Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

Broker forecasts are wonderful things; not because they are right, but because they are often so wrong.

A great illustration of how off-the-mark forecasts commonly are comes from a study by the great contrarian investor David Dreman, which was subsequently updated in 2008 by investment firm Star Capital (a screen based on Mr Dreman’s deep-value investment approach can be found in this week’s stock screening column). The joint Dreman/Star study covered 1.5m forecasts spanning 33 years. It found that over the course of 12 months the average forecast was off by 30 per cent - ie very wrong.

At this point, it may be tempting to conclude that broker forecasts are useless. Indeed, this year’s coronavirus crisis illustrates the futility of trying to predict the future; especially so for those employed to very precisely quantify what sales and profits will be achieved by individual companies in very specific time frames.

Many events that are much less high-profile than coronavirus but are similarly unpredictable tend to jolt individual company forecasts up and down over the course of any 12-month period.

However, as well as what Donald Rumsfeld famously referred to as “unknown unknowns” – events no one saw coming and no one could quantify – brokers also have to grapple with his “known unknown” – events and trends that can be seen coming but are still impossible to quantify. It is the efforts of brokers (generally extremely intelligent, considered and experienced people) to quantify the “known unknowns”, and the pressures on them to underestimate their significance, that can be regarded as of real value to investors.

What behavioural psychologists term “anchoring”, often causes forecasts to remain too wed to the status quo. But not only is it hard to imagine a future that is significantly different to the present, it is also dangerous for brokers to predict it. For those analysts bold enough to make predictions that stand out from consensus forecasts, there can be genuine career risk.

Bold forecasts are likely to attract ridicule at the time they are made and derision if they are not reasonably accurate – the Dreman/Star analysis shows inaccuracy is always a strong possibility. In the words of the great economist and investor John Meynard Keynes: “It is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally.”

The consequence of this is that incremental changes to broker forecasts can often resemble more of an upward or downward trend than a random walk. This can reveal a positive or negative story unfolding and sometimes can be far more indicative of a long-term trend than the consensus view.

The table we publish in the Ideas Farm of consensus-broker upgrades and downgrades hopes to highlight possible trends that are either emerging or are already established. As always with the information on the Ideas Farm pages, the data only provides an indication that something interesting may be happening, and only research can really suggest if a decent investment case exists.

Three of the shares examined in our Tips section this week have shown noteworthy recent forecast trends. Earnings forecasts for bike and car parts retailer Halfords (HFD) have moved sharply higher after many years of decline, and there are some reasons to think this could prove the start of a positive trend. Meanwhile, downgrades at TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) and Wood Group (WG.) – a share that also appears in our table of most shorted stocks – may be a genuine cause for concern.

Click here to download the tables in PDF form

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS Wednesday, 27 May 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi BH Macro Limited LSE:BHMG 3,560p 0.0% Ruffer Investment Company Limited LSE:RICA 244p 0.4% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC LSE:PHI 404p 0.5% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 800p 0.5% Jersey Electricity plc LSE:JEL 477p 0.6% Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 623p 0.6% International Biotechnology Trust plc LSE:IBT 776p 0.7% JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc LSE:JFJ 497p 0.8% AO World plc LSE:AO. 129p 0.8% Bango plc AIM:BGO 159p 0.9% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL 51p 0.9% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 44,100p 1.0% Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc LSE:BGEU 970p 1.0% Ocado Group plc LSE:OCDO 2,107p 1.1% Ariana Resources plc AIM:AAU 4p 1.2% Uniphar plc AIM:UPR 168p 1.2% Hilton Food Group plc LSE:HFG 1,322p 1.2% Metal Tiger plc AIM:MTR 2p 1.3% IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP 523p 1.3% Gresham House plc AIM:GHE 680p 1.4% GlobalData Plc AIM:DATA 1,405p 1.5% BB Healthcare Trust LSE:BBH 167p 1.5% Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC LSE:WWH 3,585p 1.5% The Biotech Growth Trust PLC LSE:BIOG 1,230p 1.6% Stock Spirits Group PLC LSE:STCK 237p 1.7% Avon Rubber p.l.c. LSE:AVON 3,180p 1.7% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc LSE:GSF 102p 1.9% Domino's Pizza Group plc LSE:DOM 359p 1.9% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 1,220p 1.9% Polar Capital Technology Trust plc LSE:PCT 1,944p 2.0% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,440p 2.0% Landore Resources Limited AIM:LND 1p 2.2% Bioventix PLC AIM:BVXP 4,300p 2.3% Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc LSE:SPX 9,766p 2.3% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 736p 2.3% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,725p 2.4% Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. LSE:PSH 1,826p 2.4% Marlowe plc AIM:MRL 505p 2.5% Tandem Group plc AIM:TND 270p 2.5% IndigoVision Group plc AIM:IND 385p 2.5% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 10,570p 2.6% Watchstone Group plc AIM:WTG 170p 2.6% PowerHouse Energy Group plc AIM:PHE 2p 2.7% Treatt plc LSE:TET 535p 2.7% Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc LSE:PCGH 249p 2.7% Herald Investment Trust PLC LSE:HRI 1,488p 2.7% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 70p 2.8% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 105p 2.8% Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc LSE:MWY 622p 2.8% Best of the Best PLC AIM:BOTB 763p 2.9% Helios Towers plc LSE:HTWS 165p 2.9%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS Wednesday, 27 May 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Impellam Group PLC AIM:IPEL 273p 0.0% London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. LSE:LFI 34p 1.5% Kin and Carta plc LSE:KCT 52p 1.5% Dignity plc LSE:DTY 216p 2.5% Horizon Discovery Group plc AIM:HZD 99p 2.6% Hargreaves Services Plc AIM:HSP 198p 2.7% J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC LSE:SMJ 111p 2.7% Worsley Investors Limited LSE:WINV 26p 2.7%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

SHORTS Wednesday, 27 May 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest PREMIER OIL PLC 19.6% 3 0.0% HAMMERSON PLC 13.5% 10 0.6% DEBENHAMS PLC 9.5% 2 0.0% EASYJET PLC 8.5% 6 0.2% Royal Mail Plc 8.1% 7 0.7% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.1% 6 -0.7% METRO BANK PLC 8.0% 5 0.0% THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC 7.5% 5 0.0% CARILLION PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% PEARSON PLC 7.0% 7 -0.2% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 6.2% 6 0.6% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 6.0% 6 0.3% ASCENTIAL PLC 5.8% 5 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 5.8% 4 -0.2% CAPITA PLC 5.7% 4 -0.5% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 5.2% 4 -0.9% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 5.1% 4 0.5% PETROFAC LTD 5.1% 4 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% AA PLC 4.6% 3 -0.1% DIGNITY PLC 4.6% 3 -0.3% TUI AG 4.3% 4 -0.7% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 4.2% 5 -1.5% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 4.1% 2 0.0% Signature Aviation Plc 4.1% 7 0.1% FUTURE PLC 4.1% 3 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 4.1% 3 -0.2% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.8% 4 0.0% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.8% 4 0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.6% 5 -0.1% CARNIVAL PLC 3.5% 3 0.1% EQUINITI GROUP PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.4% 3 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.3% 5 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 3.3% 4 0.1% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.2% 4 NEW CINEWORLD GROUP 3.2% 5 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 3.0% 2 0.0% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc 3.0% 2 NEW SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.9% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 -0.1% SUPERGROUP PLC 2.9% 4 0.0% CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC 2.9% 2 NEW DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2.9% 4 0.0%

Source: FCA

UPGRADES Wednesday, 27 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS 350.0% -79.9% -81% Shield Therapeutics plc AIM:STX 220.4% 220.9% - Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 164.1% -0.6% -7% LoopUp Group plc AIM:LOOP 111.5% 132.7% -43% Robert Walters plc LSE:RWA 93.0% -69.2% -73% Serica Energy plc AIM:SQZ 42.0% -67.8% -76% EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 39.3% 39.1% 46% Titon Holdings Plc AIM:TON 37.6% 37.6% -36% System1 Group PLC AIM:SYS1 36.8% 36.8% -38% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA 35.0% -66.0% -88% Plus500 Ltd. LSE:PLUS 26.2% 104.3% 64% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 24.1% -48.8% -51% NWF Group plc AIM:NWF 19.8% 19.8% 24% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 17.3% 19.1% 30% Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO 14.5% -69.5% -79% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 14.1% 33.8% 70% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 12.7% 30.4% - McBride plc LSE:MCB 11.8% 8.5% - Halfords Group plc LSE:HFD 9.9% -29.0% - Tyman plc LSE:TYMN 9.0% -44.8% -54% Water Intelligence plc AIM:WATR 8.4% 12.9% 13% Playtech plc LSE:PTEC 8.2% -57.4% -68% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 8.1% -13.5% -2% Warpaint London PLC AIM:W7L 7.7% 7.7% -43% Polymetal International plc LSE:POLY 7.7% 19.3% 48% SigmaRoc plc AIM:SRC 7.2% -51.0% -52% Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 6.5% -6.1% -40% Focusrite Plc AIM:TUNE 6.2% 6.7% 26% President Energy Plc AIM:PPC 6.1% 12.9% -97% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 5.4% - - Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 5.1% 11.5% 45% Motorpoint Group plc LSE:MOTR 4.9% 4.9% 15% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 4.7% 32.2% - Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 4.5% -53.5% -54% IMI plc LSE:IMI 4.5% -23.1% -26% Convatec Group Plc LSE:CTEC 4.4% -9.6% -14% Keywords Studios plc AIM:KWS 3.3% -26.4% -27% Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS 3.0% -23.9% -26%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

DOWNGRADES Wednesday, 27 May 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr The Restaurant Group plc LSE:RTN -97.3% -99.6% -100% On the Beach Group plc LSE:OTB -84.5% -98.4% -99% Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LSE:RR. -82.4% -94.6% -96% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -80.5% -92.3% -94% HSS Hire Group plc LSE:HSS -79.7% -79.7% -81% Headlam Group plc LSE:HEAD -79.6% -92.5% -93% Hotel Chocolat Group Plc AIM:HOTC -77.9% -85.6% -86% DFS Furniture plc LSE:DFS -75.6% -92.2% - J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -74.1% - - Henry Boot PLC LSE:BOOT -73.4% -73.4% -74% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -68.2% -86.8% -92% NEXT plc LSE:NXT -64.9% -83.4% -83% National Express Group PLC LSE:NEX -62.7% -68.9% -69% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -62.3% -77.1% -77% Hyve Group Plc LSE:HYVE -58.4% -70.3% -70% Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -51.9% -95.5% -97% Topps Tiles Plc LSE:TPT -49.6% -95.2% -96% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR -48.7% -69.4% -68% Flowtech Fluidpower plc AIM:FLO -48.5% -50.8% -64% The Rank Group Plc LSE:RNK -48.4% -55.8% -38% Accrol Group Holdings plc AIM:ACRL -45.8% -45.8% -50% Saga plc LSE:SAGA -39.7% -81.9% -82% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -39.6% -56.8% -65% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -38.9% -62.3% -45% Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc AIM:MAB1 -38.7% -49.5% -43% ScS Group plc LSE:SCS -38.3% - - The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -37.9% -41.4% -41% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -36.9% -55.2% -62% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -36.6% -63.4% -66% Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE -36.5% -84.4% -91% Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC LSE:ERM -35.6% -53.2% -56% The Alumasc Group plc AIM:ALU -32.5% -47.7% -49% intu properties plc LSE:INTU -32.1% -58.6% -70% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -31.9% -38.0% - Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -31.7% -72.3% -86% Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -30.6% -45.7% -48% Pets at Home Group Plc LSE:PETS -30.4% -30.6% -24% Centrica plc LSE:CNA -28.8% -49.1% -65% TheWorks.co.uk plc LSE:WRKS -27.6% -35.8% -67% 3i Group plc LSE:III -27.2% -25.6% -24% The Unite Group plc LSE:UTG -26.4% -51.2% -48% FW Thorpe Plc AIM:TFW -26.3% -26.3% -30% AA plc LSE:AA. -26.1% -32.3% -35% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -25.7% -59.9% -64% The Panoply Holdings plc AIM:TPX -25.6% -29.9% - ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -24.3% -25.0% - ZOO Digital Group plc AIM:ZOO -24.3% -25.0% - SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX -23.9% -43.5% -75% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -23.9% -43.2% -35% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -23.7% -31.3% -35% Regional REIT Limited LSE:RGL -23.5% -23.5% -26% Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF -23.2% -38.4% - Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -23.2% -41.0% -42% First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -23.0% -31.8% -32% Mpac Group plc AIM:MPAC -22.9% -24.6% -3% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -22.6% -22.6% -25% SIG plc LSE:SHI -22.0% -41.6% - Palace Capital Plc LSE:PCA -21.8% -21.8% -18% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -21.8% -31.6% -34% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -21.7% -41.1% -38% Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -21.6% - - Hansard Global Plc LSE:HSD -21.6% -23.8% -35% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -21.6% -37.3% -28% STV Group plc LSE:STVG -21.5% -27.4% -31% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -21.5% -54.2% -61% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -21.3% -38.7% -53% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -21.2% -35.1% - Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.6% -25.4% - N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -20.0% -22.6% - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG -19.7% -33.4% - Redrow plc LSE:RDW -19.4% -38.2% - Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -19.4% -25.9% -35% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -19.2% -68.2% -67% FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -19.1% -50.9% - Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -19.1% -26.5% -51% Inchcape plc LSE:INCH -18.8% -23.9% -36% RDI REIT P.L.C. LSE:RDI -18.7% -37.4% -35% CRH plc LSE:CRH -18.6% -34.7% -38% Hostelworld Group plc LSE:HSW -18.1% -32.3% -45% Persimmon Plc LSE:PSN -17.9% -36.4% -39% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -17.6% -32.3% -34% Hammerson plc LSE:HMSO -17.5% -41.8% -51% Urban Logistics REIT plc AIM:SHED -17.2% -17.2% - Dignity plc LSE:DTY -17.1% -38.3% -43% Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -17.0% -24.1% -25% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -16.8% -17.5% -39% John Laing Group plc LSE:JLG -16.8% -40.0% -47% FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -16.6% -20.3% -22% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -16.5% -18.7% - Forterra plc LSE:FORT -16.5% -44.4% -50% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -16.0% -39.5% -49% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -16.0% - - Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -16.0% -44.4% -57% IWG plc LSE:IWG -15.6% -83.5% -88% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -15.6% -23.6% -22% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -15.4% -79.4% -89% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -15.4% -36.7% -51% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -15.3% -15.2% 16% St. Modwen Properties PLC LSE:SMP -15.0% -15.4% -13% Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -14.7% -29.7% -34% Johnson Service Group PLC AIM:JSG -14.7% -69.2% -68% BT Group plc LSE:BT.A -14.6% -16.7% -24% G4S plc LSE:GFS -13.7% -46.3% -48% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM -13.7% -20.5% - Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB -13.7% -33.1% -39% Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -13.6% -22.3% -21% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -13.4% -27.1% -34% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -13.4% -17.6% -22% City of London Investment Group PLC LSE:CLIG -13.3% -13.3% - Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF -13.2% -22.0% - Mondi plc LSE:MNDI -13.2% -29.1% -43% CLS Holdings plc LSE:CLI -13.2% -23.1% -30% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -13.1% -39.6% -41% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -13.1% -32.3% - Next Fifteen Communications Group plc AIM:NFC -13.0% -23.2% -24% Associated British Foods plc LSE:ABF -12.7% - - Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -12.6% -64.7% -76% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -12.3% -38.0% -40% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -12.2% - - Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -12.2% -18.3% -12% Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -12.0% -24.4% -26% Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -11.9% -19.6% -21% Provident Financial plc LSE:PFG -11.8% -32.3% -44% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -11.3% -26.4% - Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -11.1% -38.7% -70% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -11.1% -77.4% -79% Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -11.1% -18.6% -19% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -11.1% -40.5% -46% Experian plc LSE:EXPN -10.9% -19.0% -21% Elementis plc LSE:ELM -10.7% -39.6% -58% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -10.7% -41.0% - Coca-Cola HBC AG LSE:CCH -10.6% -33.1% -32% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -10.4% -39.4% -59% Meggitt PLC LSE:MGGT -10.4% -43.0% -43% Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -9.9% -27.4% -36% Renew Holdings plc AIM:RNWH -9.9% -13.6% -12% Sylvania Platinum Limited AIM:SLP -9.3% -17.6% 157% The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG -9.1% -20.2% - Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -8.7% -20.3% -25% ITV plc LSE:ITV -8.5% -35.3% -38% Hays plc LSE:HAS -8.5% -51.1% - Serco Group plc LSE:SRP -8.0% -11.6% -13% WPP plc LSE:WPP -8.0% -41.1% -48% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE -8.0% -7.8% - Watkin Jones Plc AIM:WJG -7.9% -11.6% -10% Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -7.8% -9.8% -8% Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -7.8% -17.5% -19% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ -7.7% -30.1% -45% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -7.6% -19.3% - Investec Group LSE:INVP -7.4% -35.6% -37% Capita plc LSE:CPI -7.3% -44.1% -47% Target Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:THRL -7.1% 1.2% -8% Severn Trent Plc LSE:SVT -7.0% -10.4% -8% Senior plc LSE:SNR -7.0% -60.3% -80% Secure Income REIT Plc AIM:SIR -6.7% -19.4% -32% Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -6.7% -36.5% -37% Britvic plc LSE:BVIC -6.7% -26.8% -28% Direct Line Insurance Group plc LSE:DLG -6.6% -4.2% -14% Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -6.6% -31.5% -46% Capital Drilling Limited LSE:CAPD -6.5% -11.3% 9% QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. -6.5% -12.3% -6% Spectris plc LSE:SXS -6.5% -30.2% -40% River and Mercantile Group PLC LSE:RIV -6.3% - - Lok'nStore Group Plc AIM:LOK -6.3% -6.3% -9% Equiniti Group plc LSE:EQN -6.2% -30.1% -35% Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -6.2% -38.4% -49% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -6.1% -14.3% - HomeServe plc LSE:HSV -6.1% -8.4% -5% RSA Insurance Group plc LSE:RSA -6.1% -11.8% -17% Begbies Traynor Group plc AIM:BEG -6.1% -5.9% - Bodycote plc LSE:BOY -6.0% -46.3% -49% Anglo American plc LSE:AAL -5.7% -38.0% -32% OneSavings Bank Plc LSE:OSB -5.7% -23.1% -30% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -5.7% -53.1% -68% Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC LSE:BRW -5.6% -22.4% -24% Aggreko Plc LSE:AGK -5.5% -49.8% -49% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -5.5% -48.9% -61% Drax Group plc LSE:DRX -5.5% -18.4% -17% Residential Secure Income plc LSE:RESI -5.4% -21.9% -13% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.4% - - NewRiver REIT plc LSE:NRR -5.4% -6.6% -14% RHI Magnesita N.V. LSE:RHIM -5.2% -38.6% -50% United Utilities Group PLC LSE:UU. -5.2% -12.9% -2% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB -5.2% 65.8% - Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -5.1% -8.8% -10% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -5.1% -8.8% -10% Equals Group plc AIM:EQLS -5.1% -5.1% -28% Prudential plc LSE:PRU -5.0% -16.3% -26% Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM -5.0% -21.9% -15% Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -4.8% -37.2% -39% Auto Trader Group plc LSE:AUTO -4.8% -20.1% - Knights Group Holdings plc AIM:KGH -4.6% -4.6% -3% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -4.6% -4.6% - St. James's Place plc LSE:STJ -4.6% -24.3% -30% James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ -4.6% -28.2% -30% Judges Scientific plc AIM:JDG -4.6% -31.2% -22% GB Group plc AIM:GBG -4.5% -17.0% - GoCo Group plc LSE:GOCO -4.4% -11.4% -36% Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO -4.4% -7.2% -40% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL -4.4% -25.0% -27% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -4.0% -19.8% -24% SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -3.9% -5.8% -5% JD Sports Fashion plc LSE:JD. -3.9% -31.1% - Sabre Insurance Group Plc LSE:SBRE -3.9% -2.3% -14% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -3.8% -24.5% -45% British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -3.8% -8.7% - Informa plc LSE:INF -3.7% -47.6% -49% Fresnillo Plc LSE:FRES -3.7% -15.2% -52% Rentokil Initial plc LSE:RTO -3.5% -23.2% -24% A.G. BARR p.l.c. LSE:BAG -3.4% -21.8% -39% BAE Systems plc LSE:BA. -3.4% -9.7% -9% Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -3.3% -9.8% -13% Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC -3.3% -20.8% -35% Sureserve Group plc AIM:SUR -3.3% -2.6% 8% Derwent London Plc LSE:DLN -3.2% -7.2% -13% AB Dynamics plc AIM:ABDP -3.1% - - Rotork plc LSE:ROR -3.1% -23.2% -26% Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -3.0% -8.1% -12%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

Click here to download the tables in PDF form