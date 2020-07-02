Ideas Farm: Better best ideas

One of the plans when the Ideas Farm was launched a couple of months ago was to keep improving these pages as we went. Readers who have found it useful to know the top positions of the best-performing funds in given sectors may notice one such improvement this week in our list of UK Smaller Companies best ideas.

As well as listing how many of the funds we monitor have a large position in each company on the list, there is now also detail of any changes to the number of best-ideas backers, and whether a share is entirely new to the list. Best ideas are considered to be the shares funds have put their biggest bets on. This is measured either by total position size, as is the case with this week's screen, or by position size relative to the index. The reasoning and research that suggests this information is of value is explained in my 'Follow the Leader' article from late April.

While the time frame over which the change in number of best-ideas backers is monitored will be based on the time since the list was last published in the future, a few implementation glitches means this first round of weekly updates will not exactly match this (the Farm monitors seven lists and updates a different one each week). Importantly, though, this timing detail should not make too much difference to the substance of what the tables tell us.

As with all the data on these pages, the extra information about the popularity of stocks should not be regarded as providing any definitive pointers. It is easy for normal market movements over the course of a couple of months to cause a stock to slip in and out of a fund's top few positions, for example. This means we can expect a lot of the changes to simply represent noise. However, hopefully it is at least of interest to have a clear signpost as to when a new name has appeared on the list.

One such case in this week’s list is XPS Pensions (XPS), a company that appears as a UK smaller companies best idea for the first time and is also one of this week’s tips. It operates in a relatively stable area of financial services and the shares look as though they are good value at the current price. The fact that Gresham House UK Micro Cap is also keen – or at least was at the time of its last portfolio disclosure at the end of April – offers some reassurance that our considered view may have validity.

Naturally, this does not mean that either our conviction or that of the Gresham House fund will necessarily prove 'correct'. Indeed, even if the premise for optmism about XPS proves right, it is no guarantee of securing good share price gains, although it does improve the chances. But such is the nature of investing and the job of trying to make decisions under conditions of significant uncertainty.

A number of the other shares in this week’s tips section have also recently appeared on our best ideas lists: US drug firm Merck (US:MRK) and defence group QinetiQ (QQ.). With coronavirus still very much a live issue – as we’ve been reminded by recent infection spikes in parts of the US and UK – both stocks offer some welcome defensive attributes.

As well as the Yang of fund manager best ideas, the Ideas Farm follows the Yin of most shorted shares. In so far as short sellers can be seen as a community (a rather dubious proposition), 'shorters' have claimed a major scalp over the past week as German payments company Wirecard finally unravelled – a huge congratulations to former IC staffer Dan McCrum who, now writing for the FT, has doggedly and bravely pursued the firm’s dubious reporting in the face of all manner of attacks.

Whether it be encouragement from this success, a less bullish mood in the markets, or – as is more probably the case – a host of other factors, there have been some noteworthy increases in shorts over the past week. These movements are not a conclusive indicator on their own, but are arguably of more interest than movements in the number of funds showing conviction in the same idea. This is because we know changes in short positions are the product of someone’s conscious decision rather than possibly only being the result of price movements. Among the most attention-grabbing short increases (all changes representing over 1 per cent of the shares) during the past week are Royal Mail (RMG), Cineworld (CINE) and Domino’s Pizza (DOM).

Click here to view the Ideas Farm tables in PDF form

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from high JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 546p 0.0% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 485p 0.0% Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 112p 0.4% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 99p 0.6% Fidelity China Special FCSS 275p 1.1% Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr SMT 812p 1.1% Monks Investment Tr MNKS 1,054p 1.3% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,430p 1.3% Reckitt Benckiser Group RB 7,270p 1.4% Edinburgh Worldwide Invt EWI 262p 1.5% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 194p 1.5% Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust AJIT 640p 1.5% Personal Assets Trust PNL 44,250p 1.7% IG Group Holdings IGG 820p 1.7% Kape Technologies KAPE 215p 1.7% Croda International CRDA 5,224p 1.7% Sterling Energy SEY 11p 1.8% Worldwide Healthcare Tr WWH 3,625p 1.8% Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX 10,020p 1.9% International Public INPP 169p 1.9% Biotech Growth Trust BIOG 1,284p 2.0% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 115p 2.1% Polar Capital Tech PCT 2,040p 2.1% Fulcrum Utility Services FCRM 33p 2.2% Witan Pacific Invt Tr WPC 348p 2.3% Bunzl BNZL 2,145p 2.5% JTC JTC 469p 2.5% BH Macro BHMG 3,470p 2.5% Smithson Investment Trust SSON 1,458p 2.5% Allianz Technology Trust ATT 2,250p 2.6% Civitas Social CSH 109p 2.7% Ruffer Investment RICA 243p 2.8% Naked Wines WINE 427p 2.9% Numis NUM 311p 3.0%

Source: FactSet, as at 1 July 2020

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from low DWF Group DWF 56p 1.8% Impellam Group IPEL 229p 2.1% Pittards PTD 40p 2.5% HSBC Holdings HSBA 380p 2.9% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 1 July 2020

Shorts Wednesday, 1 July 2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 12.6% 9 0.7% Royal Mail Plc 9.4% 7 1.2% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.8% 6 -0.2% PEARSON PLC 6.9% 7 0.1% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.4% 3 0.6% CINEWORLD GROUP 5.4% 7 1.2% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 5.2% 4 -1.0% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.2% 1 0.0% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 4.9% 7 1.3% PETROFAC LTD 4.8% 4 0.6% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.6% 3 0.1% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.5% 5 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 4.4% 4 -0.2% DIGNITY PLC 4.2% 3 -0.2% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 4.1% 6 0.6% TUI AG 4.0% 4 0.0% ASCENTIAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.9% 6 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 3.8% 3 0.6% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 3.7% 2 0.0% INTU PROPERTIES PLC 3.6% 1 -1.9% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 3.6% 4 0.0% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% CAPITA PLC 3.3% 4 -0.6% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.3% 2 0.0% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 3.2% 4 0.7% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.2% 4 0.1% AA PLC 3.1% 3 -0.2% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 3.1% 3 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.8% 3 0.1% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 2.6% 2 -0.7% VICTREX PLC 2.6% 3 0.0% EASYJET PLC 2.6% 3 -1.1% Signature Aviation PLC 2.4% 4 0.0% LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD 2.3% 2 NEW N. Brown Group 2.3% 2 NEW INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.3% 2 0.0%

Source: FCA

Upgrades Monday, 29 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Best of the Best PLC AIM:BOTB 148.4% 148.4% 267% Gear4music (Holdings) plc AIM:G4M 102.5% 102.4% 74% Luceco plc LSE:LUCE 75.8% -44.2% -38% Antofagasta plc LSE:ANTO 63.2% -6.4% -64% 4imprint Group plc LSE:FOUR 62.1% -63.5% -72% Jadestone Energy Inc. AIM:JSE 61.7% 76.7% -86% CMC Markets Plc LSE:CMCX 48.1% 69.7% 142% Calisen plc LSE:CLSN 44.7% 37.7% - McCarthy & Stone plc LSE:MCS 43.9% -84.7% - ASOS Plc AIM:ASC 40.4% - - BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. LSE:BVC 40.0% 40.0% 24% Saga plc LSE:SAGA 38.7% -61.8% -68% Kingfisher plc LSE:KGF 38.4% -5.7% -36% Polar Capital Holdings plc AIM:POLR 35.9% 6.7% -16% Frasers Group plc LSE:FRAS 35.5% -25.7% -26% Hummingbird Resources PLC AIM:HUM 31.3% 50.6% 116% Orchard Funding Group plc AIM:ORCH 29.7% 29.7% -24% Hunting PLC LSE:HTG 28.8% -68.1% -90% Bloomsbury Publishing plc LSE:BMY 28.0% -34.4% -35% Venture Life Group plc AIM:VLG 27.6% 56.4% 85% Atalaya Mining Plc AIM:ATYM 24.4% - - 888 Holdings plc LSE:888 23.1% 14.0% -13% Urban&Civic plc LSE:UANC 22.2% -2.5% -36% B&M European Value Retail S.A. LSE:BME 21.4% 12.4% 2% Games Workshop Group PLC LSE:GAW 20.8% 11.3% 1% Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc AIM:CMCL 19.4% - - CRH plc LSE:CRH 19.3% -25.7% -26% NCC Group plc LSE:NCC 19.0% -1.9% - Mattioli Woods plc AIM:MTW 18.6% 18.6% 13% boohoo group plc AIM:BOO 18.1% 6.2% 20% Trackwise Designs plc AIM:TWD 16.9% 15.8% 9% intu properties plc LSE:INTU 16.4% -55.8% -66% Bunzl plc LSE:BNZL 16.3% -9.8% -16% Boku, Inc. AIM:BOKU 13.0% 13.0% -38% CVS Group plc AIM:CVSG 12.4% -37.6% -45% TI Fluid Systems plc LSE:TIFS 11.5% -89.1% -93% The Berkeley Group Holdings plc LSE:BKG 11.3% -12.8% -14% XLMedia PLC AIM:XLM 11.3% 13.8% -41% Totally plc AIM:TLY 9.9% 9.9% - Grainger plc LSE:GRI 8.9% - - Ebiquity plc AIM:EBQ 8.7% -41.9% -50% Legal & General Group Plc LSE:LGEN 8.7% -3.4% -1% Airtel Africa Plc LSE:AAF 8.5% -30.9% - Centamin plc LSE:CEY 8.3% 23.6% 110% Zotefoams plc LSE:ZTF 8.0% -15.7% -51% Pan African Resources PLC AIM:PAF 7.9% 8.3% - Glencore plc LSE:GLEN 7.8% -58.3% -84% XP Power Limited LSE:XPP 7.7% 4.1% -18% Impact Healthcare REIT PLC LSE:IHR 7.3% 17.0% - Dunelm Group plc LSE:DNLM 6.9% -19.1% -16% KAZ Minerals PLC LSE:KAZ 6.7% -4.5% -37% Sirius Real Estate Limited LSE:SRE 6.6% -9.4% 2% Motorpoint Group plc LSE:MOTR 6.1% 11.2% 21% Dart Group PLC AIM:DTG 5.8% 27.1% 80% STV Group plc LSE:STVG 5.7% -17.1% -26% Fresnillo Plc LSE:FRES 5.3% 0.0% -51% Warehouse REIT plc AIM:WHR 5.2% -12.1% -10% Chemring Group PLC LSE:CHG 5.2% 0.4% 0% G4S plc LSE:GFS 5.1% -43.3% -46% 3i Group plc LSE:III 5.0% -31.2% -21% IG Group Holdings plc LSE:IGG 5.0% 28.8% - Eckoh plc AIM:ECK 4.8% 4.1% 7% Zambeef Products Plc AIM:ZAM 4.6% 4.6% -38% Codemasters Group Holdings Plc AIM:CDM 4.5% -2.4% 12% Jupiter Fund Management Plc LSE:JUP 4.4% -11.4% -32% Frontier Developments plc AIM:FDEV 4.4% 24.3% 36% United Utilities Group PLC LSE:UU. 4.2% -8.6% 0% Rio Tinto Group LSE:RIO 4.2% 3.7% -11% Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc AIM:AMS 4.1% -27.9% -30% Bodycote plc LSE:BOY 4.0% -18.4% -47% ECO Animal Health Group plc AIM:EAH 3.9% 5.4% -67% Beazley plc LSE:BEZ 3.9% -95.0% -97% Pennon Group Plc LSE:PNN 3.8% 1.0% 0% Serco Group plc LSE:SRP 3.8% -8.8% -17% QinetiQ Group plc LSE:QQ. 3.6% -9.8% -2% PCF Group plc AIM:PCF 3.4% 3.4% -5% Team17 Group PLC AIM:TM17 3.3% 8.6% 42% Ninety One Group LSE:N91 3.3% - - Standard Life Aberdeen plc LSE:SLA 3.3% -5.6% -36% Schroders plc LSE:SDR 3.3% -8.0% -26% BHP Group LSE:BHP 3.2% -7.1% - Ferrexpo plc LSE:FXPO 3.0% 2.2% -38%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Downgrades Monday, 29 June 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Cineworld Group plc LSE:CINE -98.3% -99.2% -100% MJ Hudson Group plc AIM:MJH -95.5% -99.3% - Renewi plc LSE:RWI -87.4% -89.9% -93% C&C Group plc LSE:CCR -87.3% -92.3% - Renold plc AIM:RNO -76.9% -84.7% -86% WH Smith PLC LSE:SMWH -74.7% - - Biffa plc LSE:BIFF -67.5% -78.1% -79% Amigo Holdings PLC LSE:AMGO -60.1% -62.2% - Steppe Cement Ltd. AIM:STCM -57.6% -57.6% -63% First Property Group plc AIM:FPO -56.0% -55.9% -56% The Vitec Group plc LSE:VTC -53.6% -73.7% -87% Blancco Technology Group plc AIM:BLTG -52.0% -59.1% -59% Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. LSE:FSTA -50.8% -69.3% - Yourgene Health Plc AIM:YGEN -50.0% -50.0% - Speedy Hire Plc LSE:SDY -49.7% -57.2% -80% Bushveld Minerals Limited AIM:BMN -49.5% -57.8% -88% Savills plc LSE:SVS -48.7% -48.7% -49% Mitie Group plc LSE:MTO -48.1% -52.9% -62% Iofina plc AIM:IOF -47.3% -47.3% -3% Grafton Group plc LSE:GFTU -46.7% -65.3% -73% Costain Group PLC LSE:COST -43.0% -57.8% -80% Vp plc LSE:VP. -42.8% -46.9% -49% Joules Group Plc AIM:JOUL -37.6% -42.3% -76% Howden Joinery Group Plc LSE:HWDN -36.7% -51.6% -51% Mears Group plc LSE:MER -36.7% -52.9% -64% M.P. Evans Group plc AIM:MPE -36.5% -18.4% -29% Forterra plc LSE:FORT -36.5% -60.9% -68% Mediclinic International plc LSE:MDC -36.3% -44.6% -47% Crest Nicholson Holdings plc LSE:CRST -35.1% -53.4% -69% 1Spatial Plc AIM:SPA -35.0% -35.0% -35% Ibstock plc LSE:IBST -35.0% -55.3% -65% Harworth Group plc LSE:HWG -33.1% -22.8% 5% Burford Capital Limited AIM:BUR -32.5% -44.7% -50% Secure Income REIT Plc AIM:SIR -30.0% -42.5% -52% Empiric Student Property plc LSE:ESP -29.5% -46.0% -56% Card Factory plc LSE:CARD -27.1% -81.8% -86% Pelatro Plc AIM:PTRO -26.6% -38.4% -79% DWF Group plc LSE:DWF -26.6% -40.6% - Inchcape plc LSE:INCH -26.4% - - Balfour Beatty plc LSE:BBY -24.2% -42.9% -50% Paragon Banking Group PLC LSE:PAG -23.7% -29.6% -32% Hochschild Mining plc LSE:HOC -23.6% -52.2% -48% Capital & Counties Properties PLC LSE:CAPC -23.3% -69.6% -58% Clarkson PLC LSE:CKN -22.3% -30.0% -37% MJ Gleeson plc LSE:GLE -22.2% -80.4% -82% Capital & Regional Plc LSE:CAL -22.0% -37.7% -62% Town Centre Securities PLC LSE:TOWN -21.8% -35.6% -39% Taylor Wimpey plc LSE:TW. -21.8% -46.1% -54% Hollywood Bowl Group plc LSE:BOWL -21.5% -69.2% -74% Vivo Energy plc LSE:VVO -21.5% -44.4% -56% RPS Group plc LSE:RPS -21.5% -43.7% -65% Keystone Law Group plc AIM:KEYS -21.3% -39.0% -39% Serabi Gold plc AIM:SRB -21.0% -25.1% - Travis Perkins plc LSE:TPK -20.7% -50.2% -55% Anexo Group Plc AIM:ANX -20.6% -27.2% -17% Helical plc LSE:HLCL -20.3% -45.6% -39% Morgan Sindall Group plc LSE:MGNS -20.0% -50.7% -50% Bank of Georgia Group PLC LSE:BGEO -19.2% - - Inspiration Healthcare Group plc AIM:IHC -19.1% -19.1% -16% Petrofac Limited LSE:PFC -18.4% -43.5% -61% Hill & Smith Holdings PLC LSE:HILS -18.4% -23.8% -36% InterContinental Hotels Group PLC LSE:IHG -18.2% -61.9% -70% De La Rue plc LSE:DLAR -18.1% -18.1% -55% Draper Esprit plc AIM:GROW -17.8% -42.2% -42% Intermediate Capital Group plc LSE:ICP -17.4% -19.8% -22% Tyman plc LSE:TYMN -17.0% -50.1% -61% Babcock International Group PLC LSE:BAB -15.9% -21.7% -27% Johnson Matthey Plc LSE:JMAT -15.7% -36.0% -42% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd AIM:RQIH -15.6% -15.6% -21% Hays plc LSE:HAS -15.0% -55.3% - Volution Group plc LSE:FAN -14.1% -28.7% -34% Capita plc LSE:CPI -14.1% -35.8% -54% Marshalls plc LSE:MSLH -14.0% -44.7% -48% GCP Student Living plc LSE:DIGS -13.8% -27.3% -38% Aggreko Plc LSE:AGK -13.8% -50.1% -56% Restore plc AIM:RST -13.5% -33.5% -46% SThree plc LSE:STEM -13.0% -18.3% -58% Polypipe Group plc LSE:PLP -12.7% -37.3% -45% Greencore Group plc LSE:GNC -12.3% - - Network International Holdings plc LSE:NETW -12.0% -51.6% -56% Gem Diamonds Limited LSE:GEMD -11.7% -53.0% -90% N Brown Group plc LSE:BWNG -11.2% -51.2% -59% Workspace Group plc LSE:WKP -10.3% -32.2% -36% Coats Group plc LSE:COA -10.3% -57.0% -70% Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC LSE:MONY -10.2% - - National Grid plc LSE:NG. -9.6% -12.6% -13% Keller Group plc LSE:KLR -9.6% -23.3% -36% Cerillion PLC AIM:CER -9.5% -9.5% -12% First Derivatives plc AIM:FDP -9.3% -38.1% -39% AEW UK REIT plc LSE:AEWU -9.2% -9.2% -11% McKay Securities Plc LSE:MCKS -9.1% -18.2% -17% Diaceutics PLC AIM:DXRX -9.1% -9.1% -9% Tatton Asset Management plc AIM:TAM -8.8% -12.6% -13% Rightmove plc LSE:RMV -8.6% -44.6% -45% Barclays PLC LSE:BARC -8.5% - - EVRAZ plc LSE:EVR -8.4% -31.2% -57% Wynnstay Group Plc AIM:WYN -8.1% -8.1% -17% PageGroup plc LSE:PAGE -8.1% -47.0% -68% TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC LSE:TALK -8.0% -7.8% -19% Wincanton plc LSE:WIN -8.0% -64.6% -64% CentralNic Group Plc AIM:CNIC -8.0% -9.7% 44% Volex plc AIM:VLX -7.9% -10.5% - Close Brothers Group plc LSE:CBG -7.9% -36.7% -42% Victrex plc LSE:VCT -7.8% - - Compass Group PLC LSE:CPG -7.7% - - Severfield plc LSE:SFR -7.7% -27.8% -28% John Wood Group PLC LSE:WG. -7.6% -32.3% -64% Tesco PLC LSE:TSCO -7.6% -25.5% -26% TT Electronics plc LSE:TTG -7.6% - - IGas Energy plc AIM:IGAS -7.4% - -82% XPS Pensions Group plc LSE:XPS -7.4% -7.4% -15% XPS Pensions Group plc LSE:XPS -7.4% -7.4% -15% Informa plc LSE:INF -7.4% -34.9% -54% AA plc LSE:AA. -7.2% -32.3% -35% AFH Financial Group Plc AIM:AFHP -7.1% -7.1% -12% Electrocomponents plc LSE:ECM -7.0% -13.9% -36% Ashtead Group plc LSE:AHT -6.8% -34.7% -45% SSE plc LSE:SSE -6.8% -14.3% -20% J D Wetherspoon plc LSE:JDW -6.7% -80.5% - Lloyds Banking Group plc LSE:LLOY -6.5% - - Scapa Group plc AIM:SCPA -5.9% -68.4% -79% Instem plc AIM:INS -5.7% -5.7% 2% Barratt Developments PLC LSE:BDEV -5.7% -33.9% - Bakkavor Group plc LSE:BAKK -5.5% -31.3% -41% Water Intelligence plc AIM:WATR -5.4% -2.0% 2% Custodian REIT Plc LSE:CREI -5.4% -4.1% - Rathbone Brothers Plc LSE:RAT -5.2% -18.5% -39% Ascential plc LSE:ASCL -5.2% -78.3% -80% Loungers plc AIM:LGRS -5.1% -47.6% -45% Somero Enterprises, Inc. AIM:SOM -5.1% -5.1% -6% Man Group plc LSE:EMG -5.1% -9.0% -33% Kier Group plc LSE:KIE -5.0% -15.4% - Essentra plc LSE:ESNT -4.6% -29.0% -47% Pearson plc LSE:PSON -4.5% -20.6% -49% The Go-Ahead Group plc LSE:GOG -4.5% -48.1% -50% Morgan Advanced Materials plc LSE:MGAM -4.4% -25.5% -35% Cake Box Holdings Plc AIM:CBOX -4.3% -4.3% - Tate & Lyle plc LSE:TATE -4.1% -11.8% -12% Marks and Spencer Group plc LSE:MKS -4.1% -49.8% -63% Redcentric plc AIM:RCN -4.0% -4.0% - Lancashire Holdings Limited LSE:LRE -3.9% -37.5% -42% Land Securities Group plc LSE:LAND -3.8% -21.9% -24% Standard Chartered PLC LSE:STAN -3.7% - - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC LSE:DPH -3.7% -4.6% - Big Yellow Group Plc LSE:BYG -3.6% -9.6% -15% TBC Bank Group PLC LSE:TBCG -3.5% - - Vodafone Group Plc LSE:VOD -3.5% -28.5% -34% Gooch & Housego PLC AIM:GHH -3.5% -32.6% -44% Just Group plc LSE:JUST -3.4% -6.4% 0% Clipper Logistics plc LSE:CLG -3.4% -8.6% -15% Real Estate Credit Investments Limited LSE:RECI -3.4% -2.3% -15% Breedon Group plc AIM:BREE -3.4% -30.0% -34% BP p.l.c. LSE:BP. -3.3% - - FDM Group (Holdings) plc LSE:FDM -3.2% -20.7% -24% Great Portland Estates Plc LSE:GPOR -3.2% -22.0% -23% Connect Group PLC LSE:CNCT -3.1% -3.5% -21% Playtech plc LSE:PTEC -3.0% -24.1% -70%

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Click here to view the Ideas Farm tables in PDF form