Ideas Farm: Going green

Two of this week’s tips have found inspiration in the top holdings of top fund managers. Each week, as part of the Ideas Farm, we are publishing one of our seven 'best ideas' screens. The object of doing so is very much to piggyback on the research and analytical muscle of professional investors. Not every stock that makes it into a top manager’s top holdings – and thereby our best ideas lists – will be a winner by any means. But there is evidence that, on average, the favourite holdings, based on position size, of fund managers (even including struggling fund managers) have a tendency to outperform. Conversely, smaller positions tend to underperform on average.
Some of the lists that have the potential to offer the most interesting insights are those based on the holdings of specialist funds. These are areas where it can be trickier to weed out really exciting ideas for further research, especially for non-specialists. This week’s best ideas list is based on one of the specialist areas we’re monitoring: top holdings of the smartest investors in UK sustainable equities.
One of the interesting things about this list is that not all of the names on it would necessarily immediately jump out as seeming particularly “green”. Online fast-fashion retailer Boohoo (BOO), for example, is more used to having fingers pointed at it than receiving applause. However, smart sustainable fund managers tend to take a broader view on opportunities than simply looking at companies that tick boxes and are without controversy. Companies working hard to improve their sustainable credentials can be a big draw because, if their plans are credible, sustainability can help bolster their competitive position, as well as attracting investors that are primarily interested in box-ticking.
In the case of Boohoo, 'green' initiatives include incentivising customer recycling, the launch of a sustainable second-hand range, and use of social media to promote the longevity of its clothes in wardrobes. It is also working towards complete supply chain transparency and has offered reassurances about the auditing of its Leiscester factories – a regional industry that is frequently painted as a reshoring dystopia.
Other sustainable plays are of more interest for how they help others achieve their sustainability goals rather than their own business’s sustainability credentials. However, helping others do good often goes hand in hand with a business trying to do good itself. That’s certainly the case with Dublin-listed insulation specialist Kingspan (IRE:KGP), which has an ambitious plan for decarbonising its own business while developing innovative products to further its global leadership in insulation. This end market is expected to benefit from growth for many years to come, driven by regulation.
The value of a specialist focus is evident in our table of stocks trading at or near a 52-week high. Many of these are shares of investment trusts that specialise in investing in companies benefiting from trends that the current Covid-19 crisis may well accelerate. Especially prevalent are technology and healthcare-focused investment trusts. The presence of so many of these funds in the list illustrates just how hot these trends are perceived to be. Two of the stocks in this week’s tips section also have the potential to benefit from themes that the crisis appears to be making ever more relevant.
Kainos (KNOS), a software and IT services company, looks well placed to benefit from a boost to the already strong demand for digital, cloud-based IT solutions. The company scores very well on many financial measures of growth and quality having recently appeared in our Alpha Quality screen.
Meanwhile, the industrial property owned and developed by real estate investment trust Segro (SGRO) could be in higher demand as companies work to strengthen their supply chains and it should also benefit from an acceleration in the move towards online shopping. For industrial landlords, the real boon from the online transition is that internet retailers require a lot more warehouse space than the store-led rivals they are usurping.
|NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|BH Macro Limited
|LSE:BHMG
|3,480p
|0.0%
|ITM Power Plc
|AIM:ITM
|234p
|0.0%
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|1,148p
|0.2%
|Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
|LSE:PCT
|1,916p
|0.6%
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|612p
|0.7%
|JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc
|LSE:JCGI
|420p
|0.7%
|Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc
|LSE:PCGH
|254p
|0.8%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,750p
|1.0%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|47p
|1.1%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,404p
|1.1%
|Bioventix PLC
|AIM:BVXP
|4,350p
|1.1%
|Plus500 Ltd.
|LSE:PLUS
|1,364p
|1.2%
|e-therapeutics plc
|AIM:ETX
|19p
|1.3%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|727p
|1.4%
|BB Healthcare Trust
|LSE:BBH
|164p
|1.5%
|Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
|AIM:CDM
|318p
|1.5%
|Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
|LSE:FCSS
|249p
|1.6%
|Domino's Pizza Group plc
|LSE:DOM
|360p
|1.6%
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
|LSE:JFJ
|474p
|1.7%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|192p
|1.8%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|43,600p
|1.8%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|104p
|1.9%
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|49p
|2.0%
|International Biotechnology Trust plc
|LSE:IBT
|746p
|2.0%
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|LSE:RICA
|240p
|2.0%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc
|LSE:GSF
|101p
|2.1%
|Naked Wines plc
|AIM:WINE
|411p
|2.1%
|BMO Private Equity Trust Plc
|LSE:BPET
|405p
|2.2%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|784p
|2.2%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,095p
|2.3%
|Totally plc
|AIM:TLY
|21p
|2.4%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc
|LSE:EWI
|240p
|2.4%
|GlobalData Plc
|AIM:DATA
|1,390p
|2.5%
|IndigoVision Group plc
|AIM:IND
|385p
|2.5%
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|LSE:WWH
|3,540p
|2.6%
|Polymetal International plc
|LSE:POLY
|1,711p
|2.7%
|Hilton Food Group plc
|LSE:HFG
|1,244p
|2.8%
|Volvere plc
|AIM:VLE
|1,400p
|2.8%
|Kape Technologies Plc
|AIM:KAPE
|197p
|2.9%
|Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|LSE:PSH
|1,740p
|2.9%
|Condor Gold Plc
|AIM:CNR
|50p
|2.9%
|Landore Resources Limited
|AIM:LND
|1p
|2.9%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|LSE:RB.
|7,032p
|3.0%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|NEW 52-WEEK LOWS
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|1,162p
|0.2%
|Renewi plc
|LSE:RWI
|18p
|0.6%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|230p
|1.3%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|105p
|1.4%
|Worsley Investors Limited
|LSE:WINV
|26p
|2.3%
|ScS Group plc
|LSE:SCS
|141p
|2.5%
|J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
|LSE:SMJ
|111p
|2.7%
|Kin and Carta plc
|LSE:KCT
|54p
|2.8%
|London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C
|LSE:LFI
|34p
2.9%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|SHORTS
|Wednesday, 20 May 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|19.6%
|3
|-0.1%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|12.9%
|9
|1.4%
|DEBENHAMS PLC
|9.5%
|2
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.8%
|7
|-0.7%
|EASYJET PLC
|8.3%
|6
|-0.1%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.1%
|5
|0.1%
|THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
|7.5%
|5
|0.0%
|Royal Mail Plc
|7.5%
|6
|-0.6%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.2%
|7
|0.3%
|CARILLION PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|6.2%
|5
|0.1%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|6.1%
|5
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|6.0%
|4
|-0.6%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|5.8%
|5
|0.0%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|5.7%
|7
|-1.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.6%
|6
|0.1%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.6%
|6
|0.1%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.1%
|4
|-0.7%
|TUI AG
|4.9%
|5
|-0.4%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.9%
|3
|-0.2%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|4.7%
|3
|0.3%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|4.6%
|4
|0.2%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|4.3%
|4
|0.4%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|4.2%
|2
|0.0%
|MARSTON'S PLC
|4.1%
|4
|0.2%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|3
|0.2%
|Signature Aviation Plc
|4.0%
|7
|1.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.5%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.0%
|5
|0.7%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.8%
|5
|-0.6%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|5
|NEW
|CARNIVAL PLC
|3.4%
|3
|NEW
|EQUINITI GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.3%
|3
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|3.2%
|4
|0.5%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|3.2%
|5
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.0%
|3
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|3.0%
|3
|0.0%
|WHITBREAD PLC
|3.0%
|5
|NEW
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.0%
|2
|NEW
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|SUPERGROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|NEW
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
Source: FCA
|UPGRADES
|Wednesday, 20 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Jadestone Energy Inc.
|AIM:JSE
|1466.7%
|-85.2%
|-91%
|Shanta Gold Limited
|AIM:SHG
|170.3%
|46.0%
|170%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|163.7%
|-0.6%
|-7%
|LoopUp Group plc
|AIM:LOOP
|111.5%
|189.9%
|-43%
|Ninety One Group
|LSE:N91
|94.2%
|-
|-
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|58.1%
|28.6%
|14%
|Gear4music (Holdings) plc
|AIM:G4M
|52.1%
|52.1%
|-6%
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|39.3%
|39.1%
|46%
|Titon Holdings Plc
|AIM:TON
|37.6%
|-
|-36%
|System1 Group PLC
|AIM:SYS1
|36.8%
|36.8%
|-38%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|30.9%
|33.9%
|70%
|Serica Energy plc
|AIM:SQZ
|26.2%
|-67.8%
|-76%
|Plus500 Ltd.
|LSE:PLUS
|26.2%
|104.3%
|64%
|NWF Group plc
|AIM:NWF
|19.8%
|19.8%
|24%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|15.7%
|30.4%
|-
|Halfords Group plc
|LSE:HFD
|9.9%
|-30.6%
|-
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|9.5%
|32.2%
|-
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|9.0%
|-44.8%
|-54%
|Polymetal International plc
|LSE:POLY
|8.9%
|19.3%
|48%
|Water Intelligence plc
|AIM:WATR
|8.4%
|4.9%
|13%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|8.1%
|-13.5%
|-2%
|Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:IHR
|8.1%
|3.2%
|-
|Warpaint London PLC
|AIM:W7L
|7.7%
|7.7%
|-53%
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|6.9%
|-19.6%
|-18%
|Ferrexpo plc
|LSE:FXPO
|6.5%
|-6.1%
|-40%
|Centamin plc
|LSE:CEY
|6.4%
|37.0%
|101%
|Focusrite Plc
|AIM:TUNE
|6.2%
|6.7%
|26%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|6.1%
|7.8%
|17%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|5.3%
|27.0%
|36%
|Motorpoint Group plc
|LSE:MOTR
|4.9%
|4.9%
|15%
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|4.4%
|-
|-
|Fresnillo Plc
|LSE:FRES
|4.3%
|-14.8%
|-53%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|4.3%
|-
|-
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|4.2%
|-61.0%
|-71%
|Premier Miton Group plc
|AIM:PMI
|3.9%
|-24.4%
|-42%
|Keywords Studios plc
|AIM:KWS
|3.3%
|-26.0%
|-27%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|DOWNGRADES
|Wednesday, 20 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|The Restaurant Group plc
|LSE:RTN
|-97.7%
|-99.6%
|-100%
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-96.8%
|-97.6%
|-98%
|Ten Entertainment Group plc
|LSE:TEG
|-94.1%
|-97.0%
|-97%
|Superdry Plc
|LSE:SDRY
|-89.9%
|-92.1%
|-
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|LSE:RR.
|-87.4%
|-94.6%
|-96%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-85.4%
|-92.4%
|-94%
|DFS Furniture plc
|LSE:DFS
|-82.3%
|-92.3%
|-
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|-80.6%
|-80.6%
|-91%
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|-80.1%
|-79.9%
|-81%
|Hotel Chocolat Group Plc
|AIM:HOTC
|-77.9%
|-85.8%
|-86%
|IWG plc
|LSE:IWG
|-69.6%
|-80.5%
|-86%
|Luceco plc
|LSE:LUCE
|-68.3%
|-68.3%
|-59%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|-65.3%
|-66.0%
|-88%
|Dialight plc
|LSE:DIA
|-64.7%
|-78.9%
|-87%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-63.9%
|-
|-
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-62.9%
|-81.5%
|-81%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-60.7%
|-83.7%
|-90%
|DP Eurasia N.V.
|LSE:DPEU
|-60.0%
|-61.0%
|-71%
|National Express Group PLC
|LSE:NEX
|-59.1%
|-68.9%
|-69%
|Hyve Group Plc
|LSE:HYVE
|-58.4%
|-70.3%
|-70%
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-55.8%
|-64.3%
|-76%
|On the Beach Group plc
|LSE:OTB
|-53.6%
|-91.5%
|-93%
|Topps Tiles Plc
|LSE:TPT
|-49.6%
|-95.2%
|-96%
|Flowtech Fluidpower plc
|AIM:FLO
|-49.4%
|-50.8%
|-64%
|TBC Bank Group PLC
|LSE:TBCG
|-48.8%
|-42.5%
|-45%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|-48.7%
|-69.4%
|-68%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|-45.8%
|-45.8%
|-50%
|Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc
|AIM:MBH
|-43.0%
|-43.0%
|-43%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-41.0%
|-57.2%
|-65%
|The Barkby Group PLC
|AIM:BARK
|-40.9%
|-40.9%
|-
|Saga plc
|LSE:SAGA
|-39.7%
|-82.5%
|-83%
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|LSE:ARW
|-39.5%
|-78.6%
|-81%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-38.9%
|-60.6%
|-45%
|ScS Group plc
|LSE:SCS
|-38.3%
|-
|-
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|LSE:ERM
|-35.6%
|-53.2%
|-56%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-35.3%
|-39.0%
|-39%
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-34.6%
|-74.0%
|-86%
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-34.0%
|-27.4%
|-28%
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-32.9%
|-44.7%
|-62%
|The Alumasc Group plc
|AIM:ALU
|-32.5%
|-47.7%
|-49%
|Robert Walters plc
|LSE:RWA
|-32.0%
|-69.6%
|-73%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-31.9%
|-38.0%
|-
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-30.6%
|-45.7%
|-53%
|Greggs plc
|LSE:GRG
|-30.0%
|-51.8%
|-51%
|The Rank Group Plc
|LSE:RNK
|-28.9%
|-25.5%
|4%
|SIG plc
|LSE:SHI
|-28.9%
|-41.4%
|-
|3i Group plc
|LSE:III
|-28.2%
|-24.5%
|-23%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-28.1%
|-65.0%
|-64%
|TheWorks.co.uk plc
|LSE:WRKS
|-27.6%
|-35.8%
|-67%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-27.3%
|-57.6%
|-64%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-27.2%
|-33.3%
|-36%
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-26.9%
|-35.2%
|-36%
|Meggitt PLC
|LSE:MGGT
|-26.8%
|-43.5%
|-43%
|FW Thorpe Plc
|AIM:TFW
|-26.3%
|-26.3%
|-30%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-25.7%
|-60.0%
|-64%
|The Panoply Holdings plc
|AIM:TPX
|-25.6%
|-29.6%
|-
|The Unite Group plc
|LSE:UTG
|-25.6%
|-54.1%
|-51%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-25.5%
|-44.7%
|-49%
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|-24.4%
|-38.7%
|-
|Regional REIT Limited
|LSE:RGL
|-23.9%
|-23.9%
|-26%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-23.7%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Loungers plc
|AIM:LGRS
|-23.3%
|-23.3%
|-
|Mpac Group plc
|AIM:MPAC
|-22.9%
|-24.6%
|-3%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-22.6%
|-37.5%
|-46%
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-22.6%
|-45.5%
|-58%
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-22.6%
|-22.6%
|-25%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|-22.1%
|-38.1%
|-40%
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-22.1%
|-37.1%
|-37%
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-22.0%
|-53.5%
|-65%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-21.9%
|-31.7%
|-34%
|Palace Capital Plc
|LSE:PCA
|-21.8%
|-21.8%
|-18%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-21.7%
|-39.8%
|-38%
|Hansard Global Plc
|LSE:HSD
|-21.6%
|-23.8%
|-35%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|-21.5%
|-27.4%
|-31%
|Hammerson plc
|LSE:HMSO
|-21.0%
|-47.9%
|-51%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-20.8%
|-36.3%
|-
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-20.7%
|-
|-
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-20.7%
|-23.2%
|-22%
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.6%
|-25.4%
|-
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-20.0%
|-35.4%
|-51%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-19.9%
|-39.4%
|-41%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-19.7%
|-54.1%
|-57%
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-19.4%
|-25.0%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-19.4%
|-25.0%
|-
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-19.1%
|-58.7%
|-78%
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-19.1%
|-26.5%
|-51%
|RDI REIT P.L.C.
|LSE:RDI
|-18.6%
|-37.1%
|-35%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-18.5%
|-40.6%
|-45%
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-18.4%
|-31.4%
|-
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-18.3%
|-79.1%
|-89%
|Hostelworld Group plc
|LSE:HSW
|-18.1%
|-32.2%
|-45%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-17.9%
|-23.6%
|-37%
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|-17.8%
|-35.5%
|-
|Urban Logistics REIT plc
|AIM:SHED
|-17.2%
|-17.2%
|-
|IDOX plc
|AIM:IDOX
|-17.1%
|-17.1%
|-13%
|G4S plc
|LSE:GFS
|-17.0%
|-46.9%
|-48%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-17.0%
|-41.7%
|-
|John Laing Group plc
|LSE:JLG
|-16.8%
|-40.0%
|-47%
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-16.6%
|-19.7%
|-22%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-16.5%
|-18.9%
|-
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-16.0%
|-
|-
|Fevertree Drinks Plc
|AIM:FEVR
|-16.0%
|-29.2%
|-46%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-15.3%
|-15.2%
|16%
|Capita plc
|LSE:CPI
|-15.3%
|-44.1%
|-47%
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|LSE:SMP
|-15.0%
|-16.3%
|-13%
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|-14.8%
|-26.5%
|-
|Elementis plc
|LSE:ELM
|-14.7%
|-39.9%
|-58%
|Johnson Service Group PLC
|AIM:JSG
|-14.7%
|-69.2%
|-68%
|BT Group plc
|LSE:BT.A
|-14.6%
|-16.5%
|-25%
|Sumo Group Plc
|AIM:SUMO
|-13.9%
|-16.0%
|-18%
|Greencore Group plc
|LSE:GNC
|-13.7%
|-27.8%
|-27%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|-13.7%
|-20.5%
|-
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|-13.7%
|-33.1%
|-39%
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-13.6%
|-47.4%
|-
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-13.6%
|-34.2%
|-36%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-13.6%
|-
|-
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-13.4%
|-47.8%
|-62%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-13.4%
|-17.6%
|-22%
|Aptitude Software Group plc
|LSE:APTD
|-13.3%
|2.0%
|-53%
|City of London Investment Group PLC
|LSE:CLIG
|-13.3%
|-13.3%
|-
|CLS Holdings plc
|LSE:CLI
|-13.2%
|-23.1%
|-30%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-12.9%
|-34.9%
|-49%
|Mondi plc
|LSE:MNDI
|-12.7%
|-28.6%
|-42%
|Land Securities Group plc
|LSE:LAND
|-12.5%
|-19.4%
|-21%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-12.5%
|-31.6%
|-32%
|Bodycote plc
|LSE:BOY
|-12.3%
|-46.3%
|-49%
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-12.2%
|-18.6%
|-19%
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-11.9%
|-24.2%
|-25%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-11.9%
|-24.6%
|-24%
|Aggreko Plc
|LSE:AGK
|-11.8%
|-49.9%
|-49%
|ITV plc
|LSE:ITV
|-11.7%
|-35.2%
|-38%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-11.7%
|-39.4%
|-56%
|WPP plc
|LSE:WPP
|-11.5%
|-41.2%
|-48%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-11.4%
|-25.6%
|-
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|-11.4%
|-34.1%
|-39%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-11.1%
|-38.7%
|-70%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-11.1%
|-77.7%
|-79%
|GB Group plc
|AIM:GBG
|-11.1%
|-17.0%
|-
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|LSE:CCH
|-10.9%
|-33.9%
|-33%
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-10.4%
|-18.9%
|-24%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-10.3%
|-27.2%
|-
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|-10.2%
|-24.1%
|-26%
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-9.9%
|-28.1%
|-36%
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|LSE:BRW
|-9.8%
|-22.4%
|-22%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-9.7%
|-47.6%
|-48%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-9.6%
|-22.9%
|-23%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-9.5%
|-27.5%
|-44%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|-9.4%
|58.5%
|-
|Sylvania Platinum Limited
|AIM:SLP
|-9.3%
|-17.6%
|157%
|Micro Focus International plc
|LSE:MCRO
|-9.3%
|-13.9%
|-43%
|Drax Group plc
|LSE:DRX
|-9.2%
|-13.3%
|-15%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-9.2%
|-
|-
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|-9.0%
|-69.8%
|-79%
|Persimmon Plc
|LSE:PSN
|-9.0%
|-28.2%
|-31%
|Anglo American plc
|LSE:AAL
|-8.9%
|-37.5%
|-31%
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-8.7%
|-28.8%
|-25%
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|-8.5%
|-30.8%
|-46%
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-8.4%
|-34.4%
|-45%
|SigmaRoc plc
|AIM:SRC
|-8.3%
|-51.0%
|-52%
|Whitbread PLC
|LSE:WTB
|-8.3%
|-35.3%
|-
|Serco Group plc
|LSE:SRP
|-8.0%
|-14.2%
|-11%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|-8.0%
|-7.8%
|-
|Telecom Plus PLC
|LSE:TEP
|-8.0%
|-9.2%
|-
|Essentra plc
|LSE:ESNT
|-7.9%
|-30.7%
|-43%
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-7.8%
|-8.1%
|-12%
|St. James's Place plc
|LSE:STJ
|-7.8%
|-23.6%
|-30%
|Quilter plc
|LSE:QLT
|-7.7%
|-35.9%
|-49%
|Renishaw plc
|LSE:RSW
|-7.6%
|-24.7%
|-
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|AIM:NFC
|-7.5%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|RBG Holdings plc
|AIM:RBGP
|-7.4%
|-7.4%
|12%
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|-7.4%
|-14.6%
|-12%
|Rotork plc
|LSE:ROR
|-7.3%
|-23.2%
|-26%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-7.1%
|-23.7%
|-25%
|Target Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:THRL
|-7.1%
|1.2%
|-8%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-7.0%
|-14.3%
|-
|GoCo Group plc
|LSE:GOCO
|-6.8%
|-11.4%
|-36%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|-6.8%
|-16.7%
|-
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-6.8%
|-29.9%
|-21%
|Secure Income REIT Plc
|AIM:SIR
|-6.7%
|-19.4%
|-32%
|Britvic plc
|LSE:BVIC
|-6.7%
|-26.5%
|-28%
|Direct Line Insurance Group plc
|LSE:DLG
|-6.6%
|-4.9%
|-15%
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-6.6%
|-31.5%
|-46%
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-6.5%
|-10.5%
|-
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-6.4%
|-16.4%
|-17%
|River and Mercantile Group PLC
|LSE:RIV
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Lok'nStore Group Plc
|AIM:LOK
|-6.3%
|-6.3%
|-14%
|HomeServe plc
|LSE:HSV
|-6.2%
|-8.5%
|-5%
|Equiniti Group plc
|LSE:EQN
|-6.2%
|-30.1%
|-35%
|IMI plc
|LSE:IMI
|-6.1%
|-23.2%
|-26%
|RSA Insurance Group plc
|LSE:RSA
|-6.1%
|-11.8%
|-18%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|-6.0%
|-24.0%
|-27%
|BAE Systems plc
|LSE:BA.
|-6.0%
|-8.0%
|-9%
|Bakkavor Group plc
|LSE:BAKK
|-5.7%
|-35.5%
|-37%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-5.7%
|-53.2%
|-68%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-5.6%
|-20.6%
|-28%
|RHI Magnesita N.V.
|LSE:RHIM
|-5.6%
|-38.6%
|-50%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|-5.5%
|-15.6%
|-7%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-5.4%
|-
|-
|NewRiver REIT plc
|LSE:NRR
|-5.4%
|-6.6%
|-14%
|Equals Group plc
|AIM:EQLS
|-5.1%
|-5.1%
|-28%
|Dunelm Group plc
|LSE:DNLM
|-5.0%
|-22.1%
|-15%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|-4.6%
|-28.2%
|-30%
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-4.6%
|-32.6%
|-
|IMImobile PLC
|AIM:IMO
|-4.5%
|-4.5%
|-4%
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-4.5%
|-8.7%
|-
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|-4.5%
|-15.9%
|-
|Prudential plc
|LSE:PRU
|-4.4%
|-14.6%
|-26%
|Auto Trader Group plc
|LSE:AUTO
|-4.4%
|-19.6%
|-
|Record plc
|LSE:REC
|-4.4%
|-10.0%
|-
|Elecosoft plc
|AIM:ELCO
|-4.3%
|-4.3%
|-9%
|Derwent London Plc
|LSE:DLN
|-4.1%
|-8.9%
|-13%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-4.0%
|-19.8%
|-24%
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-3.9%
|-5.3%
|-5%
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|LSE:JD.
|-3.9%
|-31.1%
|-
|Renew Holdings plc
|AIM:RNWH
|-3.9%
|-7.5%
|-6%
|BHP Group
|LSE:BHP
|-3.9%
|-8.6%
|-
|Redrow plc
|LSE:RDW
|-3.9%
|-26.1%
|-
|N Brown Group plc
|LSE:BWNG
|-3.8%
|-6.9%
|-
|RWS Holdings plc
|AIM:RWS
|-3.5%
|-9.1%
|-11%
|Rentokil Initial plc
|LSE:RTO
|-3.5%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
|AIM:IHC
|-3.4%
|-
|-
|A.G. BARR p.l.c.
|LSE:BAG
|-3.4%
|-21.8%
|-39%
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|-3.4%
|-8.2%
|-
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-3.3%
|-4.7%
|-
|Halma plc
|LSE:HLMA
|-3.3%
|-6.9%
|-
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-3.3%
|-9.9%
|-13%
|Trifast plc
|LSE:TRI
|-3.3%
|-5.6%
|-27%
|Urban&Civic plc
|LSE:UANC
|-3.3%
|-20.8%
|-35%
|Ashmore Group PLC
|LSE:ASHM
|-3.2%
|-21.9%
|-
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-3.0%
|-3.9%
|-
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-3.0%
|-6.4%
|-
Source: S&P CapitalIQ