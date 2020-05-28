Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

Broker forecasts are wonderful things; not because they are right, but because they are often so wrong.
A great illustration of how off-the-mark forecasts commonly are comes from a study by the great contrarian investor David Dreman, which was subsequently updated in 2008 by investment firm Star Capital (a screen based on Mr Dreman’s deep-value investment approach can be found in this week’s stock screening column). The joint Dreman/Star study covered 1.5m forecasts spanning 33 years. It found that over the course of 12 months the average forecast was off by 30 per cent - ie very wrong.
At this point, it may be tempting to conclude that broker forecasts are useless. Indeed, this year’s coronavirus crisis illustrates the futility of trying to predict the future; especially so for those employed to very precisely quantify what sales and profits will be achieved by individual companies in very specific time frames.
Many events that are much less high-profile than coronavirus but are similarly unpredictable tend to jolt individual company forecasts up and down over the course of any 12-month period.
However, as well as what Donald Rumsfeld famously referred to as “unknown unknowns” – events no one saw coming and no one could quantify – brokers also have to grapple with his “known unknown” – events and trends that can be seen coming but are still impossible to quantify. It is the efforts of brokers (generally extremely intelligent, considered and experienced people) to quantify the “known unknowns”, and the pressures on them to underestimate their significance, that can be regarded as of real value to investors.
What behavioural psychologists term “anchoring”, often causes forecasts to remain too wed to the status quo. But not only is it hard to imagine a future that is significantly different to the present, it is also dangerous for brokers to predict it. For those analysts bold enough to make predictions that stand out from consensus forecasts, there can be genuine career risk.
Bold forecasts are likely to attract ridicule at the time they are made and derision if they are not reasonably accurate – the Dreman/Star analysis shows inaccuracy is always a strong possibility. In the words of the great economist and investor John Meynard Keynes: “It is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally.”
The consequence of this is that incremental changes to broker forecasts can often resemble more of an upward or downward trend than a random walk. This can reveal a positive or negative story unfolding and sometimes can be far more indicative of a long-term trend than the consensus view.
The table we publish in the Ideas Farm of consensus-broker upgrades and downgrades hopes to highlight possible trends that are either emerging or are already established. As always with the information on the Ideas Farm pages, the data only provides an indication that something interesting may be happening, and only research can really suggest if a decent investment case exists.
Three of the shares examined in our Tips section this week have shown noteworthy recent forecast trends. Earnings forecasts for bike and car parts retailer Halfords (HFD) have moved sharply higher after many years of decline, and there are some reasons to think this could prove the start of a positive trend. Meanwhile, downgrades at TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) and Wood Group (WG.) – a share that also appears in our table of most shorted stocks – may be a genuine cause for concern.
Click here to download the tables in PDF form
|NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS
|Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|BH Macro Limited
|LSE:BHMG
|3,560p
|0.0%
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|LSE:RICA
|244p
|0.4%
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:PHI
|404p
|0.5%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|800p
|0.5%
|Jersey Electricity plc
|LSE:JEL
|477p
|0.6%
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|623p
|0.6%
|International Biotechnology Trust plc
|LSE:IBT
|776p
|0.7%
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
|LSE:JFJ
|497p
|0.8%
|AO World plc
|LSE:AO.
|129p
|0.8%
|Bango plc
|AIM:BGO
|159p
|0.9%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|51p
|0.9%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|44,100p
|1.0%
|Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc
|LSE:BGEU
|970p
|1.0%
|Ocado Group plc
|LSE:OCDO
|2,107p
|1.1%
|Ariana Resources plc
|AIM:AAU
|4p
|1.2%
|Uniphar plc
|AIM:UPR
|168p
|1.2%
|Hilton Food Group plc
|LSE:HFG
|1,322p
|1.2%
|Metal Tiger plc
|AIM:MTR
|2p
|1.3%
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|523p
|1.3%
|Gresham House plc
|AIM:GHE
|680p
|1.4%
|GlobalData Plc
|AIM:DATA
|1,405p
|1.5%
|BB Healthcare Trust
|LSE:BBH
|167p
|1.5%
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|LSE:WWH
|3,585p
|1.5%
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:BIOG
|1,230p
|1.6%
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|LSE:STCK
|237p
|1.7%
|Avon Rubber p.l.c.
|LSE:AVON
|3,180p
|1.7%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc
|LSE:GSF
|102p
|1.9%
|Domino's Pizza Group plc
|LSE:DOM
|359p
|1.9%
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|1,220p
|1.9%
|Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
|LSE:PCT
|1,944p
|2.0%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,440p
|2.0%
|Landore Resources Limited
|AIM:LND
|1p
|2.2%
|Bioventix PLC
|AIM:BVXP
|4,300p
|2.3%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
|LSE:SPX
|9,766p
|2.3%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|736p
|2.3%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,725p
|2.4%
|Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|LSE:PSH
|1,826p
|2.4%
|Marlowe plc
|AIM:MRL
|505p
|2.5%
|Tandem Group plc
|AIM:TND
|270p
|2.5%
|IndigoVision Group plc
|AIM:IND
|385p
|2.5%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|10,570p
|2.6%
|Watchstone Group plc
|AIM:WTG
|170p
|2.6%
|PowerHouse Energy Group plc
|AIM:PHE
|2p
|2.7%
|Treatt plc
|LSE:TET
|535p
|2.7%
|Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc
|LSE:PCGH
|249p
|2.7%
|Herald Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:HRI
|1,488p
|2.7%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|70p
|2.8%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|105p
|2.8%
|Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MWY
|622p
|2.8%
|Best of the Best PLC
|AIM:BOTB
|763p
|2.9%
|Helios Towers plc
|LSE:HTWS
|165p
|2.9%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|NEW 52-WEEK LOWS
|Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Impellam Group PLC
|AIM:IPEL
|273p
|0.0%
|London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.
|LSE:LFI
|34p
|1.5%
|Kin and Carta plc
|LSE:KCT
|52p
|1.5%
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|216p
|2.5%
|Horizon Discovery Group plc
|AIM:HZD
|99p
|2.6%
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|AIM:HSP
|198p
|2.7%
|J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
|LSE:SMJ
|111p
|2.7%
|Worsley Investors Limited
|LSE:WINV
|26p
|2.7%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|SHORTS
|Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|19.6%
|3
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|13.5%
|10
|0.6%
|DEBENHAMS PLC
|9.5%
|2
|0.0%
|EASYJET PLC
|8.5%
|6
|0.2%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.1%
|7
|0.7%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.1%
|6
|-0.7%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.0%
|5
|0.0%
|THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
|7.5%
|5
|0.0%
|CARILLION PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.0%
|7
|-0.2%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|6.2%
|6
|0.6%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|6.0%
|6
|0.3%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|5.8%
|5
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|5.8%
|4
|-0.2%
|CAPITA PLC
|5.7%
|4
|-0.5%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|5.2%
|4
|-0.9%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|5.1%
|4
|0.5%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.1%
|4
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|4.6%
|3
|-0.1%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.6%
|3
|-0.3%
|TUI AG
|4.3%
|4
|-0.7%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|4.2%
|5
|-1.5%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|4.1%
|2
|0.0%
|Signature Aviation Plc
|4.1%
|7
|0.1%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|3
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|4.1%
|3
|-0.2%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.0%
|5
|0.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.0%
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.5%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.6%
|5
|-0.1%
|CARNIVAL PLC
|3.5%
|3
|0.1%
|EQUINITI GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.3%
|5
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|3.3%
|4
|0.1%
|BURBERRY GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|4
|NEW
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|3.2%
|5
|0.0%
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.0%
|2
|0.0%
|Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc
|3.0%
|2
|NEW
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|-0.1%
|SUPERGROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
|CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC
|2.9%
|2
|NEW
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.0%
Source: FCA
|UPGRADES
|Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|350.0%
|-79.9%
|-81%
|Shield Therapeutics plc
|AIM:STX
|220.4%
|220.9%
|-
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|164.1%
|-0.6%
|-7%
|LoopUp Group plc
|AIM:LOOP
|111.5%
|132.7%
|-43%
|Robert Walters plc
|LSE:RWA
|93.0%
|-69.2%
|-73%
|Serica Energy plc
|AIM:SQZ
|42.0%
|-67.8%
|-76%
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|39.3%
|39.1%
|46%
|Titon Holdings Plc
|AIM:TON
|37.6%
|37.6%
|-36%
|System1 Group PLC
|AIM:SYS1
|36.8%
|36.8%
|-38%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|35.0%
|-66.0%
|-88%
|Plus500 Ltd.
|LSE:PLUS
|26.2%
|104.3%
|64%
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|24.1%
|-48.8%
|-51%
|NWF Group plc
|AIM:NWF
|19.8%
|19.8%
|24%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|17.3%
|19.1%
|30%
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|14.5%
|-69.5%
|-79%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|14.1%
|33.8%
|70%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|12.7%
|30.4%
|-
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|11.8%
|8.5%
|-
|Halfords Group plc
|LSE:HFD
|9.9%
|-29.0%
|-
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|9.0%
|-44.8%
|-54%
|Water Intelligence plc
|AIM:WATR
|8.4%
|12.9%
|13%
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|8.2%
|-57.4%
|-68%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|8.1%
|-13.5%
|-2%
|Warpaint London PLC
|AIM:W7L
|7.7%
|7.7%
|-43%
|Polymetal International plc
|LSE:POLY
|7.7%
|19.3%
|48%
|SigmaRoc plc
|AIM:SRC
|7.2%
|-51.0%
|-52%
|Ferrexpo plc
|LSE:FXPO
|6.5%
|-6.1%
|-40%
|Focusrite Plc
|AIM:TUNE
|6.2%
|6.7%
|26%
|President Energy Plc
|AIM:PPC
|6.1%
|12.9%
|-97%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|5.4%
|-
|-
|Team17 Group PLC
|AIM:TM17
|5.1%
|11.5%
|45%
|Motorpoint Group plc
|LSE:MOTR
|4.9%
|4.9%
|15%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|4.7%
|32.2%
|-
|Ebiquity plc
|AIM:EBQ
|4.5%
|-53.5%
|-54%
|IMI plc
|LSE:IMI
|4.5%
|-23.1%
|-26%
|Convatec Group Plc
|LSE:CTEC
|4.4%
|-9.6%
|-14%
|Keywords Studios plc
|AIM:KWS
|3.3%
|-26.4%
|-27%
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AIM:AMS
|3.0%
|-23.9%
|-26%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|DOWNGRADES
|Wednesday, 27 May 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|The Restaurant Group plc
|LSE:RTN
|-97.3%
|-99.6%
|-100%
|On the Beach Group plc
|LSE:OTB
|-84.5%
|-98.4%
|-99%
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|LSE:RR.
|-82.4%
|-94.6%
|-96%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-80.5%
|-92.3%
|-94%
|HSS Hire Group plc
|LSE:HSS
|-79.7%
|-79.7%
|-81%
|Headlam Group plc
|LSE:HEAD
|-79.6%
|-92.5%
|-93%
|Hotel Chocolat Group Plc
|AIM:HOTC
|-77.9%
|-85.6%
|-86%
|DFS Furniture plc
|LSE:DFS
|-75.6%
|-92.2%
|-
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-74.1%
|-
|-
|Henry Boot PLC
|LSE:BOOT
|-73.4%
|-73.4%
|-74%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-68.2%
|-86.8%
|-92%
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-64.9%
|-83.4%
|-83%
|National Express Group PLC
|LSE:NEX
|-62.7%
|-68.9%
|-69%
|MJ Gleeson plc
|LSE:GLE
|-62.3%
|-77.1%
|-77%
|Hyve Group Plc
|LSE:HYVE
|-58.4%
|-70.3%
|-70%
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-51.9%
|-95.5%
|-97%
|Topps Tiles Plc
|LSE:TPT
|-49.6%
|-95.2%
|-96%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|-48.7%
|-69.4%
|-68%
|Flowtech Fluidpower plc
|AIM:FLO
|-48.5%
|-50.8%
|-64%
|The Rank Group Plc
|LSE:RNK
|-48.4%
|-55.8%
|-38%
|Accrol Group Holdings plc
|AIM:ACRL
|-45.8%
|-45.8%
|-50%
|Saga plc
|LSE:SAGA
|-39.7%
|-81.9%
|-82%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-39.6%
|-56.8%
|-65%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-38.9%
|-62.3%
|-45%
|Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc
|AIM:MAB1
|-38.7%
|-49.5%
|-43%
|ScS Group plc
|LSE:SCS
|-38.3%
|-
|-
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-37.9%
|-41.4%
|-41%
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-36.9%
|-55.2%
|-62%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-36.6%
|-63.4%
|-66%
|Jadestone Energy Inc.
|AIM:JSE
|-36.5%
|-84.4%
|-91%
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|LSE:ERM
|-35.6%
|-53.2%
|-56%
|The Alumasc Group plc
|AIM:ALU
|-32.5%
|-47.7%
|-49%
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-32.1%
|-58.6%
|-70%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-31.9%
|-38.0%
|-
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-31.7%
|-72.3%
|-86%
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-30.6%
|-45.7%
|-48%
|Pets at Home Group Plc
|LSE:PETS
|-30.4%
|-30.6%
|-24%
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-28.8%
|-49.1%
|-65%
|TheWorks.co.uk plc
|LSE:WRKS
|-27.6%
|-35.8%
|-67%
|3i Group plc
|LSE:III
|-27.2%
|-25.6%
|-24%
|The Unite Group plc
|LSE:UTG
|-26.4%
|-51.2%
|-48%
|FW Thorpe Plc
|AIM:TFW
|-26.3%
|-26.3%
|-30%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-26.1%
|-32.3%
|-35%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-25.7%
|-59.9%
|-64%
|The Panoply Holdings plc
|AIM:TPX
|-25.6%
|-29.9%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-24.3%
|-25.0%
|-
|ZOO Digital Group plc
|AIM:ZOO
|-24.3%
|-25.0%
|-
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|-23.9%
|-43.5%
|-75%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-23.9%
|-43.2%
|-35%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-23.7%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Regional REIT Limited
|LSE:RGL
|-23.5%
|-23.5%
|-26%
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|-23.2%
|-38.4%
|-
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-23.2%
|-41.0%
|-42%
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-23.0%
|-31.8%
|-32%
|Mpac Group plc
|AIM:MPAC
|-22.9%
|-24.6%
|-3%
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-22.6%
|-22.6%
|-25%
|SIG plc
|LSE:SHI
|-22.0%
|-41.6%
|-
|Palace Capital Plc
|LSE:PCA
|-21.8%
|-21.8%
|-18%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-21.8%
|-31.6%
|-34%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-21.7%
|-41.1%
|-38%
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-21.6%
|-
|-
|Hansard Global Plc
|LSE:HSD
|-21.6%
|-23.8%
|-35%
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-21.6%
|-37.3%
|-28%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|-21.5%
|-27.4%
|-31%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-21.5%
|-54.2%
|-61%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-21.3%
|-38.7%
|-53%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-21.2%
|-35.1%
|-
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.6%
|-25.4%
|-
|N Brown Group plc
|LSE:BWNG
|-20.0%
|-22.6%
|-
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|-19.7%
|-33.4%
|-
|Redrow plc
|LSE:RDW
|-19.4%
|-38.2%
|-
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-19.4%
|-25.9%
|-35%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-19.2%
|-68.2%
|-67%
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-19.1%
|-50.9%
|-
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-19.1%
|-26.5%
|-51%
|Inchcape plc
|LSE:INCH
|-18.8%
|-23.9%
|-36%
|RDI REIT P.L.C.
|LSE:RDI
|-18.7%
|-37.4%
|-35%
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|-18.6%
|-34.7%
|-38%
|Hostelworld Group plc
|LSE:HSW
|-18.1%
|-32.3%
|-45%
|Persimmon Plc
|LSE:PSN
|-17.9%
|-36.4%
|-39%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-17.6%
|-32.3%
|-34%
|Hammerson plc
|LSE:HMSO
|-17.5%
|-41.8%
|-51%
|Urban Logistics REIT plc
|AIM:SHED
|-17.2%
|-17.2%
|-
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|-17.1%
|-38.3%
|-43%
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-17.0%
|-24.1%
|-25%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-16.8%
|-17.5%
|-39%
|John Laing Group plc
|LSE:JLG
|-16.8%
|-40.0%
|-47%
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-16.6%
|-20.3%
|-22%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-16.5%
|-18.7%
|-
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-16.5%
|-44.4%
|-50%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-16.0%
|-39.5%
|-49%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-16.0%
|-
|-
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-16.0%
|-44.4%
|-57%
|IWG plc
|LSE:IWG
|-15.6%
|-83.5%
|-88%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-15.6%
|-23.6%
|-22%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-15.4%
|-79.4%
|-89%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-15.4%
|-36.7%
|-51%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-15.3%
|-15.2%
|16%
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|LSE:SMP
|-15.0%
|-15.4%
|-13%
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-14.7%
|-29.7%
|-34%
|Johnson Service Group PLC
|AIM:JSG
|-14.7%
|-69.2%
|-68%
|BT Group plc
|LSE:BT.A
|-14.6%
|-16.7%
|-24%
|G4S plc
|LSE:GFS
|-13.7%
|-46.3%
|-48%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|-13.7%
|-20.5%
|-
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|-13.7%
|-33.1%
|-39%
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-13.6%
|-22.3%
|-21%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-13.4%
|-27.1%
|-34%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-13.4%
|-17.6%
|-22%
|City of London Investment Group PLC
|LSE:CLIG
|-13.3%
|-13.3%
|-
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|-13.2%
|-22.0%
|-
|Mondi plc
|LSE:MNDI
|-13.2%
|-29.1%
|-43%
|CLS Holdings plc
|LSE:CLI
|-13.2%
|-23.1%
|-30%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-13.1%
|-39.6%
|-41%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-13.1%
|-32.3%
|-
|Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
|AIM:NFC
|-13.0%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|Associated British Foods plc
|LSE:ABF
|-12.7%
|-
|-
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-12.6%
|-64.7%
|-76%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|-12.3%
|-38.0%
|-40%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-12.2%
|-
|-
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-12.2%
|-18.3%
|-12%
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-12.0%
|-24.4%
|-26%
|Land Securities Group plc
|LSE:LAND
|-11.9%
|-19.6%
|-21%
|Provident Financial plc
|LSE:PFG
|-11.8%
|-32.3%
|-44%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-11.3%
|-26.4%
|-
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-11.1%
|-38.7%
|-70%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-11.1%
|-77.4%
|-79%
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-11.1%
|-18.6%
|-19%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-11.1%
|-40.5%
|-46%
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|-10.9%
|-19.0%
|-21%
|Elementis plc
|LSE:ELM
|-10.7%
|-39.6%
|-58%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-10.7%
|-41.0%
|-
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|LSE:CCH
|-10.6%
|-33.1%
|-32%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-10.4%
|-39.4%
|-59%
|Meggitt PLC
|LSE:MGGT
|-10.4%
|-43.0%
|-43%
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-9.9%
|-27.4%
|-36%
|Renew Holdings plc
|AIM:RNWH
|-9.9%
|-13.6%
|-12%
|Sylvania Platinum Limited
|AIM:SLP
|-9.3%
|-17.6%
|157%
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|-9.1%
|-20.2%
|-
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-8.7%
|-20.3%
|-25%
|ITV plc
|LSE:ITV
|-8.5%
|-35.3%
|-38%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-8.5%
|-51.1%
|-
|Serco Group plc
|LSE:SRP
|-8.0%
|-11.6%
|-13%
|WPP plc
|LSE:WPP
|-8.0%
|-41.1%
|-48%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|-8.0%
|-7.8%
|-
|Watkin Jones Plc
|AIM:WJG
|-7.9%
|-11.6%
|-10%
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-7.8%
|-9.8%
|-8%
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-7.8%
|-17.5%
|-19%
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|-7.7%
|-30.1%
|-45%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-7.6%
|-19.3%
|-
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-7.4%
|-35.6%
|-37%
|Capita plc
|LSE:CPI
|-7.3%
|-44.1%
|-47%
|Target Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:THRL
|-7.1%
|1.2%
|-8%
|Severn Trent Plc
|LSE:SVT
|-7.0%
|-10.4%
|-8%
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-7.0%
|-60.3%
|-80%
|Secure Income REIT Plc
|AIM:SIR
|-6.7%
|-19.4%
|-32%
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-6.7%
|-36.5%
|-37%
|Britvic plc
|LSE:BVIC
|-6.7%
|-26.8%
|-28%
|Direct Line Insurance Group plc
|LSE:DLG
|-6.6%
|-4.2%
|-14%
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-6.6%
|-31.5%
|-46%
|Capital Drilling Limited
|LSE:CAPD
|-6.5%
|-11.3%
|9%
|QinetiQ Group plc
|LSE:QQ.
|-6.5%
|-12.3%
|-6%
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-6.5%
|-30.2%
|-40%
|River and Mercantile Group PLC
|LSE:RIV
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Lok'nStore Group Plc
|AIM:LOK
|-6.3%
|-6.3%
|-9%
|Equiniti Group plc
|LSE:EQN
|-6.2%
|-30.1%
|-35%
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-6.2%
|-38.4%
|-49%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-6.1%
|-14.3%
|-
|HomeServe plc
|LSE:HSV
|-6.1%
|-8.4%
|-5%
|RSA Insurance Group plc
|LSE:RSA
|-6.1%
|-11.8%
|-17%
|Begbies Traynor Group plc
|AIM:BEG
|-6.1%
|-5.9%
|-
|Bodycote plc
|LSE:BOY
|-6.0%
|-46.3%
|-49%
|Anglo American plc
|LSE:AAL
|-5.7%
|-38.0%
|-32%
|OneSavings Bank Plc
|LSE:OSB
|-5.7%
|-23.1%
|-30%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-5.7%
|-53.1%
|-68%
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|LSE:BRW
|-5.6%
|-22.4%
|-24%
|Aggreko Plc
|LSE:AGK
|-5.5%
|-49.8%
|-49%
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-5.5%
|-48.9%
|-61%
|Drax Group plc
|LSE:DRX
|-5.5%
|-18.4%
|-17%
|Residential Secure Income plc
|LSE:RESI
|-5.4%
|-21.9%
|-13%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-5.4%
|-
|-
|NewRiver REIT plc
|LSE:NRR
|-5.4%
|-6.6%
|-14%
|RHI Magnesita N.V.
|LSE:RHIM
|-5.2%
|-38.6%
|-50%
|United Utilities Group PLC
|LSE:UU.
|-5.2%
|-12.9%
|-2%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|-5.2%
|65.8%
|-
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-5.1%
|-8.8%
|-10%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-5.1%
|-8.8%
|-10%
|Equals Group plc
|AIM:EQLS
|-5.1%
|-5.1%
|-28%
|Prudential plc
|LSE:PRU
|-5.0%
|-16.3%
|-26%
|Dunelm Group plc
|LSE:DNLM
|-5.0%
|-21.9%
|-15%
|Bakkavor Group plc
|LSE:BAKK
|-4.8%
|-37.2%
|-39%
|Auto Trader Group plc
|LSE:AUTO
|-4.8%
|-20.1%
|-
|Knights Group Holdings plc
|AIM:KGH
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-3%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|-
|St. James's Place plc
|LSE:STJ
|-4.6%
|-24.3%
|-30%
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|-4.6%
|-28.2%
|-30%
|Judges Scientific plc
|AIM:JDG
|-4.6%
|-31.2%
|-22%
|GB Group plc
|AIM:GBG
|-4.5%
|-17.0%
|-
|GoCo Group plc
|LSE:GOCO
|-4.4%
|-11.4%
|-36%
|Micro Focus International plc
|LSE:MCRO
|-4.4%
|-7.2%
|-40%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|-4.4%
|-25.0%
|-27%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-4.0%
|-19.8%
|-24%
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-3.9%
|-5.8%
|-5%
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|LSE:JD.
|-3.9%
|-31.1%
|-
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|LSE:SBRE
|-3.9%
|-2.3%
|-14%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-3.8%
|-24.5%
|-45%
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-3.8%
|-8.7%
|-
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-3.7%
|-47.6%
|-49%
|Fresnillo Plc
|LSE:FRES
|-3.7%
|-15.2%
|-52%
|Rentokil Initial plc
|LSE:RTO
|-3.5%
|-23.2%
|-24%
|A.G. BARR p.l.c.
|LSE:BAG
|-3.4%
|-21.8%
|-39%
|BAE Systems plc
|LSE:BA.
|-3.4%
|-9.7%
|-9%
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-3.3%
|-9.8%
|-13%
|Urban&Civic plc
|LSE:UANC
|-3.3%
|-20.8%
|-35%
|Sureserve Group plc
|AIM:SUR
|-3.3%
|-2.6%
|8%
|Derwent London Plc
|LSE:DLN
|-3.2%
|-7.2%
|-13%
|AB Dynamics plc
|AIM:ABDP
|-3.1%
|-
|-
|Rotork plc
|LSE:ROR
|-3.1%
|-23.2%
|-26%
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-3.0%
|-8.1%
|-12%
Source: S&P CapitalIQ
Click here to download the tables in PDF form