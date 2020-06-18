Ideas Farm: Distressing debt

It's been a tough time for short sellers lately. The 'dash for trash' (buying beaten-up shares in companies with the most to gain from an economic recovery), which I wrote about in this column last week, has been rather indiscriminate. Even real no-hoper shares have benefited. The most headline-grabbing example of investors’ willingness to overlook all fundamentals in their hunt for 'trash' has been the strong performance of shares in US companies that have already declared bankruptcy or are about to (Hertz, JC Penny and Cheapsake being a few stand-outs).

There is actually an easy-to-overlook logic to this bankruptcy trade. While it may be more fun to characterise it as merely the work of Robinhood retail crazies, this type of stock can see a short-term fillip as investors that have shorted the shares cover their positions, creating a so-called 'short squeeze'. Over recent weeks, this phenomenon may well have been exacerbated by enthusiasm about economic recovery prospects. Still, this is a trade few would want to take on given the likelihood shares in bankrupt companies will ultimately prove worthless.

But looking more widely at the share price gains from some of these truly diabolical situations, it may be tempting to think investors who want to play the 'dash for trash' should simply seek out shares in the lowest quality companies; the worst-of-the-worst, if you like. However, ignoring 'quality' when it comes to buying beaten-up stocks (the kind of shares found on these pages in our tables of shorts, downgrades and 52-week lows) is rarely wise.

Intrigued by the price movement of bankrupt-company stocks, Verdad – a US investment firm that specialises in investing in the shares of cheap, indebted, smaller companies – trawled its database. It looked for the long-term relationship between share price performance and the level of distress shown by a company’s debt. Based on data from the end of 1996 through to the end of May this year, the research found a clear linear relationship between the pricing of a company’s bonds and the performance of its equity (see chart below).

The average annualised equity return for companies with bonds trading at less than 20c versus each dollar issued was a negative 94 per cent; a total car crash! In fact, equity returns were negative all the way through to companies with bonds trading at 90c to the dollar. Companies with debt trading at between 90 and 100c delivered a positive 6 per cent. And the best returns were from shares in companies with debt valued at or above the issue price. These shares produced a positive annualised return of 17 per cent.

A similar story was found when Verdad compared equity performance with credit quality based on the scores of rating agencies. Here the research found share performance started to deteriorate when ratings fell below a high single B rating. The annualised equity return from stocks in the least creditworthy category (CC and below) was a negative 34 per cent!

This research holds an important lesson for investors targeting the grubbier end of this recovery. Rather than buying the worst-of-the-worst, it's the best-of-the-worst that should provide the optimal trade-off between risk and reward – although still risky and volatile.

On that note, we continue to recommend selling shares in companies we believe face challenges based on their fundamentals. This can feel like a bit of a thankless task at times like these, but over the longer term it is best to avoid companies that look as though they are in weak positions, even if this sometimes means missing out on a great recovery play at ground-floor level.

One of the stocks in our tips section this week is a case in point. Signature Aviation (SIG) has recovered 70 per cent from its lows, but has also recently appeared in both our table of most-shorted shares and forecast downgrades. We think the recovery in the stock has got ahead of itself. In the interest of balance, credit rating agency S&P gave its bonds a BB rating in April, putting it outside what Verdad found to be the credit-quality danger zone.

Click here to view this week's Ideas Farm tables in PDF form

NEW 52-WEEK HIGHS Thursday, 18 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi Premier Foods plc LSE:PFD 57p 0.0% EQTEC plc AIM:EQT 1p 0.0% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 759p 0.1% Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 628p 0.3% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,175p 0.7% Oncimmune Holdings plc AIM:ONC 136p 0.7% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 1,378p 0.8% BH Macro Limited LSE:BHMG 3,530p 0.8% BH Global Limited LSE:BHGG 1,930p 1.0% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC LSE:PHI 454p 1.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC LSE:ORIT 111p 1.3% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 202p 1.5% Fidelity China Special Situations PLC LSE:FCSS 254p 1.6% Polar Capital Technology Trust plc LSE:PCT 1,950p 1.7% Bango plc AIM:BGO 163p 1.8% YouGov plc AIM:YOU 785p 1.9% Pebble Beach Systems Group plc AIM:PEB 13p 1.9% Oxford Biomedica plc LSE:OXB 808p 1.9% Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c LSE:CGT 4,400p 2.0% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 43,850p 2.0% JTC PLC LSE:JTC 454p 2.1% JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc LSE:JFJ 514p 2.1% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 389p 2.2% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL 2,149p 2.3% Jarvis Securities plc AIM:JIM 593p 2.4% The Monks Investment Trust PLC LSE:MNKS 1,010p 2.5% Reckitt Benckiser Group plc LSE:RB. 7,054p 2.6% Civitas Social Housing PLC LSE:CSH 109p 2.7% Codemasters Group Holdings Plc AIM:CDM 348p 2.7% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 7,950p 2.8% Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited LSE:SONG 114p 2.9% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,725p 3.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

NEW LOWS Thursday, 18 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Craven House Capital Plc AIM:CRV 79p 0.0% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD 26p 0.0% Impellam Group PLC AIM:IPEL 234p 1.7% Worsley Investors Limited LSE:WINV 25p 2.0% Pittards plc AIM:PTD 41p 2.4% Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited LSE:MPO 59p 2.5% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN 93p 2.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

SHORTS Wednesday, 17 June 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 11.1% 7 0.4% METRO BANK PLC 9.7% 4 3.7% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 -10.9% Royal Mail Plc 8.7% 7 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.8% 6 0.6% PEARSON PLC 7.3% 8 0.1% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 6.4% 6 0.0% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 5.4% 3 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 5.2% 4 -0.4% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.1% 1 0.0% CAPITA PLC 5.0% 4 -0.4% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 4.7% 4 0.3% DIGNITY PLC 4.6% 3 0.0% EASYJET PLC 4.6% 4 -1.2% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.4% 5 0.0% CINEWORLD GROUP 4.2% 6 1.5% PETROFAC LTD 4.2% 3 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.1% 3 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.9% 6 0.6% TUI AG 3.9% 4 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 3.8% 4 -0.2% ASCENTIAL PLC 3.7% 4 -0.8% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.4% 5 0.1% AGGREKO PLC 3.4% 3 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% AA PLC 3.2% 3 0.6% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 3.1% 3 -0.1% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.1% 3 -0.2% A.G. Barr PLC 3.1% 2 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.1% 4 0.1% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 2 NEW ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 2.9% 4 NEW VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.8% 3 -0.3% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.6% 3 0.0% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.5% 3 NEW VICTREX PLC 2.5% 3 -0.5% Signature Aviation Plc 2.4% 4 -0.6% CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC 2.4% 1 NEW

Source: FCA

UPGRADES Wednesday, 17 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr SDX Energy plc AIM:SDX 191.7% -43.5% -69% Best of the Best PLC AIM:BOTB 148.4% 267.4% 385% Luceco plc LSE:LUCE 75.8% -44.2% -38% McCarthy & Stone plc LSE:MCS 68.2% -86.9% - Ramsdens Holdings PLC AIM:RFX 56.7% -53.4% -54% CMC Markets Plc LSE:CMCX 48.4% 68.7% 143% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR 40.4% -76.6% -76% Titon Holdings Plc AIM:TON 37.6% 37.6% -27% Frasers Group plc LSE:FRAS 35.5% -48.2% -26% Orchard Funding Group plc AIM:ORCH 29.7% 29.7% -24% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 27.6% 62.8% 85% Bank of Georgia Group PLC LSE:BGEO 26.7% - - Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 24.1% -48.8% -51% Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC 22.2% -18.2% -36% CRH plc LSE:CRH 19.6% -23.4% -26% Mattioli Woods plc AIM:MTW 18.6% 18.6% 12% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 15.3% 24.3% 35% B&M European Value Retail S.A. LSE:BME 14.4% 2.6% -4% McBride plc LSE:MCB 14.4% 14.1% - Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 13.6% -49.5% -50% CVS Group plc AIM:CVSG 12.4% -52.9% -43% Totally plc AIM:TLY 9.9% 9.9% - boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 9.1% -10.3% 5% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL 9.1% -18.1% -21% Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF 9.0% -31.7% - IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP 8.7% -4.6% -6% Legal & General Group Plc LSE:LGEN 8.1% -6.0% -1% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -29.2% -51% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -29.2% -51% Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 8.0% 7.8% 48% Warpaint London PLC AIM:W7L 7.7% 7.7% -43% XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% -7.7% -20% XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% -7.7% -20% Shield Therapeutics plc AIM:STX 7.3% 220.9% - Rio Tinto Group LSE:RIO 6.8% 5.8% -7% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE 6.6% -9.4% 2% Watches of Switzerland Group PLC LSE:WOSG 6.6% -39.9% - Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO 6.6% -65.8% -78% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA 6.3% -63.9% -87% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ 6.0% -22.3% -42% 3i Group plc LSE:III 5.9% -25.6% -24% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 5.7% 25.1% 80% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 5.5% - - ECO Animal Health Group plc AIM:EAH 5.4% 5.4% -70% Chemring Group PLC LSE:CHG 5.2% -3.2% 0% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE 5.1% -33.4% -37% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 5.0% 35.1% - Playtech plc LSE:PTEC 4.9% -33.0% -69% Eckoh plc AIM:ECK 4.8% 4.1% 11% Quilter plc LSE:QLT 4.7% -22.8% -47% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB 4.6% -5.3% - Warehouse REIT plc AIM:WHR 4.1% -16.1% -2% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 3.8% 21.8% - Ninety One Group LSE:N91 3.8% - - AJ Bell plc LSE:AJB 3.8% 2.0% -8% Polar Capital Holdings plc AIM:POLR 3.5% -10.0% - PCF Group plc AIM:PCF 3.4% 3.4% -5% BHP Group LSE:BHP 3.3% -5.9% - De La Rue plc LSE:DLAR 3.2% 3.2% -69% Bodycote plc LSE:BOY 3.1% -38.1% -48% Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 3.0% -3.2% -38%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

DOWNGRADES Wednesday, 17 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Cineworld Group plc LSE:CINE -98.9% -99.3% -100% MJ Hudson Group plc AIM:MJH -95.5% - - Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -89.9% -94.6% -95% Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -89.9% -94.6% -95% Renewi plc LSE:RWI -87.4% -89.8% -93% WH Smith PLC LSE:SMWH -83.3% - - Henry Boot PLC LSE:BOOT -73.4% -73.4% -74% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -70.7% -82.2% -82% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -69.0% -81.5% - Draper Esprit plc AIM:GROW -68.4% -68.4% -72% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -67.2% -78.4% -78% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -63.8% -82.6% -87% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -57.9% -69.3% - Steppe Cement Ltd. AIM:STCM -57.6% -57.6% -63% Blancco Technology Group plc AIM:BLTG -52.0% -59.1% -59% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -50.1% -66.9% -72% Yourgene Health Plc AIM:YGEN -50.0% -50.0% - Yourgene Health Plc AIM:YGEN -50.0% -50.0% - Amigo Holdings PLC LSE:AMGO -48.5% -52.1% - Iofina plc AIM:IOF -47.3% -47.3% -2% Beazley plc LSE:BEZ -44.4% -95.2% -97% Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -44.1% -50.0% -53% Vp plc LSE:VP. -42.8% -47.4% -49% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -42.0% -50.3% -49% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -41.6% -58.9% - Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -40.4% -50.1% -51% Joules Group Plc AIM:JOUL -37.6% -62.2% -76% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -37.2% -48.1% -55% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -37.2% -53.6% -81% M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE -36.5% -18.4% -29% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -36.5% -64.2% -68% Mears Group plc LSE:MER -36.5% -61.4% -64% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -36.4% -75.0% -74% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -36.3% -52.2% -50% 1Spatial Plc AIM:SPA -35.0% -34.5% -35% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -35.0% -59.8% -65% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -33.1% -22.8% 5% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -32.8% - - Pets at Home Group Plc LSE:PETS -32.3% -31.1% -26% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -32.3% -47.6% -49% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -30.7% -42.0% -45% First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -30.2% -38.1% -39% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -29.5% -54.9% -56% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -29.1% -76.8% -92% Hummingbird Resources PLC AIM:HUM -28.7% -14.6% 17% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -28.5% -67.0% -70% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -27.1% -81.9% -86% Pelatro Plc AIM:PTRO -26.6% -38.4% -79% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -26.6% -46.0% - ASA International Group PLC LSE:ASAI -26.5% -40.3% -46% Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -25.9% -52.5% -54% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -24.2% -29.5% - Bushveld Minerals Limited AIM:BMN -24.0% -28.7% - Lloyds Banking Group plc LSE:LLOY -23.9% - - Intermediate Capital Group plc LSE:ICP -23.4% -35.4% -26% Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -23.2% -29.2% -32% NEXT plc LSE:NXT -23.2% -83.2% -83% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -22.4% -49.8% -61% Clarkson PLC LSE:CKN -22.3% -30.0% -37% Investec Group LSE:INVP -22.3% -46.0% -48% IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS -22.2% -84.3% -85% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -22.0% -39.8% -62% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -21.8% -35.6% -39% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -21.6% -94.0% -95% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -21.5% -53.4% -68% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -21.3% -39.0% -41% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -20.9% -45.6% -47% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -20.5% -52.0% -66% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.5% -52.2% -39% N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -20.0% -22.6% - Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -19.9% -33.9% -39% Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -18.8% -25.8% -27% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -18.7% -39.1% -55% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -18.4% -43.7% -35% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -17.1% -84.9% -92% Johnson Matthey Plc LSE:JMAT -16.7% -38.5% -42% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -16.6% -67.0% -54% PayPoint plc LSE:PAY -16.2% -33.1% -37% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd AIM:RQIH -15.6% -15.6% -21% Hays plc LSE:HAS -15.0% -57.6% - Babcock International Group PLC LSE:BAB -15.0% -22.0% -26% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -14.1% -33.6% -34% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -14.0% -47.6% -48% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -13.8% -59.7% -65% GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -13.8% -33.8% -38% SThree plc LSE:STEM -13.6% -32.2% -58% Restore plc AIM:RST -13.5% -45.6% -46% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -13.0% -51.3% -37% Glencore plc LSE:GLEN -12.9% -73.6% -88% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -12.8% -33.1% -34% Standard Chartered PLC LSE:STAN -12.2% - - Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -12.2% -23.2% -22% Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -12.2% -19.1% -22% The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc LSE:RBS -12.0% - - Hill & Smith Holdings PLC LSE:HILS -12.0% -28.9% -31% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -12.0% -42.2% -44% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -11.8% -60.4% -66% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF -11.3% -21.9% - Duke Royalty Limited AIM:DUKE -11.0% -11.5% -23% Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE -10.7% 82.5% -92% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -10.5% -35.2% -37% Renew Holdings plc AIM:RNWH -9.9% -13.6% -12% Severn Trent Plc LSE:SVT -9.7% -13.9% -11% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -9.6% -28.1% -36% Tyman plc LSE:TYMN -9.5% -53.7% -61% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -9.1% -18.2% -19% Diaceutics PLC AIM:DXRX -9.1% -9.1% -9% Science in Sport plc AIM:SIS -9.1% -9.1% -99% Barclays PLC LSE:BARC -9.0% - - FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -8.8% -53.3% - Spectris plc LSE:SXS -8.8% -31.0% -42% Essentra plc LSE:ESNT -8.8% -36.5% -47% Watkin Jones Plc AIM:WJG -8.5% -12.2% -10% TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -8.5% -36.2% -46% EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF -8.5% 27.5% 34% Virgin Money UK PLC LSE:VMUK -8.1% - - Centrica plc LSE:CNA -8.1% -48.9% -65% Dixons Carphone plc LSE:DC. -7.7% -38.4% - British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -7.6% -22.7% -25% Informa plc LSE:INF -7.6% -36.2% -53% AA plc LSE:AA. -7.5% -32.3% -35% Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -7.4% -31.7% -42% Tatton Asset Management plc AIM:TAM -7.4% -11.2% -12% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -7.1% -44.6% -46% AFH Financial Group Plc AIM:AFHP -7.1% -7.1% -12% Redde Northgate plc LSE:REDD -7.0% -13.5% - Senior plc LSE:SNR -7.0% -57.9% -80% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -7.0% -28.9% -47% Knights Group Holdings plc AIM:KGH -7.0% -7.0% -6% Sigma Capital Group plc AIM:SGM -6.9% -31.3% -35% Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -6.7% -45.4% -50% Capital Drilling Limited LSE:CAPD -6.5% -11.3% 9% Gateley (Holdings) Plc AIM:GTLY -6.4% -9.2% - Signature Aviation plc LSE:SIG -6.4% -64.7% -76% Pennon Group Plc LSE:PNN -6.4% -9.2% -8% Victrex plc LSE:VCT -6.3% - - Atalaya Mining Plc AIM:ATYM -6.3% - - Smart Metering Systems plc AIM:SMS -6.2% -40.0% -49% Experian plc LSE:EXPN -6.1% -18.5% -20% Begbies Traynor Group plc AIM:BEG -6.1% -6.1% - Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -6.0% -48.0% -45% Grainger plc LSE:GRI -5.7% - - Instem plc AIM:INS -5.7% -5.7% 2% Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -5.4% -41.1% -42% Residential Secure Income plc LSE:RESI -5.4% -21.9% -13% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -5.3% -78.3% -80% Big Yellow Group Plc LSE:BYG -5.3% -11.8% -16% Vesuvius plc LSE:VSVS -5.3% -41.0% -56% Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -5.2% -36.1% -40% Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -5.2% -31.2% -39% intu properties plc LSE:INTU -5.2% -58.3% -69% Somero Enterprises, Inc. AIM:SOM -5.1% -6.7% -14% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.0% -18.2% - Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -4.9% -13.7% -12% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -4.9% -28.1% -35% Associated British Foods plc LSE:ABF -4.9% - - Electrocomponents plc LSE:ECM -4.8% -27.8% -35% Bellway p.l.c. LSE:BWY -4.6% - - BP p.l.c. LSE:BP. -4.6% - - Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -4.4% -19.8% -20% TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC LSE:TALK -4.4% -6.7% -14% Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -4.2% -22.1% -23% Pan African Resources PLC AIM:PAF -4.1% 2.7% - Judges Scientific plc AIM:JDG -4.0% -30.7% -22% Sabre Insurance Group Plc LSE:SBRE -3.9% -2.8% -14% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -3.8% -35.5% -58% HomeServe plc LSE:HSV -3.8% -8.4% -5% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -3.7% -17.2% -39% Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC LSE:DPH -3.7% -4.4% - Intertek Group plc LSE:ITRK -3.7% -20.4% -26% Rentokil Initial plc LSE:RTO -3.5% -21.4% -25% SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -3.5% -9.4% -8% Gooch & Housego PLC AIM:GHH -3.5% -34.5% -44% Micro Focus International plc LSE:MCRO -3.4% -6.1% -40% FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -3.2% -20.5% -24% Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS -3.2% -27.9% -30% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -3.1% -31.4% -34% Connect Group PLC LSE:CNCT -3.1% -10.3% -21% QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. -3.0% -9.8% -3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Click here to view this week's Ideas Farm tables in PDF form