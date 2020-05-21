Ideas Farm: Going green

Two of this week’s tips have found inspiration in the top holdings of top fund managers. Each week, as part of the Ideas Farm, we are publishing one of our seven 'best ideas' screens. The object of doing so is very much to piggyback on the research and analytical muscle of professional investors. Not every stock that makes it into a top manager’s top holdings – and thereby our best ideas lists – will be a winner by any means. But there is evidence that, on average, the favourite holdings, based on position size, of fund managers (even including struggling fund managers) have a tendency to outperform. Conversely, smaller positions tend to underperform on average.

Some of the lists that have the potential to offer the most interesting insights are those based on the holdings of specialist funds. These are areas where it can be trickier to weed out really exciting ideas for further research, especially for non-specialists. This week’s best ideas list is based on one of the specialist areas we’re monitoring: top holdings of the smartest investors in UK sustainable equities.

One of the interesting things about this list is that not all of the names on it would necessarily immediately jump out as seeming particularly “green”. Online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo (BOO), for example, is more used to having fingers pointed at it than receiving applause. However, smart sustainable fund managers tend to take a broader view on opportunities than simply looking at companies that tick boxes and are without controversy. Companies working hard to improve their sustainable credentials can be a big draw because, if their plans are credible, sustainability can help bolster their competitive position, as well as attracting investors that are primarily interested in box-ticking.

In the case of Boohoo, 'green' initiatives include incentivising customer recycling, the launch of a sustainable second-hand range, and use of social media to promote the longevity of its clothes in wardrobes. It is also working towards complete supply chain transparency and has offered reassurances about the auditing of its Leiscester factories – a regional industry that is frequently painted as a reshoring dystopia.

Other sustainable plays are of more interest for how they help others achieve their sustainability goals rather than their own business’s sustainability credentials. However, helping others do good often goes hand in hand with a business trying to do good itself. That’s certainly the case with Dublin-listed insulation specialist Kingspan (IRE:KGP), which has an ambitious plan for decarbonising its own business while developing innovative products to further its global leadership in insulation. This end market is expected to benefit from growth for many years to come, driven by regulation.

The value of a specialist focus is evident in our table of stocks trading at or near a 52-week high. Many of these are shares of investment trusts that specialise in investing in companies benefiting from trends that the current Covid-19 crisis may well accelerate. Especially prevalent are technology and healthcare-focused investment trusts. The presence of so many of these funds in the list illustrates just how hot these trends are perceived to be. Two of the stocks in this week’s tips section also have the potential to benefit from themes that the crisis appears to be making ever more relevant.

Kainos (KNOS), a software and IT services company, looks well placed to benefit from a boost to the already strong demand for digital, cloud-based IT solutions. The company scores very well on many financial measures of growth and quality having recently appeared in our Alpha Quality screen.

Meanwhile, the industrial property owned and developed by real estate investment trust Segro (SGRO) could be in higher demand as companies work to strengthen their supply chains and it should also benefit from an acceleration in the move towards online shopping. For industrial landlords, the real boon from the online transition is that internet retailers require a lot more warehouse space than the store-led rivals they are usurping.

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS Name TIDM Price % from hi BH Macro Limited LSE:BHMG 3,480p 0.0% ITM Power Plc AIM:ITM 234p 0.0% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 1,148p 0.2% Polar Capital Technology Trust plc LSE:PCT 1,916p 0.6% Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 612p 0.7% JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc LSE:JCGI 420p 0.7% Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc LSE:PCGH 254p 0.8% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,750p 1.0% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL 47p 1.1% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,404p 1.1% Bioventix PLC AIM:BVXP 4,350p 1.1% Plus500 Ltd. LSE:PLUS 1,364p 1.2% e-therapeutics plc AIM:ETX 19p 1.3% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 727p 1.4% BB Healthcare Trust LSE:BBH 164p 1.5% Codemasters Group Holdings Plc AIM:CDM 318p 1.5% Fidelity China Special Situations PLC LSE:FCSS 249p 1.6% Domino's Pizza Group plc LSE:DOM 360p 1.6% JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc LSE:JFJ 474p 1.7% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 192p 1.8% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 43,600p 1.8% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 104p 1.9% EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 49p 2.0% International Biotechnology Trust plc LSE:IBT 746p 2.0% Ruffer Investment Company Limited LSE:RICA 240p 2.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc LSE:GSF 101p 2.1% Naked Wines plc AIM:WINE 411p 2.1% BMO Private Equity Trust Plc LSE:BPET 405p 2.2% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 784p 2.2% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,095p 2.3% Totally plc AIM:TLY 21p 2.4% Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc LSE:EWI 240p 2.4% GlobalData Plc AIM:DATA 1,390p 2.5% IndigoVision Group plc AIM:IND 385p 2.5% Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC LSE:WWH 3,540p 2.6% Polymetal International plc LSE:POLY 1,711p 2.7% Hilton Food Group plc LSE:HFG 1,244p 2.8% Volvere plc AIM:VLE 1,400p 2.8% Kape Technologies Plc AIM:KAPE 197p 2.9% Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. LSE:PSH 1,740p 2.9% Condor Gold Plc AIM:CNR 50p 2.9% Landore Resources Limited AIM:LND 1p 2.9% Reckitt Benckiser Group plc LSE:RB. 7,032p 3.0%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS Name TIDM Price % from lo James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ 1,162p 0.2% Renewi plc LSE:RWI 18p 0.6% STV Group plc LSE:STVG 230p 1.3% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN 105p 1.4% Worsley Investors Limited LSE:WINV 26p 2.3% ScS Group plc LSE:SCS 141p 2.5% J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC LSE:SMJ 111p 2.7% Kin and Carta plc LSE:KCT 54p 2.8% London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C LSE:LFI 34p 2.9%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

SHORTS Wednesday, 20 May 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest PREMIER OIL PLC 19.6% 3 -0.1% HAMMERSON PLC 12.9% 9 1.4% DEBENHAMS PLC 9.5% 2 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.8% 7 -0.7% EASYJET PLC 8.3% 6 -0.1% METRO BANK PLC 8.1% 5 0.1% THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 7.5% 5 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 7.5% 6 -0.6% PEARSON PLC 7.2% 7 0.3% CARILLION PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% CAPITA PLC 6.2% 5 0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 6.1% 5 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 6.0% 4 -0.6% ASCENTIAL PLC 5.8% 5 0.0% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 5.7% 7 -1.0% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.6% 6 0.1% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 5.6% 6 0.1% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 5.1% 4 -0.7% TUI AG 4.9% 5 -0.4% DIGNITY PLC 4.9% 3 -0.2% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% AA PLC 4.7% 3 0.3% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 4.6% 4 0.2% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 4.3% 4 0.4% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 4.2% 2 0.0% MARSTON'S PLC 4.1% 4 0.2% FUTURE PLC 4.1% 3 0.2% Signature Aviation Plc 4.0% 7 1.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.5% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.7% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.8% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.8% 5 -0.6% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.4% 5 NEW CARNIVAL PLC 3.4% 3 NEW EQUINITI GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.3% 3 0.0% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.3% 3 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 3.2% 4 0.5% CINEWORLD GROUP 3.2% 5 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.0% 3 0.0% N. Brown Group 3.0% 3 0.0% WHITBREAD PLC 3.0% 5 NEW A.G. Barr PLC 3.0% 2 NEW SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.9% 4 0.0% SUPERGROUP PLC 2.9% 4 NEW DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2.9% 4 0.0%

Source: FCA

UPGRADES Wednesday, 20 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE 1466.7% -85.2% -91% Shanta Gold Limited AIM:SHG 170.3% 46.0% 170% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 163.7% -0.6% -7% LoopUp Group plc AIM:LOOP 111.5% 189.9% -43% Ninety One Group LSE:N91 94.2% - - M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE 58.1% 28.6% 14% Gear4music (Holdings) plc AIM:G4M 52.1% 52.1% -6% EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 39.3% 39.1% 46% Titon Holdings Plc AIM:TON 37.6% - -36% System1 Group PLC AIM:SYS1 36.8% 36.8% -38% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 30.9% 33.9% 70% Serica Energy plc AIM:SQZ 26.2% -67.8% -76% Plus500 Ltd. LSE:PLUS 26.2% 104.3% 64% NWF Group plc AIM:NWF 19.8% 19.8% 24% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 15.7% 30.4% - Halfords Group plc LSE:HFD 9.9% -30.6% - Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 9.5% 32.2% - Tyman plc LSE:TYMN 9.0% -44.8% -54% Polymetal International plc LSE:POLY 8.9% 19.3% 48% Water Intelligence plc AIM:WATR 8.4% 4.9% 13% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 8.1% -13.5% -2% Impact Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:IHR 8.1% 3.2% - Warpaint London PLC AIM:W7L 7.7% 7.7% -53% Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO 6.9% -19.6% -18% Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 6.5% -6.1% -40% Centamin plc LSE:CEY 6.4% 37.0% 101% Focusrite Plc AIM:TUNE 6.2% 6.7% 26% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 6.1% 7.8% 17% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 5.3% 27.0% 36% Motorpoint Group plc LSE:MOTR 4.9% 4.9% 15% McBride plc LSE:MCB 4.4% - - Fresnillo Plc LSE:FRES 4.3% -14.8% -53% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 4.3% - - Playtech plc LSE:PTEC 4.2% -61.0% -71% Premier Miton Group plc AIM:PMI 3.9% -24.4% -42% Keywords Studios plc AIM:KWS 3.3% -26.0% -27%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

DOWNGRADES Wednesday, 20 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr The Restaurant Group plc LSE:RTN -97.7% -99.6% -100% Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -96.8% -97.6% -98% Ten Entertainment Group plc LSE:TEG -94.1% -97.0% -97% Superdry Plc LSE:SDRY -89.9% -92.1% - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LSE:RR. -87.4% -94.6% -96% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -85.4% -92.4% -94% DFS Furniture plc LSE:DFS -82.3% -92.3% - SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX -80.6% -80.6% -91% IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS -80.1% -79.9% -81% Hotel Chocolat Group Plc AIM:HOTC -77.9% -85.8% -86% IWG plc LSE:IWG -69.6% -80.5% -86% Luceco plc LSE:LUCE -68.3% -68.3% -59% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA -65.3% -66.0% -88% Dialight plc LSE:DIA -64.7% -78.9% -87% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -63.9% - - NEXT plc LSE:NXT -62.9% -81.5% -81% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -60.7% -83.7% -90% DP Eurasia N.V. LSE:DPEU -60.0% -61.0% -71% National Express Group PLC LSE:NEX -59.1% -68.9% -69% Hyve Group Plc LSE:HYVE -58.4% -70.3% -70% Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -55.8% -64.3% -76% On the Beach Group plc LSE:OTB -53.6% -91.5% -93% Topps Tiles Plc LSE:TPT -49.6% -95.2% -96% Flowtech Fluidpower plc AIM:FLO -49.4% -50.8% -64% TBC Bank Group PLC LSE:TBCG -48.8% -42.5% -45% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR -48.7% -69.4% -68% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL -45.8% -45.8% -50% Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc AIM:MBH -43.0% -43.0% -43% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -41.0% -57.2% -65% The Barkby Group PLC AIM:BARK -40.9% -40.9% - Saga plc LSE:SAGA -39.7% -82.5% -83% Arrow Global Group PLC LSE:ARW -39.5% -78.6% -81% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -38.9% -60.6% -45% ScS Group plc LSE:SCS -38.3% - - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC LSE:ERM -35.6% -53.2% -56% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -35.3% -39.0% -39% Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -34.6% -74.0% -86% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -34.0% -27.4% -28% Centrica plc LSE:CNA -32.9% -44.7% -62% The Alumasc Group plc AIM:ALU -32.5% -47.7% -49% Robert Walters plc LSE:RWA -32.0% -69.6% -73% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -31.9% -38.0% - Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -30.6% -45.7% -53% Greggs plc LSE:GRG -30.0% -51.8% -51% The Rank Group Plc LSE:RNK -28.9% -25.5% 4% SIG plc LSE:SHI -28.9% -41.4% - 3i Group plc LSE:III -28.2% -24.5% -23% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -28.1% -65.0% -64% TheWorks.co.uk plc LSE:WRKS -27.6% -35.8% -67% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -27.3% -57.6% -64% AA plc LSE:AA. -27.2% -33.3% -36% First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -26.9% -35.2% -36% Meggitt PLC LSE:MGGT -26.8% -43.5% -43% FW Thorpe Plc AIM:TFW -26.3% -26.3% -30% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -25.7% -60.0% -64% The Panoply Holdings plc AIM:TPX -25.6% -29.6% - The Unite Group plc LSE:UTG -25.6% -54.1% -51% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -25.5% -44.7% -49% Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF -24.4% -38.7% - Regional REIT Limited LSE:RGL -23.9% -23.9% -26% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -23.7% -31.3% -35% Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -23.3% -23.3% - Mpac Group plc AIM:MPAC -22.9% -24.6% -3% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -22.6% -37.5% -46% Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -22.6% -45.5% -58% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -22.6% -22.6% -25% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -22.1% -38.1% -40% Restore plc AIM:RST -22.1% -37.1% -37% intu properties plc LSE:INTU -22.0% -53.5% -65% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -21.9% -31.7% -34% Palace Capital Plc LSE:PCA -21.8% -21.8% -18% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -21.7% -39.8% -38% Hansard Global Plc LSE:HSD -21.6% -23.8% -35% STV Group plc LSE:STVG -21.5% -27.4% -31% Hammerson plc LSE:HMSO -21.0% -47.9% -51% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -20.8% -36.3% - Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -20.7% - - Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -20.7% -23.2% -22% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.6% -25.4% - Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -20.0% -35.4% -51% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -19.9% -39.4% -41% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -19.7% -54.1% -57% ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -19.4% -25.0% - ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -19.4% -25.0% - Senior plc LSE:SNR -19.1% -58.7% -78% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -19.1% -26.5% -51% RDI REIT P.L.C. LSE:RDI -18.6% -37.1% -35% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -18.5% -40.6% -45% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -18.4% -31.4% - Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -18.3% -79.1% -89% Hostelworld Group plc LSE:HSW -18.1% -32.2% -45% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -17.9% -23.6% -37% Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG -17.8% -35.5% - Urban Logistics REIT plc AIM:SHED -17.2% -17.2% - IDOX plc AIM:IDOX -17.1% -17.1% -13% G4S plc LSE:GFS -17.0% -46.9% -48% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -17.0% -41.7% - John Laing Group plc LSE:JLG -16.8% -40.0% -47% FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -16.6% -19.7% -22% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -16.5% -18.9% - Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -16.0% - - Fevertree Drinks Plc AIM:FEVR -16.0% -29.2% -46% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -15.3% -15.2% 16% Capita plc LSE:CPI -15.3% -44.1% -47% St. Modwen Properties PLC LSE:SMP -15.0% -16.3% -13% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY -14.8% -26.5% - Elementis plc LSE:ELM -14.7% -39.9% -58% Johnson Service Group PLC AIM:JSG -14.7% -69.2% -68% BT Group plc LSE:BT.A -14.6% -16.5% -25% Sumo Group Plc AIM:SUMO -13.9% -16.0% -18% Greencore Group plc LSE:GNC -13.7% -27.8% -27% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM -13.7% -20.5% - Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB -13.7% -33.1% -39% FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -13.6% -47.4% - Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -13.6% -34.2% -36% Hays plc LSE:HAS -13.6% - - John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -13.4% -47.8% -62% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -13.4% -17.6% -22% Aptitude Software Group plc LSE:APTD -13.3% 2.0% -53% City of London Investment Group PLC LSE:CLIG -13.3% -13.3% - CLS Holdings plc LSE:CLI -13.2% -23.1% -30% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -12.9% -34.9% -49% Mondi plc LSE:MNDI -12.7% -28.6% -42% Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -12.5% -19.4% -21% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -12.5% -31.6% -32% Bodycote plc LSE:BOY -12.3% -46.3% -49% Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -12.2% -18.6% -19% Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -11.9% -24.2% -25% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -11.9% -24.6% -24% Aggreko Plc LSE:AGK -11.8% -49.9% -49% ITV plc LSE:ITV -11.7% -35.2% -38% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -11.7% -39.4% -56% WPP plc LSE:WPP -11.5% -41.2% -48% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -11.4% -25.6% - Dignity plc LSE:DTY -11.4% -34.1% -39% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -11.1% -38.7% -70% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -11.1% -77.7% -79% GB Group plc AIM:GBG -11.1% -17.0% - Coca-Cola HBC AG LSE:CCH -10.9% -33.9% -33% Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -10.4% -18.9% -24% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -10.3% -27.2% - CRH plc LSE:CRH -10.2% -24.1% -26% Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -9.9% -28.1% -36% Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC LSE:BRW -9.8% -22.4% -22% Informa plc LSE:INF -9.7% -47.6% -48% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -9.6% -22.9% -23% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -9.5% -27.5% -44% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB -9.4% 58.5% - Sylvania Platinum Limited AIM:SLP -9.3% -17.6% 157% Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO -9.3% -13.9% -43% Drax Group plc LSE:DRX -9.2% -13.3% -15% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -9.2% - - Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO -9.0% -69.8% -79% Persimmon Plc LSE:PSN -9.0% -28.2% -31% Anglo American plc LSE:AAL -8.9% -37.5% -31% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -8.7% -28.8% -25% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ -8.5% -30.8% -46% Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -8.4% -34.4% -45% SigmaRoc plc AIM:SRC -8.3% -51.0% -52% Whitbread PLC LSE:WTB -8.3% -35.3% - Serco Group plc LSE:SRP -8.0% -14.2% -11% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE -8.0% -7.8% - Telecom Plus PLC LSE:TEP -8.0% -9.2% - Essentra plc LSE:ESNT -7.9% -30.7% -43% Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -7.8% -8.1% -12% St. James's Place plc LSE:STJ -7.8% -23.6% -30% Quilter plc LSE:QLT -7.7% -35.9% -49% Renishaw plc LSE:RSW -7.6% -24.7% - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc AIM:NFC -7.5% -23.2% -24% RBG Holdings plc AIM:RBGP -7.4% -7.4% 12% IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP -7.4% -14.6% -12% Rotork plc LSE:ROR -7.3% -23.2% -26% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -7.1% -23.7% -25% Target Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:THRL -7.1% 1.2% -8% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -7.0% -14.3% - GoCo Group plc LSE:GOCO -6.8% -11.4% -36% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF -6.8% -16.7% - Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -6.8% -29.9% -21% Secure Income REIT Plc AIM:SIR -6.7% -19.4% -32% Britvic plc LSE:BVIC -6.7% -26.5% -28% Direct Line Insurance Group plc LSE:DLG -6.6% -4.9% -15% Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -6.6% -31.5% -46% Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -6.5% -10.5% - Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -6.4% -16.4% -17% River and Mercantile Group PLC LSE:RIV -6.3% - - Lok'nStore Group Plc AIM:LOK -6.3% -6.3% -14% HomeServe plc LSE:HSV -6.2% -8.5% -5% Equiniti Group plc LSE:EQN -6.2% -30.1% -35% IMI plc LSE:IMI -6.1% -23.2% -26% RSA Insurance Group plc LSE:RSA -6.1% -11.8% -18% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL -6.0% -24.0% -27% BAE Systems plc LSE:BA. -6.0% -8.0% -9% Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -5.7% -35.5% -37% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -5.7% -53.2% -68% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -5.6% -20.6% -28% RHI Magnesita N.V. LSE:RHIM -5.6% -38.6% -50% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO -5.5% -15.6% -7% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.4% - - NewRiver REIT plc LSE:NRR -5.4% -6.6% -14% Equals Group plc AIM:EQLS -5.1% -5.1% -28% Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM -5.0% -22.1% -15% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -4.6% -4.6% - James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ -4.6% -28.2% -30% Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -4.6% -32.6% - IMImobile PLC AIM:IMO -4.5% -4.5% -4% British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -4.5% -8.7% - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG -4.5% -15.9% - Prudential plc LSE:PRU -4.4% -14.6% -26% Auto Trader Group plc LSE:AUTO -4.4% -19.6% - Record plc LSE:REC -4.4% -10.0% - Elecosoft plc AIM:ELCO -4.3% -4.3% -9% Derwent London Plc LSE:DLN -4.1% -8.9% -13% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -4.0% -19.8% -24% SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -3.9% -5.3% -5% JD Sports Fashion plc LSE:JD. -3.9% -31.1% - Renew Holdings plc AIM:RNWH -3.9% -7.5% -6% BHP Group LSE:BHP -3.9% -8.6% - Redrow plc LSE:RDW -3.9% -26.1% - N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -3.8% -6.9% - RWS Holdings plc AIM:RWS -3.5% -9.1% -11% Rentokil Initial plc LSE:RTO -3.5% -23.2% -24% Inspiration Healthcare Group plc AIM:IHC -3.4% - - A.G. BARR p.l.c. LSE:BAG -3.4% -21.8% -39% Experian plc LSE:EXPN -3.4% -8.2% - Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -3.3% -4.7% - Halma plc LSE:HLMA -3.3% -6.9% - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -3.3% -9.9% -13% Trifast plc LSE:TRI -3.3% -5.6% -27% Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC -3.3% -20.8% -35% Ashmore Group PLC LSE:ASHM -3.2% -21.9% - Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -3.0% -3.9% - Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -3.0% -6.4% -

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

