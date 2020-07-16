Ideas Farm: The most crowded trade Ever*

The latest Bank of America (BoA) fund manager survey has set a new record for most crowded trade. With 74 per cent of the vote, US tech stocks have been crowned “the longest ‘long’ of all-time” – *or at least since the survey started in 2013. Anyone casting an eye over the accompanying table of best ideas of top global funds will see this phenomenon writ large there too.

The extreme popularity of US tech – and other big tech plays – should perhaps not come as too much of a surprise, or necessarily be seen with undue foreboding. For one thing, the survey has been conducted during exceptional times. Big US tech companies look like some of the few potential winners from the Covid crisis. It makes sense therefore that the fund managers contributing to the BoA also reckon a Covid vaccine is the biggest threat to tech share prices. Meanwhile healthcare, the other big Covid beneficiary, was the next most popular trade.

Another potential caveat in regard to tech’s record popularity is that the boundary between tech and other sectors is increasingly blurred. Many would regard Amazon (US:AMZN) as a tech stock, for example. Yet a large portion of its sales are from retail and the most profitable part of the business is cloud storage. For index classification purposes it’s a 'consumer discretionary' company. Go figure. In our home market, Ocado for a long time was best thought of as a grocer, but license agreements have moved it more into the tech sphere… or do the massive capital commitments associated with its technology services contracts make it more of a logistics and property company?

As 'tech' becomes ever more ubiquitous, trying to strictly define the sector is likely to become increasingly futile and misleading. What does look likely is the most exciting companies will continue to relentlessly harness the power of technology to build better businesses and achieve higher rates of growth.

The fact the US has been a breeding ground for tech success should also perhaps come as little surprise. Wild west entrepreneurialism aside (yee ha!), the size and global influence of the country lends itself particularly well to building the kind of monopolistic power that has been so important to the global success of the very biggest tech plays.

But herein perhaps lies an even bigger long-term risk to the most-crowded-trade-ever than a Covid vaccine. For good reason, a lot of people don’t like monopolies. People also don’t like companies that dodge tax, as big tech is widely seen to do. A big US election win for the Democrats, as current polling suggests is a genuine possibility, could see firm action on these issues, which would make life uncomfortable for big tech companies and their shareholders. Republicans are also well aware of the popular discontent.

Such fears may have contributed to a recent (at the time of writing) sharp setback for tech stocks, which means for the first time in a long time the Ideas Farm 52-week highs table isn’t peppered with the names of investment trusts with large tech positions. Interestingly though, the 52-week highs list does pick up on some of the other emerging themes coming out of the BoA survey: commodities and European equities. The popular healthcare theme is also evident in the list.

While the list of stocks making new highs is once again far longer than the list of new lows, another finding from the BoA survey is that the mood among professional investors certainly does not seem dangerously bullish. Only 14 per cent think there will be a V-shaped recovery, with 44 per cent going for a 'U' and 30 per cent a 'W'. Cash levels in portfolios are rising, while 71 per cent think stocks are overvalued. The best bull markets often climb a wall of worry, though, so pessimism from this type of survey does not necessarily need to be viewed negatively.

Our tips section this week hits a lot of the themes highlighted by the BoA survey, and a number of the ideas we’ve looked at have featured in the Ideas Farm over recent weeks in our fund manager 'Best Ideas' lists. For tech-lovers we have cyber-security company Avast (AVST) -– although the monopolistic power of Microsoft is a potential threat. For healthcare fans there’s GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and for those hoping to ride upside in commodities we have Atalaya Mining (ATYM).

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from high Rentokil Initial RTO 542p 0.1% Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 114p 0.2% Croda International CRDA 5,480p 0.2% Antofagasta ANTO 1,008p 0.3% Fresnillo FRES 1,005p 0.5% Syncona SYNC 269p 0.6% Bunzl BNZL 2,225p 0.8% Personal Assets Trust PNL 44,650p 0.8% Best of the Best BOTB 1,680p 0.8% Reckitt Benckiser Group RB 7,678p 1.0% SEGRO SGRO 936p 1.0% BBGI BBGI 169p 1.1% Henderson EuroTrust HNE 1,270p 1.4% Civitas Social CSH 110p 1.4% International Public INPP 169p 1.5% Cello Health CLL 163p 1.5% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,022p 1.5% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,420p 1.6% International Biotech IBT 800p 1.6% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 544p 1.6% Rio Tinto RIO 4,825p 1.7% Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX 10,050p 1.7% Renishaw RSW 4,264p 1.8% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 433p 1.8% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 194p 1.8% Premier Foods PFD 88p 1.9% Gore Street Energy GSF 103p 1.9% Verditek VDTK 13p 1.9% Shanta Gold SHG 15p 2.0% JLEN Env Assets Group JLEN 122p 2.0% Fidelity European Values FEV 267p 2.0% Smithson Investment Trust SSON 1,498p 2.1% Centamin CEY 189p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% Martin Currie Global Port MNP 323p 2.3% JTC JTC 470p 2.3% B&M European Value Retail BME 433p 2.3% Polar Cap Gbl Healthcare PCGH 250p 2.3% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 490p 2.4% YouGov YOU 790p 2.5% BlackRock World Mining Tr BRWM 394p 2.5% JBM CN Grw&Inc JCGI 526p 2.6% Triple Point Social Housing REIT SOHO 104p 2.8% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 120p 2.8% Baker Steel Res Trust BSRT 61p 2.9% Robinson RBN 119p 2.9% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 179p 3.0%

Source: FactSet (15 Jul 20)

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from low Oxford Metrics OMG 71p 0.0% Rotala ROL 25p 0.8% Gem Diamonds GEMD 24p 1.6% John Laing Group JLG 281p 1.9% Headlam Group HEAD 252p 2.0% STV Group STVG 220p 2.3% Pittards PTD 40p 2.5% UK Oil & Gas UKOG 0p 2.7% RTC Group RTC 36p 2.8% Galliford Try Holdings GFRD 101p 2.8% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet (15 Jul 20)

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 13.1% 9 0.5% METRO BANK PLC 9.5% 4 0.0% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 8.2% 6 0.1% PEARSON PLC 6.5% 6 0.1% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.5% 3 -0.2% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.5% 7 -0.4% PETROFAC LTD 5.4% 5 0.1% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.2% 1 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 3 0.3% FUTURE PLC 4.9% 3 0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.8% 5 0.1% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.6% 5 -0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 4.5% 3 0.8% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.1% 5 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.1% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 4.0% 3 0.3% ASCENTIAL PLC 3.9% 5 -0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.9% 5 -0.6% TUI AG 3.9% 4 -0.1% CAPITA PLC 3.7% 5 0.1% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.7% 6 -0.2% DIGNITY PLC 3.7% 3 -0.4% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.5% 3 1.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 3.4% 3 -0.3% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.1% 4 -0.1% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 3.0% 3 0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.9% 3 0.2% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 2.8% 3 -0.2% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 2.8% 3 0.5% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 2.7% 4 0.1% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.7% 2 0.1% HISCOX LTD 2.6% 2 NEW AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 2.6% 4 -0.5% AA PLC 2.5% 2 0.0% Signature Aviation PLC 2.5% 4 0.0% BRITISH LAND CO PLC 2.4% 3 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.4% 3 NEW VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.4% 3 -0.1% BURBERRY GROUP PLC 2.3% 3 -0.8% N. Brown Group 2.3% 2 0.0%

Source: FCA, as at 15 July 2020

Upgrades Wednesday, 15 July 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Yellow Cake YCA 3076.2% - 3825% IGas Energy IGAS 400.0% -92.6% -89% ZOO Digital Group ZOO 337.1% - -1% Trackwise Designs TWD 226.9% 157.6% 70% Draper Esprit GROW 209.2% 26.9% -22% Gear4music Holdings G4M 164.0% 356.7% 307% Best of the Best BOTB 110.2% 168.5% 311% System1 Group SYS1 105.3% 181.7% 27% Totally TLY 96.4% 96.7% - RM RM 92.1% -76.7% -76% Atalaya Mining ATYM 91.6% 39.2% -47% Antofagasta ANTO 83.0% 35.1% -50% United Oil & Gas UOG 76.8% - - Hummingbird Resources HUM 71.2% - -5% Luceco Plc LUCE 63.2% 20.1% 18% De La Rue DLAR 61.9% 57.0% -55% Numis NUM 45.8% - 38% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 44.8% -84.1% -92% Equals Group EQLS 42.9% 42.9% 0% 3i Group Plc III 40.0% - -38% ECO Animal Health Group EAH 35.1% 39.6% -58% DWF Group DWF 34.6% -25.9% -1% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 34.6% 37.1% 20% CMC Markets CMCX 31.2% 7.2% 320% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 30.9% -15.3% 0% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET 28.7% 33.5% - 888 888 28.0% 13.1% 3% Manolete Partners MANO 27.4% 35.0% 37% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 25.8% -11.7% -28% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 24.8% -41.7% -84% Iofina IOF 23.7% 134.6% 50% Eckoh ECK 22.8% 22.8% 23% NCC Group NCC 22.7% 22.7% -22% BOKU BOKU 22.1% 22.7% 44% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 18.8% -45.9% -84% Shearwater Group SWG 17.9% 17.4% - Photo-Me PHTM 17.7% 35.9% 2% Motorpoint Group MOTR 17.3% 17.3% 22% EKF Diagnostics EKF 16.6% 58.9% - Fresnillo FRES 16.5% 17.8% -26% Frasers Group FRAS 16.2% -15.3% 8% Helical HLCL 16.0% -18.8% -3% boohoo group BOO 15.7% 29.9% 50% Capital CAPD 14.5% 7.7% 40% National Express Group NEX 14.1% -76.7% -81% KAZ Minerals KAZ 13.9% 13.1% -17% Bunzl BNZL 13.6% 12.8% -9% Serco SRP 13.5% 1.6% 25% Focusrite TUNE 13.2% 20.3% 46% Premier Foods PFD 12.4% 14.4% 19% Rathbone Brothers RAT 12.2% -9.4% -25% Connect Group CNCT 12.1% 12.1% -5% Ferrexpo FXPO 11.7% 21.5% -51% Picton Property Income PCTN 11.7% 11.3% 7% Civitas Social CSH 11.0% 10.4% 3% Tatton Asset Management TAM 10.8% 10.8% 12% Glencore GLEN 10.8% -37.0% -80% Associated British Foods ABF 10.6% -25.3% -45% Barclays BARC 10.4% -79.2% -93% Pan African Resources PAF 10.1% 14.7% 95% Cranswick CWK 10.0% 10.2% 25% Brooks MacDonald Group BRK 10.0% -5.2% 3% Liontrust Asset Mgmt LIO 9.9% 11.0% 12% M&G MNG 9.8% 2.6% - Ascential ASCL 9.7% -54.2% -75% Games Workshop Group GAW 9.5% 11.3% 6% B&M European Value Retail BME 9.3% 37.3% 30% G4S GFS 8.2% -23.8% -41% Caledonia Mining CMCL 7.5% 51.2% 202% Rio Tinto RIO 7.4% 10.4% -22% GlobalData DATA 6.9% 6.9% 29% Impact Healthcare IHR 6.9% 9.3% - UNITE Group UTG 6.5% -19.1% -42% Jupiter Fund Management JUP 5.9% 0.6% -28% Urban Logistics REIT SHED 5.9% -10.8% -9% EVRAZ EVR 5.8% -6.8% -59% Nucleus Financial Group NUC 5.6% -13.7% -36% Gem Diamonds GEMD 5.6% -59.7% -78% Water Intelligence WATR 5.6% 6.1% 13% Empiric Student ESP 5.1% -42.4% -48% Marlowe MRL 5.0% 5.0% 7% Persimmon PSN 4.8% -13.2% -30% Central Asia Metals CAML 4.7% -9.0% -40% Polymetal International POLY 4.7% 13.3% 63% Midwich Group MIDW 4.5% 4.5% -1% Oxford Instruments OXIG 4.3% -19.9% -25% Centamin CEY 4.2% 145.7% 128% Palace Capital PCA 4.1% -18.6% -24% Drax Group DRX 4.0% -2.0% 20% Brewin Dolphin BRW 3.9% -4.6% -10% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 3.8% 7.5% 23% Computacenter CCC 3.5% 4.1% 13% Chesnara CSN 3.4% -39.4% -1% Schroders SDR 3.4% 2.8% -16% Premier Miton Group PMI 3.4% 11.0% -22% Epwin Holdings EPWN 3.3% 11.7% 7% Smart Metering Systems SMS 3.3% -5.5% -45% St James's Place STJ 3.3% -1.7% 2% Smiths Group SMIN 3.3% -1.0% -13% RBG Holdings RBGP 3.2% 16.1% 26% Highland Gold Mining HGM 3.2% -3.4% 50% Telecom Plus TEP 3.1% -4.6% -7%

Souce: FactSet

Downgrades Wednesday, 15 July 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Arbuthnot Banking Group ARBB -87.6% -87.8% -85% ULS Technology ULS -84.2% -84.2% -86% Nexus Infrastructure NEXS -80.7% -82.5% -75% BP BP -80.4% -97.3% -99% Hunting HTG -78.7% -93.5% -98% Halfords Group HFD -78.5% -76.9% -80% Speedy Hire SDY -78.5% -78.5% -79% Renewi Plc RWI -71.9% -68.1% -74% Forterra Plc FORT -69.3% -79.2% -83% Renold RNO -68.7% -68.7% -84% Scapa Group SCPA -65.7% -67.9% -75% JD Sports Fashion JD -65.6% -65.5% -64% Wincanton WIN -63.8% -63.5% -63% Senior SNR -60.3% -74.2% -91% PageGroup PAGE -60.0% -80.8% -90% 1pm OPM -59.6% -57.4% -63% HML HMLH -53.2% - -53% First Property Group FPO -52.2% - -52% McCarthy & Stone MCS -52.0% -57.9% -78% N Brown Group BWNG -51.9% -52.4% -60% Shanta Gold SHG -50.0% -49.7% -11% Breedon Grp BREE -48.7% -61.2% -63% NewRiver REIT NRR -48.6% -51.9% -52% Griffin Mining GFM -48.3% -48.0% -54% Norcros NXR -47.5% -50.0% -58% Kenmare Resources KMR -45.1% -47.5% -70% Hochschild Mining HOC -45.1% -68.5% -61% Savills SVS -45.0% -45.6% -41% MJ Gleeson GLE -43.2% -80.0% -87% MITIE Group MTO -43.0% -42.5% -51% Polypipe Group PLP -40.4% -45.4% -54% D4t4 Solutions D4T4 -39.2% -39.2% -52% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -33.8% -65.5% -73% Biffa Plc BIFF -33.1% -80.1% -82% LSL Property Services LSL -32.3% -32.3% -47% Ibstock IBST -32.2% -60.2% -70% Tyman TYMN -31.8% -51.1% -55% Ashtead Group AHT -31.5% -36.7% -41% Auto Trader Group AUTO -31.3% -31.1% -33% 4Imprint Group FOUR -30.5% -80.3% -86% Secure Income REIT SIR -30.0% -30.0% -50% Record REC -27.7% -28.5% -3% Mediclinic International MDC -27.1% -54.2% -54% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS -27.0% -31.2% -42% Virgin Money UK VMUK -26.8% -72.6% -86% Taylor Wimpey TW -26.6% -44.0% -53% Capital & Counties Props CAPC -26.5% -64.1% -58% Costain Group COST -26.5% -46.1% -74% Petrofac PFC -25.5% -44.5% -65% Crest Nicholson CRST -25.5% -45.3% -68% GB Group GBG -25.3% -24.2% -22% STV Group STVG -25.2% -38.0% -38% DS Smith SMDS -24.5% -24.8% -31% Melrose Industries MRO -24.3% -61.6% -80% Intu Properties INTU -23.8% -46.7% -76% Capita CPI -23.6% -36.9% -52% Kier Group KIE -23.4% -31.6% -64% Redrow RDW -23.3% -35.2% -45% Severfield SFR -22.9% -22.9% -20% discoverIE Group DSCV -21.3% -19.4% -26% Burford Capital BUR -21.1% -9.1% -35% Kin and Carta KCT -20.8% -20.8% -45% McKay Securities MCKS -20.6% - -26% Trifast TRI -20.3% -23.6% -43% Go-Ahead Group GOG -20.2% -53.8% -60% Shaftesbury SHB -20.2% -36.1% -48% Braemar Shipping Services BMS -18.9% -18.9% -15% Bushveld Minerals BMN -18.6% -18.6% -60% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO -18.5% -33.4% -42% Anexo Group ANX -18.0% -18.9% -9% Calisen CLSN -17.6% - - Capital & Regional CAL -17.0% -39.8% -65% Kingfisher KGF -16.7% -16.2% -24% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -16.7% -11.1% 0% Barratt Developments BDEV -16.0% -29.4% -37% Vistry Group VTY -15.7% -27.2% -32% RPS Group RPS -15.7% 1.8% -50% Air Partner AIR -15.5% 24.5% -12% TalkTalk Telecom Group TALK -15.3% 2.5% -11% Marshalls MSLH -14.9% -27.6% -35% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -14.4% -14.4% -52% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% - - GCP Student Living DIGS -13.7% -24.8% -29% TBC Bank Group TBCG -13.5% -51.3% -50% Dixons Carphone DC -13.5% -20.5% -39% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -13.5% -45.4% -43% Pets At Home PETS -12.7% -30.9% -24% Rightmove RMV -12.4% -30.0% -42% Aggreko AGK -12.3% -35.2% -46% Standard Chartered STAN -12.3% -52.7% -62% Vivo Energy VVO -12.2% -45.1% -50% Volex VLX -12.2% - 12% Beazley BEZ -12.1% -89.6% -92% Informa INF -11.8% -46.6% -60% Tesco TSCO -11.4% -25.7% -22% Centrica CNA -11.3% -37.4% -57% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -11.1% -18.6% -26% Warehouse REIT WHR -11.0% -10.9% 14% Network International Holdings NETW -10.8% -46.1% -48% Countryside Properties CSP -10.5% -35.6% -37% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -10.5% -59.5% -81% Lancashire LRE -10.2% -31.8% -34% Paragon Banking Group PAG -10.2% -20.1% -35% Vodafone Group VOD -10.2% 8.7% -5% Morgan Advanced Materials MGAM -10.1% -14.2% -30% First Derivatives FDP -10.0% -31.0% -32% Close Brothers Group CBG -10.0% -36.0% -44% 1Spatial SPA -9.6% 15.3% 17% Litigation Capital Mgmt LIT -9.4% -3.0% 27% Victrex VCT -9.4% -20.9% -29% Hill & Smith HILS -9.1% -19.9% -33% Medica Group MGP -9.1% -14.9% -34% Hays HAS -9.0% -31.8% -68% AEW UK REIT AEWU -9.0% -9.0% -9% Restore RST -8.5% -36.7% -41% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX -8.4% -14.2% 17% WPP WPP -8.3% -22.9% -45% Moneysupermarket com Grp MONY -8.1% -17.7% -18% Bodycote BOY -7.7% -16.0% -46% Abcam ABC -7.7% -20.4% -39% Nichols NICL -7.7% -25.9% -35% Meggitt MGGT -7.6% -33.6% -45% Man Group EMG -7.4% -5.4% -25% SSE SSE -6.4% -6.6% -16% Porvair PRV -6.3% -15.4% -22% Morses Club MCL -6.2% -10.9% -24% Avingtrans AVG -5.9% -5.9% 19% Curtis Banks Group CBP -5.9% -5.9% -17% Morgan Sindall Group MGNS -5.9% -26.2% -36% Equiniti Group EQN -5.6% -18.3% -30% Vectura Group VEC -5.6% -7.3% 17% Inchcape INCH -5.5% -50.9% -59% Smith & Nephew SN -5.4% -27.4% -33% Clinigen Group CLIN -5.4% -6.5% 22% Coats Group COA -5.1% -45.1% -71% Essentra ESNT -5.1% -15.1% -40% St Modwen Properties SMP -4.8% -32.2% -22% Babcock International Group BAB -4.6% -22.4% -26% National Grid NG -4.6% -4.1% -2% AG BARR BAG -4.6% -19.2% -39% Petropavlovsk POG -4.6% 249.2% 911% HSBC Holdings HSBA -4.5% -43.6% -61% Redde Northgate REDD -4.5% -6.0% -18% Ricardo RCDO -4.3% -25.3% -38% AB Dynamics ABDP -4.3% -17.0% -5% Standard Life Aberdeen SLA -4.2% -5.9% -32% Travis Perkins TPK -4.1% -33.8% -45% Greencore Group GNC -4.0% -56.7% -54% Science In Sport SIS -3.9% -3.9% - Vesuvius VSVS -3.7% -23.6% -54% Land Securities Group LAND -3.7% -25.5% -25% Bellway BWY -3.5% -17.5% -35% Rank Group RNK -3.3% -36.9% -36% RELX REL -3.3% -7.5% -7% CareTech CTH -3.3% 2.5% 15% Johnson Matthey JMAT -3.1% -25.2% -38% Diploma DPLM -3.1% -9.5% -11% Domino's Pizza Group DOM -3.1% -1.0% 3% British Land BLND -3.1% -21.5% -22% Britvic BVIC -3.1% -15.3% -29% Serica Energy SQZ -3.0% -63.4% -64%

Souce: FactSet

