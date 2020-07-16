MenuSearch

Join us now

Copper return brings Atalaya back into contention

Tips of the Week 

Copper return brings Atalaya back into contention

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Atalaya Mining Plc

  1. Atalaya shuts mine on government orders

  2. Moonshot shares

  3. Atalaya's Riotinto permit in doubt

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    The trouble with Tesla

  2. The Big Theme 

    Inflation-proof portfolio picks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value buys

  4. Shares 

    Five reasons your mind messes with your investments

  5. Tips of the Week 

    GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

More on Atalaya Mining Plc

More on Tips of the Week

Tips of the Week 

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

The group has been investing heavily in R&D, creating a promising pipeline for the years ahead

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Games Workshop worth a roll of the dice

Games Workshop worth a roll of the dice
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Better sell Shell

Better sell Shell
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Tap into the Auto Trader network

Tap into the Auto Trader network
BUY

More from Tips & Ideas

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

John Rosier explains the thinking behind his new Funds portfolio and the sectors he is most drawn to

Focusing on sectors that will prosper

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Defensives and momentum still win

High beta and recovery stocks have done well recently. But these are not good long-term investments.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Fund Tips 

Tap into sustainable growth with Royal London Sustainable Leaders

Tap into sustainable growth with Royal London Sustainable Leaders
BUY

Tips of the Week 

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine

GlaxoSmithKline continues to shine
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast

Invest in cybersecurity with Avast
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now