Ideas Farm: Going green

By Algy Hall

Two of this week’s tips have found inspiration in the top holdings of top fund managers. Each week, as part of the Ideas Farm, we are publishing one of our seven 'best ideas' screens. The object of doing so is very much to piggyback on the research and analytical muscle of professional investors. Not every stock that makes it into a top manager’s top holdings – and thereby our best ideas lists – will be a winner by any means. But there is evidence that, on average, the favourite holdings, based on position size, of fund managers (even including struggling fund managers) have a tendency to outperform. Conversely, smaller positions tend to underperform on average.

Click here to download the tables in PDF form

Some of the lists that have the potential to offer the most interesting insights are those based on the holdings of specialist funds. These are areas where it can be trickier to weed out really exciting ideas for further research, especially for non-specialists. This week’s best ideas list is based on one of the specialist areas we’re monitoring: top holdings of the smartest investors in UK sustainable equities.

One of the interesting things about this list is that not all of the names on it would necessarily immediately jump out as seeming particularly “green”. Online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo (BOO), for example, is more used to having fingers pointed at it than receiving applause. However, smart sustainable fund managers tend to take a broader view on opportunities than simply looking at companies that tick boxes and are without controversy. Companies working hard to improve their sustainable credentials can be a big draw because, if their plans are credible, sustainability can help bolster their competitive position, as well as attracting investors that are primarily interested in box-ticking. 

In the case of Boohoo, 'green' initiatives include incentivising customer recycling, the launch of a sustainable second-hand range, and use of social media to promote the longevity of its clothes in wardrobes. It is also working towards complete supply chain transparency and has offered reassurances about the auditing of its Leiscester factories – a regional industry that is frequently painted as a reshoring dystopia.

Other sustainable plays are of more interest for how they help others achieve their sustainability goals rather than their own business’s sustainability credentials. However, helping others do good often goes hand in hand with a business trying to do good itself. That’s certainly the case with Dublin-listed insulation specialist Kingspan (IRE:KGP), which has an ambitious plan for decarbonising its own business while developing innovative products to further its global leadership in insulation. This end market is expected to benefit from growth for many years to come, driven by regulation.

The value of a specialist focus is evident in our table of stocks trading at or near a 52-week high. Many of these are shares of investment trusts that specialise in investing in companies benefiting from trends that the current Covid-19 crisis may well accelerate. Especially prevalent are technology and healthcare-focused investment trusts. The presence of so many of these funds in the list illustrates just how hot these trends are perceived to be. Two of the stocks in this week’s tips section also have the potential to benefit from themes that the crisis appears to be making ever more relevant. 

Kainos (KNOS), a software and IT services company, looks well placed to benefit from a boost to the already strong demand for digital, cloud-based IT solutions. The company scores very well on many financial measures of growth and quality having recently appeared in our Alpha Quality screen. 

Meanwhile, the industrial property owned and developed by real estate investment trust Segro (SGRO) could be in higher demand as companies work to strengthen their supply chains and it should also benefit from an acceleration in the move towards online shopping. For industrial landlords, the real boon from the online transition is that internet retailers require a lot more warehouse space than the store-led rivals they are usurping. 

 

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS   
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
BH Macro LimitedLSE:BHMG3,480p0.0%
ITM Power PlcAIM:ITM234p0.0%
Caledonia Mining Corporation PlcAIM:CMCL1,148p0.2%
Polar Capital Technology Trust plcLSE:PCT1,916p0.6%
Manchester & London Investment Trust plcLSE:MNL612p0.7%
JPMorgan China Growth & Income plcLSE:JCGI420p0.7%
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plcLSE:PCGH254p0.8%
Cardiff Property PlcLSE:CDFF1,750p1.0%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL47p1.1%
Smithson Investment Trust PLCLSE:SSON1,404p1.1%
Bioventix PLCAIM:BVXP4,350p1.1%
Plus500 Ltd.LSE:PLUS1,364p1.2%
e-therapeutics plcAIM:ETX19p1.3%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLCLSE:SMT727p1.4%
BB Healthcare TrustLSE:BBH164p1.5%
Codemasters Group Holdings PlcAIM:CDM318p1.5%
Fidelity China Special Situations PLCLSE:FCSS249p1.6%
Domino's Pizza Group plcLSE:DOM360p1.6%
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plcLSE:JFJ474p1.7%
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLCLSE:USA192p1.8%
Personal Assets Trust plcLSE:PNL43,600p1.8%
Civitas Social Housing PLCLSE:CSH104p1.9%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF49p2.0%
International Biotechnology Trust plcLSE:IBT746p2.0%
Ruffer Investment Company LimitedLSE:RICA240p2.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PlcLSE:GSF101p2.1%
Naked Wines plcAIM:WINE411p2.1%
BMO Private Equity Trust PlcLSE:BPET405p2.2%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG784p2.2%
Allianz Technology Trust PLCLSE:ATT2,095p2.3%
Totally plcAIM:TLY21p2.4%
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plcLSE:EWI240p2.4%
GlobalData PlcAIM:DATA1,390p2.5%
IndigoVision Group plcAIM:IND385p2.5%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLCLSE:WWH3,540p2.6%
Polymetal International plcLSE:POLY1,711p2.7%
Hilton Food Group plcLSE:HFG1,244p2.8%
Volvere plcAIM:VLE1,400p2.8%
Kape Technologies PlcAIM:KAPE197p2.9%
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.LSE:PSH1,740p2.9%
Condor Gold PlcAIM:CNR50p2.9%
Landore Resources LimitedAIM:LND1p2.9%
Reckitt Benckiser Group plcLSE:RB.7,032p3.0%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS   
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
James Fisher and Sons plcLSE:FSJ1,162p0.2%
Renewi plcLSE:RWI18p0.6%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG230p1.3%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN105p1.4%
Worsley Investors LimitedLSE:WINV26p2.3%
ScS Group plcLSE:SCS141p2.5%
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLCLSE:SMJ111p2.7%
Kin and Carta plcLSE:KCT54p2.8%
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.CLSE:LFI34p

2.9%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

 

SHORTS  Wednesday, 20 May 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC19.6%3-0.1%
HAMMERSON PLC12.9%91.4%
DEBENHAMS PLC9.5%20.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.8%7-0.7%
EASYJET PLC8.3%6-0.1%
METRO BANK PLC8.1%50.1%
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC7.5%50.0%
Royal Mail Plc7.5%6-0.6%
PEARSON PLC7.2%70.3%
CARILLION PLC7.2%60.0%
CAPITA PLC6.2%50.1%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC6.1%50.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS6.0%4-0.6%
ASCENTIAL PLC5.8%50.0%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC5.7%7-1.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.6%60.1%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.6%60.1%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.1%10.0%
PETROFAC LTD5.1%4-0.7%
TUI AG4.9%5-0.4%
DIGNITY PLC4.9%3-0.2%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC4.8%20.0%
IQE PLC4.8%30.0%
AA PLC4.7%30.3%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC4.6%40.2%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL4.3%40.4%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC4.2%20.0%
MARSTON'S PLC4.1%40.2%
FUTURE PLC4.1%30.2%
Signature Aviation Plc4.0%71.1%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.0%40.5%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.0%50.7%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.8%40.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.8%5-0.6%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.4%5NEW
CARNIVAL PLC3.4%3NEW
EQUINITI GROUP PLC3.4%40.0%
AGGREKO PLC3.4%30.0%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.3%30.0%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC3.3%3-0.1%
VICTREX PLC3.2%40.5%
CINEWORLD GROUP3.2%50.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.0%30.0%
N. Brown Group3.0%30.0%
WHITBREAD PLC3.0%5NEW
A.G. Barr PLC3.0%2NEW
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.9%40.0%
SUPERGROUP PLC2.9%4NEW
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC2.9%40.0%

Source: FCA

 

UPGRADES
Wednesday, 20 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Jadestone Energy Inc.AIM:JSE1466.7%-85.2%-91%
Shanta Gold LimitedAIM:SHG170.3%46.0%170%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR163.7%-0.6%-7%
LoopUp Group plcAIM:LOOP111.5%189.9%-43%
Ninety One GroupLSE:N9194.2%--
M.P. Evans Group plcAIM:MPE58.1%28.6%14%
Gear4music (Holdings) plcAIM:G4M52.1%52.1%-6%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF39.3%39.1%46%
Titon Holdings PlcAIM:TON37.6%--36%
System1 Group PLCAIM:SYS136.8%36.8%-38%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG30.9%33.9%70%
Serica Energy plcAIM:SQZ26.2%-67.8%-76%
Plus500 Ltd.LSE:PLUS26.2%104.3%64%
NWF Group plcAIM:NWF19.8%19.8%24%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG15.7%30.4%-
Halfords Group plcLSE:HFD9.9%-30.6%-
Petropavlovsk PLCLSE:POG9.5%32.2%-
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN9.0%-44.8%-54%
Polymetal International plcLSE:POLY8.9%19.3%48%
Water Intelligence plcAIM:WATR8.4%4.9%13%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW8.1%-13.5%-2%
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:IHR8.1%3.2%-
Warpaint London PLCAIM:W7L7.7%7.7%-53%
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO6.9%-19.6%-18%
Ferrexpo plcLSE:FXPO6.5%-6.1%-40%
Centamin plcLSE:CEY6.4%37.0%101%
Focusrite PlcAIM:TUNE6.2%6.7%26%
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV6.1%7.8%17%
Venture Life Group plcAIM:VLG5.3%27.0%36%
Motorpoint Group plcLSE:MOTR4.9%4.9%15%
McBride plcLSE:MCB4.4%--
Fresnillo PlcLSE:FRES4.3%-14.8%-53%
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC4.3%--
Playtech plcLSE:PTEC4.2%-61.0%-71%
Premier Miton Group plcAIM:PMI3.9%-24.4%-42%
Keywords Studios plcAIM:KWS3.3%-26.0%-27%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

DOWNGRADES
Wednesday, 20 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
The Restaurant Group plcLSE:RTN-97.7%-99.6%-100%
Beazley plcLSE:BEZ-96.8%-97.6%-98%
Ten Entertainment Group plcLSE:TEG-94.1%-97.0%-97%
Superdry PlcLSE:SDRY-89.9%-92.1%-
Rolls-Royce Holdings plcLSE:RR.-87.4%-94.6%-96%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS-85.4%-92.4%-94%
DFS Furniture plcLSE:DFS-82.3%-92.3%-
SDX Energy plcAIM:SDX-80.6%-80.6%-91%
IGas Energy plcAIM:IGAS-80.1%-79.9%-81%
Hotel Chocolat Group PlcAIM:HOTC-77.9%-85.8%-86%
IWG plcLSE:IWG-69.6%-80.5%-86%
Luceco plcLSE:LUCE-68.3%-68.3%-59%
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCLSE:ALFA-65.3%-66.0%-88%
Dialight plcLSE:DIA-64.7%-78.9%-87%
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-63.9%--
NEXT plcLSE:NXT-62.9%-81.5%-81%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG-60.7%-83.7%-90%
DP Eurasia N.V.LSE:DPEU-60.0%-61.0%-71%
National Express Group PLCLSE:NEX-59.1%-68.9%-69%
Hyve Group PlcLSE:HYVE-58.4%-70.3%-70%
Signature Aviation plcLSE:SIG-55.8%-64.3%-76%
On the Beach Group plcLSE:OTB-53.6%-91.5%-93%
Topps Tiles PlcLSE:TPT-49.6%-95.2%-96%
Flowtech Fluidpower plcAIM:FLO-49.4%-50.8%-64%
TBC Bank Group PLCLSE:TBCG-48.8%-42.5%-45%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR-48.7%-69.4%-68%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL-45.8%-45.8%-50%
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plcAIM:MBH-43.0%-43.0%-43%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-41.0%-57.2%-65%
The Barkby Group PLCAIM:BARK-40.9%-40.9%-
Saga plcLSE:SAGA-39.7%-82.5%-83%
Arrow Global Group PLCLSE:ARW-39.5%-78.6%-81%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-38.9%-60.6%-45%
ScS Group plcLSE:SCS-38.3%--
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLCLSE:ERM-35.6%-53.2%-56%
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-35.3%-39.0%-39%
Glencore plcLSE:GLEN-34.6%-74.0%-86%
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-34.0%-27.4%-28%
Centrica plcLSE:CNA-32.9%-44.7%-62%
The Alumasc Group plcAIM:ALU-32.5%-47.7%-49%
Robert Walters plcLSE:RWA-32.0%-69.6%-73%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-31.9%-38.0%-
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-30.6%-45.7%-53%
Greggs plcLSE:GRG-30.0%-51.8%-51%
The Rank Group PlcLSE:RNK-28.9%-25.5%4%
SIG plcLSE:SHI-28.9%-41.4%-
3i Group plcLSE:III-28.2%-24.5%-23%
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-28.1%-65.0%-64%
TheWorks.co.uk plcLSE:WRKS-27.6%-35.8%-67%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-27.3%-57.6%-64%
AA plcLSE:AA.-27.2%-33.3%-36%
First Derivatives plcAIM:FDP-26.9%-35.2%-36%
Meggitt PLCLSE:MGGT-26.8%-43.5%-43%
FW Thorpe PlcAIM:TFW-26.3%-26.3%-30%
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-25.7%-60.0%-64%
The Panoply Holdings plcAIM:TPX-25.6%-29.6%-
The Unite Group plcLSE:UTG-25.6%-54.1%-51%
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-25.5%-44.7%-49%
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF-24.4%-38.7%-
Regional REIT LimitedLSE:RGL-23.9%-23.9%-26%
Sigma Capital Group plcAIM:SGM-23.7%-31.3%-35%
Loungers plcAIM:LGRS-23.3%-23.3%-
Mpac Group plcAIM:MPAC-22.9%-24.6%-3%
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-22.6%-37.5%-46%
Vesuvius plcLSE:VSVS-22.6%-45.5%-58%
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-22.6%-22.6%-25%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-22.1%-38.1%-40%
Restore plcAIM:RST-22.1%-37.1%-37%
intu properties plcLSE:INTU-22.0%-53.5%-65%
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-21.9%-31.7%-34%
Palace Capital PlcLSE:PCA-21.8%-21.8%-18%
Morgan Sindall Group plcLSE:MGNS-21.7%-39.8%-38%
Hansard Global PlcLSE:HSD-21.6%-23.8%-35%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG-21.5%-27.4%-31%
Hammerson plcLSE:HMSO-21.0%-47.9%-51%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-20.8%-36.3%-
Dixons Carphone plcLSE:DC.-20.7%--
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-20.7%-23.2%-22%
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-20.6%-25.4%-
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-20.0%-35.4%-51%
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-19.9%-39.4%-41%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-19.7%-54.1%-57%
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-19.4%-25.0%-
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-19.4%-25.0%-
Senior plcLSE:SNR-19.1%-58.7%-78%
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-19.1%-26.5%-51%
RDI REIT P.L.C.LSE:RDI-18.6%-37.1%-35%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-18.5%-40.6%-45%
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-18.4%-31.4%-
Gem Diamonds LimitedLSE:GEMD-18.3%-79.1%-89%
Hostelworld Group plcLSE:HSW-18.1%-32.2%-45%
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-17.9%-23.6%-37%
Watches of Switzerland Group PLCLSE:WOSG-17.8%-35.5%-
Urban Logistics REIT plcAIM:SHED-17.2%-17.2%-
IDOX plcAIM:IDOX-17.1%-17.1%-13%
G4S plcLSE:GFS-17.0%-46.9%-48%
Royal Mail plcLSE:RMG-17.0%-41.7%-
John Laing Group plcLSE:JLG-16.8%-40.0%-47%
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-16.6%-19.7%-22%
C&C Group plcLSE:CCR-16.5%-18.9%-
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-16.0%--
Fevertree Drinks PlcAIM:FEVR-16.0%-29.2%-46%
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-15.3%-15.2%16%
Capita plcLSE:CPI-15.3%-44.1%-47%
St. Modwen Properties PLCLSE:SMP-15.0%-16.3%-13%
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY-14.8%-26.5%-
Elementis plcLSE:ELM-14.7%-39.9%-58%
Johnson Service Group PLCAIM:JSG-14.7%-69.2%-68%
BT Group plcLSE:BT.A-14.6%-16.5%-25%
Sumo Group PlcAIM:SUMO-13.9%-16.0%-18%
Greencore Group plcLSE:GNC-13.7%-27.8%-27%
Numis Corporation PlcAIM:NUM-13.7%-20.5%-
Shaftesbury PLCLSE:SHB-13.7%-33.1%-39%
FirstGroup plcLSE:FGP-13.6%-47.4%-
Ricardo plcLSE:RCDO-13.6%-34.2%-36%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-13.6%--
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-13.4%-47.8%-62%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-13.4%-17.6%-22%
Aptitude Software Group plcLSE:APTD-13.3%2.0%-53%
City of London Investment Group PLCLSE:CLIG-13.3%-13.3%-
CLS Holdings plcLSE:CLI-13.2%-23.1%-30%
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-12.9%-34.9%-49%
Mondi plcLSE:MNDI-12.7%-28.6%-42%
Land Securities Group plcLSE:LAND-12.5%-19.4%-21%
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-12.5%-31.6%-32%
Bodycote plcLSE:BOY-12.3%-46.3%-49%
Stagecoach Group plcLSE:SGC-12.2%-18.6%-19%
Intertek Group plcLSE:ITRK-11.9%-24.2%-25%
Marshalls plcLSE:MSLH-11.9%-24.6%-24%
Aggreko PlcLSE:AGK-11.8%-49.9%-49%
ITV plcLSE:ITV-11.7%-35.2%-38%
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-11.7%-39.4%-56%
WPP plcLSE:WPP-11.5%-41.2%-48%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-11.4%-25.6%-
Dignity plcLSE:DTY-11.4%-34.1%-39%
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-11.1%-38.7%-70%
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL-11.1%-77.7%-79%
GB Group plcAIM:GBG-11.1%-17.0%-
Coca-Cola HBC AGLSE:CCH-10.9%-33.9%-33%
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-10.4%-18.9%-24%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-10.3%-27.2%-
CRH plcLSE:CRH-10.2%-24.1%-26%
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-9.9%-28.1%-36%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLCLSE:BRW-9.8%-22.4%-22%
Informa plcLSE:INF-9.7%-47.6%-48%
Volution Group plcLSE:FAN-9.6%-22.9%-23%
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-9.5%-27.5%-44%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB-9.4%58.5%-
Sylvania Platinum LimitedAIM:SLP-9.3%-17.6%157%
Micro Focus International plcLSE:MCRO-9.3%-13.9%-43%
Drax Group plcLSE:DRX-9.2%-13.3%-15%
Bellway p.l.c.LSE:BWY-9.2%--
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO-9.0%-69.8%-79%
Persimmon PlcLSE:PSN-9.0%-28.2%-31%
Anglo American plcLSE:AAL-8.9%-37.5%-31%
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-8.7%-28.8%-25%
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ-8.5%-30.8%-46%
Smart Metering Systems plcAIM:SMS-8.4%-34.4%-45%
SigmaRoc plcAIM:SRC-8.3%-51.0%-52%
Whitbread PLCLSE:WTB-8.3%-35.3%-
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP-8.0%-14.2%-11%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE-8.0%-7.8%-
Telecom Plus PLCLSE:TEP-8.0%-9.2%-
Essentra plcLSE:ESNT-7.9%-30.7%-43%
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-7.8%-8.1%-12%
St. James's Place plcLSE:STJ-7.8%-23.6%-30%
Quilter plcLSE:QLT-7.7%-35.9%-49%
Renishaw plcLSE:RSW-7.6%-24.7%-
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcAIM:NFC-7.5%-23.2%-24%
RBG Holdings plcAIM:RBGP-7.4%-7.4%12%
IntegraFin Holdings plcLSE:IHP-7.4%-14.6%-12%
Rotork plcLSE:ROR-7.3%-23.2%-26%
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-7.1%-23.7%-25%
Target Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:THRL-7.1%1.2%-8%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-7.0%-14.3%-
GoCo Group plcLSE:GOCO-6.8%-11.4%-36%
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF-6.8%-16.7%-
Vistry Group PLCLSE:VTY-6.8%-29.9%-21%
Secure Income REIT PlcAIM:SIR-6.7%-19.4%-32%
Britvic plcLSE:BVIC-6.7%-26.5%-28%
Direct Line Insurance Group plcLSE:DLG-6.6%-4.9%-15%
Central Asia Metals plcAIM:CAML-6.6%-31.5%-46%
Great Portland Estates PlcLSE:GPOR-6.5%-10.5%-
Countryside Properties PLCLSE:CSP-6.4%-16.4%-17%
River and Mercantile Group PLCLSE:RIV-6.3%--
Lok'nStore Group PlcAIM:LOK-6.3%-6.3%-14%
HomeServe plcLSE:HSV-6.2%-8.5%-5%
Equiniti Group plcLSE:EQN-6.2%-30.1%-35%
IMI plcLSE:IMI-6.1%-23.2%-26%
RSA Insurance Group plcLSE:RSA-6.1%-11.8%-18%
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL-6.0%-24.0%-27%
BAE Systems plcLSE:BA.-6.0%-8.0%-9%
Bakkavor Group plcLSE:BAKK-5.7%-35.5%-37%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-5.7%-53.2%-68%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-5.6%-20.6%-28%
RHI Magnesita N.V.LSE:RHIM-5.6%-38.6%-50%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO-5.5%-15.6%-7%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-5.4%--
NewRiver REIT plcLSE:NRR-5.4%-6.6%-14%
Equals Group plcAIM:EQLS-5.1%-5.1%-28%
Dunelm Group plcLSE:DNLM-5.0%-22.1%-15%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-4.6%-4.6%-
James Fisher and Sons plcLSE:FSJ-4.6%-28.2%-30%
Burberry Group plcLSE:BRBY-4.6%-32.6%-
IMImobile PLCAIM:IMO-4.5%-4.5%-4%
British Land Company PlcLSE:BLND-4.5%-8.7%-
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG-4.5%-15.9%-
Prudential plcLSE:PRU-4.4%-14.6%-26%
Auto Trader Group plcLSE:AUTO-4.4%-19.6%-
Record plcLSE:REC-4.4%-10.0%-
Elecosoft plcAIM:ELCO-4.3%-4.3%-9%
Derwent London PlcLSE:DLN-4.1%-8.9%-13%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-4.0%-19.8%-24%
SEGRO PlcLSE:SGRO-3.9%-5.3%-5%
JD Sports Fashion plcLSE:JD.-3.9%-31.1%-
Renew Holdings plcAIM:RNWH-3.9%-7.5%-6%
BHP GroupLSE:BHP-3.9%-8.6%-
Redrow plcLSE:RDW-3.9%-26.1%-
N Brown Group plcLSE:BWNG-3.8%-6.9%-
RWS Holdings plcAIM:RWS-3.5%-9.1%-11%
Rentokil Initial plcLSE:RTO-3.5%-23.2%-24%
Inspiration Healthcare Group plcAIM:IHC-3.4%--
A.G. BARR p.l.c.LSE:BAG-3.4%-21.8%-39%
Experian plcLSE:EXPN-3.4%-8.2%-
Kainos Group plcLSE:KNOS-3.3%-4.7%-
Halma plcLSE:HLMA-3.3%-6.9%-
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCLSE:MONY-3.3%-9.9%-13%
Trifast plcLSE:TRI-3.3%-5.6%-27%
Urban&Civic plcLSE:UANC-3.3%-20.8%-35%
Ashmore Group PLCLSE:ASHM-3.2%-21.9%-
Tate & Lyle plcLSE:TATE-3.0%-3.9%-
Mediclinic International plcLSE:MDC-3.0%-6.4%-

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

Click here to download the tables in PDF form

