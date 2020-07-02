MenuSearch

Ideas Farm: Better best ideas

By Algy Hall

One of the plans when the Ideas Farm was launched a couple of months ago was to keep improving these pages as we went. Readers who have found it useful to know the top positions of the best-performing funds in given sectors may notice one such improvement this week in our list of UK Smaller Companies best ideas.

As well as listing how many of the funds we monitor have a large position in each company on the list, there is now also detail of any changes to the number of best-ideas backers, and whether a share is entirely new to the list. Best ideas are considered to be the shares funds have put their biggest bets on. This is measured either by total position size, as is the case with this week's screen, or by position size relative to the index. The reasoning and research that suggests this information is of value is explained in my 'Follow the Leader' article from late April.

While the time frame over which the change in number of best-ideas backers is monitored will be based on the time since the list was last published in the future, a few implementation glitches means this first round of weekly updates will not exactly match this (the Farm monitors seven lists and updates a different one each week). Importantly, though, this timing detail should not make too much difference to the substance of what the tables tell us. 

As with all the data on these pages, the extra information about the popularity of stocks should not be regarded as providing any definitive pointers. It is easy for normal market movements over the course of a couple of months to cause a stock to slip in and out of a fund's top few positions, for example. This means we can expect a lot of the changes to simply represent noise. However, hopefully it is at least of interest to have a clear signpost as to when a new name has appeared on the list. 

One such case in this week’s list is XPS Pensions (XPS), a company that appears as a UK smaller companies best idea for the first time and is also one of this week’s tips. It operates in a relatively stable area of financial services and the shares look as though they are good value at the current price. The fact that Gresham House UK Micro Cap is also keen – or at least was at the time of its last portfolio disclosure at the end of April – offers some reassurance that our considered view may have validity. 

Naturally, this does not mean that either our conviction or that of the Gresham House fund will necessarily prove 'correct'. Indeed, even if the premise for optmism about XPS proves right, it is no guarantee of securing good share price gains, although it does improve the chances. But such is the nature of investing and the job of trying to make decisions under conditions of significant uncertainty.  

A number of the other shares in this week’s tips section have also recently appeared on our best ideas lists: US drug firm Merck (US:MRK) and defence group QinetiQ (QQ.). With coronavirus still very much a live issue – as we’ve been reminded by recent infection spikes in parts of the US and UK – both stocks offer some welcome defensive attributes. 

As well as the Yang of fund manager best ideas, the Ideas Farm follows the Yin of most shorted shares. In so far as short sellers can be seen as a community (a rather dubious proposition), 'shorters' have claimed a major scalp over the past week as German payments company Wirecard finally unravelled – a huge congratulations to former IC staffer Dan McCrum who, now writing for the FT, has doggedly and bravely pursued the firm’s dubious reporting in the face of all manner of attacks. 

Whether it be encouragement from this success, a less bullish mood in the markets, or – as is more probably the case – a host of other factors, there have been some noteworthy increases in shorts over the past week. These movements are not a conclusive indicator on their own, but are arguably of more interest than movements in the number of funds showing conviction in the same idea. This is because we know changes in short positions are the product of someone’s conscious decision rather than possibly only being the result of price movements. Among the most attention-grabbing short increases (all changes representing over 1 per cent of the shares) during the past week are Royal Mail (RMG), Cineworld (CINE) and Domino’s Pizza (DOM).

 

New 52-week highs   
NameTIDMPrice% from high
JPMorgan Japanese InvtJFJ546p0.0%
Pacific Horizon Invt TrPHI485p0.0%
Octopus Renewables InfraORIT112p0.4%
Tritax EuroBoxEBOX99p0.6%
Fidelity China SpecialFCSS275p1.1%
Scottish Mortgage Invt TrSMT812p1.1%
Monks Investment TrMNKS1,054p1.3%
Capital Gearing Trust PlcCGT4,430p1.3%
Reckitt Benckiser GroupRB7,270p1.4%
Edinburgh Worldwide InvtEWI262p1.5%
Baillie Gifford ShinBGS194p1.5%
Aberdeen Japan Invt TrustAJIT640p1.5%
Personal Assets TrustPNL44,250p1.7%
IG Group HoldingsIGG820p1.7%
Kape TechnologiesKAPE215p1.7%
Croda InternationalCRDA5,224p1.7%
Sterling EnergySEY11p1.8%
Worldwide Healthcare TrWWH3,625p1.8%
Spirax-Sarco EngineeringSPX10,020p1.9%
International PublicINPP169p1.9%
Biotech Growth TrustBIOG1,284p2.0%
Hipgnosis SongsSONG115p2.1%
Polar Capital TechPCT2,040p2.1%
Fulcrum Utility ServicesFCRM33p2.2%
Witan Pacific Invt TrWPC348p2.3%
BunzlBNZL2,145p2.5%
JTCJTC469p2.5%
BH MacroBHMG3,470p2.5%
Smithson Investment TrustSSON1,458p2.5%
Allianz Technology TrustATT2,250p2.6%
Civitas SocialCSH109p2.7%
Ruffer InvestmentRICA243p2.8%
Naked WinesWINE427p2.9%
NumisNUM311p3.0%

New 52-week lows   
NameTIDMPrice% from low
DWF GroupDWF56p1.8%
Impellam GroupIPEL229p2.1%
PittardsPTD40p2.5%
HSBC HoldingsHSBA380p2.9%
TOC Property Backed LndngPBLT86p2.9%

Shorts  Wednesday, 1 July 2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
HAMMERSON PLC12.6%90.7%
Royal Mail Plc9.4%71.2%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.7%30.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC7.8%6-0.2%
PEARSON PLC6.9%70.1%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC5.4%30.6%
CINEWORLD GROUP5.4%71.2%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.2%4-1.0%
GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC5.2%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.2%10.0%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC4.9%71.3%
PETROFAC LTD4.8%40.6%
IQE PLC4.8%30.0%
FUTURE PLC4.6%30.1%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.5%50.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS4.4%4-0.2%
DIGNITY PLC4.2%3-0.2%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC4.1%60.6%
TUI AG4.0%40.0%
ASCENTIAL PLC4.0%50.0%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC3.9%40.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.9%40.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.9%60.0%
A.G. Barr PLC3.8%30.6%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC3.7%20.0%
INTU PROPERTIES PLC3.6%1-1.9%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE3.6%40.0%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.5%40.0%
CAPITA PLC3.3%4-0.6%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.3%20.0%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC3.2%40.7%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.2%20.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.2%40.1%
AA PLC3.1%3-0.2%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.1%50.0%
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST3.1%30.0%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.9%30.0%
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC2.8%30.1%
VALARIS PLC2.8%10.0%
AGGREKO PLC2.6%2-0.7%
VICTREX PLC2.6%30.0%
EASYJET PLC2.6%3-1.1%
Signature Aviation PLC2.4%40.0%
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD2.3%2NEW
N. Brown Group2.3%2NEW
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.3%20.0%

Upgrades
Monday, 29 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Best of the Best PLCAIM:BOTB148.4%148.4%267%
Gear4music (Holdings) plcAIM:G4M102.5%102.4%74%
Luceco plcLSE:LUCE75.8%-44.2%-38%
Antofagasta plcLSE:ANTO63.2%-6.4%-64%
4imprint Group plcLSE:FOUR62.1%-63.5%-72%
Jadestone Energy Inc.AIM:JSE61.7%76.7%-86%
CMC Markets PlcLSE:CMCX48.1%69.7%142%
Calisen plcLSE:CLSN44.7%37.7%-
McCarthy & Stone plcLSE:MCS43.9%-84.7%-
ASOS PlcAIM:ASC40.4%--
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd.LSE:BVC40.0%40.0%24%
Saga plcLSE:SAGA38.7%-61.8%-68%
Kingfisher plcLSE:KGF38.4%-5.7%-36%
Polar Capital Holdings plcAIM:POLR35.9%6.7%-16%
Frasers Group plcLSE:FRAS35.5%-25.7%-26%
Hummingbird Resources PLCAIM:HUM31.3%50.6%116%
Orchard Funding Group plcAIM:ORCH29.7%29.7%-24%
Hunting PLCLSE:HTG28.8%-68.1%-90%
Bloomsbury Publishing plcLSE:BMY28.0%-34.4%-35%
Venture Life Group plcAIM:VLG27.6%56.4%85%
Atalaya Mining PlcAIM:ATYM24.4%--
888 Holdings plcLSE:88823.1%14.0%-13%
Urban&Civic plcLSE:UANC22.2%-2.5%-36%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.LSE:BME21.4%12.4%2%
Games Workshop Group PLCLSE:GAW20.8%11.3%1%
Caledonia Mining Corporation PlcAIM:CMCL19.4%--
CRH plcLSE:CRH19.3%-25.7%-26%
NCC Group plcLSE:NCC19.0%-1.9%-
Mattioli Woods plcAIM:MTW18.6%18.6%13%
boohoo group plcAIM:BOO18.1%6.2%20%
Trackwise Designs plcAIM:TWD16.9%15.8%9%
intu properties plcLSE:INTU16.4%-55.8%-66%
Bunzl plcLSE:BNZL16.3%-9.8%-16%
Boku, Inc.AIM:BOKU13.0%13.0%-38%
CVS Group plcAIM:CVSG12.4%-37.6%-45%
TI Fluid Systems plcLSE:TIFS11.5%-89.1%-93%
The Berkeley Group Holdings plcLSE:BKG11.3%-12.8%-14%
XLMedia PLCAIM:XLM11.3%13.8%-41%
Totally plcAIM:TLY9.9%9.9%-
Grainger plcLSE:GRI8.9%--
Ebiquity plcAIM:EBQ8.7%-41.9%-50%
Legal & General Group PlcLSE:LGEN8.7%-3.4%-1%
Airtel Africa PlcLSE:AAF8.5%-30.9%-
Centamin plcLSE:CEY8.3%23.6%110%
Zotefoams plcLSE:ZTF8.0%-15.7%-51%
Pan African Resources PLCAIM:PAF7.9%8.3%-
Glencore plcLSE:GLEN7.8%-58.3%-84%
XP Power LimitedLSE:XPP7.7%4.1%-18%
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCLSE:IHR7.3%17.0%-
Dunelm Group plcLSE:DNLM6.9%-19.1%-16%
KAZ Minerals PLCLSE:KAZ6.7%-4.5%-37%
Sirius Real Estate LimitedLSE:SRE6.6%-9.4%2%
Motorpoint Group plcLSE:MOTR6.1%11.2%21%
Dart Group PLCAIM:DTG5.8%27.1%80%
STV Group plcLSE:STVG5.7%-17.1%-26%
Fresnillo PlcLSE:FRES5.3%0.0%-51%
Warehouse REIT plcAIM:WHR5.2%-12.1%-10%
Chemring Group PLCLSE:CHG5.2%0.4%0%
G4S plcLSE:GFS5.1%-43.3%-46%
3i Group plcLSE:III5.0%-31.2%-21%
IG Group Holdings plcLSE:IGG5.0%28.8%-
Eckoh plcAIM:ECK4.8%4.1%7%
Zambeef Products PlcAIM:ZAM4.6%4.6%-38%
Codemasters Group Holdings PlcAIM:CDM4.5%-2.4%12%
Jupiter Fund Management PlcLSE:JUP4.4%-11.4%-32%
Frontier Developments plcAIM:FDEV4.4%24.3%36%
United Utilities Group PLCLSE:UU.4.2%-8.6%0%
Rio Tinto GroupLSE:RIO4.2%3.7%-11%
Advanced Medical Solutions Group plcAIM:AMS4.1%-27.9%-30%
Bodycote plcLSE:BOY4.0%-18.4%-47%
ECO Animal Health Group plcAIM:EAH3.9%5.4%-67%
Beazley plcLSE:BEZ3.9%-95.0%-97%
Pennon Group PlcLSE:PNN3.8%1.0%0%
Serco Group plcLSE:SRP3.8%-8.8%-17%
QinetiQ Group plcLSE:QQ.3.6%-9.8%-2%
PCF Group plcAIM:PCF3.4%3.4%-5%
Team17 Group PLCAIM:TM173.3%8.6%42%
Ninety One GroupLSE:N913.3%--
Standard Life Aberdeen plcLSE:SLA3.3%-5.6%-36%
Schroders plcLSE:SDR3.3%-8.0%-26%
BHP GroupLSE:BHP3.2%-7.1%-
Ferrexpo plcLSE:FXPO3.0%2.2%-38%

Downgrades
Monday, 29 June 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Cineworld Group plcLSE:CINE-98.3%-99.2%-100%
MJ Hudson Group plcAIM:MJH-95.5%-99.3%-
Renewi plcLSE:RWI-87.4%-89.9%-93%
C&C Group plcLSE:CCR-87.3%-92.3%-
Renold plcAIM:RNO-76.9%-84.7%-86%
WH Smith PLCLSE:SMWH-74.7%--
Biffa plcLSE:BIFF-67.5%-78.1%-79%
Amigo Holdings PLCLSE:AMGO-60.1%-62.2%-
Steppe Cement Ltd.AIM:STCM-57.6%-57.6%-63%
First Property Group plcAIM:FPO-56.0%-55.9%-56%
The Vitec Group plcLSE:VTC-53.6%-73.7%-87%
Blancco Technology Group plcAIM:BLTG-52.0%-59.1%-59%
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.LSE:FSTA-50.8%-69.3%-
Yourgene Health PlcAIM:YGEN-50.0%-50.0%-
Speedy Hire PlcLSE:SDY-49.7%-57.2%-80%
Bushveld Minerals LimitedAIM:BMN-49.5%-57.8%-88%
Savills plcLSE:SVS-48.7%-48.7%-49%
Mitie Group plcLSE:MTO-48.1%-52.9%-62%
Iofina plcAIM:IOF-47.3%-47.3%-3%
Grafton Group plcLSE:GFTU-46.7%-65.3%-73%
Costain Group PLCLSE:COST-43.0%-57.8%-80%
Vp plcLSE:VP.-42.8%-46.9%-49%
Joules Group PlcAIM:JOUL-37.6%-42.3%-76%
Howden Joinery Group PlcLSE:HWDN-36.7%-51.6%-51%
Mears Group plcLSE:MER-36.7%-52.9%-64%
M.P. Evans Group plcAIM:MPE-36.5%-18.4%-29%
Forterra plcLSE:FORT-36.5%-60.9%-68%
Mediclinic International plcLSE:MDC-36.3%-44.6%-47%
Crest Nicholson Holdings plcLSE:CRST-35.1%-53.4%-69%
1Spatial PlcAIM:SPA-35.0%-35.0%-35%
Ibstock plcLSE:IBST-35.0%-55.3%-65%
Harworth Group plcLSE:HWG-33.1%-22.8%5%
Burford Capital LimitedAIM:BUR-32.5%-44.7%-50%
Secure Income REIT PlcAIM:SIR-30.0%-42.5%-52%
Empiric Student Property plcLSE:ESP-29.5%-46.0%-56%
Card Factory plcLSE:CARD-27.1%-81.8%-86%
Pelatro PlcAIM:PTRO-26.6%-38.4%-79%
DWF Group plcLSE:DWF-26.6%-40.6%-
Inchcape plcLSE:INCH-26.4%--
Balfour Beatty plcLSE:BBY-24.2%-42.9%-50%
Paragon Banking Group PLCLSE:PAG-23.7%-29.6%-32%
Hochschild Mining plcLSE:HOC-23.6%-52.2%-48%
Capital & Counties Properties PLCLSE:CAPC-23.3%-69.6%-58%
Clarkson PLCLSE:CKN-22.3%-30.0%-37%
MJ Gleeson plcLSE:GLE-22.2%-80.4%-82%
Capital & Regional PlcLSE:CAL-22.0%-37.7%-62%
Town Centre Securities PLCLSE:TOWN-21.8%-35.6%-39%
Taylor Wimpey plcLSE:TW.-21.8%-46.1%-54%
Hollywood Bowl Group plcLSE:BOWL-21.5%-69.2%-74%
Vivo Energy plcLSE:VVO-21.5%-44.4%-56%
RPS Group plcLSE:RPS-21.5%-43.7%-65%
Keystone Law Group plcAIM:KEYS-21.3%-39.0%-39%
Serabi Gold plcAIM:SRB-21.0%-25.1%-
Travis Perkins plcLSE:TPK-20.7%-50.2%-55%
Anexo Group PlcAIM:ANX-20.6%-27.2%-17%
Helical plcLSE:HLCL-20.3%-45.6%-39%
Morgan Sindall Group plcLSE:MGNS-20.0%-50.7%-50%
Bank of Georgia Group PLCLSE:BGEO-19.2%--
Inspiration Healthcare Group plcAIM:IHC-19.1%-19.1%-16%
Petrofac LimitedLSE:PFC-18.4%-43.5%-61%
Hill & Smith Holdings PLCLSE:HILS-18.4%-23.8%-36%
InterContinental Hotels Group PLCLSE:IHG-18.2%-61.9%-70%
De La Rue plcLSE:DLAR-18.1%-18.1%-55%
Draper Esprit plcAIM:GROW-17.8%-42.2%-42%
Intermediate Capital Group plcLSE:ICP-17.4%-19.8%-22%
Tyman plcLSE:TYMN-17.0%-50.1%-61%
Babcock International Group PLCLSE:BAB-15.9%-21.7%-27%
Johnson Matthey PlcLSE:JMAT-15.7%-36.0%-42%
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings LtdAIM:RQIH-15.6%-15.6%-21%
Hays plcLSE:HAS-15.0%-55.3%-
Volution Group plcLSE:FAN-14.1%-28.7%-34%
Capita plcLSE:CPI-14.1%-35.8%-54%
Marshalls plcLSE:MSLH-14.0%-44.7%-48%
GCP Student Living plcLSE:DIGS-13.8%-27.3%-38%
Aggreko PlcLSE:AGK-13.8%-50.1%-56%
Restore plcAIM:RST-13.5%-33.5%-46%
SThree plcLSE:STEM-13.0%-18.3%-58%
Polypipe Group plcLSE:PLP-12.7%-37.3%-45%
Greencore Group plcLSE:GNC-12.3%--
Network International Holdings plcLSE:NETW-12.0%-51.6%-56%
Gem Diamonds LimitedLSE:GEMD-11.7%-53.0%-90%
N Brown Group plcLSE:BWNG-11.2%-51.2%-59%
Workspace Group plcLSE:WKP-10.3%-32.2%-36%
Coats Group plcLSE:COA-10.3%-57.0%-70%
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLCLSE:MONY-10.2%--
National Grid plcLSE:NG.-9.6%-12.6%-13%
Keller Group plcLSE:KLR-9.6%-23.3%-36%
Cerillion PLCAIM:CER-9.5%-9.5%-12%
First Derivatives plcAIM:FDP-9.3%-38.1%-39%
AEW UK REIT plcLSE:AEWU-9.2%-9.2%-11%
McKay Securities PlcLSE:MCKS-9.1%-18.2%-17%
Diaceutics PLCAIM:DXRX-9.1%-9.1%-9%
Tatton Asset Management plcAIM:TAM-8.8%-12.6%-13%
Rightmove plcLSE:RMV-8.6%-44.6%-45%
Barclays PLCLSE:BARC-8.5%--
EVRAZ plcLSE:EVR-8.4%-31.2%-57%
Wynnstay Group PlcAIM:WYN-8.1%-8.1%-17%
PageGroup plcLSE:PAGE-8.1%-47.0%-68%
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLCLSE:TALK-8.0%-7.8%-19%
Wincanton plcLSE:WIN-8.0%-64.6%-64%
CentralNic Group PlcAIM:CNIC-8.0%-9.7%44%
Volex plcAIM:VLX-7.9%-10.5%-
Close Brothers Group plcLSE:CBG-7.9%-36.7%-42%
Victrex plcLSE:VCT-7.8%--
Compass Group PLCLSE:CPG-7.7%--
Severfield plcLSE:SFR-7.7%-27.8%-28%
John Wood Group PLCLSE:WG.-7.6%-32.3%-64%
Tesco PLCLSE:TSCO-7.6%-25.5%-26%
TT Electronics plcLSE:TTG-7.6%--
IGas Energy plcAIM:IGAS-7.4%--82%
Informa plcLSE:INF-7.4%-34.9%-54%
AA plcLSE:AA.-7.2%-32.3%-35%
AFH Financial Group PlcAIM:AFHP-7.1%-7.1%-12%
Electrocomponents plcLSE:ECM-7.0%-13.9%-36%
Ashtead Group plcLSE:AHT-6.8%-34.7%-45%
SSE plcLSE:SSE-6.8%-14.3%-20%
J D Wetherspoon plcLSE:JDW-6.7%-80.5%-
Lloyds Banking Group plcLSE:LLOY-6.5%--
Scapa Group plcAIM:SCPA-5.9%-68.4%-79%
Instem plcAIM:INS-5.7%-5.7%2%
Barratt Developments PLCLSE:BDEV-5.7%-33.9%-
Bakkavor Group plcLSE:BAKK-5.5%-31.3%-41%
Water Intelligence plcAIM:WATR-5.4%-2.0%2%
Custodian REIT PlcLSE:CREI-5.4%-4.1%-
Rathbone Brothers PlcLSE:RAT-5.2%-18.5%-39%
Ascential plcLSE:ASCL-5.2%-78.3%-80%
Loungers plcAIM:LGRS-5.1%-47.6%-45%
Somero Enterprises, Inc.AIM:SOM-5.1%-5.1%-6%
Man Group plcLSE:EMG-5.1%-9.0%-33%
Kier Group plcLSE:KIE-5.0%-15.4%-
Essentra plcLSE:ESNT-4.6%-29.0%-47%
Pearson plcLSE:PSON-4.5%-20.6%-49%
The Go-Ahead Group plcLSE:GOG-4.5%-48.1%-50%
Morgan Advanced Materials plcLSE:MGAM-4.4%-25.5%-35%
Cake Box Holdings PlcAIM:CBOX-4.3%-4.3%-
Tate & Lyle plcLSE:TATE-4.1%-11.8%-12%
Marks and Spencer Group plcLSE:MKS-4.1%-49.8%-63%
Redcentric plcAIM:RCN-4.0%-4.0%-
Lancashire Holdings LimitedLSE:LRE-3.9%-37.5%-42%
Land Securities Group plcLSE:LAND-3.8%-21.9%-24%
Standard Chartered PLCLSE:STAN-3.7%--
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLCLSE:DPH-3.7%-4.6%-
Big Yellow Group PlcLSE:BYG-3.6%-9.6%-15%
TBC Bank Group PLCLSE:TBCG-3.5%--
Vodafone Group PlcLSE:VOD-3.5%-28.5%-34%
Gooch & Housego PLCAIM:GHH-3.5%-32.6%-44%
Just Group plcLSE:JUST-3.4%-6.4%0%
Clipper Logistics plcLSE:CLG-3.4%-8.6%-15%
Real Estate Credit Investments LimitedLSE:RECI-3.4%-2.3%-15%
Breedon Group plcAIM:BREE-3.4%-30.0%-34%
BP p.l.c.LSE:BP.-3.3%--
FDM Group (Holdings) plcLSE:FDM-3.2%-20.7%-24%
Great Portland Estates PlcLSE:GPOR-3.2%-22.0%-23%
Connect Group PLCLSE:CNCT-3.1%-3.5%-21%
Playtech plcLSE:PTEC-3.0%-24.1%-70%

Most read today

