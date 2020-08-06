Ideas Farm: Value in trouble

August is often a testy month for markets. The popular reasoning for this goes: as the holiday season gets underway in earnest, experienced investors and traders jet off to luxury resorts and seafront mansions, which reduces market liquidity (increasing share price sensitivity) just as jumpy juniors take the steering wheel.

With the Covid-19 pandemic very much still with us, and a looming US election also testing nerves, there’s certainly the potential for an interesting month ahead. Added to this, cries of “bubble” have been growing in volume over recent months.

The most vociferous members of the it’s-a-bubble brigade are value investors. Indeed, after a decade of terrible performance for “value”, topped off by corona-carnage this year, professional value investors' desire for a bursting of the purported “growth bubble” is as much about survival as anything else.

The style chart we ublish in the Ideas Farm shows that once again, “value” is losing out to all the other investment styles we monitor. Based on conventional wisdom, stock market recoveries should not really be like this. Indeed, normally the early stages of a recovery is dominated by a so called “dash for trash” in which downtrodden value stocks massively outperform. This column highlighted this phenomenon when it briefly emerged a couple of months ago. But growth, quality and momentum strategies have swiftly reasserted their dominance.

Value investors reckon things will change soon. Garry Channon, the founder of deep value investment firm Phoenix Asset Management and manager of Aurora investment trust, has said the story of value investing will prove to be like horror movie with a happy ending.

Meanwhile US value-focused hedge fund Longleaf Partners has recently written to investors saying it believes a speculative bubble very similar to that of the 1970’s and 1990’s has formed, focused on a relatively small number of excellent-but-grossly-overvalued companies. It expects a “near term” correction, marking “a rare moment that is measured in generations”.

Small-cap-value quant firm Verdad, meanwhile has produced an extensive study which in part highlights the fragility of valuations based on the popular argument that low interest rates make future earnings more valuable, thereby justifying higher valuations for growth stocks. Verdad points out the theoretical framework that supports this argument means that the lower rates are, the more value is put on earnings expected further out. So ever lower rates create an ever more speculative market in growth stocks given " it is a big, big bet that is 90-per-cent-plus dependent upon assumptions about what the 2030s and 2040s will look like".

Low interest rates and extremely loose monetary policy is a topic that has also exercised value legend Seth Klarman in his second quarter letter from his Baupost Partners hedge fund. He describes the market’s recovery as “surreal” while decrying the Federal Reserve for “infantalising” investors with its relentlessly accommodative policies.

There’s no point in pretending value managers are not desperate to make an argument for their floundering investment style. But the desperation does not mean their arguments are without substance. The cruel irony with value investing is that it is often when arguments appear most desperate that they are most right - although, it is worth remembering the desperation has been palpable and growing for several years now!

While not neglecting the markets’ dominant "growth" theme, our tips section this week also offers up some “value” plays for those finding that all the bubble talk has got to them. Both of the “value” plays also actually boast a decent long-term structural growth story.

In the case of Volution (FAN), a Covid hit has knocked earnings and the shares trade at a low double-digit forward price/earnings (PE) ratio. However, rising regulation should underpin good long-term growth. Meanwhile, there’s been no let-up in demand for the industrial units owned by Urban Logistics Reit (SHED). Based on solid rental-growth prospects, its shares offer the credible prospect of a 6 per cent dividend yield at a time when many erstwhile income stalwarts have disappointed.

Click here to view this week's tables in PDF form

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 116p 0.0% Sterling Energy SEY 13p 0.0% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 215p 0.4% Centamin CEY 212p 0.6% BBGI BBGI 170p 0.7% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,480p 0.9% Vectura Group VEC 107p 0.9% Gresham House GHE 693p 1.1% Clipper Logistics CLG 355p 1.3% Schroder Asian Total ATR 388p 1.3% YouGov YOU 815p 1.5% Bunzl BNZL 2,270p 1.5% Admiral Group ADM 2,471p 1.5% Scottish American Invt SAIN 436p 1.6% Polymetal International POLY 1,928p 1.7% Fidelity China Special FCSS 313p 1.7% IntegraFin Holdings IHP 548p 1.8% Herald Investment Trust HRI 1,680p 1.9% Renewables Infrastructure TRIG 137p 1.9% Computacenter CCC 1,986p 1.9% Civitas Social CSH 113p 1.9% SEGRO SGRO 963p 1.9% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 402p 2.0% JTC JTC 488p 2.0% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,068p 2.0% Cello Health CLL 162p 2.1% Softcat SCT 1,306p 2.2% Serco SRP 165p 2.2% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 111p 2.2% Allianz Technology Trust ATT 2,430p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% Intercede Group IGP 88p 2.2% HomeServe HSV 1,340p 2.2% Martin Currie Global Port MNP 326p 2.2% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 11,705p 2.3% Ultra Electronics Hldgs ULE 2,402p 2.3% Tritax Big Box BBOX 153p 2.3% Gamesys Group GYS 969p 2.4% JLEN Env Assets Group JLEN 122p 2.4% B&M European Value Retail BME 473p 2.6% Serabi Gold SRB 95p 2.6% Antofagasta ANTO 1,055p 2.6% Montanaro Europn Small Tr MTE 1,305p 2.6% Reckitt Benckiser Group RB 7,804p 2.7% BlackRock World Mining Tr BRWM 413p 2.8% Renishaw RSW 4,910p 2.9% Croda International CRDA 5,738p 2.9% International Public INPP 167p 2.9% Syncona SYNC 262p 3.0%

Source: FactSet, as at 6 August 2020

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from lo Gem Diamonds GEMD 23p 0.4% Kier Group KIE 60p 0.7% Reach RCH 58p 0.9% STV Group STVG 218p 1.4% Real Estate Investors RLE 29p 1.4% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 194p 2.0% Stagecoach Group SGC 45p 2.4% Imperial Brands PLC IMB 1,280p 2.5% Worsley Investors WINV 23p 2.7% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 5 August 2020

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 13.9% 10 -0.4% Royal Mail Plc 9.6% 8 0.5% METRO BANK PLC 8.9% 4 -0.1% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.8% 9 0.5% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.8% 5 0.0% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 6.8% 6 1.2% PEARSON PLC 6.5% 6 0.5% PETROFAC LTD 6.1% 5 0.6% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.6% 7 0.1% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.5% 1 0.3% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.3% 6 -0.4% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5.2% 4 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 5.0% 5 -0.5% TUI AG 4.9% 6 0.5% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.9% 2 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 3 0.0% IQE PLC 4.8% 3 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.6% 3 -0.4% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 4.0% 4 0.5% DIGNITY PLC 4.0% 3 0.2% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.8% 4 -0.1% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.6% 3 0.0% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.6% 5 -0.2% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.5% 4 0.6% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.5% 6 0.4% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% ASCENTIAL PLC 3.5% 4 0.1% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% CAPITA PLC 3.2% 4 -0.4% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.1% 3 0.1% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 3.0% 3 0.0% GVC Holdings Plc 3.0% 4 0.1% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 3.0% 3 -0.3% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.8% 3 0.0% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.8% 2 0.0% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 2.6% 4 0.0% AA PLC 2.5% 2 0.0% HISCOX LTD 2.5% 2 -0.1% Signature Aviation PLC 2.4% 4 0.0%

Source: FCA, as at 5 August 2020

Upgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Yellow Cake YCA 1027.8% 4159.7% 5404% ASOS ASC 405.6% - 51% Belvoir Group BLV 141.0% 35.5% 18% Beazley BEZ 132.4% 135.2% -80% Totally TLY 96.7% 96.7% 105% ZOO Digital Group ZOO 76.8% 76.2% -61% Next NXT 69.6% -3.1% -60% Atalaya Mining ATYM 65.3% 100.1% -26% Hochschild Mining HOC 65.2% -15.2% -26% Wincanton WIN 64.5% -40.4% -40% Luceco Plc LUCE 63.1% 165.0% 18% EKF Diagnostics EKF 58.6% 111.3% 131% Tyman TYMN 58.4% -9.4% -27% LoopUp Group LOOP 57.8% 232.6% 133% CVS Group CVSG 57.6% 21.4% -14% RM RM 55.0% -76.7% -76% 3i Group Plc III 52.7% - -29% Allergy Therapeutics AGY 50.0% - - Numis NUM 45.8% - 38% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL 44.3% -18.2% -75% Glencore GLEN 43.7% 0.6% -72% Fresnillo FRES 41.0% 54.2% 54% Antofagasta ANTO 39.6% 113.6% -47% Panoply Holdings TPX 38.5% 38.5% 22% Clipper Logistics CLG 38.0% 27.4% 12% Blancco Technology Group BLTG 37.9% 20.8% 31% DWF Group DWF 34.6% -19.4% -37% Barclays BARC 33.7% -35.4% -91% Wey Education WEY 33.3% 33.3% - Hays HAS 33.2% 16.9% -60% Redcentric RCN 32.7% 32.7% 44% Kainos Group KNOS 30.1% 19.9% 19% Centrica CNA 29.9% -0.5% -35% Knight Group Holdings KGH 27.8% 15.8% 15% Hargreaves Services HSP 25.3% 25.3% 40% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 25.1% -23.5% -80% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 24.8% -21.8% -80% Jarvis Securities JIM 24.4% 24.4% 48% Keller Group KLR 22.6% 14.5% -14% Kingfisher KGF 22.4% -0.9% -9% National Express Group NEX 22.0% -70.2% -81% Ideagen IDEA 19.5% 19.5% 6% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 19.3% -59.4% -91% GVC Holdings GVC 19.2% 1.0% -15% Motorpoint Group MOTR 17.3% 17.3% 22% Helical HLCL 16.0% -18.6% -3% G4S GFS 15.9% 12.9% -34% Ferrexpo FXPO 15.6% 28.4% -50% Nucleus Financial Group NUC 14.8% 14.5% -30% Focusrite TUNE 14.7% 24.2% 49% Liontrust Asset Mgmt LIO 14.5% 15.4% 16% Just Grp JUST 14.2% 11.1% 19% IMI IMI 13.7% 12.5% -9% B&M European Value Retail BME 12.6% 52.6% 47% Ergomed ERGO 12.3% 14.6% 102% Connect Group CNCT 12.1% 12.4% -5% Rathbone Brothers RAT 11.9% 2.3% -21% Plus500 PLUS 11.9% -2.3% 128% Ariana Resources AAU 11.1% 11.1% -25% Renishaw RSW 10.6% 15.7% -62% AA AA 9.8% -10.7% -14% Impact Healthcare IHR 9.2% 6.9% - Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 9.2% 13.1% 29% Renewi Plc RWI 9.1% -73.8% -79% Computacenter CCC 8.2% 12.3% 18% M&G MNG 8.2% 7.4% - Curtis Banks Group CBP 8.1% 1.7% -11% Draper Esprit GROW 8.1% 85.1% -16% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 8.0% 3.1% 26% Persimmon PSN 7.7% -3.5% -31% Gear4music Holdings G4M 7.5% 179.3% 338% KAZ Minerals KAZ 7.5% 21.5% -17% Breedon Grp BREE 7.4% -48.4% -52% Brewin Dolphin BRW 7.4% 9.8% -6% Vectura Group VEC 7.3% 1.3% 24% CMC Markets CMCX 7.0% 14.7% 350% Rentokil Initial RTO 6.9% 3.6% -13% Schroders SDR 6.9% 12.1% -11% Morses Club MCL 6.7% -24.0% -19% XP Power XPP 6.3% 11.1% 0% Dunelm Group DNLM 6.2% 0.0% -16% Grafton Group GFTU 6.0% -39.6% -61% Capital CAPD 5.9% -4.5% - Diageo DGE 5.9% 1.1% -18% Polar Capital POLR 5.7% 1.8% -2% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET 5.7% 14.3% - Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 5.6% 5.6% -32% Begbies Traynor Group BEG 5.6% 5.7% 9% Standard Chartered STAN 5.2% -25.3% -59% discoverIE Group DSCV 5.2% -15.2% -22% Aggreko AGK 5.2% -14.0% -46% Associated British Foods ABF 5.2% -4.7% -45% Quilter QLT 5.0% 6.9% -38% Gamma Communications GAMA 4.8% 5.0% 34% Iofina IOF 4.7% - 53% Gateley Holdings GTLY 4.6% 0.1% -2% Applegreen APGN 4.5% 4.5% 22% Sage Group SGE 4.5% -1.8% -11% Weir Group WEIR 4.5% 3.3% -32% Ninety One Plc N91 4.4% -8.7% - AJ Bell AJB 4.4% 9.6% 15% Volution Group FAN 4.0% -3.4% -27% Jupiter Fund Management JUP 4.0% 10.7% -27% Idox IDOX 3.9% -3.2% 36% Photo-Me PHTM 3.9% 35.9% -5% Palace Capital PCA 3.8% 3.8% -25% 888 888 3.8% 26.9% 0% RHI Magnesita RHIM 3.6% 2.6% -48% Ultra Electronics Hldgs ULE 3.5% 1.2% 9% EVRAZ EVR 3.5% -5.8% -63% St James's Place STJ 3.5% 7.0% 18% McBride MCB 3.5% 20.0% -11% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 3.4% 38.2% 26% Serco SRP 3.4% 12.4% 26% CRH CRH 3.4% 0.5% -27% CLS Holdings CLI 3.4% -5.8% -25% Premier Miton Group PMI 3.4% 6.1% -21% Chesnara CSN 3.3% 6.7% -15% Future FUTR 3.2% 3.6% 54% Record REC 3.1% -25.9% -4% Euromoney Instl Investor ERM 3.1% 2.7% -51% Reckitt Benckiser Group RB 3.0% 5.2% -7% Berkeley Group Holdings BKG 3.0% -1.9% -11%

Source: FactSet, as at 5 August 2020

Downgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Syncona SYNC -99.8% - -100% Hunting HTG -95.5% -99.7% -100% Melrose Industries MRO -90.4% -93.8% -97% Arbuthnot Banking Group ARBB -90.2% -94.4% -93% Gem Diamonds GEMD -87.2% -88.9% -97% Jadestone Energy JSE -81.7% - -99% Stagecoach Group SGC -77.3% -78.3% -82% ScS Group SCS -72.0% -20.2% -86% Halfords Group HFD -69.7% -66.6% -71% Victoria VCP -65.7% -68.2% -73% MJ Gleeson GLE -64.4% -80.0% -87% JD Sports Fashion JD -59.3% -59.3% -57% Mears Group MER -57.7% -66.9% -70% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -52.8% -68.8% -91% Bigblu Broadband BBB -52.3% -52.3% -48% IG Design Group IGR -50.4% -50.4% -53% Ince Group INCE -49.1% -46.0% -54% Forterra Plc FORT -45.8% -78.0% -83% PageGroup PAGE -45.5% -58.2% -88% Kenmare Resources KMR -45.2% -65.9% -82% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS -43.3% -46.5% -55% MITIE Group MTO -42.2% -59.9% -66% Countryside Properties CSP -38.5% -47.3% -57% Polypipe Group PLP -36.4% -54.7% -62% Gattaca GATC -36.2% -35.0% - Frenkel Topping Group FEN -35.7% -35.7% -31% Ascential ASCL -35.7% -59.2% -85% Shearwater Group SWG -34.8% -34.8% -33% Franchise Brands FRAN -34.3% -34.3% -4% Trifast TRI -32.0% -31.6% -51% Flowtech Fluidpower FLO -30.3% -48.5% -61% RPS Group RPS -28.7% -28.4% -57% Picton Property Income PCTN -27.7% -19.0% -21% Taylor Wimpey TW -26.8% -50.4% -64% Crest Nicholson CRST -26.8% -46.7% -75% St Modwen Properties SMP -26.7% -47.4% -41% Calisen CLSN -26.0% -10.5% - InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -25.8% -59.9% -80% Alfa Financial Software ALFA -25.7% -53.7% -89% Inchcape INCH -25.3% -63.3% -69% Intu Properties INTU -24.9% -53.3% -81% Signature Aviation SIG -24.4% -47.2% -73% Marshalls MSLH -23.9% -37.6% -48% Serica Energy SQZ -23.3% 31.3% -77% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO -23.3% -28.6% -51% Serabi Gold SRB -23.0% -21.1% 121% Dialight DIA -22.3% -22.3% -80% Petropavlovsk POG -22.2% 196.9% 1558% Smart Metering Systems SMS -21.9% -24.3% -49% Robert Walters RWA -21.9% -21.6% -88% IG Group Holdings IGG -21.7% -17.4% 23% Wentworth Resources WEN -20.6% -22.7% -59% Vistry Group VTY -20.6% -27.3% -38% Ricardo RCDO -20.6% -39.6% -50% Biffa Plc BIFF -20.2% -84.9% -86% Mediclinic International MDC -20.0% -53.7% -54% Lancashire LRE -19.7% -30.1% -41% Midwich Group MIDW -18.1% -14.4% -19% Vivo Energy VVO -17.2% -49.6% -59% Savills SVS -17.0% -44.2% -39% Instem INS -16.3% 3.0% -2% Ibstock IBST -15.8% -56.5% -70% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS -15.4% -15.4% -33% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -15.0% -14.8% -52% Elementis ELM -14.8% -15.3% -56% Babcock International Group BAB -14.5% -32.8% -36% Burberry Group BRBY -13.9% -25.8% -45% Abcam ABC -13.4% -16.5% -44% SimplyBiz Group SBIZ -12.4% -12.4% -6% Greencore Group GNC -12.3% -58.7% -59% De La Rue DLAR -11.8% 38.5% -60% Zotefoams ZTF -11.5% -11.0% -41% James Halstead JHD -11.2% -13.7% -15% Burford Capital BUR -11.1% -30.6% -45% Warehouse REIT WHR -11.0% -10.9% 14% K3 Capital Group K3C -10.9% -10.9% 30% HSBC Holdings HSBA -10.9% -32.1% -67% Frasers Group FRAS -10.7% -27.4% -32% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -10.7% -45.0% -49% Moneysupermarket com Grp MONY -10.6% -22.6% -24% Redde Northgate REDD -10.5% -12.8% -24% SSE SSE -10.2% -9.9% -17% Hummingbird Resources HUM -9.7% - -12% SThree STEM -9.7% -17.5% -60% Bushveld Minerals BMN -9.6% -18.6% -52% Capital & Counties Props CAPC -9.6% -59.8% -65% Close Brothers Group CBG -9.3% -32.2% -48% DS Smith SMDS -9.1% -27.4% -34% Sylvania Platinum SLP -8.8% -9.1% 66% Pan African Resources PAF -8.8% -4.7% 72% Clarkson CKN -8.7% -8.7% -17% Network International Holdings NETW -8.5% -35.3% -53% Urban&Civic UANC -8.4% 58.8% -56% Redrow RDW -8.4% -30.7% -48% Legal & General Group LGEN -8.2% -9.6% -16% Equiniti Group EQN -8.2% -13.3% -35% Pelatro PTRO -7.9% - -87% TBC Bank Group TBCG -7.9% -32.3% -54% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG -7.8% 5.3% -29% Vitec Group VTC -7.7% -66.6% -87% Meggitt MGGT -7.6% -20.6% -48% Clinigen Group CLIN -7.4% -8.3% 19% Informa INF -7.2% -36.9% -63% GCP Student Living DIGS -7.0% -15.8% -21% Keywords Studios KWS -7.0% -5.7% -21% STV Group STVG -6.8% -37.4% -38% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -6.6% -12.0% -29% Pennon Group PNN -6.5% -35.1% -38% McKay Securities MCKS -6.5% - -26% Go-Ahead Group GOG -6.4% -43.0% -63% Victrex VCT -6.3% -20.5% -29% Pearson Plc PSON -6.2% -12.9% -49% National Grid NG -6.2% -8.7% -9% Man Group EMG -6.0% -14.1% -33% Capita CPI -6.0% -24.4% -52% UDG Healthcare UDG -5.9% -14.1% -18% Avingtrans AVG -5.9% -5.9% 19% GlobalData DATA -5.9% 0.6% 21% Micro Focus International MCRO -5.6% -7.0% -35% Inspecs Group SPEC -5.4% -73.8% - BT Group BT.A -5.3% -20.5% -25% BHP Group BHP -5.2% -2.8% -10% Craneware Plc CRW -5.2% -7.9% -13% Bodycote BOY -5.1% -9.0% -47% United Oil & Gas UOG -5.0% - - Bellway BWY -5.0% -10.9% -38% Halma HLMA -4.9% -4.9% -8% Restore RST -4.8% -17.7% -45% BATM Advanced Comm BVC -4.8% 64.4% 50% MJ Hudson Group MJH -4.8% 25.0% - Petrofac PFC -4.7% -39.2% -67% GoCo Group GOCO -4.6% -8.9% -1% Drax Group DRX -4.6% -1.6% 9% Airtel Africa AAF -4.6% -5.9% - Fevertree Drinks FEVR -4.5% -8.4% -35% Vodafone Group VOD -4.4% 2.6% -17% 600 Group SIXH -4.4% -9.8% -78% MP Evans Group MPE -4.4% -26.3% 10% Amiad Water Systems AFS -4.4% - - Water Intelligence WATR -4.4% 0.4% 5% Empyrean Energy EME -4.4% - - Caledonia Mining CMCL -4.4% 43.2% 180% Kape Technologies KAPE -4.4% -5.5% 91% Telit Communications TCM -4.4% -4.8% 159% Griffin Mining GFM -4.4% -50.8% -58% 4Imprint Group FOUR -4.4% -73.4% -88% BOKU BOKU -4.4% 16.2% 34% Volex VLX -4.4% -16.4% -14% PayPoint PAY -4.4% -19.9% -21% Strix Group KETL -4.3% -3.1% -4% Standard Life Aberdeen SLA -4.1% -2.0% -31% Avast AVST -4.1% -4.9% 1% Johnson Matthey JMAT -4.0% -27.0% -39% NWF Group NWF -3.8% -3.8% 16% Direct Line Insurance Grp DLG -3.8% -8.5% -17% Smith & Nephew SN -3.7% -24.1% -38% ITV ITV -3.7% -9.6% -36% Nichols NICL -3.6% -11.5% -36% Rightmove RMV -3.6% -20.1% -41% Aviva AV -3.6% -4.3% -25% AstraZeneca AZN -3.5% -4.2% 6% Barratt Developments BDEV -3.4% -19.7% -37% Shaftesbury SHB -3.4% -33.1% -48% ConvaTec Group CTEC -3.3% -4.4% -20% Coats Group COA -3.2% -38.9% -73% Dixons Carphone DC -3.2% -17.2% -38% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -3.1% -18.3% -27% YouGov YOU -3.1% 1.1% 19%

Source: FactSet, as at 5 August 2020

