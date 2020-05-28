MenuSearch

Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

By Algy Hall

Broker forecasts are wonderful things; not because they are right, but because they are often so wrong. 

A great illustration of how off-the-mark forecasts commonly are comes from a study by the great contrarian investor David Dreman, which was subsequently updated in 2008 by investment firm Star Capital (a screen based on Mr Dreman’s deep-value investment approach can be found in this week’s stock screening column). The joint Dreman/Star study covered 1.5m forecasts spanning 33 years. It found that over the course of 12 months the average forecast was off by 30 per cent - ie very wrong.

At this point, it may be tempting to conclude that broker forecasts are useless. Indeed, this year’s coronavirus crisis illustrates the futility of trying to predict the future; especially so for those employed to very precisely quantify what sales and profits will be achieved by individual companies in very specific time frames. 

Many events that are much less high-profile than coronavirus but are similarly unpredictable tend to jolt individual company forecasts up and down over the course of any 12-month period. 

However, as well as what Donald Rumsfeld famously referred to as “unknown unknowns” – events no one saw coming and no one could quantify – brokers also have to grapple with his “known unknown” – events and trends that can be seen coming but are still impossible to quantify. It is the efforts of brokers (generally extremely intelligent, considered and experienced people) to quantify the “known unknowns”, and the pressures on them to underestimate their significance, that can be regarded as of real value to investors. 

What behavioural psychologists term “anchoring”, often causes forecasts to remain too wed to the status quo. But not only is it hard to imagine a future that is significantly different to the present, it is also dangerous for brokers to predict it. For those analysts bold enough to make predictions that stand out from consensus forecasts, there can be genuine career risk. 

Bold forecasts are likely to attract ridicule at the time they are made and derision if they are not reasonably accurate – the Dreman/Star analysis shows inaccuracy is always a strong possibility. In the words of the great economist and investor John Meynard Keynes: “It is better for reputation to fail conventionally than to succeed unconventionally.”

The consequence of this is that incremental changes to broker forecasts can often resemble more of an upward or downward trend than a random walk. This can reveal a positive or negative story unfolding and sometimes can be far more indicative of a long-term trend than the consensus view. 

The table we publish in the Ideas Farm of consensus-broker upgrades and downgrades hopes to highlight possible trends that are either emerging or are already established. As always with the information on the Ideas Farm pages, the data only provides an indication that something interesting may be happening, and only research can really suggest if a decent investment case exists.

Three of the shares examined in our Tips section this week have shown noteworthy recent forecast trends. Earnings forecasts for bike and car parts retailer Halfords (HFD) have moved sharply higher after many years of decline, and there are some reasons to think this could prove the start of a positive trend. Meanwhile, downgrades at TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) and Wood Group (WG.) – a share that also appears in our table of most shorted stocks – may be a genuine cause for concern. 

Click here to download the tables in PDF form

 

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS  Wednesday, 27 May 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
BH Macro LimitedLSE:BHMG3,560p0.0%
Ruffer Investment Company LimitedLSE:RICA244p0.4%
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCLSE:PHI404p0.5%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG800p0.5%
Jersey Electricity plcLSE:JEL477p0.6%
Manchester & London Investment Trust plcLSE:MNL623p0.6%
International Biotechnology Trust plcLSE:IBT776p0.7%
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plcLSE:JFJ497p0.8%
AO World plcLSE:AO.129p0.8%
Bango plcAIM:BGO159p0.9%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL51p0.9%
Personal Assets Trust plcLSE:PNL44,100p1.0%
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plcLSE:BGEU970p1.0%
Ocado Group plcLSE:OCDO2,107p1.1%
Ariana Resources plcAIM:AAU4p1.2%
Uniphar plcAIM:UPR168p1.2%
Hilton Food Group plcLSE:HFG1,322p1.2%
Metal Tiger plcAIM:MTR2p1.3%
IntegraFin Holdings plcLSE:IHP523p1.3%
Gresham House plcAIM:GHE680p1.4%
GlobalData PlcAIM:DATA1,405p1.5%
BB Healthcare TrustLSE:BBH167p1.5%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLCLSE:WWH3,585p1.5%
The Biotech Growth Trust PLCLSE:BIOG1,230p1.6%
Stock Spirits Group PLCLSE:STCK237p1.7%
Avon Rubber p.l.c.LSE:AVON3,180p1.7%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PlcLSE:GSF102p1.9%
Domino's Pizza Group plcLSE:DOM359p1.9%
Caledonia Mining Corporation PlcAIM:CMCL1,220p1.9%
Polar Capital Technology Trust plcLSE:PCT1,944p2.0%
Smithson Investment Trust PLCLSE:SSON1,440p2.0%
Landore Resources LimitedAIM:LND1p2.2%
Bioventix PLCAIM:BVXP4,300p2.3%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcLSE:SPX9,766p2.3%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLCLSE:SMT736p2.3%
Cardiff Property PlcLSE:CDFF1,725p2.4%
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.LSE:PSH1,826p2.4%
Marlowe plcAIM:MRL505p2.5%
Tandem Group plcAIM:TND270p2.5%
IndigoVision Group plcAIM:IND385p2.5%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR10,570p2.6%
Watchstone Group plcAIM:WTG170p2.6%
PowerHouse Energy Group plcAIM:PHE2p2.7%
Treatt plcLSE:TET535p2.7%
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plcLSE:PCGH249p2.7%
Herald Investment Trust PLCLSE:HRI1,488p2.7%
Venture Life Group plcAIM:VLG70p2.8%
Civitas Social Housing PLCLSE:CSH105p2.8%
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plcLSE:MWY622p2.8%
Best of the Best PLCAIM:BOTB763p2.9%
Helios Towers plcLSE:HTWS165p2.9%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

NEW 52-WEEK LOWS  Wednesday, 27 May 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Impellam Group PLCAIM:IPEL273p0.0%
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C.LSE:LFI34p1.5%
Kin and Carta plcLSE:KCT52p1.5%
Dignity plcLSE:DTY216p2.5%
Horizon Discovery Group plcAIM:HZD99p2.6%
Hargreaves Services PlcAIM:HSP198p2.7%
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLCLSE:SMJ111p2.7%
Worsley Investors LimitedLSE:WINV26p2.7%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

 

SHORTS  Wednesday, 27 May 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC19.6%30.0%
HAMMERSON PLC13.5%100.6%
DEBENHAMS PLC9.5%20.0%
EASYJET PLC8.5%60.2%
Royal Mail Plc8.1%70.7%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.1%6-0.7%
METRO BANK PLC8.0%50.0%
THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC7.5%50.0%
CARILLION PLC7.2%60.0%
PEARSON PLC7.0%7-0.2%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC6.2%60.6%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE6.0%60.3%
ASCENTIAL PLC5.8%50.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS5.8%4-0.2%
CAPITA PLC5.7%4-0.5%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC5.2%4-0.9%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.1%10.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC5.1%40.5%
PETROFAC LTD5.1%40.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC4.8%20.0%
IQE PLC4.8%30.0%
AA PLC4.6%3-0.1%
DIGNITY PLC4.6%3-0.3%
TUI AG4.3%4-0.7%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC4.2%5-1.5%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC4.1%20.0%
Signature Aviation Plc4.1%70.1%
FUTURE PLC4.1%30.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL4.1%3-0.2%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.0%50.1%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.0%40.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.8%40.0%
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC3.8%40.5%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.6%5-0.1%
CARNIVAL PLC3.5%30.1%
EQUINITI GROUP PLC3.4%40.0%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.4%30.0%
AGGREKO PLC3.4%30.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.3%5-0.1%
VICTREX PLC3.3%40.1%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC3.2%4NEW
CINEWORLD GROUP3.2%50.0%
A.G. Barr PLC3.0%20.0%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc3.0%2NEW
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.9%40.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.9%3-0.1%
SUPERGROUP PLC2.9%40.0%
CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC2.9%2NEW
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC2.9%40.0%

Source: FCA

 

UPGRADES
Wednesday, 27 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
IGas Energy plcAIM:IGAS350.0%-79.9%-81%
Shield Therapeutics plcAIM:STX220.4%220.9%-
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR164.1%-0.6%-7%
LoopUp Group plcAIM:LOOP111.5%132.7%-43%
Robert Walters plcLSE:RWA93.0%-69.2%-73%
Serica Energy plcAIM:SQZ42.0%-67.8%-76%
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF39.3%39.1%46%
Titon Holdings PlcAIM:TON37.6%37.6%-36%
System1 Group PLCAIM:SYS136.8%36.8%-38%
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCLSE:ALFA35.0%-66.0%-88%
Plus500 Ltd.LSE:PLUS26.2%104.3%64%
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY24.1%-48.8%-51%
NWF Group plcAIM:NWF19.8%19.8%24%
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV17.3%19.1%30%
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO14.5%-69.5%-79%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG14.1%33.8%70%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG12.7%30.4%-
McBride plcLSE:MCB11.8%8.5%-
Halfords Group plcLSE:HFD9.9%-29.0%-
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN9.0%-44.8%-54%
Water Intelligence plcAIM:WATR8.4%12.9%13%
Playtech plcLSE:PTEC8.2%-57.4%-68%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW8.1%-13.5%-2%
Warpaint London PLCAIM:W7L7.7%7.7%-43%
Polymetal International plcLSE:POLY7.7%19.3%48%
SigmaRoc plcAIM:SRC7.2%-51.0%-52%
Ferrexpo plcLSE:FXPO6.5%-6.1%-40%
Focusrite PlcAIM:TUNE6.2%6.7%26%
President Energy PlcAIM:PPC6.1%12.9%-97%
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC5.4%--
Team17 Group PLCAIM:TM175.1%11.5%45%
Motorpoint Group plcLSE:MOTR4.9%4.9%15%
Petropavlovsk PLCLSE:POG4.7%32.2%-
Ebiquity plcAIM:EBQ4.5%-53.5%-54%
IMI plcLSE:IMI4.5%-23.1%-26%
Convatec Group PlcLSE:CTEC4.4%-9.6%-14%
Keywords Studios plcAIM:KWS3.3%-26.4%-27%
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcAIM:AMS3.0%-23.9%-26%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

DOWNGRADES
Wednesday, 27 May 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
The Restaurant Group plcLSE:RTN-97.3%-99.6%-100%
On the Beach Group plcLSE:OTB-84.5%-98.4%-99%
Rolls-Royce Holdings plcLSE:RR.-82.4%-94.6%-96%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS-80.5%-92.3%-94%
HSS Hire Group plcLSE:HSS-79.7%-79.7%-81%
Headlam Group plcLSE:HEAD-79.6%-92.5%-93%
Hotel Chocolat Group PlcAIM:HOTC-77.9%-85.6%-86%
DFS Furniture plcLSE:DFS-75.6%-92.2%-
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-74.1%--
Henry Boot PLCLSE:BOOT-73.4%-73.4%-74%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG-68.2%-86.8%-92%
NEXT plcLSE:NXT-64.9%-83.4%-83%
National Express Group PLCLSE:NEX-62.7%-68.9%-69%
MJ Gleeson plcLSE:GLE-62.3%-77.1%-77%
Hyve Group PlcLSE:HYVE-58.4%-70.3%-70%
Beazley plcLSE:BEZ-51.9%-95.5%-97%
Topps Tiles PlcLSE:TPT-49.6%-95.2%-96%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR-48.7%-69.4%-68%
Flowtech Fluidpower plcAIM:FLO-48.5%-50.8%-64%
The Rank Group PlcLSE:RNK-48.4%-55.8%-38%
Accrol Group Holdings plcAIM:ACRL-45.8%-45.8%-50%
Saga plcLSE:SAGA-39.7%-81.9%-82%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-39.6%-56.8%-65%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-38.9%-62.3%-45%
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plcAIM:MAB1-38.7%-49.5%-43%
ScS Group plcLSE:SCS-38.3%--
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-37.9%-41.4%-41%
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-36.9%-55.2%-62%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-36.6%-63.4%-66%
Jadestone Energy Inc.AIM:JSE-36.5%-84.4%-91%
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLCLSE:ERM-35.6%-53.2%-56%
The Alumasc Group plcAIM:ALU-32.5%-47.7%-49%
intu properties plcLSE:INTU-32.1%-58.6%-70%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-31.9%-38.0%-
Glencore plcLSE:GLEN-31.7%-72.3%-86%
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-30.6%-45.7%-48%
Pets at Home Group PlcLSE:PETS-30.4%-30.6%-24%
Centrica plcLSE:CNA-28.8%-49.1%-65%
TheWorks.co.uk plcLSE:WRKS-27.6%-35.8%-67%
3i Group plcLSE:III-27.2%-25.6%-24%
The Unite Group plcLSE:UTG-26.4%-51.2%-48%
FW Thorpe PlcAIM:TFW-26.3%-26.3%-30%
AA plcLSE:AA.-26.1%-32.3%-35%
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-25.7%-59.9%-64%
The Panoply Holdings plcAIM:TPX-25.6%-29.9%-
ZOO Digital Group plcAIM:ZOO-24.3%-25.0%-
SDX Energy plcAIM:SDX-23.9%-43.5%-75%
Vistry Group PLCLSE:VTY-23.9%-43.2%-35%
Sigma Capital Group plcAIM:SGM-23.7%-31.3%-35%
Regional REIT LimitedLSE:RGL-23.5%-23.5%-26%
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF-23.2%-38.4%-
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-23.2%-41.0%-42%
First Derivatives plcAIM:FDP-23.0%-31.8%-32%
Mpac Group plcAIM:MPAC-22.9%-24.6%-3%
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-22.6%-22.6%-25%
SIG plcLSE:SHI-22.0%-41.6%-
Palace Capital PlcLSE:PCA-21.8%-21.8%-18%
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-21.8%-31.6%-34%
Morgan Sindall Group plcLSE:MGNS-21.7%-41.1%-38%
Dixons Carphone plcLSE:DC.-21.6%--
Hansard Global PlcLSE:HSD-21.6%-23.8%-35%
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-21.6%-37.3%-28%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG-21.5%-27.4%-31%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-21.5%-54.2%-61%
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-21.3%-38.7%-53%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-21.2%-35.1%-
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-20.6%-25.4%-
N Brown Group plcLSE:BWNG-20.0%-22.6%-
Watches of Switzerland Group PLCLSE:WOSG-19.7%-33.4%-
Redrow plcLSE:RDW-19.4%-38.2%-
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-19.4%-25.9%-35%
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-19.2%-68.2%-67%
FirstGroup plcLSE:FGP-19.1%-50.9%-
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-19.1%-26.5%-51%
Inchcape plcLSE:INCH-18.8%-23.9%-36%
RDI REIT P.L.C.LSE:RDI-18.7%-37.4%-35%
CRH plcLSE:CRH-18.6%-34.7%-38%
Hostelworld Group plcLSE:HSW-18.1%-32.3%-45%
Persimmon PlcLSE:PSN-17.9%-36.4%-39%
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-17.6%-32.3%-34%
Hammerson plcLSE:HMSO-17.5%-41.8%-51%
Urban Logistics REIT plcAIM:SHED-17.2%-17.2%-
Dignity plcLSE:DTY-17.1%-38.3%-43%
Kainos Group plcLSE:KNOS-17.0%-24.1%-25%
Ricardo plcLSE:RCDO-16.8%-17.5%-39%
John Laing Group plcLSE:JLG-16.8%-40.0%-47%
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-16.6%-20.3%-22%
C&C Group plcLSE:CCR-16.5%-18.7%-
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-16.5%-44.4%-50%
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-16.0%-39.5%-49%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-16.0%--
Vesuvius plcLSE:VSVS-16.0%-44.4%-57%
IWG plcLSE:IWG-15.6%-83.5%-88%
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-15.6%-23.6%-22%
Gem Diamonds LimitedLSE:GEMD-15.4%-79.4%-89%
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-15.4%-36.7%-51%
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-15.3%-15.2%16%
St. Modwen Properties PLCLSE:SMP-15.0%-15.4%-13%
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-14.7%-29.7%-34%
Johnson Service Group PLCAIM:JSG-14.7%-69.2%-68%
BT Group plcLSE:BT.A-14.6%-16.7%-24%
G4S plcLSE:GFS-13.7%-46.3%-48%
Numis Corporation PlcAIM:NUM-13.7%-20.5%-
Shaftesbury PLCLSE:SHB-13.7%-33.1%-39%
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO-13.6%-22.3%-21%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-13.4%-27.1%-34%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-13.4%-17.6%-22%
City of London Investment Group PLCLSE:CLIG-13.3%-13.3%-
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF-13.2%-22.0%-
Mondi plcLSE:MNDI-13.2%-29.1%-43%
CLS Holdings plcLSE:CLI-13.2%-23.1%-30%
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-13.1%-39.6%-41%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-13.1%-32.3%-
Next Fifteen Communications Group plcAIM:NFC-13.0%-23.2%-24%
Associated British Foods plcLSE:ABF-12.7%--
Signature Aviation plcLSE:SIG-12.6%-64.7%-76%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-12.3%-38.0%-40%
Bellway p.l.c.LSE:BWY-12.2%--
Great Portland Estates PlcLSE:GPOR-12.2%-18.3%-12%
Intertek Group plcLSE:ITRK-12.0%-24.4%-26%
Land Securities Group plcLSE:LAND-11.9%-19.6%-21%
Provident Financial plcLSE:PFG-11.8%-32.3%-44%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-11.3%-26.4%-
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-11.1%-38.7%-70%
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL-11.1%-77.4%-79%
Stagecoach Group plcLSE:SGC-11.1%-18.6%-19%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-11.1%-40.5%-46%
Experian plcLSE:EXPN-10.9%-19.0%-21%
Elementis plcLSE:ELM-10.7%-39.6%-58%
Royal Mail plcLSE:RMG-10.7%-41.0%-
Coca-Cola HBC AGLSE:CCH-10.6%-33.1%-32%
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-10.4%-39.4%-59%
Meggitt PLCLSE:MGGT-10.4%-43.0%-43%
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-9.9%-27.4%-36%
Renew Holdings plcAIM:RNWH-9.9%-13.6%-12%
Sylvania Platinum LimitedAIM:SLP-9.3%-17.6%157%
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG-9.1%-20.2%-
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-8.7%-20.3%-25%
ITV plcLSE:ITV-8.5%-35.3%-38%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-8.5%-51.1%-
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP-8.0%-11.6%-13%
WPP plcLSE:WPP-8.0%-41.1%-48%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE-8.0%-7.8%-
Watkin Jones PlcAIM:WJG-7.9%-11.6%-10%
Tate & Lyle plcLSE:TATE-7.8%-9.8%-8%
Countryside Properties PLCLSE:CSP-7.8%-17.5%-19%
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ-7.7%-30.1%-45%
Biffa plcLSE:BIFF-7.6%-19.3%-
Investec GroupLSE:INVP-7.4%-35.6%-37%
Capita plcLSE:CPI-7.3%-44.1%-47%
Target Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:THRL-7.1%1.2%-8%
Severn Trent PlcLSE:SVT-7.0%-10.4%-8%
Senior plcLSE:SNR-7.0%-60.3%-80%
Secure Income REIT PlcAIM:SIR-6.7%-19.4%-32%
Burberry Group plcLSE:BRBY-6.7%-36.5%-37%
Britvic plcLSE:BVIC-6.7%-26.8%-28%
Direct Line Insurance Group plcLSE:DLG-6.6%-4.2%-14%
Central Asia Metals plcAIM:CAML-6.6%-31.5%-46%
Capital Drilling LimitedLSE:CAPD-6.5%-11.3%9%
QinetiQ Group plcLSE:QQ.-6.5%-12.3%-6%
Spectris plcLSE:SXS-6.5%-30.2%-40%
River and Mercantile Group PLCLSE:RIV-6.3%--
Lok'nStore Group PlcAIM:LOK-6.3%-6.3%-9%
Equiniti Group plcLSE:EQN-6.2%-30.1%-35%
Smart Metering Systems plcAIM:SMS-6.2%-38.4%-49%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-6.1%-14.3%-
HomeServe plcLSE:HSV-6.1%-8.4%-5%
RSA Insurance Group plcLSE:RSA-6.1%-11.8%-17%
Begbies Traynor Group plcAIM:BEG-6.1%-5.9%-
Bodycote plcLSE:BOY-6.0%-46.3%-49%
Anglo American plcLSE:AAL-5.7%-38.0%-32%
OneSavings Bank PlcLSE:OSB-5.7%-23.1%-30%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-5.7%-53.1%-68%
Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLCLSE:BRW-5.6%-22.4%-24%
Aggreko PlcLSE:AGK-5.5%-49.8%-49%
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-5.5%-48.9%-61%
Drax Group plcLSE:DRX-5.5%-18.4%-17%
Residential Secure Income plcLSE:RESI-5.4%-21.9%-13%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-5.4%--
NewRiver REIT plcLSE:NRR-5.4%-6.6%-14%
RHI Magnesita N.V.LSE:RHIM-5.2%-38.6%-50%
United Utilities Group PLCLSE:UU.-5.2%-12.9%-2%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB-5.2%65.8%-
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-5.1%-8.8%-10%
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-5.1%-8.8%-10%
Equals Group plcAIM:EQLS-5.1%-5.1%-28%
Prudential plcLSE:PRU-5.0%-16.3%-26%
Dunelm Group plcLSE:DNLM-5.0%-21.9%-15%
Bakkavor Group plcLSE:BAKK-4.8%-37.2%-39%
Auto Trader Group plcLSE:AUTO-4.8%-20.1%-
Knights Group Holdings plcAIM:KGH-4.6%-4.6%-3%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-4.6%-4.6%-
St. James's Place plcLSE:STJ-4.6%-24.3%-30%
James Fisher and Sons plcLSE:FSJ-4.6%-28.2%-30%
Judges Scientific plcAIM:JDG-4.6%-31.2%-22%
GB Group plcAIM:GBG-4.5%-17.0%-
GoCo Group plcLSE:GOCO-4.4%-11.4%-36%
Micro Focus International plcLSE:MCRO-4.4%-7.2%-40%
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL-4.4%-25.0%-27%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-4.0%-19.8%-24%
SEGRO PlcLSE:SGRO-3.9%-5.8%-5%
JD Sports Fashion plcLSE:JD.-3.9%-31.1%-
Sabre Insurance Group PlcLSE:SBRE-3.9%-2.3%-14%
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-3.8%-24.5%-45%
British Land Company PlcLSE:BLND-3.8%-8.7%-
Informa plcLSE:INF-3.7%-47.6%-49%
Fresnillo PlcLSE:FRES-3.7%-15.2%-52%
Rentokil Initial plcLSE:RTO-3.5%-23.2%-24%
A.G. BARR p.l.c.LSE:BAG-3.4%-21.8%-39%
BAE Systems plcLSE:BA.-3.4%-9.7%-9%
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCLSE:MONY-3.3%-9.8%-13%
Urban&Civic plcLSE:UANC-3.3%-20.8%-35%
Sureserve Group plcAIM:SUR-3.3%-2.6%8%
Derwent London PlcLSE:DLN-3.2%-7.2%-13%
AB Dynamics plcAIM:ABDP-3.1%--
Rotork plcLSE:ROR-3.1%-23.2%-26%
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-3.0%-8.1%-12%

Source: S&P CapitalIQ

 

Click here to download the tables in PDF form

 

