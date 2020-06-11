Ideas Farm: Rejoice, the Dash for Trash is here!

During the past week or so there has been a spectacular change in fortune for the value investment strategy.
The chart below shows the performance of the investment styles we monitor over three months, one month, two weeks and one week. While ‘value’ continues to be the loser over three months, over shorter timeframes it leaves all other investment approaches in the dust (‘value’ in the chart represents the average performance of strategies based on backing the cheapest fifth of FTSE All-Share stocks based on: forward price/earnings ratio; price to sales; price to book value; dividend yield; and enterprise value to cash profits). In fact, while the outperformance of ‘value’ looks dramatic over the past month as a whole, for the first two weeks of the month it was actually underperforming the other styles, although it was outperforming the index. In other words, the dramatic recent win for value has really happened within the past two weeks, and the lion’s share of that outperformance appears to have come in the past week.
It may feel an odd time for value to outperform. Value stocks tend to reflect the inherent weakness of the company that has issued the shares. This often boils down to things such as high debt and significant ‘cyclicality’ (City jargon to describe a company with profits that are very sensitive to economic conditions). It seems strange that these stocks should outperform as the world enters a deep recession.
However, a ‘dash for trash’ is a classic phenomenon when stock markets rebound, which in turn typically happens before any clear signs of an economic recovery have emerged. Indeed, stock markets tend to move in anticipation of events that are furthest from sight rather than those that are readily apparent.
The ‘dash for trash’ can be seen as another sign that the huge policy response – fiscal and monetary – to the economic impact of coronavirus is being viewed favourably by investors. Importantly, the dash for trash can be regarded as more of a judgement on the economic outlook than a reaction to the increased liquidity provided by central banks. This is because there is a logic to thinking increased liquidity will boost demand for shares in the biggest and safest companies, while investors that want to benefit from an economic recovery will buy shares in companies that have the most to gain from an upturn – the weakest companies with the most beaten-up shares.
Naturally, this move by the market could prove premature. The Covid-induced recession could be longer and more painful than those piling into cheap stocks expect. There are also signs of very speculative punts being taken. But a dash for trash is always a highly speculative phenomenon. This means it takes a bold investor to jump on the bandwagon. Indeed, the psychological difficulties of switching investment style mean most investors are best advised to stick with the style wagon they are already on. More generally, the dash for trash can be regarded as a broadly encouraging sign, given it is a key initial stage in most stock market recoveries. That said, there are still plenty of reasons to remain cynical and wary of bull traps (recoveries that suck in money before blowing up).
Three of the shares appearing in this week’s tips section come from the ‘trashier’ end of the spectrum. All could see their businesses benefit significantly from a recovery. For upholstery retailer DFS (DFS), not only could an economic revival mean a recovery in demand, but it should also face less competition as weaker rivals fall by the wayside. M&G (MNG), meanwhile, should benefit from any continued market strength and this could make potential value on offer from its unexciting business become more apparent. Finally, BHP’s (BHP) profits are highly sensitive to the price of iron ore and copper, both of which have their fortunes closely wed to the state of the global economy. Encouraging signs from China makes this an interesting time for the company.
|New 52-week highs
|Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|628p
|0.0%
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|790p
|1.3%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|44,150p
|1.3%
|Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
|AIM:PEB
|12p
|1.6%
|Fulcrum Utility Services Limited
|AIM:FCRM
|31p
|1.6%
|Amryt Pharma plc
|AIM:AMYT
|148p
|1.7%
|Oxford Biomedica plc
|LSE:OXB
|810p
|1.7%
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|1,305p
|1.9%
|Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC
|LSE:ASLI
|103p
|1.9%
|Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:AJIT
|638p
|1.9%
|Watchstone Group plc
|AIM:WTG
|179p
|2.0%
|Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
|LSE:PSH
|1,974p
|2.0%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,464p
|2.1%
|Jersey Electricity plc
|LSE:JEL
|477p
|2.3%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,140p
|2.3%
|Volvere plc
|AIM:VLE
|1,560p
|2.3%
|Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc
|LSE:BGEU
|1,040p
|2.3%
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|LSE:STCK
|252p
|2.3%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|73p
|2.7%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|109p
|2.7%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|734p
|2.8%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
|LSE:SPX
|9,922p
|2.8%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc
|LSE:GSF
|101p
|2.8%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|193p
|2.9%
|The Monks Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:MNKS
|1,006p
|2.9%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,725p
|3.0%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|311p
|3.0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|New 52-week lows
|Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Craven House Capital Plc
|AIM:CRV
|85p
|0.0%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|65p
|0.8%
|Impellam Group PLC
|AIM:IPEL
|234p
|0.9%
|Pittards plc
|AIM:PTD
|42p
|2.4%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|Shorts
|Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|19.6%
|3
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|10.7%
|6
|-1.8%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.7%
|7
|0.6%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.2%
|5
|-0.8%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.2%
|8
|0.6%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|6.5%
|6
|-0.3%
|HYVE GROUP PLC
|6.4%
|2
|NEW
|METRO BANK PLC
|5.9%
|3
|-0.8%
|EASYJET PLC
|5.8%
|5
|-2.4%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|5.6%
|4
|-0.2%
|CAPITA PLC
|5.4%
|4
|-0.1%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|5.4%
|3
|0.8%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.6%
|3
|0.2%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|4.5%
|5
|-1.1%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.4%
|5
|0.2%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|4.4%
|3
|0.3%
|WHITBREAD PLC
|4.3%
|6
|NEW
|PETROFAC LTD
|4.2%
|3
|-0.9%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|3
|-0.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.9%
|4
|0.1%
|TUI AG
|3.9%
|4
|-0.2%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.5%
|4
|-0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.4%
|5
|0.5%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.4%
|5
|-0.1%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|3.3%
|3
|-1.1%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|5
|0.5%
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|3.1%
|3
|-0.6%
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.1%
|2
|0.1%
|Signature Aviation Plc
|3.0%
|5
|0.5%
|VICTREX PLC
|3.0%
|4
|0.5%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.0%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|2.7%
|4
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|2.7%
|3
|0.0%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|3
|0.1%
|TED BAKER
|2.6%
|3
|0.0%
|HISCOX LTD
|2.5%
|2
|NEW
|LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD
|2.5%
|2
|NEW
Source: FCA
|Upgrades
|Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Luceco plc
|LSE:LUCE
|75.8%
|-44.2%
|-38%
|McCarthy & Stone plc
|LSE:MCS
|68.2%
|-86.9%
|-
|Ramsdens Holdings PLC
|AIM:RFX
|56.7%
|-53.4%
|-54%
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|50.0%
|-84.3%
|-85%
|IWG plc
|LSE:IWG
|47.6%
|-79.9%
|-79%
|Titon Holdings Plc
|AIM:TON
|37.6%
|37.6%
|-27%
|Frasers Group plc
|LSE:FRAS
|35.5%
|-48.2%
|-26%
|Orchard Funding Group plc
|AIM:ORCH
|29.7%
|29.7%
|-24%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|27.5%
|62.7%
|74%
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|24.1%
|-48.8%
|-51%
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|23.1%
|-39.9%
|-
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|22.4%
|27.5%
|34%
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|20.7%
|-43.5%
|-69%
|Mattioli Woods plc
|AIM:MTW
|18.6%
|18.6%
|12%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|15.3%
|24.3%
|35%
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|14.4%
|14.1%
|-
|Ebiquity plc
|AIM:EBQ
|13.6%
|-49.5%
|-50%
|Joules Group Plc
|AIM:JOUL
|10.2%
|-33.2%
|-57%
|Totally plc
|AIM:TLY
|9.9%
|9.9%
|900%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|9.4%
|-8.1%
|8%
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|8.7%
|-5.8%
|-6%
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|8.2%
|-33.6%
|-68%
|Legal & General Group Plc
|LSE:LGEN
|8.1%
|-6.2%
|-1%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|8.0%
|-29.2%
|-51%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|8.0%
|-29.2%
|-51%
|Warpaint London PLC
|AIM:W7L
|7.7%
|7.7%
|-43%
|XP Power Limited
|LSE:XPP
|7.7%
|-7.6%
|-20%
|XP Power Limited
|LSE:XPP
|7.7%
|-7.6%
|-20%
|Shield Therapeutics plc
|AIM:STX
|7.3%
|220.9%
|-
|B&M European Value Retail S.A.
|LSE:BME
|6.9%
|3.3%
|-
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|6.3%
|-63.9%
|-87%
|Focusrite Plc
|AIM:TUNE
|6.2%
|6.7%
|26%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|5.4%
|-16.5%
|-17%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|5.4%
|-16.5%
|-17%
|Rio Tinto Group
|LSE:RIO
|5.2%
|-2.9%
|-9%
|Team17 Group PLC
|AIM:TM17
|5.2%
|8.8%
|45%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|4.8%
|-5.3%
|-
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|4.8%
|-
|-
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|4.5%
|34.5%
|-
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|LSE:TALK
|4.2%
|0.9%
|-
|Warehouse REIT plc
|AIM:WHR
|4.1%
|-16.1%
|-2%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|3.8%
|21.8%
|-
|AJ Bell plc
|LSE:AJB
|3.8%
|-5.2%
|-8%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|3.7%
|-11.9%
|-1%
|Standard Life Aberdeen plc
|LSE:SLA
|3.6%
|-23.3%
|-37%
|Chemring Group PLC
|LSE:CHG
|3.5%
|-3.2%
|0%
|Polar Capital Holdings plc
|AIM:POLR
|3.5%
|-10.0%
|-
|De La Rue plc
|LSE:DLAR
|3.2%
|3.2%
|-71%
|Halfords Group plc
|LSE:HFD
|3.1%
|-29.0%
|-
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|3.1%
|-4.7%
|3%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|Downgrades
|Wednesday, 10 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Cineworld Group plc
|LSE:CINE
|-98.8%
|-99.4%
|-100%
|Hyve Group Plc
|LSE:HYVE
|-92.3%
|-93.2%
|-94%
|Johnson Service Group PLC
|AIM:JSG
|-88.5%
|-96.5%
|-96%
|The Restaurant Group plc
|LSE:RTN
|-88.4%
|-99.6%
|-100%
|Renewi plc
|LSE:RWI
|-87.9%
|-90.2%
|-93%
|MJ Hudson Group plc
|AIM:MJH
|-84.1%
|-
|-
|Hostelworld Group plc
|LSE:HSW
|-82.4%
|-86.2%
|-90%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-80.5%
|-92.3%
|-94%
|Henry Boot PLC
|LSE:BOOT
|-73.4%
|-73.4%
|-74%
|Oxford Biomedica plc
|LSE:OXB
|-70.5%
|-51.2%
|-89%
|Draper Esprit plc
|AIM:GROW
|-68.4%
|-68.4%
|-72%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-63.8%
|-82.6%
|-87%
|MJ Gleeson plc
|LSE:GLE
|-62.3%
|-77.1%
|-77%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-61.8%
|-74.7%
|-74%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-58.1%
|-81.9%
|-86%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-57.9%
|-69.3%
|-
|Blancco Technology Group plc
|AIM:BLTG
|-52.0%
|-59.1%
|-59%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-51.8%
|-70.8%
|-
|Amigo Holdings PLC
|LSE:AMGO
|-48.5%
|-52.1%
|-
|Iofina plc
|AIM:IOF
|-47.3%
|-47.3%
|-2%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-46.6%
|-
|-
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-46.0%
|-95.6%
|-97%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-42.5%
|-51.9%
|-54%
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-41.8%
|-50.1%
|-51%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-40.5%
|-61.5%
|-81%
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-40.4%
|-83.4%
|-83%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-37.6%
|-46.5%
|-45%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-37.2%
|-48.1%
|-55%
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|-36.5%
|-18.4%
|-29%
|Mears Group plc
|LSE:MER
|-36.5%
|-61.4%
|-64%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-36.4%
|-75.0%
|-74%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-36.3%
|-52.2%
|-50%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-36.3%
|-57.8%
|-65%
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-35.6%
|-50.7%
|-37%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-34.5%
|-86.1%
|-92%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-33.1%
|-22.8%
|5%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-32.8%
|-48.2%
|-48%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-32.3%
|-48.2%
|-49%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-32.0%
|-52.1%
|-
|Pets at Home Group Plc
|LSE:PETS
|-30.9%
|-31.1%
|-26%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-30.7%
|-57.1%
|-62%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-29.9%
|-61.0%
|-65%
|Empiric Student Property plc
|LSE:ESP
|-29.5%
|-54.9%
|-56%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-29.1%
|-85.1%
|-92%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-28.5%
|-70.6%
|-54%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-28.3%
|-66.7%
|-70%
|ASA International Group PLC
|LSE:ASAI
|-27.7%
|-40.3%
|-46%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-26.8%
|-49.4%
|-61%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-26.6%
|-46.0%
|-
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-26.2%
|-47.2%
|-63%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-24.6%
|-52.9%
|-54%
|Mitie Group plc
|LSE:MTO
|-24.5%
|-29.8%
|-
|Intermediate Capital Group plc
|LSE:ICP
|-24.4%
|-35.5%
|-26%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-24.3%
|-46.8%
|-47%
|Bushveld Minerals Limited
|AIM:BMN
|-24.0%
|-28.7%
|-
|Lloyds Banking Group plc
|LSE:LLOY
|-23.9%
|-
|-
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|-23.2%
|-38.4%
|-
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-23.0%
|-31.8%
|-33%
|Clarkson PLC
|LSE:CKN
|-22.3%
|-30.4%
|-37%
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-22.3%
|-46.0%
|-48%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-22.3%
|-41.5%
|-43%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-21.9%
|-53.7%
|-68%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-21.8%
|-35.6%
|-39%
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.5%
|-52.2%
|-55%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-20.2%
|-25.3%
|-35%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-20.1%
|-39.5%
|-55%
|N Brown Group plc
|LSE:BWNG
|-20.0%
|-22.6%
|-
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-19.9%
|-35.2%
|-39%
|DFS Furniture plc
|LSE:DFS
|-19.0%
|-93.7%
|-
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-18.9%
|-37.2%
|-39%
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-18.8%
|-25.7%
|-27%
|3i Group plc
|LSE:III
|-18.7%
|-25.6%
|-24%
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|-18.6%
|-34.8%
|-38%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-18.4%
|-43.7%
|-35%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-18.3%
|-51.5%
|-65%
|Shaftesbury PLC
|LSE:SHB
|-18.2%
|-44.3%
|-49%
|Smith & Nephew plc
|LSE:SN.
|-18.2%
|-
|-
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-17.9%
|-59.3%
|-
|Dignity plc
|LSE:DTY
|-17.1%
|-38.3%
|-43%
|PayPoint plc
|LSE:PAY
|-16.2%
|-33.1%
|-37%
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-16.1%
|-38.4%
|-
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
|AIM:RQIH
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|-21%
|Virgin Money UK PLC
|LSE:VMUK
|-15.3%
|-
|-
|Persimmon Plc
|LSE:PSN
|-15.0%
|-36.5%
|-39%
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-15.0%
|-74.5%
|-88%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|-14.8%
|-26.3%
|-17%
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-14.5%
|-46.3%
|-47%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-14.1%
|-33.8%
|-34%
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-14.0%
|-41.1%
|-56%
|GCP Student Living plc
|LSE:DIGS
|-13.8%
|-34.0%
|-39%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|-13.7%
|-20.5%
|-
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-13.5%
|-36.6%
|-50%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-13.5%
|-62.2%
|-66%
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-13.1%
|-47.5%
|-50%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-12.8%
|-33.9%
|-35%
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-12.6%
|-64.7%
|-76%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|-12.3%
|-21.8%
|-
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-12.2%
|-56.9%
|-62%
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-12.1%
|-23.1%
|-19%
|Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
|LSE:HILS
|-12.0%
|-28.9%
|-31%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-11.8%
|-17.9%
|-39%
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-11.5%
|-19.0%
|-22%
|Associated British Foods plc
|LSE:ABF
|-11.3%
|-
|-
|Duke Royalty Limited
|AIM:DUKE
|-11.0%
|-11.5%
|-23%
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-10.9%
|-18.9%
|-18%
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-10.8%
|-53.1%
|-
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-10.8%
|-55.8%
|-68%
|Standard Chartered PLC
|LSE:STAN
|-10.7%
|-
|-
|BP p.l.c.
|LSE:BP.
|-10.5%
|-
|-
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-10.1%
|-35.0%
|-36%
|Renew Holdings plc
|AIM:RNWH
|-9.9%
|-13.6%
|-12%
|Keller Group plc
|LSE:KLR
|-9.6%
|-28.1%
|-36%
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-9.6%
|-22.1%
|-23%
|Mondi plc
|LSE:MNDI
|-9.5%
|-27.1%
|-42%
|Barclays PLC
|LSE:BARC
|-9.5%
|-
|-
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|-9.5%
|-53.7%
|-62%
|Morses Club PLC
|AIM:MCL
|-9.5%
|-17.1%
|-
|Essentra plc
|LSE:ESNT
|-9.4%
|-37.0%
|-48%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-9.3%
|-32.3%
|-35%
|The Unite Group plc
|LSE:UTG
|-9.1%
|-51.6%
|-48%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-9.1%
|-18.2%
|-19%
|Science in Sport plc
|AIM:SIS
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-99%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-8.9%
|-34.7%
|-
|Severn Trent Plc
|LSE:SVT
|-8.8%
|-13.0%
|-10%
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-8.8%
|-31.6%
|-41%
|Watkin Jones Plc
|AIM:WJG
|-8.5%
|-12.2%
|-10%
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|LSE:CCH
|-8.5%
|-31.9%
|-33%
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|LSE:MGAM
|-8.2%
|-31.8%
|-34%
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|-8.1%
|-19.3%
|-20%
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|LSE:RDSA
|-8.0%
|-
|-
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-7.7%
|-22.6%
|-25%
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|-7.7%
|-20.8%
|-
|Land Securities Group plc
|LSE:LAND
|-7.4%
|-21.3%
|-23%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-7.2%
|-32.3%
|-
|JD Sports Fashion plc
|LSE:JD.
|-7.2%
|-32.2%
|-
|Renishaw plc
|LSE:RSW
|-7.1%
|-28.0%
|-
|Big Yellow Group Plc
|LSE:BYG
|-7.1%
|-12.5%
|-17%
|AFH Financial Group Plc
|AIM:AFHP
|-7.1%
|-7.1%
|-12%
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|LSE:RDSB
|-7.1%
|-
|-
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AIM:AMS
|-7.0%
|-31.3%
|-33%
|Redde Northgate plc
|LSE:REDD
|-7.0%
|-13.5%
|-
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-7.0%
|-58.2%
|-80%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-7.0%
|-28.9%
|-47%
|Knights Group Holdings plc
|AIM:KGH
|-7.0%
|-7.0%
|-6%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-6.9%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Capital Drilling Limited
|LSE:CAPD
|-6.5%
|-11.3%
|9%
|Gateley (Holdings) Plc
|AIM:GTLY
|-6.4%
|-9.2%
|-
|TT Electronics plc
|LSE:TTG
|-6.3%
|-35.0%
|-45%
|Dunelm Group plc
|LSE:DNLM
|-6.2%
|-22.9%
|-16%
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-6.2%
|-38.4%
|-49%
|Begbies Traynor Group plc
|AIM:BEG
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|-
|Loungers plc
|AIM:LGRS
|-6.0%
|-48.0%
|-45%
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|LSE:FSJ
|-5.8%
|-29.1%
|-31%
|Instem plc
|AIM:INS
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|2%
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-5.7%
|-13.8%
|-12%
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-5.5%
|-18.0%
|-25%
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-5.5%
|-37.5%
|-40%
|Drax Group plc
|LSE:DRX
|-5.5%
|-15.0%
|-17%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-5.4%
|-47.4%
|-50%
|Residential Secure Income plc
|LSE:RESI
|-5.4%
|-21.9%
|-13%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-5.3%
|-
|-
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-5.3%
|-14.4%
|-23%
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-5.2%
|-21.0%
|-26%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-5.0%
|-24.3%
|-
|HomeServe plc
|LSE:HSV
|-5.0%
|-8.4%
|-5%
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-4.9%
|-50.7%
|-62%
|Electrocomponents plc
|LSE:ECM
|-4.8%
|-28.9%
|-35%
|Rightmove plc
|LSE:RMV
|-4.7%
|-40.6%
|-42%
|HSBC Holdings plc
|LSE:HSBA
|-4.5%
|-
|-
|Pan African Resources PLC
|AIM:PAF
|-4.4%
|2.7%
|-
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-4.3%
|-31.2%
|-39%
|United Utilities Group PLC
|LSE:UU.
|-4.3%
|-12.1%
|-2%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-4.1%
|-78.5%
|-80%
|Johnson Matthey Plc
|LSE:JMAT
|-4.1%
|-22.0%
|-
|ITV plc
|LSE:ITV
|-4.1%
|-32.5%
|-37%
|Judges Scientific plc
|AIM:JDG
|-4.0%
|-30.7%
|-22%
|Auto Trader Group plc
|LSE:AUTO
|-4.0%
|-21.8%
|-
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|-3.9%
|-27.6%
|-44%
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|LSE:SBRE
|-3.9%
|-2.8%
|-14%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-3.8%
|-45.9%
|-59%
|QinetiQ Group plc
|LSE:QQ.
|-3.7%
|-9.8%
|-3%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|LSE:DPH
|-3.7%
|-5.4%
|-
|National Express Group PLC
|LSE:NEX
|-3.4%
|-69.0%
|-69%
|Micro Focus International plc
|LSE:MCRO
|-3.4%
|-6.4%
|-40%
|Gooch & Housego PLC
|AIM:GHH
|-3.3%
|-34.5%
|-44%
|Connect Group PLC
|LSE:CNCT
|-3.2%
|-10.3%
|-21%
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-3.2%
|-8.7%
|-8%
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-3.2%
|-10.6%
|-14%
|Anglo American plc
|LSE:AAL
|-3.0%
|-32.1%
|-31%
|Rentokil Initial plc
|LSE:RTO
|-3.0%
|-22.4%
|-24%
Source: S&P Capital IQ