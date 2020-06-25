Ideas Farm: Sorting wheat from chaff

In last week’s column I looked at research from quant firm Verdad that illustrated what poor returns investors tend to get from buying shares in companies with distressed debt. In this week’s tip section our writers have been trying to sort some of the wheat from the chaff.
When a rising market lifts all boats, it can feel like an opportunity to exit poorly performing positions that have proved a source of misery in the recent past. However, such action only really makes sense if it is based on a level-headed reassessment of the investment in question. Our emotions run riot when markets are volatile and it is often hard to view such situations with a coolly.
The tables we produce in the ideas farm offer some objective clues to whether a stock may be a good or bad bet. Unfortunately, these simple screens can’t in themselves provide answers, but they can provide the basis of more intelligent questions.
Take this week’s tip recommendation that readers exit AA (AA.). Naturally, our view could prove wrong and the company may find a way to address its debt and pension issues while reinvigorating growth. There would certainly be plenty of potential valuation upside if it did, but our opinion is that this is unlikely and the risks in the opposite direction are currently unpalatable.
Helping to inform the question about the group’s prospects are the objective clues from both our table of most shorted stocks and broker downgrades. While AA shares have been significantly more shorted in the past, short interest has ticked up over the last month, although as can be seen in the shorts table, not the last week. Meanwhile, at a time when a number of companies are seeing brokers become more positive on their pandemic prospects, AA continues to see forecasts slide. Neither of these signals are in any way conclusive or incriminating either together or on their own. However, they provided us with a good prompt to re-examine the investment case and we don't like what we see.
Our other sell tip this week, Victrex (VCT), can also be found in our short table and has seen a small uptick in short interest over the last week. That said, the quality of this company’s balance sheet and operations are in an altogether different and superior category to that of AA. Our view here is based more on our concerns about over optimism in the trading outlook.
Fashion retailer Joules (JOUL), a purveyor of bright-coloured wellies and trendy florals, is another case where our tables nave hinted that something interesting may be happening. Last week the company appeared as having experienced strong broker forecast upgrades over the prior month. This followed significant downgrades when lockdown began. Importantly, the company’s business model looks good, the balance sheet looks robust, and the valuation looks attractive should it reclaim anything near its former glories.
The recovery from coronavirus offers both risks and opportunities and the best returns are likely to come from those situations where it is hardest to distinguish whether risk or reward is the bigger factor. We hope the “outside view" offered by the ideas farm tables can help readers decide where the balance may lie in for individual companies in addition to helping guide our own analysis as an investment magazine.
Click here to view the tables in PDF form
|New 52-week highs
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Sterling Energy plc
|AIM:SEY
|11p
|0.0%
|Tritax EuroBox plc
|LSE:EBOX
|99p
|0.0%
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|LSE:WWH
|3,685p
|0.1%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|850p
|0.2%
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc
|LSE:JFJ
|539p
|0.2%
|The Monks Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:MNKS
|1,066p
|0.2%
|Allianz Technology Trust PLC
|LSE:ATT
|2,295p
|0.2%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc
|LSE:EWI
|265p
|0.4%
|Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:AJIT
|648p
|0.4%
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SMT
|817p
|0.4%
|Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
|LSE:RB.
|7,228p
|0.5%
|International Biotechnology Trust plc
|LSE:IBT
|782p
|0.5%
|Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:USA
|217p
|0.6%
|Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:PHI
|482p
|0.6%
|The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
|LSE:BIOG
|1,300p
|0.7%
|Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
|LSE:FCSS
|268p
|0.7%
|Personal Assets Trust plc
|LSE:PNL
|44,500p
|0.8%
|Fulcrum Utility Services Limited
|AIM:FCRM
|32p
|0.8%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC
|LSE:ORIT
|111p
|0.9%
|Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:WPC
|353p
|0.9%
|CMC Markets Plc
|LSE:CMCX
|280p
|0.9%
|Games Workshop Group PLC
|LSE:GAW
|8,370p
|1.1%
|Smithson Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:SSON
|1,480p
|1.1%
|Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC
|LSE:BGS
|195p
|1.1%
|Polar Capital Technology Trust plc
|LSE:PCT
|2,060p
|1.1%
|Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
|LSE:MNL
|660p
|1.2%
|YouGov plc
|AIM:YOU
|800p
|1.2%
|Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c
|LSE:CGT
|4,430p
|1.3%
|IDOX plc
|AIM:IDOX
|47p
|1.4%
|Experian plc
|LSE:EXPN
|2,883p
|1.7%
|Oncimmune Holdings plc
|AIM:ONC
|138p
|1.8%
|Bango plc
|AIM:BGO
|191p
|1.8%
|Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc
|LSE:BGEU
|1,060p
|1.9%
|Rua Life Sciences Plc
|AIM:RUA
|133p
|1.9%
|Herald Investment Trust PLC
|LSE:HRI
|1,542p
|1.9%
|Flutter Entertainment plc
|LSE:FLTR
|11,375p
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited
|LSE:JARA
|110p
|2.2%
|JTC PLC
|LSE:JTC
|470p
|2.3%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc
|LSE:SPX
|9,974p
|2.3%
|GetBusy Plc
|AIM:GETB
|80p
|2.3%
|Blue Star Capital plc
|AIM:BLU
|0p
|2.4%
|International Public Partnerships Limited
|LSE:INPP
|168p
|2.4%
|Keywords Studios plc
|AIM:KWS
|1,834p
|2.4%
|Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited
|LSE:SONG
|114p
|2.5%
|Henderson EuroTrust plc
|LSE:HNE
|1,250p
|2.5%
|BH Macro Limited
|LSE:BHMG
|3,470p
|2.5%
|Augmentum Fintech PLC
|LSE:AUGM
|110p
|2.7%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|2,802p
|2.7%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|227p
|2.7%
|Ruffer Investment Company Limited
|LSE:RICA
|243p
|2.8%
|Numis Corporation Plc
|AIM:NUM
|312p
|2.8%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|810p
|2.9%
|Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity European Values plc
|LSE:FEV
|265p
|2.9%
|Croda International Plc
|LSE:CRDA
|5,192p
|3.0%
|Cardiff Property Plc
|LSE:CDFF
|1,725p
|3.0%
|Halma plc
|LSE:HLMA
|2,306p
|3.0%
|Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|New 52-week lows
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Dewhurst plc
|AIM:DWHA
|515p
|0.0%
|Craven House Capital Plc
|AIM:CRV
|75p
|1.3%
|Impellam Group PLC
|AIM:IPEL
|233p
|1.9%
|Pittards plc
|AIM:PTD
|40p
|2.5%
|RTC Group plc
|AIM:RTC
|39p
|2.6%
|TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc
|LSE:PBLT
|86p
|2.9%
|Source: S&P CapitalIQ
|SHORTS
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|11.9%
|8
|0.8%
|METRO BANK PLC
|9.5%
|4
|-0.1%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.7%
|3
|0.0%
|Royal Mail Plc
|8.1%
|6
|-0.5%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.0%
|6
|0.1%
|PEARSON PLC
|6.8%
|7
|-0.6%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|6.2%
|6
|-0.2%
|INTU PROPERTIES PLC
|5.5%
|3
|0.1%
|GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
|5.2%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.2%
|1
|0.1%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.8%
|3
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|4.6%
|4
|-0.6%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|4.5%
|5
|0.1%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.4%
|3
|0.3%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.4%
|3
|-0.3%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|4.2%
|6
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|4.2%
|3
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|4.0%
|4
|0.1%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|4.0%
|5
|0.3%
|CAPITA PLC
|4.0%
|4
|-1.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|3.9%
|4
|0.1%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.9%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.9%
|6
|0.0%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|3.7%
|2
|-1.0%
|EASYJET PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-0.9%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|3.6%
|4
|0.5%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|3.6%
|5
|0.7%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.4%
|5
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.3%
|2
|0.4%
|AGGREKO PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|A.G. Barr PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.1%
|DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|5
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc
|2.7%
|4
|NEW
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.7%
|3
|0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.6%
|3
|0.1%
|BURBERRY GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|3
|0.1%
|Signature Aviation PLC
|2.4%
|4
|0.0%
|CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC
|2.4%
|1
|NEW
|INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|2.3%
|2
|NEW
Source: FCA
|1-month EPS Upgrades
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Best of the Best PLC
|AIM:BOTB
|148.4%
|148.4%
|267%
|Gear4music (Holdings) plc
|AIM:G4M
|102.5%
|102.4%
|98%
|Luceco plc
|LSE:LUCE
|75.8%
|-44.2%
|-38%
|4imprint Group plc
|LSE:FOUR
|62.1%
|-63.5%
|-72%
|Ramsdens Holdings PLC
|AIM:RFX
|56.7%
|56.7%
|-54%
|CMC Markets Plc
|LSE:CMCX
|48.1%
|64.9%
|142%
|Calisen plc
|LSE:CLSN
|44.7%
|10.3%
|-
|McCarthy & Stone plc
|LSE:MCS
|43.9%
|-87.2%
|-
|Saga plc
|LSE:SAGA
|38.7%
|-61.8%
|-68%
|Antofagasta plc
|LSE:ANTO
|38.7%
|-45.2%
|-71%
|Kingfisher plc
|LSE:KGF
|38.2%
|-17.2%
|-36%
|Frasers Group plc
|LSE:FRAS
|35.5%
|-48.2%
|-26%
|Hummingbird Resources PLC
|AIM:HUM
|31.3%
|57.2%
|116%
|Orchard Funding Group plc
|AIM:ORCH
|29.7%
|29.7%
|-24%
|ASOS Plc
|AIM:ASC
|28.5%
|-
|-
|Bloomsbury Publishing plc
|LSE:BMY
|28.0%
|-34.4%
|-37%
|Venture Life Group plc
|AIM:VLG
|27.6%
|62.8%
|85%
|boohoo group plc
|AIM:BOO
|24.8%
|5.0%
|19%
|TBC Bank Group PLC
|LSE:TBCG
|22.3%
|-
|-
|Urban&Civic plc
|LSE:UANC
|22.2%
|-18.2%
|-36%
|Polar Capital Holdings plc
|AIM:POLR
|20.9%
|-5.0%
|-22%
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|AIM:CMCL
|19.4%
|-
|-
|CRH plc
|LSE:CRH
|19.3%
|-23.6%
|-26%
|Mattioli Woods plc
|AIM:MTW
|18.6%
|18.6%
|13%
|Trackwise Designs plc
|AIM:TWD
|16.9%
|15.8%
|9%
|NCC Group plc
|LSE:NCC
|16.5%
|-39.5%
|-
|B&M European Value Retail S.A.
|LSE:BME
|15.0%
|4.1%
|-3%
|Bunzl plc
|LSE:BNZL
|14.7%
|-11.7%
|-17%
|Boku, Inc.
|AIM:BOKU
|13.0%
|13.0%
|-38%
|CVS Group plc
|AIM:CVSG
|12.4%
|-52.9%
|-43%
|McBride plc
|LSE:MCB
|11.4%
|14.1%
|-
|The Berkeley Group Holdings plc
|LSE:BKG
|10.7%
|-18.4%
|-15%
|XLMedia PLC
|AIM:XLM
|10.5%
|13.0%
|-41%
|Bank of Georgia Group PLC
|LSE:BGEO
|10.1%
|-
|-
|Totally plc
|AIM:TLY
|9.9%
|9.9%
|-
|Airtel Africa Plc
|LSE:AAF
|9.0%
|-30.9%
|-
|intu properties plc
|LSE:INTU
|8.8%
|-58.3%
|-68%
|Ebiquity plc
|AIM:EBQ
|8.7%
|-49.5%
|-50%
|Legal & General Group Plc
|LSE:LGEN
|8.4%
|-5.8%
|-1%
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|LSE:KAZ
|8.1%
|-7.4%
|-40%
|Zotefoams plc
|LSE:ZTF
|8.0%
|-29.2%
|-51%
|Pan African Resources PLC
|AIM:PAF
|7.9%
|10.9%
|-
|XP Power Limited
|LSE:XPP
|7.7%
|-7.7%
|-18%
|Fresnillo Plc
|LSE:FRES
|6.7%
|-2.9%
|-49%
|Sirius Real Estate Limited
|LSE:SRE
|6.6%
|-9.4%
|2%
|Centamin plc
|LSE:CEY
|6.6%
|23.1%
|115%
|Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC
|LSE:ALFA
|6.3%
|-63.9%
|-87%
|IntegraFin Holdings plc
|LSE:IHP
|6.2%
|-3.1%
|-6%
|Dart Group PLC
|AIM:DTG
|5.8%
|27.1%
|80%
|STV Group plc
|LSE:STVG
|5.7%
|-17.1%
|-27%
|Warehouse REIT plc
|AIM:WHR
|5.2%
|-12.1%
|-10%
|Chemring Group PLC
|LSE:CHG
|5.2%
|-3.2%
|0%
|G4S plc
|LSE:GFS
|5.1%
|-43.3%
|-45%
|Rio Tinto Group
|LSE:RIO
|5.1%
|4.3%
|-9%
|IG Group Holdings plc
|LSE:IGG
|5.0%
|30.7%
|-
|Eckoh plc
|AIM:ECK
|4.8%
|4.1%
|12%
|Zambeef Products Plc
|AIM:ZAM
|4.6%
|4.6%
|-38%
|Quilter plc
|LSE:QLT
|4.5%
|-11.3%
|-47%
|Team17 Group PLC
|AIM:TM17
|4.4%
|8.6%
|42%
|Frontier Developments plc
|AIM:FDEV
|4.4%
|24.3%
|35%
|ECO Animal Health Group plc
|AIM:EAH
|3.9%
|5.4%
|-67%
|Petropavlovsk PLC
|LSE:POG
|3.8%
|17.1%
|-
|Serco Group plc
|LSE:SRP
|3.8%
|-10.8%
|-17%
|PCF Group plc
|AIM:PCF
|3.4%
|3.4%
|-5%
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|LSE:RDSA
|3.3%
|-
|-
|Ninety One Group
|LSE:N91
|3.3%
|-
|-
|Standard Life Aberdeen plc
|LSE:SLA
|3.2%
|-7.9%
|-36%
|888 Holdings plc
|LSE:888
|3.1%
|-11.3%
|-27%
|Ferrexpo plc
|LSE:FXPO
|3.0%
|2.2%
|-38%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
|1-month EPS downgrades
|Wednesday, 24 June 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Cineworld Group plc
|LSE:CINE
|-98.9%
|-99.2%
|-100%
|MJ Hudson Group plc
|AIM:MJH
|-95.5%
|-99.3%
|-
|Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.
|AIM:YNGA
|-89.9%
|-94.6%
|-95%
|Renewi plc
|LSE:RWI
|-87.4%
|-89.8%
|-93%
|C&C Group plc
|LSE:CCR
|-83.5%
|-90.0%
|-
|Renold plc
|AIM:RNO
|-76.9%
|-82.3%
|-87%
|Biffa plc
|LSE:BIFF
|-71.9%
|-78.1%
|-78%
|Draper Esprit plc
|AIM:GROW
|-68.4%
|-68.4%
|-73%
|The Vitec Group plc
|LSE:VTC
|-63.8%
|-81.3%
|-87%
|Steppe Cement Ltd.
|AIM:STCM
|-57.6%
|-57.6%
|-63%
|Blancco Technology Group plc
|AIM:BLTG
|-52.0%
|-59.1%
|-59%
|Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
|LSE:FSTA
|-50.8%
|-69.3%
|-
|Speedy Hire Plc
|LSE:SDY
|-50.1%
|-57.6%
|-80%
|Yourgene Health Plc
|AIM:YGEN
|-50.0%
|-50.0%
|-
|WH Smith PLC
|LSE:SMWH
|-49.7%
|-
|-
|Amigo Holdings PLC
|LSE:AMGO
|-49.4%
|-52.1%
|-
|Iofina plc
|AIM:IOF
|-47.3%
|-47.3%
|-3%
|Grafton Group plc
|LSE:GFTU
|-46.7%
|-67.5%
|-73%
|MJ Gleeson plc
|LSE:GLE
|-45.5%
|-82.2%
|-82%
|Vp plc
|LSE:VP.
|-42.8%
|-47.4%
|-49%
|Countryside Properties PLC
|LSE:CSP
|-37.9%
|-50.1%
|-51%
|Joules Group Plc
|AIM:JOUL
|-37.6%
|-42.3%
|-76%
|Vivo Energy plc
|LSE:VVO
|-37.2%
|-48.1%
|-55%
|Costain Group PLC
|LSE:COST
|-37.1%
|-53.5%
|-81%
|Howden Joinery Group Plc
|LSE:HWDN
|-36.7%
|-51.9%
|-51%
|M.P. Evans Group plc
|AIM:MPE
|-36.5%
|-18.4%
|-29%
|Forterra plc
|LSE:FORT
|-36.5%
|-63.3%
|-68%
|Mears Group plc
|LSE:MER
|-36.5%
|-61.4%
|-64%
|Mediclinic International plc
|LSE:MDC
|-36.3%
|-44.6%
|-47%
|1Spatial Plc
|AIM:SPA
|-35.0%
|-34.5%
|-35%
|Ibstock plc
|LSE:IBST
|-35.0%
|-58.7%
|-65%
|Harworth Group plc
|LSE:HWG
|-33.1%
|-22.8%
|5%
|Burford Capital Limited
|AIM:BUR
|-32.5%
|-44.7%
|-50%
|Balfour Beatty plc
|LSE:BBY
|-32.3%
|-47.6%
|-49%
|J D Wetherspoon plc
|LSE:JDW
|-30.9%
|-80.4%
|-
|Secure Income REIT Plc
|AIM:SIR
|-30.0%
|-42.5%
|-52%
|Bushveld Minerals Limited
|AIM:BMN
|-29.8%
|-37.3%
|-83%
|Empiric Student Property plc
|LSE:ESP
|-29.5%
|-51.4%
|-56%
|Gem Diamonds Limited
|LSE:GEMD
|-29.1%
|-69.0%
|-92%
|Card Factory plc
|LSE:CARD
|-27.1%
|-81.9%
|-86%
|Pelatro Plc
|AIM:PTRO
|-26.6%
|-38.4%
|-79%
|DWF Group plc
|LSE:DWF
|-26.6%
|-46.0%
|-
|Inchcape plc
|LSE:INCH
|-26.4%
|-
|-
|Travis Perkins plc
|LSE:TPK
|-24.3%
|-52.6%
|-55%
|Mitie Group plc
|LSE:MTO
|-23.6%
|-29.5%
|-
|Paragon Banking Group PLC
|LSE:PAG
|-23.1%
|-29.1%
|-31%
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|LSE:TW.
|-23.0%
|-52.9%
|-55%
|Greencore Group plc
|LSE:GNC
|-22.7%
|-
|-
|Clarkson PLC
|LSE:CKN
|-22.3%
|-30.0%
|-37%
|IGas Energy plc
|AIM:IGAS
|-22.2%
|200.0%
|-85%
|Crest Nicholson Holdings plc
|LSE:CRST
|-22.2%
|-49.0%
|-62%
|Capital & Regional Plc
|LSE:CAL
|-22.0%
|-39.8%
|-62%
|Town Centre Securities PLC
|LSE:TOWN
|-21.8%
|-35.6%
|-39%
|TI Fluid Systems plc
|LSE:TIFS
|-21.6%
|-92.4%
|-95%
|Hollywood Bowl Group plc
|LSE:BOWL
|-21.5%
|-72.8%
|-74%
|RPS Group plc
|LSE:RPS
|-21.5%
|-53.4%
|-68%
|Keystone Law Group plc
|AIM:KEYS
|-21.3%
|-39.0%
|-39%
|Royal Mail plc
|LSE:RMG
|-20.4%
|-49.5%
|-
|Helical plc
|LSE:HLCL
|-20.3%
|-52.2%
|-39%
|Inspiration Healthcare Group plc
|AIM:IHC
|-19.1%
|-19.1%
|-16%
|Kainos Group plc
|LSE:KNOS
|-18.8%
|-24.5%
|-27%
|Hunting PLC
|LSE:HTG
|-18.8%
|-82.1%
|-92%
|Morgan Sindall Group plc
|LSE:MGNS
|-18.7%
|-52.2%
|-50%
|Vistry Group PLC
|LSE:VTY
|-18.5%
|-41.1%
|-34%
|Hill & Smith Holdings PLC
|LSE:HILS
|-18.4%
|-34.1%
|-36%
|De La Rue plc
|LSE:DLAR
|-18.1%
|-18.1%
|-55%
|Serabi Gold plc
|AIM:SRB
|-17.3%
|-25.2%
|-
|Tyman plc
|LSE:TYMN
|-17.0%
|-53.7%
|-61%
|Johnson Matthey Plc
|LSE:JMAT
|-16.8%
|-38.4%
|-42%
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|LSE:CAPC
|-16.6%
|-67.0%
|-54%
|PayPoint plc
|LSE:PAY
|-16.2%
|-23.6%
|-37%
|Investec Group
|LSE:INVP
|-16.1%
|-40.7%
|-48%
|Babcock International Group PLC
|LSE:BAB
|-15.9%
|-22.9%
|-27%
|Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
|AIM:RQIH
|-15.6%
|-15.6%
|-21%
|Close Brothers Group plc
|LSE:CBG
|-15.5%
|-33.9%
|-39%
|Intermediate Capital Group plc
|LSE:ICP
|-15.3%
|-20.4%
|-19%
|Hays plc
|LSE:HAS
|-15.0%
|-56.0%
|-
|Hochschild Mining plc
|LSE:HOC
|-14.5%
|-54.1%
|-38%
|Volution Group plc
|LSE:FAN
|-14.1%
|-33.6%
|-34%
|Marshalls plc
|LSE:MSLH
|-14.0%
|-47.6%
|-48%
|GCP Student Living plc
|LSE:DIGS
|-13.8%
|-32.6%
|-38%
|Aggreko Plc
|LSE:AGK
|-13.8%
|-52.4%
|-56%
|Restore plc
|AIM:RST
|-13.5%
|-33.5%
|-46%
|Burberry Group plc
|LSE:BRBY
|-13.2%
|-33.2%
|-40%
|Barclays PLC
|LSE:BARC
|-13.1%
|-
|-
|SThree plc
|LSE:STEM
|-13.0%
|-22.3%
|-58%
|Polypipe Group plc
|LSE:PLP
|-12.7%
|-40.0%
|-45%
|Pennon Group Plc
|LSE:PNN
|-11.7%
|-13.0%
|-14%
|Compass Group PLC
|LSE:CPG
|-11.2%
|-
|-
|Duke Royalty Limited
|AIM:DUKE
|-11.0%
|-11.5%
|-23%
|Jadestone Energy Inc.
|AIM:JSE
|-10.7%
|-2.4%
|-92%
|Workspace Group plc
|LSE:WKP
|-10.3%
|-35.1%
|-36%
|Coats Group plc
|LSE:COA
|-10.3%
|-66.8%
|-70%
|Informa plc
|LSE:INF
|-10.0%
|-36.8%
|-54%
|CentralNic Group Plc
|AIM:CNIC
|-9.7%
|-11.4%
|43%
|Keller Group plc
|LSE:KLR
|-9.6%
|-28.1%
|-36%
|Network International Holdings plc
|LSE:NETW
|-9.5%
|-48.8%
|-53%
|Cerillion PLC
|AIM:CER
|-9.5%
|-9.5%
|-12%
|The Go-Ahead Group plc
|LSE:GOG
|-9.1%
|-45.6%
|-47%
|McKay Securities Plc
|LSE:MCKS
|-9.1%
|-18.2%
|-17%
|Science in Sport plc
|AIM:SIS
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-99%
|Diaceutics PLC
|AIM:DXRX
|-9.1%
|-9.1%
|-9%
|FirstGroup plc
|LSE:FGP
|-9.1%
|-39.6%
|-
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|LSE:IHG
|-9.0%
|-59.1%
|-66%
|Pearson plc
|LSE:PSON
|-8.9%
|-22.0%
|-49%
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|LSE:MONY
|-8.9%
|-
|-
|National Grid plc
|LSE:NG.
|-8.8%
|-11.6%
|-12%
|Tatton Asset Management plc
|AIM:TAM
|-8.8%
|-12.6%
|-13%
|Lloyds Banking Group plc
|LSE:LLOY
|-8.7%
|-
|-
|EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
|AIM:EKF
|-8.5%
|27.5%
|34%
|Central Asia Metals plc
|AIM:CAML
|-8.5%
|-38.1%
|-55%
|EVRAZ plc
|LSE:EVR
|-8.4%
|-31.2%
|-57%
|British Land Company Plc
|LSE:BLND
|-8.3%
|-23.3%
|-25%
|John Wood Group PLC
|LSE:WG.
|-8.3%
|-32.8%
|-64%
|PageGroup plc
|LSE:PAGE
|-8.1%
|-48.2%
|-68%
|Petrofac Limited
|LSE:PFC
|-8.1%
|-35.8%
|-55%
|TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
|LSE:TALK
|-8.0%
|-10.9%
|-19%
|Wincanton plc
|LSE:WIN
|-8.0%
|-64.6%
|-64%
|First Derivatives plc
|AIM:FDP
|-8.0%
|-38.1%
|-39%
|Volex plc
|AIM:VLX
|-7.9%
|-10.5%
|-
|Spectris plc
|LSE:SXS
|-7.7%
|-30.9%
|-42%
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|LSE:MKS
|-7.7%
|-55.6%
|-63%
|Severfield plc
|LSE:SFR
|-7.7%
|-32.3%
|-28%
|TT Electronics plc
|LSE:TTG
|-7.6%
|-
|-
|Impact Healthcare REIT PLC
|LSE:IHR
|-7.5%
|-4.5%
|-
|AA plc
|LSE:AA.
|-7.5%
|-32.3%
|-35%
|SSE plc
|LSE:SSE
|-7.2%
|-14.3%
|-20%
|AFH Financial Group Plc
|AIM:AFHP
|-7.1%
|-7.1%
|-12%
|Ashtead Group plc
|LSE:AHT
|-6.8%
|-37.2%
|-44%
|Capital Limited
|LSE:CAPD
|-6.5%
|-6.4%
|9%
|Gateley (Holdings) Plc
|AIM:GTLY
|-6.4%
|-9.2%
|-
|The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|LSE:RBS
|-6.0%
|-
|-
|Electrocomponents plc
|LSE:ECM
|-5.9%
|-25.2%
|-36%
|Victrex plc
|LSE:VCT
|-5.9%
|-
|-
|Scapa Group plc
|AIM:SCPA
|-5.9%
|-72.7%
|-81%
|Tate & Lyle plc
|LSE:TATE
|-5.8%
|-13.1%
|-12%
|Instem plc
|AIM:INS
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|2%
|Bakkavor Group plc
|LSE:BAKK
|-5.5%
|-31.3%
|-41%
|Water Intelligence plc
|AIM:WATR
|-5.4%
|-2.0%
|2%
|Barratt Developments PLC
|LSE:BDEV
|-5.4%
|-35.4%
|-
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|LSE:RAT
|-5.2%
|-21.9%
|-39%
|Loungers plc
|AIM:LGRS
|-5.1%
|-47.6%
|-45%
|Virgin Money UK PLC
|LSE:VMUK
|-5.1%
|-
|-
|Somero Enterprises, Inc.
|AIM:SOM
|-5.1%
|-6.7%
|-6%
|Ascential plc
|LSE:ASCL
|-5.1%
|-78.1%
|-80%
|Vodafone Group Plc
|LSE:VOD
|-5.0%
|-29.2%
|-35%
|Kier Group plc
|LSE:KIE
|-5.0%
|-18.2%
|-
|Standard Chartered PLC
|LSE:STAN
|-5.0%
|-
|-
|Tesco PLC
|LSE:TSCO
|-4.7%
|-20.0%
|-20%
|Severn Trent Plc
|LSE:SVT
|-4.6%
|-9.9%
|-7%
|Centrica plc
|LSE:CNA
|-4.5%
|-47.6%
|-63%
|Morgan Advanced Materials plc
|LSE:MGAM
|-4.4%
|-30.0%
|-35%
|Sabre Insurance Group Plc
|LSE:SBRE
|-4.3%
|-5.3%
|-16%
|Big Yellow Group Plc
|LSE:BYG
|-4.3%
|-11.2%
|-15%
|Cake Box Holdings Plc
|AIM:CBOX
|-4.3%
|-4.3%
|-
|Stagecoach Group plc
|LSE:SGC
|-4.3%
|-22.1%
|-23%
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|LSE:LRE
|-3.9%
|-38.7%
|-42%
|Ricardo plc
|LSE:RCDO
|-3.7%
|-17.2%
|-39%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|LSE:DPH
|-3.7%
|-4.8%
|-
|SEGRO Plc
|LSE:SGRO
|-3.6%
|-9.5%
|-8%
|Gooch & Housego PLC
|AIM:GHH
|-3.5%
|-34.5%
|-44%
|Breedon Group plc
|AIM:BREE
|-3.4%
|-32.9%
|-34%
|FDM Group (Holdings) plc
|LSE:FDM
|-3.2%
|-20.5%
|-24%
|Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc
|AIM:AMS
|-3.2%
|-27.9%
|-30%
|Diageo plc
|LSE:DGE
|-3.2%
|-15.4%
|-
|Rightmove plc
|LSE:RMV
|-3.1%
|-41.1%
|-42%
|Connect Group PLC
|LSE:CNCT
|-3.1%
|-3.5%
|-21%
|Man Group plc
|LSE:EMG
|-3.1%
|-7.8%
|-32%
|Playtech plc
|LSE:PTEC
|-3.0%
|-24.1%
|-69%
Source: S&P Capital IQ
Click here to view the tables in PDF form