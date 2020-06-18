Ideas Farm: Distressing debt

It's been a tough time for short sellers lately. The 'dash for trash' (buying beaten-up shares in companies with the most to gain from an economic recovery), which I wrote about in this column last week, has been rather indiscriminate. Even real no-hoper shares have benefited. The most headline-grabbing example of investors’ willingness to overlook all fundamentals in their hunt for 'trash' has been the strong performance of shares in US companies that have already declared bankruptcy or are about to (Hertz, JC Penny and Cheapsake being a few stand-outs).
There is actually an easy-to-overlook logic to this bankruptcy trade. While it may be more fun to characterise it as merely the work of Robinhood retail crazies, this type of stock can see a short-term fillip as investors that have shorted the shares cover their positions, creating a so-called 'short squeeze'. Over recent weeks, this phenomenon may well have been exacerbated by enthusiasm about economic recovery prospects. Still, this is a trade few would want to take on given the likelihood shares in bankrupt companies will ultimately prove worthless.
But looking more widely at the share price gains from some of these truly diabolical situations, it may be tempting to think investors who want to play the 'dash for trash' should simply seek out shares in the lowest quality companies; the worst-of-the-worst, if you like. However, ignoring 'quality' when it comes to buying beaten-up stocks (the kind of shares found on these pages in our tables of shorts, downgrades and 52-week lows) is rarely wise.
Intrigued by the price movement of bankrupt-company stocks, Verdad – a US investment firm that specialises in investing in the shares of cheap, indebted, smaller companies – trawled its database. It looked for the long-term relationship between share price performance and the level of distress shown by a company’s debt. Based on data from the end of 1996 through to the end of May this year, the research found a clear linear relationship between the pricing of a company’s bonds and the performance of its equity (see chart below).
The average annualised equity return for companies with bonds trading at less than 20c versus each dollar issued was a negative 94 per cent; a total car crash! In fact, equity returns were negative all the way through to companies with bonds trading at 90c to the dollar. Companies with debt trading at between 90 and 100c delivered a positive 6 per cent. And the best returns were from shares in companies with debt valued at or above the issue price. These shares produced a positive annualised return of 17 per cent.
A similar story was found when Verdad compared equity performance with credit quality based on the scores of rating agencies. Here the research found share performance started to deteriorate when ratings fell below a high single B rating. The annualised equity return from stocks in the least creditworthy category (CC and below) was a negative 34 per cent!
This research holds an important lesson for investors targeting the grubbier end of this recovery. Rather than buying the worst-of-the-worst, it's the best-of-the-worst that should provide the optimal trade-off between risk and reward – although still risky and volatile.
On that note, we continue to recommend selling shares in companies we believe face challenges based on their fundamentals. This can feel like a bit of a thankless task at times like these, but over the longer term it is best to avoid companies that look as though they are in weak positions, even if this sometimes means missing out on a great recovery play at ground-floor level.
One of the stocks in our tips section this week is a case in point. Signature Aviation (SIG) has recovered 70 per cent from its lows, but has also recently appeared in both our table of most-shorted shares and forecast downgrades. We think the recovery in the stock has got ahead of itself. In the interest of balance, credit rating agency S&P gave its bonds a BB rating in April, putting it outside what Verdad found to be the credit-quality danger zone.
Click here to view this week's Ideas Farm tables in PDF form
|NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS
|Thursday, 18 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Premier Foods plc
|LSE:PFD
|57p
|0.0%
|EQTEC plc
|AIM:EQT
|1p
|0.0%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|759p
|0.1%
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|628p
|0.3%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,175p
|0.7%
|Oncimmune Holdings plc
|AIM:ONC
|136p
|0.7%
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|1,378p
|0.8%
|BH Macro Limited
|LSE:BHMG
|3,530p
|0.8%
|BH Global Limited
|LSE:BHGG
|1,930p
|1.0%
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:PHI
|454p
|1.2%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
|LSE:ORIT
|111p
|1.3%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|202p
|1.5%
|Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
|LSE:FCSS
|254p
|1.6%
|Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
|LSE:PCT
|1,950p
|1.7%
|Bango plc
|AIM:BGO
|163p
|1.8%
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|785p
|1.9%
|Pebble Beach Systems Group plc
|AIM:PEB
|13p
|1.9%
|Oxford Biomedica plc
|LSE:OXB
|808p
|1.9%
|Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
|LSE:CGT
|4,400p
|2.0%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|43,850p
|2.0%
|JTC PLC
|LSE:JTC
|454p
|2.1%
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
|LSE:JFJ
|514p
|2.1%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|389p
|2.2%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|2,149p
|2.3%
|Jarvis Securities plc
|AIM:JIM
|593p
|2.4%
|The Monks Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:MNKS
|1,010p
|2.5%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|LSE:RB.
|7,054p
|2.6%
|Civitas Social Housing PLC
|LSE:CSH
|109p
|2.7%
|Codemasters Group Holdings Plc
|AIM:CDM
|348p
|2.7%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|7,950p
|2.8%
|Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited
|LSE:SONG
|114p
|2.9%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,725p
|3.0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|NEW LOWS
|Thursday, 18 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Craven House Capital Plc
|AIM:CRV
|79p
|0.0%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|26p
|0.0%
|Impellam Group PLC
|AIM:IPEL
|234p
|1.7%
|Worsley Investors Limited
|LSE:WINV
|25p
|2.0%
|Pittards plc
|AIM:PTD
|41p
|2.4%
|Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited
|LSE:MPO
|59p
|2.5%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|93p
|2.7%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|SHORTS
|Wednesday, 17 June 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|11.1%
|7
|0.4%
|METRO BANK PLC
|9.7%
|4
|3.7%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.7%
|3
|-10.9%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.7%
|7
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.8%
|6
|0.6%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.3%
|8
|0.1%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|6.4%
|6
|0.0%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|5.4%
|3
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|5.2%
|4
|-0.4%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.1%
|1
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|5.0%
|4
|-0.4%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|4.7%
|4
|0.3%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.6%
|3
|0.0%
|EASYJET PLC
|4.6%
|4
|-1.2%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.4%
|5
|0.0%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|4.2%
|6
|1.5%
|PETROFAC LTD
|4.2%
|3
|0.0%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|3
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.9%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.9%
|6
|0.6%
|TUI AG
|3.9%
|4
|0.0%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|4
|-0.2%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-0.8%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.4%
|5
|0.1%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.6%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|3.1%
|3
|-0.1%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|5
|0.0%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.1%
|3
|-0.2%
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.1%
|2
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.1%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|2
|NEW
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|4
|NEW
|VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
|2.8%
|3
|-0.3%
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|3
|0.0%
|BURBERRY GROUP PLC
|2.5%
|3
|NEW
|VICTREX PLC
|2.5%
|3
|-0.5%
|Signature Aviation Plc
|2.4%
|4
|-0.6%
|CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC
|2.4%
|1
|NEW
Source: FCA
|UPGRADES
|Wednesday, 17 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|SDX Energy plc
|AIM:SDX
|191.7%
|-43.5%
|-69%
|Best of the Best PLC
|AIM:BOTB
|148.4%
|267.4%
|385%
|Luceco plc
|LSE:LUCE
|75.8%
|-44.2%
|-38%
|McCarthy & Stone plc
|LSE:MCS
|68.2%
|-86.9%
|-
|Ramsdens Holdings PLC
|AIM:RFX
|56.7%
|-53.4%
|-54%
|CMC Markets Plc
|LSE:CMCX
|48.4%
|68.7%
|143%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|40.4%
|-76.6%
|-76%
|Titon Holdings Plc
|AIM:TON
|37.6%
|37.6%
|-27%
|Frasers Group plc
|LSE:FRAS
|35.5%
|-48.2%
|-26%
|Orchard Funding Group plc
|AIM:ORCH
|29.7%
|29.7%
|-24%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|27.6%
|62.8%
|85%
|Bank of Georgia Group PLC
|LSE:BGEO
|26.7%
|-
|-
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|24.1%
|-48.8%
|-51%
|Urban&Civic plc
|LSE:UANC
|22.2%
|-18.2%
|-36%
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|19.6%
|-23.4%
|-26%
|Mattioli Woods plc
|AIM:MTW
|18.6%
|18.6%
|12%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|15.3%
|24.3%
|35%
|B&M European Value Retail S.A.
|LSE:BME
|14.4%
|2.6%
|-4%
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|14.4%
|14.1%
|-
|Ebiquity plc
|AIM:EBQ
|13.6%
|-49.5%
|-50%
|CVS Group plc
|AIM:CVSG
|12.4%
|-52.9%
|-43%
|Totally plc
|AIM:TLY
|9.9%
|9.9%
|-
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|9.1%
|-10.3%
|5%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|9.1%
|-18.1%
|-21%
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|9.0%
|-31.7%
|-
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|8.7%
|-4.6%
|-6%
|Legal & General Group Plc
|LSE:LGEN
|8.1%
|-6.0%
|-1%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|8.0%
|-29.2%
|-51%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|8.0%
|-29.2%
|-51%
|Team17 Group PLC
|AIM:TM17
|8.0%
|7.8%
|48%
|Warpaint London PLC
|AIM:W7L
|7.7%
|7.7%
|-43%
|XP Power Limited
|LSE:XPP
|7.7%
|-7.7%
|-20%
|XP Power Limited
|LSE:XPP
|7.7%
|-7.7%
|-20%
|Shield Therapeutics plc
|AIM:STX
|7.3%
|220.9%
|-
|Rio Tinto Group
|LSE:RIO
|6.8%
|5.8%
|-7%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|6.6%
|-9.4%
|2%
|Watches of Switzerland Group PLC
|LSE:WOSG
|6.6%
|-39.9%
|-
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|6.6%
|-65.8%
|-78%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|6.3%
|-63.9%
|-87%
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|6.0%
|-22.3%
|-42%
|3i Group plc
|LSE:III
|5.9%
|-25.6%
|-24%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|5.7%
|25.1%
|80%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|5.5%
|-
|-
|ECO Animal Health Group plc
|AIM:EAH
|5.4%
|5.4%
|-70%
|Chemring Group PLC
|LSE:CHG
|5.2%
|-3.2%
|0%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|5.1%
|-33.4%
|-37%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|5.0%
|35.1%
|-
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|4.9%
|-33.0%
|-69%
|Eckoh plc
|AIM:ECK
|4.8%
|4.1%
|11%
|Quilter plc
|LSE:QLT
|4.7%
|-22.8%
|-47%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|4.6%
|-5.3%
|-
|Warehouse REIT plc
|AIM:WHR
|4.1%
|-16.1%
|-2%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|3.8%
|21.8%
|-
|Ninety One Group
|LSE:N91
|3.8%
|-
|-
|AJ Bell plc
|LSE:AJB
|3.8%
|2.0%
|-8%
|Polar Capital Holdings plc
|AIM:POLR
|3.5%
|-10.0%
|-
|PCF Group plc
|AIM:PCF
|3.4%
|3.4%
|-5%
|BHP Group
|LSE:BHP
|3.3%
|-5.9%
|-
|De La Rue plc
|LSE:DLAR
|3.2%
|3.2%
|-69%
|Bodycote plc
|LSE:BOY
|3.1%
|-38.1%
|-48%
|Ferrexpo plc
|LSE:FXPO
|3.0%
|-3.2%
|-38%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|DOWNGRADES
|Wednesday, 17 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Cineworld Group plc
|LSE:CINE
|-98.9%
|-99.3%
|-100%
|MJ Hudson Group plc
|AIM:MJH
|-95.5%
|-
|-
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-89.9%
|-94.6%
|-95%
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-89.9%
|-94.6%
|-95%
|Renewi plc
|LSE:RWI
|-87.4%
|-89.8%
|-93%
|WH Smith PLC
|LSE:SMWH
|-83.3%
|-
|-
|Henry Boot PLC
|LSE:BOOT
|-73.4%
|-73.4%
|-74%
|MJ Gleeson plc
|LSE:GLE
|-70.7%
|-82.2%
|-82%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-69.0%
|-81.5%
|-
|Draper Esprit plc
|AIM:GROW
|-68.4%
|-68.4%
|-72%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-67.2%
|-78.4%
|-78%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-63.8%
|-82.6%
|-87%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-57.9%
|-69.3%
|-
|Steppe Cement Ltd.
|AIM:STCM
|-57.6%
|-57.6%
|-63%
|Blancco Technology Group plc
|AIM:BLTG
|-52.0%
|-59.1%
|-59%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-50.1%
|-66.9%
|-72%
|Yourgene Health Plc
|AIM:YGEN
|-50.0%
|-50.0%
|-
|Yourgene Health Plc
|AIM:YGEN
|-50.0%
|-50.0%
|-
|Amigo Holdings PLC
|LSE:AMGO
|-48.5%
|-52.1%
|-
|Iofina plc
|AIM:IOF
|-47.3%
|-47.3%
|-2%
|Beazley plc
|LSE:BEZ
|-44.4%
|-95.2%
|-97%
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-44.1%
|-50.0%
|-53%
|Vp plc
|LSE:VP.
|-42.8%
|-47.4%
|-49%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-42.0%
|-50.3%
|-49%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-41.6%
|-58.9%
|-
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-40.4%
|-50.1%
|-51%
|Joules Group Plc
|AIM:JOUL
|-37.6%
|-62.2%
|-76%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-37.2%
|-48.1%
|-55%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-37.2%
|-53.6%
|-81%
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|-36.5%
|-18.4%
|-29%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-36.5%
|-64.2%
|-68%
|Mears Group plc
|LSE:MER
|-36.5%
|-61.4%
|-64%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-36.4%
|-75.0%
|-74%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-36.3%
|-52.2%
|-50%
|1Spatial Plc
|AIM:SPA
|-35.0%
|-34.5%
|-35%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-35.0%
|-59.8%
|-65%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-33.1%
|-22.8%
|5%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-32.8%
|-
|-
|Pets at Home Group Plc
|LSE:PETS
|-32.3%
|-31.1%
|-26%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-32.3%
|-47.6%
|-49%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-30.7%
|-42.0%
|-45%
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-30.2%
|-38.1%
|-39%
|Empiric Student Property plc
|LSE:ESP
|-29.5%
|-54.9%
|-56%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-29.1%
|-76.8%
|-92%
|Hummingbird Resources PLC
|AIM:HUM
|-28.7%
|-14.6%
|17%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-28.5%
|-67.0%
|-70%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-27.1%
|-81.9%
|-86%
|Pelatro Plc
|AIM:PTRO
|-26.6%
|-38.4%
|-79%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-26.6%
|-46.0%
|-
|ASA International Group PLC
|LSE:ASAI
|-26.5%
|-40.3%
|-46%
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-25.9%
|-52.5%
|-54%
|Mitie Group plc
|LSE:MTO
|-24.2%
|-29.5%
|-
|Bushveld Minerals Limited
|AIM:BMN
|-24.0%
|-28.7%
|-
|Lloyds Banking Group plc
|LSE:LLOY
|-23.9%
|-
|-
|Intermediate Capital Group plc
|LSE:ICP
|-23.4%
|-35.4%
|-26%
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-23.2%
|-29.2%
|-32%
|NEXT plc
|LSE:NXT
|-23.2%
|-83.2%
|-83%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-22.4%
|-49.8%
|-61%
|Clarkson PLC
|LSE:CKN
|-22.3%
|-30.0%
|-37%
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-22.3%
|-46.0%
|-48%
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|-22.2%
|-84.3%
|-85%
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-22.0%
|-39.8%
|-62%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-21.8%
|-35.6%
|-39%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-21.6%
|-94.0%
|-95%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-21.5%
|-53.4%
|-68%
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-21.3%
|-39.0%
|-41%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-20.9%
|-45.6%
|-47%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-20.5%
|-52.0%
|-66%
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.5%
|-52.2%
|-39%
|N Brown Group plc
|LSE:BWNG
|-20.0%
|-22.6%
|-
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-19.9%
|-33.9%
|-39%
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-18.8%
|-25.8%
|-27%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-18.7%
|-39.1%
|-55%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-18.4%
|-43.7%
|-35%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-17.1%
|-84.9%
|-92%
|Johnson Matthey Plc
|LSE:JMAT
|-16.7%
|-38.5%
|-42%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-16.6%
|-67.0%
|-54%
|PayPoint plc
|LSE:PAY
|-16.2%
|-33.1%
|-37%
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
|AIM:RQIH
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|-21%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-15.0%
|-57.6%
|-
|Babcock International Group PLC
|LSE:BAB
|-15.0%
|-22.0%
|-26%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-14.1%
|-33.6%
|-34%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-14.0%
|-47.6%
|-48%
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-13.8%
|-59.7%
|-65%
|GCP Student Living plc
|LSE:DIGS
|-13.8%
|-33.8%
|-38%
|SThree plc
|LSE:STEM
|-13.6%
|-32.2%
|-58%
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-13.5%
|-45.6%
|-46%
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-13.0%
|-51.3%
|-37%
|Glencore plc
|LSE:GLEN
|-12.9%
|-73.6%
|-88%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-12.8%
|-33.1%
|-34%
|Standard Chartered PLC
|LSE:STAN
|-12.2%
|-
|-
|Great Portland Estates Plc
|LSE:GPOR
|-12.2%
|-23.2%
|-22%
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-12.2%
|-19.1%
|-22%
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|LSE:RBS
|-12.0%
|-
|-
|Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
|LSE:HILS
|-12.0%
|-28.9%
|-31%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-12.0%
|-42.2%
|-44%
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-11.8%
|-60.4%
|-66%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|-11.3%
|-21.9%
|-
|Duke Royalty Limited
|AIM:DUKE
|-11.0%
|-11.5%
|-23%
|Jadestone Energy Inc.
|AIM:JSE
|-10.7%
|82.5%
|-92%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-10.5%
|-35.2%
|-37%
|Renew Holdings plc
|AIM:RNWH
|-9.9%
|-13.6%
|-12%
|Severn Trent Plc
|LSE:SVT
|-9.7%
|-13.9%
|-11%
|Keller Group plc
|LSE:KLR
|-9.6%
|-28.1%
|-36%
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|-9.5%
|-53.7%
|-61%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-9.1%
|-18.2%
|-19%
|Diaceutics PLC
|AIM:DXRX
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-9%
|Science in Sport plc
|AIM:SIS
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-99%
|Barclays PLC
|LSE:BARC
|-9.0%
|-
|-
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-8.8%
|-53.3%
|-
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-8.8%
|-31.0%
|-42%
|Essentra plc
|LSE:ESNT
|-8.8%
|-36.5%
|-47%
|Watkin Jones Plc
|AIM:WJG
|-8.5%
|-12.2%
|-10%
|TT Electronics plc
|LSE:TTG
|-8.5%
|-36.2%
|-46%
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|-8.5%
|27.5%
|34%
|Virgin Money UK PLC
|LSE:VMUK
|-8.1%
|-
|-
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-8.1%
|-48.9%
|-65%
|Dixons Carphone plc
|LSE:DC.
|-7.7%
|-38.4%
|-
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-7.6%
|-22.7%
|-25%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-7.6%
|-36.2%
|-53%
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-7.5%
|-32.3%
|-35%
|Bakkavor Group plc
|LSE:BAKK
|-7.4%
|-31.7%
|-42%
|Tatton Asset Management plc
|AIM:TAM
|-7.4%
|-11.2%
|-12%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-7.1%
|-44.6%
|-46%
|AFH Financial Group Plc
|AIM:AFHP
|-7.1%
|-7.1%
|-12%
|Redde Northgate plc
|LSE:REDD
|-7.0%
|-13.5%
|-
|Senior plc
|LSE:SNR
|-7.0%
|-57.9%
|-80%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-7.0%
|-28.9%
|-47%
|Knights Group Holdings plc
|AIM:KGH
|-7.0%
|-7.0%
|-6%
|Sigma Capital Group plc
|AIM:SGM
|-6.9%
|-31.3%
|-35%
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-6.7%
|-45.4%
|-50%
|Capital Drilling Limited
|LSE:CAPD
|-6.5%
|-11.3%
|9%
|Gateley (Holdings) Plc
|AIM:GTLY
|-6.4%
|-9.2%
|-
|Signature Aviation plc
|LSE:SIG
|-6.4%
|-64.7%
|-76%
|Pennon Group Plc
|LSE:PNN
|-6.4%
|-9.2%
|-8%
|Victrex plc
|LSE:VCT
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Atalaya Mining Plc
|AIM:ATYM
|-6.3%
|-
|-
|Smart Metering Systems plc
|AIM:SMS
|-6.2%
|-40.0%
|-49%
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|-6.1%
|-18.5%
|-20%
|Begbies Traynor Group plc
|AIM:BEG
|-6.1%
|-6.1%
|-
|Loungers plc
|AIM:LGRS
|-6.0%
|-48.0%
|-45%
|Grainger plc
|LSE:GRI
|-5.7%
|-
|-
|Instem plc
|AIM:INS
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|2%
|Rightmove plc
|LSE:RMV
|-5.4%
|-41.1%
|-42%
|Residential Secure Income plc
|LSE:RESI
|-5.4%
|-21.9%
|-13%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-5.3%
|-78.3%
|-80%
|Big Yellow Group Plc
|LSE:BYG
|-5.3%
|-11.8%
|-16%
|Vesuvius plc
|LSE:VSVS
|-5.3%
|-41.0%
|-56%
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-5.2%
|-36.1%
|-40%
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-5.2%
|-31.2%
|-39%
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|-5.2%
|-58.3%
|-69%
|Somero Enterprises, Inc.
|AIM:SOM
|-5.1%
|-6.7%
|-14%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-5.0%
|-18.2%
|-
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-4.9%
|-13.7%
|-12%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-4.9%
|-28.1%
|-35%
|Associated British Foods plc
|LSE:ABF
|-4.9%
|-
|-
|Electrocomponents plc
|LSE:ECM
|-4.8%
|-27.8%
|-35%
|Bellway p.l.c.
|LSE:BWY
|-4.6%
|-
|-
|BP p.l.c.
|LSE:BP.
|-4.6%
|-
|-
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-4.4%
|-19.8%
|-20%
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|LSE:TALK
|-4.4%
|-6.7%
|-14%
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-4.2%
|-22.1%
|-23%
|Pan African Resources PLC
|AIM:PAF
|-4.1%
|2.7%
|-
|Judges Scientific plc
|AIM:JDG
|-4.0%
|-30.7%
|-22%
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|LSE:SBRE
|-3.9%
|-2.8%
|-14%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-3.8%
|-35.5%
|-58%
|HomeServe plc
|LSE:HSV
|-3.8%
|-8.4%
|-5%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-3.7%
|-17.2%
|-39%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|LSE:DPH
|-3.7%
|-4.4%
|-
|Intertek Group plc
|LSE:ITRK
|-3.7%
|-20.4%
|-26%
|Rentokil Initial plc
|LSE:RTO
|-3.5%
|-21.4%
|-25%
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|-8%
|Gooch & Housego PLC
|AIM:GHH
|-3.5%
|-34.5%
|-44%
|Micro Focus International plc
|LSE:MCRO
|-3.4%
|-6.1%
|-40%
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-3.2%
|-20.5%
|-24%
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AIM:AMS
|-3.2%
|-27.9%
|-30%
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|LSE:MGAM
|-3.1%
|-31.4%
|-34%
|Connect Group PLC
|LSE:CNCT
|-3.1%
|-10.3%
|-21%
|QinetiQ Group plc
|LSE:QQ.
|-3.0%
|-9.8%
|-3%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
