Ideas Farm: Show some metal

A noteworthy feature in the Ideas Farm over recent months has been the frequent presence of shares in gold miners in our tables monitoring broker upgrades and share prices testing 52-week highs. This is a reflection of a rising gold price and the growing consensus that there is more to come. Yet a sharp sell-off this week serves as a reminder of the speculative nature of these investments. Despite gold’s reputation as a safe-haven and hedge against all manner of woes, for most investors the yellow metal is not an appropriate portfolio mainstay.

The current allure of gold is a symbol of the strange times we live in. An unusual concoction of economic conditions and expectations exist as a result of the response to coronavirus. All of them would seem to favour gold. These include: expectations of rising inflation; rock-bottom interest rates; a global recession; and a growing belief the dollar will devalue, especially against the euro.

Classic economics would suggest such a range of conditions are highly unlikely to co-exist. High inflation expectations, for example, are normally associated with rising interest rates rather than near-zero ones. Global recessions meanwhile are often associated with a rush to the safety of the dollar not away from it.

However, the presence of so many seemingly contradictory factors has been made possible due to enforced economic inactivity, coupled with government stimulus, and most significantly, massive bond purchases by central banks. These bond purchases keep interest rates low while flooding the system with new money that has the potential to stoke inflation.

Given gold does not pay out any income, lower interest rates on government bonds makes its zero yield relatively more attractive. Meanwhile, gold has long been regarded as a hedge against both inflation and dollar weakness, and it is often seen as a store of value in hard economic times.

A key reason for gold’s reputation as an inflation and dollar hedge is that unlike “fiat” currencies, it is hard to boost supply. However, another way it differs from “fiat” currencies is that there is no legal basis for its use in exchange. Indeed, the conundrum for gold bugs is that beyond the perceived value put on the metal by investors, there is fairly limited practical use for the stuff.

This means gold’s apparent safety as a hedge tends to go hand in hand with price volatility. For shares in gold miners, the volatility is magnified by the fact that, because their production costs are largely fixed, their profits are highly sensitive to movements in the metal’s price. The volatility can be more pronounced when price expectations become very one sided. Over the last week, some relatively innocuous positive vaccine news and a rise in US treasury yields have been cited as factors causing a sharp correction, which at the time of writing, has knock the gold 7.4 per cent. Meanwhile the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, which tracks gold miner shares, has plunged 12.2 per cent.

Whatever gold’s merits, investors should be ready for more volatility, especially based on the unpredictable nature of what is arguably the best reason for holding gold: rising inflation and possible currency debasement. While strong arguments can be made that inflation lies ahead, the same was true last time gold surged during the credit crunch but expectations were ultimately confounded. Circumstances are different this time, with much of the money being created by central banks ending up in people's pockets rather than on bank’s balance sheets, but that does not necessarily mean the outcome will be different. Sadly, the future remains stubbornly unpredictable and gold is likely to remain volatile.

Click here to view the tables in PDF form.

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi Bunzl BNZL 2,374p 0.0% AO World AO 184p 0.0% Augmentum Fint AUGM 117p 0.0% Best of the Best BOTB 1,800p 0.0% Croda International CRDA 5,906p 0.1% Kingfisher KGF 271p 0.1% Herald Investment Trust HRI 1,708p 0.2% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 123p 0.4% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,490p 0.7% RWS RWS 715p 0.7% Montanaro Europn Small Tr MTE 1,360p 0.7% Avast AVST 600p 0.7% IntegraFin Holdings IHP 555p 0.9% Renishaw RSW 5,290p 1.0% Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX 10,660p 1.1% YouGov YOU 850p 1.2% JLEN Env Assets Group JLEN 123p 1.2% Antofagasta ANTO 1,113p 1.2% Schroder Asian Total ATR 389p 1.3% BBGI BBGI 170p 1.3% CQS Natural Resources CYN 95p 1.3% KAZ Minerals KAZ 590p 1.3% Tritax Big Box BBOX 160p 1.4% Luceco Plc LUCE 160p 1.4% Ocado Group OCDO 2,238p 1.4% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 540p 1.5% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 252p 1.5% XP Power XPP 4,480p 1.5% Concurrent Technologies CNC 124p 1.6% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 194p 1.6% Softcat SCT 1,384p 1.6% B&M European Value Retail BME 482p 1.6% Impax Environmental Mkts IEM 355p 1.8% JTC JTC 489p 1.8% HomeServe HSV 1,346p 1.8% LondonMetric Property LMP 241p 2.0% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 111p 2.0% Admiral Group ADM 2,525p 2.0% Sopheon SPE 955p 2.1% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 110p 2.2% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 11,800p 2.2% LSE Group LSE 8,546p 2.3% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,018p 2.3% Frontier Developments FDEV 2,085p 2.3% Fidelity China Special FCSS 311p 2.4% Computacenter CCC 2,026p 2.4% Bail Giff Eur BGEU 1,155p 2.5% Treatt TET 536p 2.5% Clipper Logistics CLG 380p 2.6% Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 113p 2.6% GB Group GBG 785p 2.6% Jubilee Metals Group JLP 5p 2.7% Spirent Communications SPT 301p 2.7% Gore Street Energy GSF 106p 2.8% Witan Pacific Invt Tr WPC 367p 2.8% Gresham House GHE 680p 2.9%

Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from lo Reach RCH 54p 1.3% Real Estate Investors RLE 28p 2.3% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.4% 11 0.5% Royal Mail Plc 9.6% 8 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 9.3% 5 0.4% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.8% 9 0.0% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.7% 3 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.6% 5 -0.2% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 7.0% 6 0.2% PEARSON PLC 6.2% 5 -0.3% PETROFAC LTD 5.6% 4 -0.5% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.5% 7 -0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 5.0% 5 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 5.0% 3 0.1% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.9% 2 0.0% IQE PLC 4.7% 3 -0.1% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 4.6% 1 -0.9% FUTURE PLC 4.6% 3 0.0% TUI AG 4.5% 5 -0.4% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.4% 5 -0.9% DIGNITY PLC 4.2% 3 0.2% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% ASCENTIAL PLC 4.0% 5 0.5% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.9% 4 -0.1% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.8% 4 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.6% 3 0.0% GVC Holdings Plc 3.6% 5 0.5% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.5% 6 0.0% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.5% 4 0.0% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 3.5% 3 0.7% CAPITA PLC 3.4% 4 0.2% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.1% 3 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.0% 4 -0.6% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% AGGREKO PLC 2.9% 3 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.9% 3 0.1% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% VALARIS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 2.6% 4 0.0% HISCOX LTD 2.5% 2 0.0% A.G. Barr PLC 2.4% 3 -0.6% VITEC GROUP PLC (THE) 2.4% 2 NEW CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC 2.4% 3 NEW AA PLC 2.3% 2 -0.2%

Source:FCA, 12 August 2020

Upgrades Wednesday, 12 August 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr ASOS ASC 309.7% - 66% Barclays BARC 181.3% 12.5% -81% Belvoir Group BLV 141.0% 141.0% 18% Hochschild Mining HOC 140.3% -7.8% -19% Beazley BEZ 135.2% 131.9% -80% ZOO Digital Group ZOO 77.4% 73.1% -62% Sylvania Platinum SLP 74.2% 30.5% 139% Wincanton WIN 64.5% -39.1% -40% Luceco Plc LUCE 63.1% 165.0% 18% EKF Diagnostics EKF 58.6% 111.3% 131% LoopUp Group LOOP 57.8% 57.8% 133% CVS Group CVSG 57.6% 21.4% -14% Next NXT 55.3% 14.5% -62% Atalaya Mining ATYM 50.5% 100.3% -27% Allergy Therapeutics AGY 50.0% - - LSL Property Services LSL 49.0% 0.9% -21% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL 44.7% -18.2% -75% Panoply Holdings TPX 38.5% 38.5% 2% Blancco Technology Group BLTG 37.9% 20.8% 31% Wey Education WEY 33.3% 33.3% - Redcentric RCN 32.7% 32.7% 44% Fresnillo FRES 32.4% 55.2% 54% Gear4music Holdings G4M 31.6% 241.8% 436% Clipper Logistics CLG 30.2% 27.4% - Kainos Group KNOS 30.1% 19.9% 19% Centrica CNA 29.9% -0.4% -35% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 29.7% 15.9% 24% Knight Group Holdings KGH 27.8% 15.8% 15% 3i Group Plc III 27.6% - -24% Ferrexpo FXPO 26.5% 46.7% -42% Hays HAS 26.0% 16.9% -60% Hargreaves Services HSP 25.3% 25.3% 40% Antofagasta ANTO 24.5% 124.7% -46% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 24.4% -1.9% -79% Jarvis Securities JIM 24.4% 24.4% 48% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 23.1% -4.0% -78% Keller Group KLR 22.6% 14.5% -14% Plus500 PLUS 22.1% 3.8% 142% Breedon Grp BREE 20.9% -51.2% -54% Ideagen IDEA 19.7% 19.7% 6% GVC Holdings GVC 19.5% 14.9% -15% Kingfisher KGF 19.3% 0.2% -8% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 19.2% 25.9% -12% G4S GFS 18.0% 23.2% -32% Motorpoint Group MOTR 17.3% 17.3% 22% Dunelm Group DNLM 16.6% 6.4% -16% Yellow Cake YCA 15.4% 3586.6% 4749% Tyman TYMN 15.1% -14.9% -31% Playtech PTEC 14.5% -21.3% -63% Just Grp JUST 14.2% 11.1% 19% IMI IMI 13.0% 11.2% -9% Connect Group CNCT 12.4% 12.4% -4% Ergomed ERGO 12.3% 14.6% 102% JD Sports Fashion JD 12.2% -61.4% -59% B&M European Value Retail BME 12.1% 52.2% 47% GCP Student Living DIGS 11.9% -15.8% -21% SDL SDL 11.5% 11.5% -18% Renishaw RSW 10.6% 15.7% -61% AA AA 9.8% 4.7% -14% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 9.8% 47.2% 34% KAZ Minerals KAZ 9.8% 26.8% -14% Impact Healthcare IHR 9.2% 7.2% - TalkTalk Telecom Group TALK 9.1% 11.7% -3% M&G MNG 9.0% 7.6% - Nucleus Financial Group NUC 8.7% 14.5% -30% Standard Chartered STAN 8.4% -24.0% -59% Curtis Banks Group CBP 8.1% 1.7% -11% Draper Esprit GROW 8.1% 85.1% -16% Computacenter CCC 7.9% 12.3% 15% Vectura Group VEC 7.3% 1.3% 24% Capital CAPD 7.2% -5.3% - CMC Markets CMCX 7.1% 14.7% 350% Mondi MNDI 6.9% 0.0% -35% Morses Club MCL 6.6% -24.0% -19% Shield Therapeutics STX 6.6% - - Virgin Money UK VMUK 6.6% -29.5% -81% Gamesys Group GYS 6.5% 6.7% 32% Serco SRP 6.2% 16.6% 28% Weir Group WEIR 6.1% 4.6% -31% Iofina IOF 6.0% - 52% Schroders SDR 5.9% 12.0% -11% Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 5.6% 5.6% -32% Glencore GLEN 5.6% -18.3% -78% Begbies Traynor Group BEG 5.6% 5.7% 9% CLS Holdings CLI 5.5% 5.6% -23% Rathbone Brothers RAT 5.3% 12.5% -21% XP Power XPP 5.3% 10.0% -1% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 5.2% 13.1% 29% discoverIE Group DSCV 5.2% -15.2% -22% Pets At Home PETS 5.1% -27.9% -20% Rotork ROR 5.0% 3.2% -15% Liontrust Asset Mgmt LIO 5.0% 15.4% 16% Rentokil Initial RTO 5.0% 5.0% -12% Polymetal International POLY 4.9% 9.4% 58% CRH CRH 4.8% 4.8% -26% Grafton Group GFTU 4.6% -39.6% -61% Gateley Holdings GTLY 4.6% 0.1% -2% Applegreen APGN 4.5% 4.5% 20% Sage Group SGE 4.3% -0.2% -10% Euromoney Instl Investor ERM 4.2% 3.8% -51% Diageo DGE 4.1% 1.1% -20% Tate & Lyle TATE 4.0% -9.8% -6% Brewin Dolphin BRW 4.0% 9.7% -6% Idox IDOX 3.9% -3.2% 36% Gamma Communications GAMA 3.9% 5.0% 33% Admiral Group ADM 3.8% 3.0% 9% RHI Magnesita RHIM 3.6% 3.2% -48% EVRAZ EVR 3.6% 3.2% -58% Ultra Electronics Hldgs ULE 3.5% 1.8% 8% Volution Group FAN 3.5% -3.8% -27% McBride MCB 3.5% 20.0% -11% Ninety One Plc N91 3.4% -8.7% - Flutter Entertainment FLTR 3.4% 21.9% 24% Jupiter Fund Management JUP 3.3% 10.7% -27% Chesnara CSN 3.3% 6.7% -15% Focusrite TUNE 3.2% 24.2% 49% Future FUTR 3.2% 3.6% 54%

Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)

Downgrades Wednesday, 12 August 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Syncona SYNC -99.8% - -100% Hunting HTG -95.4% -99.7% -100% Melrose Industries MRO -87.7% -92.4% -97% Gem Diamonds GEMD -87.0% -89.0% -97% Stagecoach Group SGC -77.3% -77.7% -82% ScS Group SCS -72.0% -20.2% -86% Victoria VCP -65.7% -68.2% -74% Appreciate Group APP -58.0% -58.0% -59% Mears Group MER -57.7% -66.0% -70% Bigblu Broadband BBB -52.3% -52.3% 2% IG Design Group IGR -50.4% -50.4% -53% Ascential ASCL -48.9% -67.7% -88% Jadestone Energy JSE -48.8% - -99% Kenmare Resources KMR -46.5% -66.2% -81% Shearwater Group SWG -45.1% -34.8% -33% Keystone Law Group KEYS -42.4% -49.5% -62% Vitec Group VTC -41.1% -78.7% -91% PageGroup PAGE -39.4% -77.5% -94% U & I Group UAI -38.0% - -81% Countryside Properties CSP -37.5% -52.1% -61% Frenkel Topping Group FEN -35.7% -35.7% -31% Franchise Brands FRAN -34.3% -34.3% - MITIE Group MTO -33.9% -59.9% -66% Trifast TRI -32.0% -31.6% -51% H&T Group HAT -31.1% -31.4% 13% St Modwen Properties SMP -30.5% -47.2% -44% Flowtech Fluidpower FLO -30.3% -30.3% -62% Picton Property Income PCTN -27.7% -19.0% -21% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS -26.8% -46.5% -55% Intu Properties INTU -26.1% -47.0% -81% Alfa Financial Software ALFA -25.7% -53.7% -90% Inchcape INCH -25.3% -63.3% -69% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -24.3% -56.9% -81% Signature Aviation SIG -23.5% -47.7% -73% Frasers Group FRAS -23.2% -27.4% -32% Ricardo RCDO -22.6% -35.5% -52% Ibstock IBST -22.5% -59.4% -75% Taylor Wimpey TW -22.5% -51.0% -64% Dialight DIA -22.3% -22.3% -79% Serabi Gold SRB -22.1% -21.7% 126% Smart Metering Systems SMS -21.9% -24.3% -49% Robert Walters RWA -21.9% -21.6% -88% Biffa Plc BIFF -20.2% -85.0% -86% Wentworth Resources WEN -19.6% -23.4% -59% Marshalls MSLH -19.6% -37.6% -48% Crest Nicholson CRST -19.5% -43.5% -75% IG Group Holdings IGG -18.8% -16.0% 28% SimplyBiz Group SBIZ -18.6% -18.6% -13% Midwich Group MIDW -18.1% -14.4% -19% Serica Energy SQZ -17.3% -8.9% -77% Lancashire LRE -17.1% -28.2% -42% Polypipe Group PLP -17.0% -54.7% -62% Instem INS -16.3% 3.0% -2% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -16.3% -45.2% -84% Vivo Energy VVO -16.2% -50.4% -58% Renewi Plc RWI -15.8% -73.8% -80% Babcock International Group BAB -15.7% -34.0% -37% Elementis ELM -15.5% -16.5% -56% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO -15.5% -29.4% -51% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS -15.4% -15.4% -33% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -15.0% -14.8% -52% Scapa Group SCPA -14.9% -72.6% -77% RPS Group RPS -14.8% -28.4% -57% Aggreko AGK -14.5% -26.5% -54% Warehouse REIT WHR -14.1% -11.2% 14% Travis Perkins TPK -14.1% -29.5% -51% Petropavlovsk POG -13.6% 197.0% - Hargreaves Lansdown HL -13.5% -8.4% -16% Burberry Group BRBY -12.6% -25.8% -45% Greencore Group GNC -12.3% -56.6% -59% Pan African Resources PAF -12.1% -3.9% 72% De La Rue DLAR -11.8% 38.5% -60% Balfour Beatty BBY -11.8% -40.5% -47% Zotefoams ZTF -11.5% -11.0% -41% Hammerson HMSO -11.2% -18.4% -59% James Halstead JHD -11.2% -11.2% -15% K3 Capital Group K3C -10.9% -10.9% 30% Redde Northgate REDD -10.5% -12.8% -24% Informa INF -10.5% -38.1% -64% SThree STEM -9.7% -17.5% -60% Bellway BWY -9.3% -15.8% -41% Close Brothers Group CBG -9.3% -32.2% -48% HSBC Holdings HSBA -9.2% -26.8% -66% Network International Holdings NETW -8.9% -27.8% -54% Vistry Group VTY -8.9% -27.3% -38% Urban&Civic UANC -8.4% 67.3% -56% Equiniti Group EQN -8.2% -13.3% -35% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -8.1% -44.4% -48% Pelatro PTRO -7.9% - -87% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG -7.8% 5.3% -29% Moneysupermarket com Grp MONY -7.8% -23.1% -24% SSE SSE -7.8% -12.3% -19% Clinigen Group CLIN -7.4% -8.3% 19% Redrow RDW -7.0% -30.7% -49% TBC Bank Group TBCG -6.9% -32.9% -54% Abcam ABC -6.5% -16.5% -44% Pearson Plc PSON -6.4% -12.9% -50% Capital & Regional CAL -6.3% -22.2% -67% Legal & General Group LGEN -6.2% -8.7% -16% NWF Group NWF -6.2% -6.2% 13% Go-Ahead Group GOG -6.0% -43.0% -63% GlobalData DATA -5.9% 0.6% 21% Central Asia Metals CAML -5.8% -16.8% -42% BT Group BT.A -5.5% -13.2% -25% BHP Group BHP -5.3% -2.5% -10% Pennon Group PNN -5.1% -35.1% -38% United Oil & Gas UOG -5.0% - - Craneware Plc CRW -5.0% -8.7% -14% Hummingbird Resources HUM -5.0% - -14% Meggitt MGGT -4.9% -19.9% -48% DS Smith SMDS -4.9% -27.3% -34% Halma HLMA -4.9% -4.9% -8% National Grid NG -4.9% -8.7% -8% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG -4.8% -6.3% -3% Workspace Group WKP -4.8% -30.2% -32% Restore RST -4.8% -17.7% -45% MJ Hudson Group MJH -4.8% 25.0% - RSA Insurance Group RSA -4.6% -7.0% -5% Calisen CLSN -4.5% -1.6% - Drax Group DRX -4.5% -1.6% 9% GoCo Group GOCO -4.4% -8.8% -1% PayPoint PAY -4.4% -19.9% -21% UDG Healthcare UDG -4.3% -13.7% -17% Clarkson CKN -4.3% -5.7% -14% Strix Group KETL -4.3% -3.1% -4% Devro DVO -4.2% -3.7% -8% CentralNic Group CNIC -4.1% 3.1% 3% Micro Focus International MCRO -3.9% -7.9% -36% Avast AVST -3.9% -5.8% 1% Airtel Africa AAF -3.9% -7.1% -17% Vodafone Group VOD -3.9% -3.0% -20% Amino Technologies AMO -3.8% -5.3% -2% Smith & Nephew SN -3.7% -20.9% -39% NewRiver REIT NRR -3.7% -51.0% -53% BATM Advanced Comm BVC -3.6% 63.0% 49% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET -3.5% 14.3% - BOKU BOKU -3.2% 15.2% 33% Inspecs Group SPEC -3.2% -74.0% - Steppe Cement STCM -3.2% -60.0% -62% 600 Group SIXH -3.2% -10.5% -78% Amiad Water Systems AFS -3.2% -5.6% - 4Imprint Group FOUR -3.2% -73.6% -88% Telit Communications TCM -3.2% -5.6% 158% Empyrean Energy EME -3.2% -5.6% - Caledonia Mining CMCL -3.2% 42.0% 178% Griffin Mining GFM -3.2% -51.2% -58% Volex VLX -3.2% -17.1% -14% Kape Technologies KAPE -3.2% -6.3% 89% Water Intelligence WATR -3.2% -0.4% 4% MP Evans Group MPE -3.2% -27.0% 9% YouGov YOU -3.1% -1.9% 19%

Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)

Click here to view the tables in PDF form.