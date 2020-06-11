Ideas Farm: Rejoice, the Dash for Trash is here!

During the past week or so there has been a spectacular change in fortune for the value investment strategy.

The chart below shows the performance of the investment styles we monitor over three months, one month, two weeks and one week. While ‘value’ continues to be the loser over three months, over shorter timeframes it leaves all other investment approaches in the dust (‘value’ in the chart represents the average performance of strategies based on backing the cheapest fifth of FTSE All-Share stocks based on: forward price/earnings ratio; price to sales; price to book value; dividend yield; and enterprise value to cash profits). In fact, while the outperformance of ‘value’ looks dramatic over the past month as a whole, for the first two weeks of the month it was actually underperforming the other styles, although it was outperforming the index. In other words, the dramatic recent win for value has really happened within the past two weeks, and the lion’s share of that outperformance appears to have come in the past week.

It may feel an odd time for value to outperform. Value stocks tend to reflect the inherent weakness of the company that has issued the shares. This often boils down to things such as high debt and significant ‘cyclicality’ (City jargon to describe a company with profits that are very sensitive to economic conditions). It seems strange that these stocks should outperform as the world enters a deep recession.

However, a ‘dash for trash’ is a classic phenomenon when stock markets rebound, which in turn typically happens before any clear signs of an economic recovery have emerged. Indeed, stock markets tend to move in anticipation of events that are furthest from sight rather than those that are readily apparent.

The ‘dash for trash’ can be seen as another sign that the huge policy response – fiscal and monetary – to the economic impact of coronavirus is being viewed favourably by investors. Importantly, the dash for trash can be regarded as more of a judgement on the economic outlook than a reaction to the increased liquidity provided by central banks. This is because there is a logic to thinking increased liquidity will boost demand for shares in the biggest and safest companies, while investors that want to benefit from an economic recovery will buy shares in companies that have the most to gain from an upturn – the weakest companies with the most beaten-up shares.

Naturally, this move by the market could prove premature. The Covid-induced recession could be longer and more painful than those piling into cheap stocks expect. There are also signs of very speculative punts being taken. But a dash for trash is always a highly speculative phenomenon. This means it takes a bold investor to jump on the bandwagon. Indeed, the psychological difficulties of switching investment style mean most investors are best advised to stick with the style wagon they are already on. More generally, the dash for trash can be regarded as a broadly encouraging sign, given it is a key initial stage in most stock market recoveries. That said, there are still plenty of reasons to remain cynical and wary of bull traps (recoveries that suck in money before blowing up).

Three of the shares appearing in this week’s tips section come from the ‘trashier’ end of the spectrum. All could see their businesses benefit significantly from a recovery. For upholstery retailer DFS (DFS), not only could an economic revival mean a recovery in demand, but it should also face less competition as weaker rivals fall by the wayside. M&G (MNG), meanwhile, should benefit from any continued market strength and this could make potential value on offer from its unexciting business become more apparent. Finally, BHP’s (BHP) profits are highly sensitive to the price of iron ore and copper, both of which have their fortunes closely wed to the state of the global economy. Encouraging signs from China makes this an interesting time for the company.

New 52-week highs Wednesday, 10 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 628p 0.0% YouGov plc AIM:YOU 790p 1.3% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 44,150p 1.3% Pebble Beach Systems Group plc AIM:PEB 12p 1.6% Fulcrum Utility Services Limited AIM:FCRM 31p 1.6% Amryt Pharma plc AIM:AMYT 148p 1.7% Oxford Biomedica plc LSE:OXB 810p 1.7% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 1,305p 1.9% Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC LSE:ASLI 103p 1.9% Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC LSE:AJIT 638p 1.9% Watchstone Group plc AIM:WTG 179p 2.0% Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. LSE:PSH 1,974p 2.0% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,464p 2.1% Jersey Electricity plc LSE:JEL 477p 2.3% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,140p 2.3% Volvere plc AIM:VLE 1,560p 2.3% Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc LSE:BGEU 1,040p 2.3% Stock Spirits Group PLC LSE:STCK 252p 2.3% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 73p 2.7% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 109p 2.7% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 734p 2.8% Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc LSE:SPX 9,922p 2.8% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc LSE:GSF 101p 2.8% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 193p 2.9% The Monks Investment Trust PLC LSE:MNKS 1,006p 2.9% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,725p 3.0% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM 311p 3.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

New 52-week lows Wednesday, 10 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Craven House Capital Plc AIM:CRV 85p 0.0% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF 65p 0.8% Impellam Group PLC AIM:IPEL 234p 0.9% Pittards plc AIM:PTD 42p 2.4%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Shorts Wednesday, 10 June 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest PREMIER OIL PLC 19.6% 3 0.0% HAMMERSON PLC 10.7% 6 -1.8% Royal Mail Plc 8.7% 7 0.6% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.2% 5 -0.8% PEARSON PLC 7.2% 8 0.6% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 6.5% 6 -0.3% HYVE GROUP PLC 6.4% 2 NEW METRO BANK PLC 5.9% 3 -0.8% EASYJET PLC 5.8% 5 -2.4% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 5.6% 4 -0.2% CAPITA PLC 5.4% 4 -0.1% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 5.4% 3 0.8% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% DIGNITY PLC 4.6% 3 0.2% ASCENTIAL PLC 4.5% 5 -1.1% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.4% 5 0.2% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 4.4% 3 0.3% WHITBREAD PLC 4.3% 6 NEW PETROFAC LTD 4.2% 3 -0.9% FUTURE PLC 4.1% 3 -0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.1% TUI AG 3.9% 4 -0.2% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 -0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.4% 5 0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.4% 5 -0.1% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.3% 3 0.0% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 3.3% 3 -1.1% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.5% VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 3.1% 3 -0.6% A.G. Barr PLC 3.1% 2 0.1% Signature Aviation Plc 3.0% 5 0.5% VICTREX PLC 3.0% 4 0.5% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.0% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% CINEWORLD GROUP 2.7% 4 0.0% AA PLC 2.7% 3 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.6% 3 0.1% TED BAKER 2.6% 3 0.0% HISCOX LTD 2.5% 2 NEW LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD 2.5% 2 NEW

Source: FCA

Upgrades Wednesday, 10 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Luceco plc LSE:LUCE 75.8% -44.2% -38% McCarthy & Stone plc LSE:MCS 68.2% -86.9% - Ramsdens Holdings PLC AIM:RFX 56.7% -53.4% -54% IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS 50.0% -84.3% -85% IWG plc LSE:IWG 47.6% -79.9% -79% Titon Holdings Plc AIM:TON 37.6% 37.6% -27% Frasers Group plc LSE:FRAS 35.5% -48.2% -26% Orchard Funding Group plc AIM:ORCH 29.7% 29.7% -24% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 27.5% 62.7% 74% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 24.1% -48.8% -51% Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG 23.1% -39.9% - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF 22.4% 27.5% 34% SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX 20.7% -43.5% -69% Mattioli Woods plc AIM:MTW 18.6% 18.6% 12% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 15.3% 24.3% 35% McBride plc LSE:MCB 14.4% 14.1% - Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 13.6% -49.5% -50% Joules Group Plc AIM:JOUL 10.2% -33.2% -57% Totally plc AIM:TLY 9.9% 9.9% 900% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 9.4% -8.1% 8% IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP 8.7% -5.8% -6% Playtech plc LSE:PTEC 8.2% -33.6% -68% Legal & General Group Plc LSE:LGEN 8.1% -6.2% -1% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -29.2% -51% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -29.2% -51% Warpaint London PLC AIM:W7L 7.7% 7.7% -43% XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% -7.6% -20% XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% -7.6% -20% Shield Therapeutics plc AIM:STX 7.3% 220.9% - B&M European Value Retail S.A. LSE:BME 6.9% 3.3% - Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA 6.3% -63.9% -87% Focusrite Plc AIM:TUNE 6.2% 6.7% 26% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA 5.4% -16.5% -17% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA 5.4% -16.5% -17% Rio Tinto Group LSE:RIO 5.2% -2.9% -9% Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 5.2% 8.8% 45% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB 4.8% -5.3% - ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 4.8% - - IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 4.5% 34.5% - TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC LSE:TALK 4.2% 0.9% - Warehouse REIT plc AIM:WHR 4.1% -16.1% -2% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 3.8% 21.8% - AJ Bell plc LSE:AJB 3.8% -5.2% -8% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE 3.7% -11.9% -1% Standard Life Aberdeen plc LSE:SLA 3.6% -23.3% -37% Chemring Group PLC LSE:CHG 3.5% -3.2% 0% Polar Capital Holdings plc AIM:POLR 3.5% -10.0% - De La Rue plc LSE:DLAR 3.2% 3.2% -71% Halfords Group plc LSE:HFD 3.1% -29.0% - YouGov plc AIM:YOU 3.1% -4.7% 3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Downgrades Wednesday, 10 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Cineworld Group plc LSE:CINE -98.8% -99.4% -100% Hyve Group Plc LSE:HYVE -92.3% -93.2% -94% Johnson Service Group PLC AIM:JSG -88.5% -96.5% -96% The Restaurant Group plc LSE:RTN -88.4% -99.6% -100% Renewi plc LSE:RWI -87.9% -90.2% -93% MJ Hudson Group plc AIM:MJH -84.1% - - Hostelworld Group plc LSE:HSW -82.4% -86.2% -90% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -80.5% -92.3% -94% Henry Boot PLC LSE:BOOT -73.4% -73.4% -74% Oxford Biomedica plc LSE:OXB -70.5% -51.2% -89% Draper Esprit plc AIM:GROW -68.4% -68.4% -72% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -63.8% -82.6% -87% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -62.3% -77.1% -77% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -61.8% -74.7% -74% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -58.1% -81.9% -86% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -57.9% -69.3% - Blancco Technology Group plc AIM:BLTG -52.0% -59.1% -59% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -51.8% -70.8% - Amigo Holdings PLC LSE:AMGO -48.5% -52.1% - Iofina plc AIM:IOF -47.3% -47.3% -2% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -46.6% - - Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -46.0% -95.6% -97% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -42.5% -51.9% -54% Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -41.8% -50.1% -51% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -40.5% -61.5% -81% NEXT plc LSE:NXT -40.4% -83.4% -83% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -37.6% -46.5% -45% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -37.2% -48.1% -55% M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE -36.5% -18.4% -29% Mears Group plc LSE:MER -36.5% -61.4% -64% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -36.4% -75.0% -74% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -36.3% -52.2% -50% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -36.3% -57.8% -65% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -35.6% -50.7% -37% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -34.5% -86.1% -92% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -33.1% -22.8% 5% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -32.8% -48.2% -48% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -32.3% -48.2% -49% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -32.0% -52.1% - Pets at Home Group Plc LSE:PETS -30.9% -31.1% -26% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -30.7% -57.1% -62% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -29.9% -61.0% -65% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -29.5% -54.9% -56% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -29.1% -85.1% -92% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -28.5% -70.6% -54% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -28.3% -66.7% -70% ASA International Group PLC LSE:ASAI -27.7% -40.3% -46% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -26.8% -49.4% -61% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -26.6% -46.0% - Centrica plc LSE:CNA -26.2% -47.2% -63% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -24.6% -52.9% -54% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -24.5% -29.8% - Intermediate Capital Group plc LSE:ICP -24.4% -35.5% -26% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -24.3% -46.8% -47% Bushveld Minerals Limited AIM:BMN -24.0% -28.7% - Lloyds Banking Group plc LSE:LLOY -23.9% - - Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF -23.2% -38.4% - First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -23.0% -31.8% -33% Clarkson PLC LSE:CKN -22.3% -30.4% -37% Investec Group LSE:INVP -22.3% -46.0% -48% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -22.3% -41.5% -43% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -21.9% -53.7% -68% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -21.8% -35.6% -39% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.5% -52.2% -55% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -20.2% -25.3% -35% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -20.1% -39.5% -55% N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -20.0% -22.6% - Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -19.9% -35.2% -39% DFS Furniture plc LSE:DFS -19.0% -93.7% - Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -18.9% -37.2% -39% Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -18.8% -25.7% -27% 3i Group plc LSE:III -18.7% -25.6% -24% CRH plc LSE:CRH -18.6% -34.8% -38% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -18.4% -43.7% -35% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -18.3% -51.5% -65% Shaftesbury PLC LSE:SHB -18.2% -44.3% -49% Smith & Nephew plc LSE:SN. -18.2% - - Hays plc LSE:HAS -17.9% -59.3% - Dignity plc LSE:DTY -17.1% -38.3% -43% PayPoint plc LSE:PAY -16.2% -33.1% -37% Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -16.1% -38.4% - Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd AIM:RQIH -15.6% -15.6% -21% Virgin Money UK PLC LSE:VMUK -15.3% - - Persimmon Plc LSE:PSN -15.0% -36.5% -39% Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -15.0% -74.5% -88% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW -14.8% -26.3% -17% Restore plc AIM:RST -14.5% -46.3% -47% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -14.1% -33.8% -34% Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -14.0% -41.1% -56% GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -13.8% -34.0% -39% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM -13.7% -20.5% - Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -13.5% -36.6% -50% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -13.5% -62.2% -66% Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -13.1% -47.5% -50% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -12.8% -33.9% -35% Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -12.6% -64.7% -76% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF -12.3% -21.8% - Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -12.2% -56.9% -62% Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -12.1% -23.1% -19% Hill & Smith Holdings PLC LSE:HILS -12.0% -28.9% -31% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -11.8% -17.9% -39% Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -11.5% -19.0% -22% Associated British Foods plc LSE:ABF -11.3% - - Duke Royalty Limited AIM:DUKE -11.0% -11.5% -23% Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -10.9% -18.9% -18% FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -10.8% -53.1% - intu properties plc LSE:INTU -10.8% -55.8% -68% Standard Chartered PLC LSE:STAN -10.7% - - BP p.l.c. LSE:BP. -10.5% - - Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -10.1% -35.0% -36% Renew Holdings plc AIM:RNWH -9.9% -13.6% -12% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -9.6% -28.1% -36% Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -9.6% -22.1% -23% Mondi plc LSE:MNDI -9.5% -27.1% -42% Barclays PLC LSE:BARC -9.5% - - Tyman plc LSE:TYMN -9.5% -53.7% -62% Morses Club PLC AIM:MCL -9.5% -17.1% - Essentra plc LSE:ESNT -9.4% -37.0% -48% AA plc LSE:AA. -9.3% -32.3% -35% The Unite Group plc LSE:UTG -9.1% -51.6% -48% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -9.1% -18.2% -19% Science in Sport plc AIM:SIS -9.1% -9.1% -99% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -8.9% -34.7% - Severn Trent Plc LSE:SVT -8.8% -13.0% -10% Spectris plc LSE:SXS -8.8% -31.6% -41% Watkin Jones Plc AIM:WJG -8.5% -12.2% -10% Coca-Cola HBC AG LSE:CCH -8.5% -31.9% -33% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -8.2% -31.8% -34% Experian plc LSE:EXPN -8.1% -19.3% -20% Royal Dutch Shell plc LSE:RDSA -8.0% - - British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -7.7% -22.6% -25% The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG -7.7% -20.8% - Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -7.4% -21.3% -23% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -7.2% -32.3% - JD Sports Fashion plc LSE:JD. -7.2% -32.2% - Renishaw plc LSE:RSW -7.1% -28.0% - Big Yellow Group Plc LSE:BYG -7.1% -12.5% -17% AFH Financial Group Plc AIM:AFHP -7.1% -7.1% -12% Royal Dutch Shell plc LSE:RDSB -7.1% - - Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS -7.0% -31.3% -33% Redde Northgate plc LSE:REDD -7.0% -13.5% - Senior plc LSE:SNR -7.0% -58.2% -80% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -7.0% -28.9% -47% Knights Group Holdings plc AIM:KGH -7.0% -7.0% -6% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -6.9% -31.3% -35% Capital Drilling Limited LSE:CAPD -6.5% -11.3% 9% Gateley (Holdings) Plc AIM:GTLY -6.4% -9.2% - TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -6.3% -35.0% -45% Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM -6.2% -22.9% -16% Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -6.2% -38.4% -49% Begbies Traynor Group plc AIM:BEG -6.1% -6.1% - Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -6.0% -48.0% -45% James Fisher and Sons plc LSE:FSJ -5.8% -29.1% -31% Instem plc AIM:INS -5.7% -5.7% 2% Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -5.7% -13.8% -12% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -5.5% -18.0% -25% Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -5.5% -37.5% -40% Drax Group plc LSE:DRX -5.5% -15.0% -17% Informa plc LSE:INF -5.4% -47.4% -50% Residential Secure Income plc LSE:RESI -5.4% -21.9% -13% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -5.3% - - Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -5.3% -14.4% -23% Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -5.2% -21.0% -26% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.0% -24.3% - HomeServe plc LSE:HSV -5.0% -8.4% -5% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -4.9% -50.7% -62% Electrocomponents plc LSE:ECM -4.8% -28.9% -35% Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -4.7% -40.6% -42% HSBC Holdings plc LSE:HSBA -4.5% - - Pan African Resources PLC AIM:PAF -4.4% 2.7% - Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -4.3% -31.2% -39% United Utilities Group PLC LSE:UU. -4.3% -12.1% -2% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -4.1% -78.5% -80% Johnson Matthey Plc LSE:JMAT -4.1% -22.0% - ITV plc LSE:ITV -4.1% -32.5% -37% Judges Scientific plc AIM:JDG -4.0% -30.7% -22% Auto Trader Group plc LSE:AUTO -4.0% -21.8% - KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ -3.9% -27.6% -44% Sabre Insurance Group Plc LSE:SBRE -3.9% -2.8% -14% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -3.8% -45.9% -59% QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. -3.7% -9.8% -3% Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC LSE:DPH -3.7% -5.4% - National Express Group PLC LSE:NEX -3.4% -69.0% -69% Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO -3.4% -6.4% -40% Gooch & Housego PLC AIM:GHH -3.3% -34.5% -44% Connect Group PLC LSE:CNCT -3.2% -10.3% -21% SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -3.2% -8.7% -8% Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -3.2% -10.6% -14% Anglo American plc LSE:AAL -3.0% -32.1% -31% Rentokil Initial plc LSE:RTO -3.0% -22.4% -24%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

