Group plc
|LSE:GOCO
|-6.0%
|-10.6%
|-36%
|BAE Systems plc
|LSE:BA.
|-5.9%
|-7.0%
|-8%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-5.7%
|-57.6%
|-68%
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-5.6%
|-5.4%
|-
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-5.6%
|-31.7%
|-
|Tritax Big Box REIT plc
|LSE:BBOX
|-5.6%
|-10.9%
|-15%
|Derwent London Plc
|LSE:DLN
|-5.5%
|-8.9%
|-13%
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-5.5%
|-8.7%
|-
|BHP Group
|LSE:BHP
|-5.5%
|-
|-
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|-5.3%
|-25.2%
|-43%
|Ashmore Group PLC
|LSE:ASHM
|-5.3%
|-21.9%
|-
|Halfords Group plc
|LSE:HFD
|-5.3%
|-38.7%
|-
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-5.2%
|-7.6%
|-5%
|Abcam plc
|AIM:ABC
|-5.1%
|-
|-
|Equals Group plc
|AIM:EQLS
|-5.1%
|-5.1%
|-28%
|OneSavings Bank Plc
|LSE:OSB
|-5.0%
|-23.7%
|-30%
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|LSE:MGAM
|-4.9%
|-24.9%
|-28%
|Legal & General Group Plc
|LSE:LGEN
|-4.8%
|-14.6%
|-7%
|Ferguson plc
|LSE:FERG
|-4.7%
|-
|-
|Rightmove plc
|LSE:RMV
|-4.7%
|-38.2%
|-39%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-
|Georgia Healthcare Group PLC
|LSE:GHG
|-4.6%
|-8.3%
|-19%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-5%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-5%
|UDG Healthcare plc
|LSE:UDG
|-4.5%
|-7.4%
|-9%
|IMImobile PLC
|AIM:IMO
|-4.5%
|-4.5%
|-4%
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-4.4%
|-5.3%
|-
|Record plc
|LSE:REC
|-4.4%
|-10.0%
|-
|DS Smith Plc
|LSE:SMDS
|-4.4%
|-13.3%
|-
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|-4.3%
|-19.3%
|-
|NewRiver REIT plc
|LSE:NRR
|-4.3%
|-5.4%
|-13%
|Elecosoft plc
|AIM:ELCO
|-4.3%
|-4.3%
|-9%
|Norcros plc
|LSE:NXR
|-4.2%
|-14.7%
|-13%
|Victrex plc
|LSE:VCT
|-4.2%
|-15.4%
|-29%
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-4.1%
|-14.4%
|-15%
|Halma plc
|LSE:HLMA
|-4.0%
|-6.8%
|-
|Custodian REIT Plc
|LSE:CREI
|-4.0%
|-4.0%
|-53%
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|-3.9%
|-13.9%
|-
|Rentokil Initial plc
|LSE:RTO
|-3.9%
|-21.2%
|-22%
|Hilton Food Group plc
|LSE:HFG
|-3.8%
|-2.0%
|0%
|Aviva plc
|LSE:AV.
|-3.8%
|-10.8%
|-17%
|Mitie Group plc
|LSE:MTO
|-3.8%
|-6.9%
|-
|LondonMetric Property Plc
|LSE:LMP
|-3.6%
|-4.0%
|-
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-3.5%
|-4.7%
|-
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|LSE:CCH
|-3.5%
|-26.1%
|-28%
|RWS Holdings plc
|AIM:RWS
|-3.5%
|-9.6%
|-11%
|Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
|AIM:IHC
|-3.4%
|-
|-
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-3.4%
|-19.6%
|-20%
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|LSE:STCK
|-3.4%
|-6.0%
|-8%
|Trifast plc
|LSE:TRI
|-3.4%
|-14.4%
|-27%
|Urban&Civic plc
|LSE:UANC
|-3.3%
|-20.8%
|-35%
|TT Electronics plc
|LSE:TTG
|-3.3%
|-37.4%
|-41%
|Admiral Group plc
|LSE:ADM
|-3.2%
|1.7%
|-2%
|Phoenix Group Holdings plc
|LSE:PHNX
|-3.1%
|7.9%
|18%