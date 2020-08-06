Ideas Farm: Value in trouble

August is often a testy month for markets. The popular reasoning for this goes: as the holiday season gets underway in earnest, experienced investors and traders jet off to luxury resorts and seafront mansions, which reduces market liquidity (increasing share price sensitivity) just as jumpy juniors take the steering wheel.
With the Covid-19 pandemic very much still with us, and a looming US election also testing nerves, there’s certainly the potential for an interesting month ahead. Added to this, cries of “bubble” have been growing in volume over recent months.
The most vociferous members of the it’s-a-bubble brigade are value investors. Indeed, after a decade of terrible performance for “value”, topped off by corona-carnage this year, professional value investors' desire for a bursting of the purported “growth bubble” is as much about survival as anything else.
The style chart we ublish in the Ideas Farm shows that once again, “value” is losing out to all the other investment styles we monitor. Based on conventional wisdom, stock market recoveries should not really be like this. Indeed, normally the early stages of a recovery is dominated by a so called “dash for trash” in which downtrodden value stocks massively outperform. This column highlighted this phenomenon when it briefly emerged a couple of months ago. But growth, quality and momentum strategies have swiftly reasserted their dominance.
Value investors reckon things will change soon. Garry Channon, the founder of deep value investment firm Phoenix Asset Management and manager of Aurora investment trust, has said the story of value investing will prove to be like horror movie with a happy ending.
Meanwhile US value-focused hedge fund Longleaf Partners has recently written to investors saying it believes a speculative bubble very similar to that of the 1970’s and 1990’s has formed, focused on a relatively small number of excellent-but-grossly-overvalued companies. It expects a “near term” correction, marking “a rare moment that is measured in generations”.
Small-cap-value quant firm Verdad, meanwhile has produced an extensive study which in part highlights the fragility of valuations based on the popular argument that low interest rates make future earnings more valuable, thereby justifying higher valuations for growth stocks. Verdad points out the theoretical framework that supports this argument means that the lower rates are, the more value is put on earnings expected further out. So ever lower rates create an ever more speculative market in growth stocks given " it is a big, big bet that is 90-per-cent-plus dependent upon assumptions about what the 2030s and 2040s will look like".
Low interest rates and extremely loose monetary policy is a topic that has also exercised value legend Seth Klarman in his second quarter letter from his Baupost Partners hedge fund. He describes the market’s recovery as “surreal” while decrying the Federal Reserve for “infantalising” investors with its relentlessly accommodative policies.
There’s no point in pretending value managers are not desperate to make an argument for their floundering investment style. But the desperation does not mean their arguments are without substance. The cruel irony with value investing is that it is often when arguments appear most desperate that they are most right - although, it is worth remembering the desperation has been palpable and growing for several years now!
While not neglecting the markets’ dominant "growth" theme, our tips section this week also offers up some “value” plays for those finding that all the bubble talk has got to them. Both of the “value” plays also actually boast a decent long-term structural growth story.
In the case of Volution (FAN), a Covid hit has knocked earnings and the shares trade at a low double-digit forward price/earnings (PE) ratio. However, rising regulation should underpin good long-term growth. Meanwhile, there’s been no let-up in demand for the industrial units owned by Urban Logistics Reit (SHED). Based on solid rental-growth prospects, its shares offer the credible prospect of a 6 per cent dividend yield at a time when many erstwhile income stalwarts have disappointed.
