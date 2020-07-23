Ideas Farm: The activists are back

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a temporary ceasefire from activist investors as they stepped back and allowed businesses to adjust to the acute turmoil. But now that the dust has somewhat settled, activists are once again setting their sights on companies they believe are undervalued or mismanaged – two qualities that have been underscored by this crisis.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe