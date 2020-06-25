Ideas Farm: Sorting wheat from chaff

In last week’s column I looked at research from quant firm Verdad that illustrated what poor returns investors tend to get from buying shares in companies with distressed debt. In this week’s tip section our writers have been trying to sort some of the wheat from the chaff.

When a rising market lifts all boats, it can feel like an opportunity to exit poorly performing positions that have proved a source of misery in the recent past. However, such action only really makes sense if it is based on a level-headed reassessment of the investment in question. Our emotions run riot when markets are volatile and it is often hard to view such situations with a coolly.

The tables we produce in the ideas farm offer some objective clues to whether a stock may be a good or bad bet. Unfortunately, these simple screens can’t in themselves provide answers, but they can provide the basis of more intelligent questions.

Take this week’s tip recommendation that readers exit AA (AA.). Naturally, our view could prove wrong and the company may find a way to address its debt and pension issues while reinvigorating growth. There would certainly be plenty of potential valuation upside if it did, but our opinion is that this is unlikely and the risks in the opposite direction are currently unpalatable.

Helping to inform the question about the group’s prospects are the objective clues from both our table of most shorted stocks and broker downgrades. While AA shares have been significantly more shorted in the past, short interest has ticked up over the last month, although as can be seen in the shorts table, not the last week. Meanwhile, at a time when a number of companies are seeing brokers become more positive on their pandemic prospects, AA continues to see forecasts slide. Neither of these signals are in any way conclusive or incriminating either together or on their own. However, they provided us with a good prompt to re-examine the investment case and we don't like what we see.

Our other sell tip this week, Victrex (VCT), can also be found in our short table and has seen a small uptick in short interest over the last week. That said, the quality of this company’s balance sheet and operations are in an altogether different and superior category to that of AA. Our view here is based more on our concerns about over optimism in the trading outlook.

Fashion retailer Joules (JOUL), a purveyor of bright-coloured wellies and trendy florals, is another case where our tables nave hinted that something interesting may be happening. Last week the company appeared as having experienced strong broker forecast upgrades over the prior month. This followed significant downgrades when lockdown began. Importantly, the company’s business model looks good, the balance sheet looks robust, and the valuation looks attractive should it reclaim anything near its former glories.

The recovery from coronavirus offers both risks and opportunities and the best returns are likely to come from those situations where it is hardest to distinguish whether risk or reward is the bigger factor. We hope the “outside view" offered by the ideas farm tables can help readers decide where the balance may lie in for individual companies in addition to helping guide our own analysis as an investment magazine.

New 52-week highs Wednesday, 24 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from hi Sterling Energy plc AIM:SEY 11p 0.0% Tritax EuroBox plc LSE:EBOX 99p 0.0% Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC LSE:WWH 3,685p 0.1% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE 850p 0.2% JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc LSE:JFJ 539p 0.2% The Monks Investment Trust PLC LSE:MNKS 1,066p 0.2% Allianz Technology Trust PLC LSE:ATT 2,295p 0.2% Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc LSE:EWI 265p 0.4% Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC LSE:AJIT 648p 0.4% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC LSE:SMT 817p 0.4% Reckitt Benckiser Group plc LSE:RB. 7,228p 0.5% International Biotechnology Trust plc LSE:IBT 782p 0.5% Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC LSE:USA 217p 0.6% Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC LSE:PHI 482p 0.6% The Biotech Growth Trust PLC LSE:BIOG 1,300p 0.7% Fidelity China Special Situations PLC LSE:FCSS 268p 0.7% Personal Assets Trust plc LSE:PNL 44,500p 0.8% Fulcrum Utility Services Limited AIM:FCRM 32p 0.8% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC LSE:ORIT 111p 0.9% Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC LSE:WPC 353p 0.9% CMC Markets Plc LSE:CMCX 280p 0.9% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 8,370p 1.1% Smithson Investment Trust PLC LSE:SSON 1,480p 1.1% Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC LSE:BGS 195p 1.1% Polar Capital Technology Trust plc LSE:PCT 2,060p 1.1% Manchester & London Investment Trust plc LSE:MNL 660p 1.2% YouGov plc AIM:YOU 800p 1.2% Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c LSE:CGT 4,430p 1.3% IDOX plc AIM:IDOX 47p 1.4% Experian plc LSE:EXPN 2,883p 1.7% Oncimmune Holdings plc AIM:ONC 138p 1.8% Bango plc AIM:BGO 191p 1.8% Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc LSE:BGEU 1,060p 1.9% Rua Life Sciences Plc AIM:RUA 133p 1.9% Herald Investment Trust PLC LSE:HRI 1,542p 1.9% Flutter Entertainment plc LSE:FLTR 11,375p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited LSE:JARA 110p 2.2% JTC PLC LSE:JTC 470p 2.3% Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc LSE:SPX 9,974p 2.3% GetBusy Plc AIM:GETB 80p 2.3% Blue Star Capital plc AIM:BLU 0p 2.4% International Public Partnerships Limited LSE:INPP 168p 2.4% Keywords Studios plc AIM:KWS 1,834p 2.4% Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited LSE:SONG 114p 2.5% Henderson EuroTrust plc LSE:HNE 1,250p 2.5% BH Macro Limited LSE:BHMG 3,470p 2.5% Augmentum Fintech PLC LSE:AUGM 110p 2.7% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT 2,802p 2.7% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF 227p 2.7% Ruffer Investment Company Limited LSE:RICA 243p 2.8% Numis Corporation Plc AIM:NUM 312p 2.8% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 810p 2.9% Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity European Values plc LSE:FEV 265p 2.9% Croda International Plc LSE:CRDA 5,192p 3.0% Cardiff Property Plc LSE:CDFF 1,725p 3.0% Halma plc LSE:HLMA 2,306p 3.0% Source: S&P CapitalIQ

New 52-week lows Wednesday, 24 June 2020 Name TIDM Price % from lo Dewhurst plc AIM:DWHA 515p 0.0% Craven House Capital Plc AIM:CRV 75p 1.3% Impellam Group PLC AIM:IPEL 233p 1.9% Pittards plc AIM:PTD 40p 2.5% RTC Group plc AIM:RTC 39p 2.6% TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc LSE:PBLT 86p 2.9% Source: S&P CapitalIQ

SHORTS Wednesday, 24 June 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 11.9% 8 0.8% METRO BANK PLC 9.5% 4 -0.1% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 8.1% 6 -0.5% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.0% 6 0.1% PEARSON PLC 6.8% 7 -0.6% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 6.2% 6 -0.2% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 5.5% 3 0.1% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.2% 1 0.1% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.8% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 4.6% 4 -0.6% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.5% 5 0.1% FUTURE PLC 4.4% 3 0.3% DIGNITY PLC 4.4% 3 -0.3% CINEWORLD GROUP 4.2% 6 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 4.2% 3 0.0% TUI AG 4.0% 4 0.1% ASCENTIAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.3% CAPITA PLC 4.0% 4 -1.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.1% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.9% 6 0.0% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 3.7% 2 -1.0% EASYJET PLC 3.7% 4 -0.9% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 3.6% 4 0.5% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 3.6% 5 0.7% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.4% 5 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.3% 2 0.4% AGGREKO PLC 3.3% 3 0.0% AA PLC 3.3% 3 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 3.2% 2 0.1% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.1% 3 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc 2.7% 4 NEW RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.7% 3 0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.6% 3 0.1% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.6% 3 0.1% Signature Aviation PLC 2.4% 4 0.0% CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC 2.4% 1 NEW INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.3% 2 NEW

1-month EPS Upgrades Wednesday, 24 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Best of the Best PLC AIM:BOTB 148.4% 148.4% 267% Gear4music (Holdings) plc AIM:G4M 102.5% 102.4% 98% Luceco plc LSE:LUCE 75.8% -44.2% -38% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR 62.1% -63.5% -72% Ramsdens Holdings PLC AIM:RFX 56.7% 56.7% -54% CMC Markets Plc LSE:CMCX 48.1% 64.9% 142% Calisen plc LSE:CLSN 44.7% 10.3% - McCarthy & Stone plc LSE:MCS 43.9% -87.2% - Saga plc LSE:SAGA 38.7% -61.8% -68% Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO 38.7% -45.2% -71% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF 38.2% -17.2% -36% Frasers Group plc LSE:FRAS 35.5% -48.2% -26% Hummingbird Resources PLC AIM:HUM 31.3% 57.2% 116% Orchard Funding Group plc AIM:ORCH 29.7% 29.7% -24% ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 28.5% - - Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 28.0% -34.4% -37% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 27.6% 62.8% 85% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 24.8% 5.0% 19% TBC Bank Group PLC LSE:TBCG 22.3% - - Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC 22.2% -18.2% -36% Polar Capital Holdings plc AIM:POLR 20.9% -5.0% -22% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 19.4% - - CRH plc LSE:CRH 19.3% -23.6% -26% Mattioli Woods plc AIM:MTW 18.6% 18.6% 13% Trackwise Designs plc AIM:TWD 16.9% 15.8% 9% NCC Group plc LSE:NCC 16.5% -39.5% - B&M European Value Retail S.A. LSE:BME 15.0% 4.1% -3% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL 14.7% -11.7% -17% Boku, Inc. AIM:BOKU 13.0% 13.0% -38% CVS Group plc AIM:CVSG 12.4% -52.9% -43% McBride plc LSE:MCB 11.4% 14.1% - The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG 10.7% -18.4% -15% XLMedia PLC AIM:XLM 10.5% 13.0% -41% Bank of Georgia Group PLC LSE:BGEO 10.1% - - Totally plc AIM:TLY 9.9% 9.9% - Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF 9.0% -30.9% - intu properties plc LSE:INTU 8.8% -58.3% -68% Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 8.7% -49.5% -50% Legal & General Group Plc LSE:LGEN 8.4% -5.8% -1% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ 8.1% -7.4% -40% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -29.2% -51% Pan African Resources PLC AIM:PAF 7.9% 10.9% - XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% -7.7% -18% Fresnillo Plc LSE:FRES 6.7% -2.9% -49% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE 6.6% -9.4% 2% Centamin plc LSE:CEY 6.6% 23.1% 115% Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC LSE:ALFA 6.3% -63.9% -87% IntegraFin Holdings plc LSE:IHP 6.2% -3.1% -6% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 5.8% 27.1% 80% STV Group plc LSE:STVG 5.7% -17.1% -27% Warehouse REIT plc AIM:WHR 5.2% -12.1% -10% Chemring Group PLC LSE:CHG 5.2% -3.2% 0% G4S plc LSE:GFS 5.1% -43.3% -45% Rio Tinto Group LSE:RIO 5.1% 4.3% -9% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 5.0% 30.7% - Eckoh plc AIM:ECK 4.8% 4.1% 12% Zambeef Products Plc AIM:ZAM 4.6% 4.6% -38% Quilter plc LSE:QLT 4.5% -11.3% -47% Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 4.4% 8.6% 42% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 4.4% 24.3% 35% ECO Animal Health Group plc AIM:EAH 3.9% 5.4% -67% Petropavlovsk PLC LSE:POG 3.8% 17.1% - Serco Group plc LSE:SRP 3.8% -10.8% -17% PCF Group plc AIM:PCF 3.4% 3.4% -5% Royal Dutch Shell plc LSE:RDSA 3.3% - - Ninety One Group LSE:N91 3.3% - - Standard Life Aberdeen plc LSE:SLA 3.2% -7.9% -36% 888 Holdings plc LSE:888 3.1% -11.3% -27% Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 3.0% 2.2% -38%

1-month EPS downgrades Wednesday, 24 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Cineworld Group plc LSE:CINE -98.9% -99.2% -100% MJ Hudson Group plc AIM:MJH -95.5% -99.3% - Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. AIM:YNGA -89.9% -94.6% -95% Renewi plc LSE:RWI -87.4% -89.8% -93% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -83.5% -90.0% - Renold plc AIM:RNO -76.9% -82.3% -87% Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -71.9% -78.1% -78% Draper Esprit plc AIM:GROW -68.4% -68.4% -73% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -63.8% -81.3% -87% Steppe Cement Ltd. AIM:STCM -57.6% -57.6% -63% Blancco Technology Group plc AIM:BLTG -52.0% -59.1% -59% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -50.8% -69.3% - Speedy Hire Plc LSE:SDY -50.1% -57.6% -80% Yourgene Health Plc AIM:YGEN -50.0% -50.0% - WH Smith PLC LSE:SMWH -49.7% - - Amigo Holdings PLC LSE:AMGO -49.4% -52.1% - Iofina plc AIM:IOF -47.3% -47.3% -3% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -46.7% -67.5% -73% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -45.5% -82.2% -82% Vp plc LSE:VP. -42.8% -47.4% -49% Countryside Properties PLC LSE:CSP -37.9% -50.1% -51% Joules Group Plc AIM:JOUL -37.6% -42.3% -76% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -37.2% -48.1% -55% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -37.1% -53.5% -81% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -36.7% -51.9% -51% M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE -36.5% -18.4% -29% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -36.5% -63.3% -68% Mears Group plc LSE:MER -36.5% -61.4% -64% Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -36.3% -44.6% -47% 1Spatial Plc AIM:SPA -35.0% -34.5% -35% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -35.0% -58.7% -65% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -33.1% -22.8% 5% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -32.5% -44.7% -50% Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -32.3% -47.6% -49% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -30.9% -80.4% - Secure Income REIT Plc AIM:SIR -30.0% -42.5% -52% Bushveld Minerals Limited AIM:BMN -29.8% -37.3% -83% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -29.5% -51.4% -56% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -29.1% -69.0% -92% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -27.1% -81.9% -86% Pelatro Plc AIM:PTRO -26.6% -38.4% -79% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -26.6% -46.0% - Inchcape plc LSE:INCH -26.4% - - Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -24.3% -52.6% -55% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -23.6% -29.5% - Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -23.1% -29.1% -31% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -23.0% -52.9% -55% Greencore Group plc LSE:GNC -22.7% - - Clarkson PLC LSE:CKN -22.3% -30.0% -37% IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS -22.2% 200.0% -85% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -22.2% -49.0% -62% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -22.0% -39.8% -62% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -21.8% -35.6% -39% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS -21.6% -92.4% -95% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -21.5% -72.8% -74% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -21.5% -53.4% -68% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -21.3% -39.0% -39% Royal Mail plc LSE:RMG -20.4% -49.5% - Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.3% -52.2% -39% Inspiration Healthcare Group plc AIM:IHC -19.1% -19.1% -16% Kainos Group plc LSE:KNOS -18.8% -24.5% -27% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG -18.8% -82.1% -92% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -18.7% -52.2% -50% Vistry Group PLC LSE:VTY -18.5% -41.1% -34% Hill & Smith Holdings PLC LSE:HILS -18.4% -34.1% -36% De La Rue plc LSE:DLAR -18.1% -18.1% -55% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB -17.3% -25.2% - Tyman plc LSE:TYMN -17.0% -53.7% -61% Johnson Matthey Plc LSE:JMAT -16.8% -38.4% -42% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -16.6% -67.0% -54% PayPoint plc LSE:PAY -16.2% -23.6% -37% Investec Group LSE:INVP -16.1% -40.7% -48% Babcock International Group PLC LSE:BAB -15.9% -22.9% -27% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd AIM:RQIH -15.6% -15.6% -21% Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -15.5% -33.9% -39% Intermediate Capital Group plc LSE:ICP -15.3% -20.4% -19% Hays plc LSE:HAS -15.0% -56.0% - Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -14.5% -54.1% -38% Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -14.1% -33.6% -34% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -14.0% -47.6% -48% GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -13.8% -32.6% -38% Aggreko Plc LSE:AGK -13.8% -52.4% -56% Restore plc AIM:RST -13.5% -33.5% -46% Burberry Group plc LSE:BRBY -13.2% -33.2% -40% Barclays PLC LSE:BARC -13.1% - - SThree plc LSE:STEM -13.0% -22.3% -58% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -12.7% -40.0% -45% Pennon Group Plc LSE:PNN -11.7% -13.0% -14% Compass Group PLC LSE:CPG -11.2% - - Duke Royalty Limited AIM:DUKE -11.0% -11.5% -23% Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE -10.7% -2.4% -92% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -10.3% -35.1% -36% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -10.3% -66.8% -70% Informa plc LSE:INF -10.0% -36.8% -54% CentralNic Group Plc AIM:CNIC -9.7% -11.4% 43% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -9.6% -28.1% -36% Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -9.5% -48.8% -53% Cerillion PLC AIM:CER -9.5% -9.5% -12% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -9.1% -45.6% -47% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -9.1% -18.2% -17% Science in Sport plc AIM:SIS -9.1% -9.1% -99% Diaceutics PLC AIM:DXRX -9.1% -9.1% -9% FirstGroup plc LSE:FGP -9.1% -39.6% - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -9.0% -59.1% -66% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -8.9% -22.0% -49% Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -8.9% - - National Grid plc LSE:NG. -8.8% -11.6% -12% Tatton Asset Management plc AIM:TAM -8.8% -12.6% -13% Lloyds Banking Group plc LSE:LLOY -8.7% - - EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc AIM:EKF -8.5% 27.5% 34% Central Asia Metals plc AIM:CAML -8.5% -38.1% -55% EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -8.4% -31.2% -57% British Land Company Plc LSE:BLND -8.3% -23.3% -25% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -8.3% -32.8% -64% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -8.1% -48.2% -68% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -8.1% -35.8% -55% TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC LSE:TALK -8.0% -10.9% -19% Wincanton plc LSE:WIN -8.0% -64.6% -64% First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -8.0% -38.1% -39% Volex plc AIM:VLX -7.9% -10.5% - Spectris plc LSE:SXS -7.7% -30.9% -42% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -7.7% -55.6% -63% Severfield plc LSE:SFR -7.7% -32.3% -28% TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -7.6% - - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:IHR -7.5% -4.5% - AA plc LSE:AA. -7.5% -32.3% -35% SSE plc LSE:SSE -7.2% -14.3% -20% AFH Financial Group Plc AIM:AFHP -7.1% -7.1% -12% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -6.8% -37.2% -44% Capital Limited LSE:CAPD -6.5% -6.4% 9% Gateley (Holdings) Plc AIM:GTLY -6.4% -9.2% - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc LSE:RBS -6.0% - - Electrocomponents plc LSE:ECM -5.9% -25.2% -36% Victrex plc LSE:VCT -5.9% - - Scapa Group plc AIM:SCPA -5.9% -72.7% -81% Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -5.8% -13.1% -12% Instem plc AIM:INS -5.7% -5.7% 2% Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -5.5% -31.3% -41% Water Intelligence plc AIM:WATR -5.4% -2.0% 2% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -5.4% -35.4% - Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -5.2% -21.9% -39% Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -5.1% -47.6% -45% Virgin Money UK PLC LSE:VMUK -5.1% - - Somero Enterprises, Inc. AIM:SOM -5.1% -6.7% -6% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -5.1% -78.1% -80% Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -5.0% -29.2% -35% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.0% -18.2% - Standard Chartered PLC LSE:STAN -5.0% - - Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -4.7% -20.0% -20% Severn Trent Plc LSE:SVT -4.6% -9.9% -7% Centrica plc LSE:CNA -4.5% -47.6% -63% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -4.4% -30.0% -35% Sabre Insurance Group Plc LSE:SBRE -4.3% -5.3% -16% Big Yellow Group Plc LSE:BYG -4.3% -11.2% -15% Cake Box Holdings Plc AIM:CBOX -4.3% -4.3% - Stagecoach Group plc LSE:SGC -4.3% -22.1% -23% Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -3.9% -38.7% -42% Ricardo plc LSE:RCDO -3.7% -17.2% -39% Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC LSE:DPH -3.7% -4.8% - SEGRO Plc LSE:SGRO -3.6% -9.5% -8% Gooch & Housego PLC AIM:GHH -3.5% -34.5% -44% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -3.4% -32.9% -34% FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -3.2% -20.5% -24% Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS -3.2% -27.9% -30% Diageo plc LSE:DGE -3.2% -15.4% - Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -3.1% -41.1% -42% Connect Group PLC LSE:CNCT -3.1% -3.5% -21% Man Group plc LSE:EMG -3.1% -7.8% -32% Playtech plc LSE:PTEC -3.0% -24.1% -69%

