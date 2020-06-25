MenuSearch

Join us now

Tips & Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Sorting wheat from chaff

Ideas Farm: Sorting wheat from chaff

By Algy Hall

In last week’s column I looked at research from quant firm Verdad that illustrated what poor returns investors tend to get from buying shares in companies with distressed debt. In this week’s tip section our writers have been trying to sort some of the wheat from the chaff.

When a rising market lifts all boats, it can feel like an opportunity to exit poorly performing positions that have proved a source of misery in the recent past. However, such action only really makes sense if it is based on a level-headed reassessment of the investment in question. Our emotions run riot when markets are volatile and it is often hard to view such situations with a coolly.

The tables we produce in the ideas farm offer some objective clues to whether a stock may be a good or bad bet. Unfortunately, these simple screens can’t in themselves provide answers, but they can provide the basis of more intelligent questions.

Take this week’s tip recommendation that readers exit AA (AA.). Naturally, our view could prove wrong and the company may find a way to address its debt and pension issues while reinvigorating growth. There would certainly be plenty of potential valuation upside if it did, but our opinion is that this is unlikely and the risks in the opposite direction are currently unpalatable. 

Helping to inform the question about the group’s prospects are the objective clues from both our table of most shorted stocks and broker downgrades. While AA shares have been significantly more shorted in the past, short interest has ticked up over the last month, although as can be seen in the shorts table, not the last week. Meanwhile, at a time when a number of companies are seeing brokers become more positive on their pandemic prospects, AA continues to see forecasts slide. Neither of these signals are in any way conclusive or incriminating either together or on their own. However, they provided us with a good prompt to re-examine the investment case and we don't like what we see.

Our other sell tip this week, Victrex (VCT), can also be found in our short table and has seen a small uptick in short interest over the last week. That said, the quality of this company’s balance sheet and operations are in an altogether different and superior category to that of AA. Our view here is based more on our concerns about over optimism in the trading outlook.

Fashion retailer Joules (JOUL), a purveyor of bright-coloured wellies and trendy florals, is another case where our tables nave hinted that something interesting may be happening. Last week the company appeared as having experienced strong broker forecast upgrades over the prior month. This followed significant downgrades when lockdown began. Importantly, the company’s business model looks good, the balance sheet looks robust, and the valuation looks attractive should it reclaim anything near its former glories.

The recovery from coronavirus offers both risks and opportunities and the best returns are likely to come from those situations where it is hardest to distinguish whether risk or reward is the bigger factor. We hope the “outside view" offered by the ideas farm tables can help readers decide where the balance may lie in for individual companies in addition to helping guide our own analysis as an investment magazine.

 

Click here to view the tables in PDF form

 

 

New 52-week highs Wednesday, 24 June 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
Sterling Energy plcAIM:SEY11p0.0%
Tritax EuroBox plcLSE:EBOX99p0.0%
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLCLSE:WWH3,685p0.1%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE850p0.2%
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plcLSE:JFJ539p0.2%
The Monks Investment Trust PLCLSE:MNKS1,066p0.2%
Allianz Technology Trust PLCLSE:ATT2,295p0.2%
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plcLSE:EWI265p0.4%
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLCLSE:AJIT648p0.4%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLCLSE:SMT817p0.4%
Reckitt Benckiser Group plcLSE:RB.7,228p0.5%
International Biotechnology Trust plcLSE:IBT782p0.5%
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLCLSE:USA217p0.6%
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLCLSE:PHI482p0.6%
The Biotech Growth Trust PLCLSE:BIOG1,300p0.7%
Fidelity China Special Situations PLCLSE:FCSS268p0.7%
Personal Assets Trust plcLSE:PNL44,500p0.8%
Fulcrum Utility Services LimitedAIM:FCRM32p0.8%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCLSE:ORIT111p0.9%
Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLCLSE:WPC353p0.9%
CMC Markets PlcLSE:CMCX280p0.9%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW8,370p1.1%
Smithson Investment Trust PLCLSE:SSON1,480p1.1%
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLCLSE:BGS195p1.1%
Polar Capital Technology Trust plcLSE:PCT2,060p1.1%
Manchester & London Investment Trust plcLSE:MNL660p1.2%
YouGov plcAIM:YOU800p1.2%
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.cLSE:CGT4,430p1.3%
IDOX plcAIM:IDOX47p1.4%
Experian plcLSE:EXPN2,883p1.7%
Oncimmune Holdings plcAIM:ONC138p1.8%
Bango plcAIM:BGO191p1.8%
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plcLSE:BGEU1,060p1.9%
Rua Life Sciences PlcAIM:RUA133p1.9%
Herald Investment Trust PLCLSE:HRI1,542p1.9%
Flutter Entertainment plcLSE:FLTR11,375p2.2%
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets LimitedLSE:JARA110p2.2%
JTC PLCLSE:JTC470p2.3%
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plcLSE:SPX9,974p2.3%
GetBusy PlcAIM:GETB80p2.3%
Blue Star Capital plcAIM:BLU0p2.4%
International Public Partnerships LimitedLSE:INPP168p2.4%
Keywords Studios plcAIM:KWS1,834p2.4%
Hipgnosis Songs Fund LimitedLSE:SONG114p2.5%
Henderson EuroTrust plcLSE:HNE1,250p2.5%
BH Macro LimitedLSE:BHMG3,470p2.5%
Augmentum Fintech PLCLSE:AUGM110p2.7%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT2,802p2.7%
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF227p2.7%
Ruffer Investment Company LimitedLSE:RICA243p2.8%
Numis Corporation PlcAIM:NUM312p2.8%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG810p2.9%
Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity European Values plcLSE:FEV265p2.9%
Croda International PlcLSE:CRDA5,192p3.0%
Cardiff Property PlcLSE:CDFF1,725p3.0%
Halma plcLSE:HLMA2,306p3.0%
    
Source: S&P CapitalIQ 

 

New 52-week lows  Wednesday, 24 June 2020
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Dewhurst plcAIM:DWHA515p0.0%
Craven House Capital PlcAIM:CRV75p1.3%
Impellam Group PLCAIM:IPEL233p1.9%
Pittards plcAIM:PTD40p2.5%
RTC Group plcAIM:RTC39p2.6%
TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PlcLSE:PBLT86p2.9%
    
Source: S&P CapitalIQ  

 

SHORTS  Wednesday, 24 June 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
HAMMERSON PLC11.9%80.8%
METRO BANK PLC9.5%4-0.1%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.7%30.0%
Royal Mail Plc8.1%6-0.5%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.0%60.1%
PEARSON PLC6.8%7-0.6%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC6.2%6-0.2%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC5.5%30.1%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.2%10.1%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC4.8%20.0%
IQE PLC4.8%30.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS4.6%4-0.6%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.5%50.1%
FUTURE PLC4.4%30.3%
DIGNITY PLC4.4%3-0.3%
CINEWORLD GROUP4.2%60.0%
PETROFAC LTD4.2%30.0%
TUI AG4.0%40.1%
ASCENTIAL PLC4.0%50.3%
CAPITA PLC4.0%4-1.1%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC3.9%40.1%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.9%40.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.9%60.0%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC3.7%2-1.0%
EASYJET PLC3.7%4-0.9%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE3.6%40.5%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC3.6%50.7%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.5%40.0%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC3.4%50.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.3%20.4%
AGGREKO PLC3.3%30.0%
AA PLC3.3%30.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.2%20.0%
A.G. Barr PLC3.2%20.1%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.1%30.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.1%50.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.1%40.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.9%30.0%
VALARIS PLC2.8%10.0%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc2.7%4NEW
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC2.7%30.1%
VICTREX PLC2.6%30.1%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC2.6%30.1%
Signature Aviation PLC2.4%40.0%
CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS  PLC2.4%1NEW
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.3%2NEW

Source: FCA

 

1-month EPS Upgrades
Wednesday, 24 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Best of the Best PLCAIM:BOTB148.4%148.4%267%
Gear4music (Holdings) plcAIM:G4M102.5%102.4%98%
Luceco plcLSE:LUCE75.8%-44.2%-38%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR62.1%-63.5%-72%
Ramsdens Holdings PLCAIM:RFX56.7%56.7%-54%
CMC Markets PlcLSE:CMCX48.1%64.9%142%
Calisen plcLSE:CLSN44.7%10.3%-
McCarthy & Stone plcLSE:MCS43.9%-87.2%-
Saga plcLSE:SAGA38.7%-61.8%-68%
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO38.7%-45.2%-71%
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF38.2%-17.2%-36%
Frasers Group plcLSE:FRAS35.5%-48.2%-26%
Hummingbird Resources PLCAIM:HUM31.3%57.2%116%
Orchard Funding Group plcAIM:ORCH29.7%29.7%-24%
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC28.5%--
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY28.0%-34.4%-37%
Venture Life Group plcAIM:VLG27.6%62.8%85%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO24.8%5.0%19%
TBC Bank Group PLCLSE:TBCG22.3%--
Urban&Civic plcLSE:UANC22.2%-18.2%-36%
Polar Capital Holdings plcAIM:POLR20.9%-5.0%-22%
Caledonia Mining Corporation PlcAIM:CMCL19.4%--
CRH plcLSE:CRH19.3%-23.6%-26%
Mattioli Woods plcAIM:MTW18.6%18.6%13%
Trackwise Designs plcAIM:TWD16.9%15.8%9%
NCC Group plcLSE:NCC16.5%-39.5%-
B&M European Value Retail S.A.LSE:BME15.0%4.1%-3%
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL14.7%-11.7%-17%
Boku, Inc.AIM:BOKU13.0%13.0%-38%
CVS Group plcAIM:CVSG12.4%-52.9%-43%
McBride plcLSE:MCB11.4%14.1%-
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG10.7%-18.4%-15%
XLMedia PLCAIM:XLM10.5%13.0%-41%
Bank of Georgia Group PLCLSE:BGEO10.1%--
Totally plcAIM:TLY9.9%9.9%-
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF9.0%-30.9%-
intu properties plcLSE:INTU8.8%-58.3%-68%
Ebiquity plcAIM:EBQ8.7%-49.5%-50%
Legal & General Group PlcLSE:LGEN8.4%-5.8%-1%
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ8.1%-7.4%-40%
Zotefoams plcLSE:ZTF8.0%-29.2%-51%
Pan African Resources PLCAIM:PAF7.9%10.9%-
XP Power LimitedLSE:XPP7.7%-7.7%-18%
Fresnillo PlcLSE:FRES6.7%-2.9%-49%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE6.6%-9.4%2%
Centamin plcLSE:CEY6.6%23.1%115%
Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLCLSE:ALFA6.3%-63.9%-87%
IntegraFin Holdings plcLSE:IHP6.2%-3.1%-6%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG5.8%27.1%80%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG5.7%-17.1%-27%
Warehouse REIT plcAIM:WHR5.2%-12.1%-10%
Chemring Group PLCLSE:CHG5.2%-3.2%0%
G4S plcLSE:GFS5.1%-43.3%-45%
Rio Tinto GroupLSE:RIO5.1%4.3%-9%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG5.0%30.7%-
Eckoh plcAIM:ECK4.8%4.1%12%
Zambeef Products PlcAIM:ZAM4.6%4.6%-38%
Quilter plcLSE:QLT4.5%-11.3%-47%
Team17 Group PLCAIM:TM174.4%8.6%42%
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV4.4%24.3%35%
ECO Animal Health Group plcAIM:EAH3.9%5.4%-67%
Petropavlovsk PLCLSE:POG3.8%17.1%-
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP3.8%-10.8%-17%
PCF Group plcAIM:PCF3.4%3.4%-5%
Royal Dutch Shell plcLSE:RDSA3.3%--
Ninety One GroupLSE:N913.3%--
Standard Life Aberdeen plcLSE:SLA3.2%-7.9%-36%
888 Holdings plcLSE:8883.1%-11.3%-27%
Ferrexpo plcLSE:FXPO3.0%2.2%-38%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

 

1-month EPS downgrades
Wednesday, 24 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Cineworld Group plcLSE:CINE-98.9%-99.2%-100%
MJ Hudson Group plcAIM:MJH-95.5%-99.3%-
Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.AIM:YNGA-89.9%-94.6%-95%
Renewi plcLSE:RWI-87.4%-89.8%-93%
C&C Group plcLSE:CCR-83.5%-90.0%-
Renold plcAIM:RNO-76.9%-82.3%-87%
Biffa plcLSE:BIFF-71.9%-78.1%-78%
Draper Esprit plcAIM:GROW-68.4%-68.4%-73%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-63.8%-81.3%-87%
Steppe Cement Ltd.AIM:STCM-57.6%-57.6%-63%
Blancco Technology Group plcAIM:BLTG-52.0%-59.1%-59%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-50.8%-69.3%-
Speedy Hire PlcLSE:SDY-50.1%-57.6%-80%
Yourgene Health PlcAIM:YGEN-50.0%-50.0%-
WH Smith PLCLSE:SMWH-49.7%--
Amigo Holdings PLCLSE:AMGO-49.4%-52.1%-
Iofina plcAIM:IOF-47.3%-47.3%-3%
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-46.7%-67.5%-73%
MJ Gleeson plcLSE:GLE-45.5%-82.2%-82%
Vp plcLSE:VP.-42.8%-47.4%-49%
Countryside Properties PLCLSE:CSP-37.9%-50.1%-51%
Joules Group PlcAIM:JOUL-37.6%-42.3%-76%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-37.2%-48.1%-55%
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-37.1%-53.5%-81%
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-36.7%-51.9%-51%
M.P. Evans Group plcAIM:MPE-36.5%-18.4%-29%
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-36.5%-63.3%-68%
Mears Group plcLSE:MER-36.5%-61.4%-64%
Mediclinic International plcLSE:MDC-36.3%-44.6%-47%
1Spatial PlcAIM:SPA-35.0%-34.5%-35%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-35.0%-58.7%-65%
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-33.1%-22.8%5%
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-32.5%-44.7%-50%
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-32.3%-47.6%-49%
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-30.9%-80.4%-
Secure Income REIT PlcAIM:SIR-30.0%-42.5%-52%
Bushveld Minerals LimitedAIM:BMN-29.8%-37.3%-83%
Empiric Student Property plcLSE:ESP-29.5%-51.4%-56%
Gem Diamonds LimitedLSE:GEMD-29.1%-69.0%-92%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-27.1%-81.9%-86%
Pelatro PlcAIM:PTRO-26.6%-38.4%-79%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-26.6%-46.0%-
Inchcape plcLSE:INCH-26.4%--
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-24.3%-52.6%-55%
Mitie Group plcLSE:MTO-23.6%-29.5%-
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-23.1%-29.1%-31%
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-23.0%-52.9%-55%
Greencore Group plcLSE:GNC-22.7%--
Clarkson PLCLSE:CKN-22.3%-30.0%-37%
IGas Energy plcAIM:IGAS-22.2%200.0%-85%
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-22.2%-49.0%-62%
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-22.0%-39.8%-62%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-21.8%-35.6%-39%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS-21.6%-92.4%-95%
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-21.5%-72.8%-74%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-21.5%-53.4%-68%
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-21.3%-39.0%-39%
Royal Mail plcLSE:RMG-20.4%-49.5%-
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-20.3%-52.2%-39%
Inspiration Healthcare Group plcAIM:IHC-19.1%-19.1%-16%
Kainos Group plcLSE:KNOS-18.8%-24.5%-27%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG-18.8%-82.1%-92%
Morgan Sindall Group plcLSE:MGNS-18.7%-52.2%-50%
Vistry Group PLCLSE:VTY-18.5%-41.1%-34%
Hill & Smith Holdings PLCLSE:HILS-18.4%-34.1%-36%
De La Rue plcLSE:DLAR-18.1%-18.1%-55%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB-17.3%-25.2%-
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN-17.0%-53.7%-61%
Johnson Matthey PlcLSE:JMAT-16.8%-38.4%-42%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-16.6%-67.0%-54%
PayPoint plcLSE:PAY-16.2%-23.6%-37%
Investec GroupLSE:INVP-16.1%-40.7%-48%
Babcock International Group PLCLSE:BAB-15.9%-22.9%-27%
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LtdAIM:RQIH-15.6%-15.6%-21%
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-15.5%-33.9%-39%
Intermediate Capital Group plcLSE:ICP-15.3%-20.4%-19%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-15.0%-56.0%-
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-14.5%-54.1%-38%
Volution Group plcLSE:FAN-14.1%-33.6%-34%
Marshalls plcLSE:MSLH-14.0%-47.6%-48%
GCP Student Living plcLSE:DIGS-13.8%-32.6%-38%
Aggreko PlcLSE:AGK-13.8%-52.4%-56%
Restore plcAIM:RST-13.5%-33.5%-46%
Burberry Group plcLSE:BRBY-13.2%-33.2%-40%
Barclays PLCLSE:BARC-13.1%--
SThree plcLSE:STEM-13.0%-22.3%-58%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-12.7%-40.0%-45%
Pennon Group PlcLSE:PNN-11.7%-13.0%-14%
Compass Group PLCLSE:CPG-11.2%--
Duke Royalty LimitedAIM:DUKE-11.0%-11.5%-23%
Jadestone Energy Inc.AIM:JSE-10.7%-2.4%-92%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-10.3%-35.1%-36%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-10.3%-66.8%-70%
Informa plcLSE:INF-10.0%-36.8%-54%
CentralNic Group PlcAIM:CNIC-9.7%-11.4%43%
Keller Group plcLSE:KLR-9.6%-28.1%-36%
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-9.5%-48.8%-53%
Cerillion PLCAIM:CER-9.5%-9.5%-12%
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-9.1%-45.6%-47%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-9.1%-18.2%-17%
Science in Sport plcAIM:SIS-9.1%-9.1%-99%
Diaceutics PLCAIM:DXRX-9.1%-9.1%-9%
FirstGroup plcLSE:FGP-9.1%-39.6%-
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-9.0%-59.1%-66%
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-8.9%-22.0%-49%
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCLSE:MONY-8.9%--
National Grid plcLSE:NG.-8.8%-11.6%-12%
Tatton Asset Management plcAIM:TAM-8.8%-12.6%-13%
Lloyds Banking Group plcLSE:LLOY-8.7%--
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plcAIM:EKF-8.5%27.5%34%
Central Asia Metals plcAIM:CAML-8.5%-38.1%-55%
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-8.4%-31.2%-57%
British Land Company PlcLSE:BLND-8.3%-23.3%-25%
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-8.3%-32.8%-64%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-8.1%-48.2%-68%
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-8.1%-35.8%-55%
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLCLSE:TALK-8.0%-10.9%-19%
Wincanton plcLSE:WIN-8.0%-64.6%-64%
First Derivatives plcAIM:FDP-8.0%-38.1%-39%
Volex plcAIM:VLX-7.9%-10.5%-
Spectris plcLSE:SXS-7.7%-30.9%-42%
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-7.7%-55.6%-63%
Severfield plcLSE:SFR-7.7%-32.3%-28%
TT Electronics plcLSE:TTG-7.6%--
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:IHR-7.5%-4.5%-
AA plcLSE:AA.-7.5%-32.3%-35%
SSE plcLSE:SSE-7.2%-14.3%-20%
AFH Financial Group PlcAIM:AFHP-7.1%-7.1%-12%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-6.8%-37.2%-44%
Capital LimitedLSE:CAPD-6.5%-6.4%9%
Gateley (Holdings) PlcAIM:GTLY-6.4%-9.2%-
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plcLSE:RBS-6.0%--
Electrocomponents plcLSE:ECM-5.9%-25.2%-36%
Victrex plcLSE:VCT-5.9%--
Scapa Group plcAIM:SCPA-5.9%-72.7%-81%
Tate & Lyle plcLSE:TATE-5.8%-13.1%-12%
Instem plcAIM:INS-5.7%-5.7%2%
Bakkavor Group plcLSE:BAKK-5.5%-31.3%-41%
Water Intelligence plcAIM:WATR-5.4%-2.0%2%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-5.4%-35.4%-
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-5.2%-21.9%-39%
Loungers plcAIM:LGRS-5.1%-47.6%-45%
Virgin Money UK PLCLSE:VMUK-5.1%--
Somero Enterprises, Inc.AIM:SOM-5.1%-6.7%-6%
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL-5.1%-78.1%-80%
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-5.0%-29.2%-35%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-5.0%-18.2%-
Standard Chartered PLCLSE:STAN-5.0%--
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO-4.7%-20.0%-20%
Severn Trent PlcLSE:SVT-4.6%-9.9%-7%
Centrica plcLSE:CNA-4.5%-47.6%-63%
Morgan Advanced Materials plcLSE:MGAM-4.4%-30.0%-35%
Sabre Insurance Group PlcLSE:SBRE-4.3%-5.3%-16%
Big Yellow Group PlcLSE:BYG-4.3%-11.2%-15%
Cake Box Holdings PlcAIM:CBOX-4.3%-4.3%-
Stagecoach Group plcLSE:SGC-4.3%-22.1%-23%
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-3.9%-38.7%-42%
Ricardo plcLSE:RCDO-3.7%-17.2%-39%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCLSE:DPH-3.7%-4.8%-
SEGRO PlcLSE:SGRO-3.6%-9.5%-8%
Gooch & Housego PLCAIM:GHH-3.5%-34.5%-44%
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-3.4%-32.9%-34%
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-3.2%-20.5%-24%
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcAIM:AMS-3.2%-27.9%-30%
Diageo plcLSE:DGE-3.2%-15.4%-
Rightmove plcLSE:RMV-3.1%-41.1%-42%
Connect Group PLCLSE:CNCT-3.1%-3.5%-21%
Man Group plcLSE:EMG-3.1%-7.8%-32%
Playtech plcLSE:PTEC-3.0%-24.1%-69%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

 

Click here to view the tables in PDF form

IC View

More on Tips & Ideas

  1. Try on Joules

  2. Ideas Farm: Distressing debt

  3. Sit on DFS for the long term

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap buys

  2. The Trader 

    Buy the breakout at Boohoo

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equities in retreat as cases advance, oil drops, BAE, Mitie & more

  4. Half Year Results 

    Crest Nicholson impairs stock as price outlook worsens

  5. Company News 

    Surge in housing demand starts to ease

More on Tips & Ideas

Tips & Ideas 

Try on Joules

The premium clothing retailer is reaping the rewards of investment in e-commerce

Try on Joules
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Distressing debt

Ideas Farm: Distressing debt

Tips & Ideas 

Sit on DFS for the long term

Sit on DFS for the long term
BUY

Tips & Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Rejoice, the Dash for Trash is here!

Ideas Farm: Rejoice, the Dash for Trash is here!

Tips & Ideas 

Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

Ideas Farm: Profit from predictable mistakes

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now