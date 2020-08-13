Ideas Farm: Show some metal

A noteworthy feature in the Ideas Farm over recent months has been the frequent presence of shares in gold miners in our tables monitoring broker upgrades and share prices testing 52-week highs. This is a reflection of a rising gold price and the growing consensus that there is more to come. Yet a sharp sell-off this week serves as a reminder of the speculative nature of these investments. Despite gold’s reputation as a safe-haven and hedge against all manner of woes, for most investors the yellow metal is not an appropriate portfolio mainstay.
The current allure of gold is a symbol of the strange times we live in. An unusual concoction of economic conditions and expectations exist as a result of the response to coronavirus. All of them would seem to favour gold. These include: expectations of rising inflation; rock-bottom interest rates; a global recession; and a growing belief the dollar will devalue, especially against the euro.
Classic economics would suggest such a range of conditions are highly unlikely to co-exist. High inflation expectations, for example, are normally associated with rising interest rates rather than near-zero ones. Global recessions meanwhile are often associated with a rush to the safety of the dollar not away from it.
However, the presence of so many seemingly contradictory factors has been made possible due to enforced economic inactivity, coupled with government stimulus, and most significantly, massive bond purchases by central banks. These bond purchases keep interest rates low while flooding the system with new money that has the potential to stoke inflation.
Given gold does not pay out any income, lower interest rates on government bonds makes its zero yield relatively more attractive. Meanwhile, gold has long been regarded as a hedge against both inflation and dollar weakness, and it is often seen as a store of value in hard economic times.
A key reason for gold’s reputation as an inflation and dollar hedge is that unlike “fiat” currencies, it is hard to boost supply. However, another way it differs from “fiat” currencies is that there is no legal basis for its use in exchange. Indeed, the conundrum for gold bugs is that beyond the perceived value put on the metal by investors, there is fairly limited practical use for the stuff.
This means gold’s apparent safety as a hedge tends to go hand in hand with price volatility. For shares in gold miners, the volatility is magnified by the fact that, because their production costs are largely fixed, their profits are highly sensitive to movements in the metal’s price. The volatility can be more pronounced when price expectations become very one sided. Over the last week, some relatively innocuous positive vaccine news and a rise in US treasury yields have been cited as factors causing a sharp correction, which at the time of writing, has knock the gold 7.4 per cent. Meanwhile the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, which tracks gold miner shares, has plunged 12.2 per cent.
Whatever gold’s merits, investors should be ready for more volatility, especially based on the unpredictable nature of what is arguably the best reason for holding gold: rising inflation and possible currency debasement. While strong arguments can be made that inflation lies ahead, the same was true last time gold surged during the credit crunch but expectations were ultimately confounded. Circumstances are different this time, with much of the money being created by central banks ending up in people's pockets rather than on bank’s balance sheets, but that does not necessarily mean the outcome will be different. Sadly, the future remains stubbornly unpredictable and gold is likely to remain volatile.
Click here to view the tables in PDF form.
|New 52-week highs
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Bunzl
|BNZL
|2,374p
|0.0%
|AO World
|AO
|184p
|0.0%
|Augmentum Fint
|AUGM
|117p
|0.0%
|Best of the Best
|BOTB
|1,800p
|0.0%
|Croda International
|CRDA
|5,906p
|0.1%
|Kingfisher
|KGF
|271p
|0.1%
|Herald Investment Trust
|HRI
|1,708p
|0.2%
|Hipgnosis Songs
|SONG
|123p
|0.4%
|Capital Gearing Trust Plc
|CGT
|4,490p
|0.7%
|RWS
|RWS
|715p
|0.7%
|Montanaro Europn Small Tr
|MTE
|1,360p
|0.7%
|Avast
|AVST
|600p
|0.7%
|IntegraFin Holdings
|IHP
|555p
|0.9%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|5,290p
|1.0%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering
|SPX
|10,660p
|1.1%
|YouGov
|YOU
|850p
|1.2%
|JLEN Env Assets Group
|JLEN
|123p
|1.2%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|1,113p
|1.2%
|Schroder Asian Total
|ATR
|389p
|1.3%
|BBGI
|BBGI
|170p
|1.3%
|CQS Natural Resources
|CYN
|95p
|1.3%
|KAZ Minerals
|KAZ
|590p
|1.3%
|Tritax Big Box
|BBOX
|160p
|1.4%
|Luceco Plc
|LUCE
|160p
|1.4%
|Ocado Group
|OCDO
|2,238p
|1.4%
|Pacific Horizon Invt Tr
|PHI
|540p
|1.5%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|252p
|1.5%
|XP Power
|XPP
|4,480p
|1.5%
|Concurrent Technologies
|CNC
|124p
|1.6%
|Baillie Gifford Shin
|BGS
|194p
|1.6%
|Softcat
|SCT
|1,384p
|1.6%
|B&M European Value Retail
|BME
|482p
|1.6%
|Impax Environmental Mkts
|IEM
|355p
|1.8%
|JTC
|JTC
|489p
|1.8%
|HomeServe
|HSV
|1,346p
|1.8%
|LondonMetric Property
|LMP
|241p
|2.0%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency
|SEIT
|111p
|2.0%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|2,525p
|2.0%
|Sopheon
|SPE
|955p
|2.1%
|JPMorgan Global Core Real
|JARA
|110p
|2.2%
|JPMorgan Global Core Real
|JARA
|110p
|2.2%
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|11,800p
|2.2%
|LSE Group
|LSE
|8,546p
|2.3%
|Bankers Invt Trust
|BNKR
|1,018p
|2.3%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|2,085p
|2.3%
|Fidelity China Special
|FCSS
|311p
|2.4%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|2,026p
|2.4%
|Bail Giff Eur
|BGEU
|1,155p
|2.5%
|Treatt
|TET
|536p
|2.5%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|380p
|2.6%
|Octopus Renewables Infra
|ORIT
|113p
|2.6%
|GB Group
|GBG
|785p
|2.6%
|Jubilee Metals Group
|JLP
|5p
|2.7%
|Spirent Communications
|SPT
|301p
|2.7%
|Gore Street Energy
|GSF
|106p
|2.8%
|Witan Pacific Invt Tr
|WPC
|367p
|2.8%
|Gresham House
|GHE
|680p
|2.9%
Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)
|New 52-week lows
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Reach
|RCH
|54p
|1.3%
|Real Estate Investors
|RLE
|28p
|2.3%
|TOC Property Backed Lndng
|PBLT
|86p
|2.9%
Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)
|Shorts
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|14.4%
|11
|0.5%
|Royal Mail Plc
|9.6%
|8
|0.0%
|METRO BANK PLC
|9.3%
|5
|0.4%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.8%
|9
|0.0%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.7%
|3
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.6%
|5
|-0.2%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|7.0%
|6
|0.2%
|PEARSON PLC
|6.2%
|5
|-0.3%
|PETROFAC LTD
|5.6%
|4
|-0.5%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|5.5%
|7
|-0.1%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|5.0%
|5
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.0%
|3
|0.1%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.9%
|2
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.7%
|3
|-0.1%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|4.6%
|1
|-0.9%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.6%
|3
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|4.5%
|5
|-0.4%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.4%
|5
|-0.9%
|DIGNITY PLC
|4.2%
|3
|0.2%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|ASCENTIAL PLC
|4.0%
|5
|0.5%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.9%
|4
|-0.1%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.8%
|4
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.6%
|3
|0.0%
|GVC Holdings Plc
|3.6%
|5
|0.5%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.5%
|6
|0.0%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|3
|0.7%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.2%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.0%
|4
|-0.6%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|AGGREKO PLC
|2.9%
|3
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.1%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|VALARIS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|4
|0.0%
|HISCOX LTD
|2.5%
|2
|0.0%
|A.G. Barr PLC
|2.4%
|3
|-0.6%
|VITEC GROUP PLC (THE)
|2.4%
|2
|NEW
|CREST NICHOLSON HLDGS PLC
|2.4%
|3
|NEW
|AA PLC
|2.3%
|2
|-0.2%
Source:FCA, 12 August 2020
|Upgrades
|Wednesday, 12 August 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|ASOS
|ASC
|309.7%
|-
|66%
|Barclays
|BARC
|181.3%
|12.5%
|-81%
|Belvoir Group
|BLV
|141.0%
|141.0%
|18%
|Hochschild Mining
|HOC
|140.3%
|-7.8%
|-19%
|Beazley
|BEZ
|135.2%
|131.9%
|-80%
|ZOO Digital Group
|ZOO
|77.4%
|73.1%
|-62%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|74.2%
|30.5%
|139%
|Wincanton
|WIN
|64.5%
|-39.1%
|-40%
|Luceco Plc
|LUCE
|63.1%
|165.0%
|18%
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|58.6%
|111.3%
|131%
|LoopUp Group
|LOOP
|57.8%
|57.8%
|133%
|CVS Group
|CVSG
|57.6%
|21.4%
|-14%
|Next
|NXT
|55.3%
|14.5%
|-62%
|Atalaya Mining
|ATYM
|50.5%
|100.3%
|-27%
|Allergy Therapeutics
|AGY
|50.0%
|-
|-
|LSL Property Services
|LSL
|49.0%
|0.9%
|-21%
|Hollywood Bowl Group
|BOWL
|44.7%
|-18.2%
|-75%
|Panoply Holdings
|TPX
|38.5%
|38.5%
|2%
|Blancco Technology Group
|BLTG
|37.9%
|20.8%
|31%
|Wey Education
|WEY
|33.3%
|33.3%
|-
|Redcentric
|RCN
|32.7%
|32.7%
|44%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|32.4%
|55.2%
|54%
|Gear4music Holdings
|G4M
|31.6%
|241.8%
|436%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|30.2%
|27.4%
|-
|Kainos Group
|KNOS
|30.1%
|19.9%
|19%
|Centrica
|CNA
|29.9%
|-0.4%
|-35%
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX
|29.7%
|15.9%
|24%
|Knight Group Holdings
|KGH
|27.8%
|15.8%
|15%
|3i Group Plc
|III
|27.6%
|-
|-24%
|Ferrexpo
|FXPO
|26.5%
|46.7%
|-42%
|Hays
|HAS
|26.0%
|16.9%
|-60%
|Hargreaves Services
|HSP
|25.3%
|25.3%
|40%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|24.5%
|124.7%
|-46%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSA
|24.4%
|-1.9%
|-79%
|Jarvis Securities
|JIM
|24.4%
|24.4%
|48%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSB
|23.1%
|-4.0%
|-78%
|Keller Group
|KLR
|22.6%
|14.5%
|-14%
|Plus500
|PLUS
|22.1%
|3.8%
|142%
|Breedon Grp
|BREE
|20.9%
|-51.2%
|-54%
|Ideagen
|IDEA
|19.7%
|19.7%
|6%
|GVC Holdings
|GVC
|19.5%
|14.9%
|-15%
|Kingfisher
|KGF
|19.3%
|0.2%
|-8%
|ContourGlobal Plc
|GLO
|19.2%
|25.9%
|-12%
|G4S
|GFS
|18.0%
|23.2%
|-32%
|Motorpoint Group
|MOTR
|17.3%
|17.3%
|22%
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM
|16.6%
|6.4%
|-16%
|Yellow Cake
|YCA
|15.4%
|3586.6%
|4749%
|Tyman
|TYMN
|15.1%
|-14.9%
|-31%
|Playtech
|PTEC
|14.5%
|-21.3%
|-63%
|Just Grp
|JUST
|14.2%
|11.1%
|19%
|IMI
|IMI
|13.0%
|11.2%
|-9%
|Connect Group
|CNCT
|12.4%
|12.4%
|-4%
|Ergomed
|ERGO
|12.3%
|14.6%
|102%
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD
|12.2%
|-61.4%
|-59%
|B&M European Value Retail
|BME
|12.1%
|52.2%
|47%
|GCP Student Living
|DIGS
|11.9%
|-15.8%
|-21%
|SDL
|SDL
|11.5%
|11.5%
|-18%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|10.6%
|15.7%
|-61%
|AA
|AA
|9.8%
|4.7%
|-14%
|Codemasters Group Holdings
|CDM
|9.8%
|47.2%
|34%
|KAZ Minerals
|KAZ
|9.8%
|26.8%
|-14%
|Impact Healthcare
|IHR
|9.2%
|7.2%
|-
|TalkTalk Telecom Group
|TALK
|9.1%
|11.7%
|-3%
|M&G
|MNG
|9.0%
|7.6%
|-
|Nucleus Financial Group
|NUC
|8.7%
|14.5%
|-30%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|8.4%
|-24.0%
|-59%
|Curtis Banks Group
|CBP
|8.1%
|1.7%
|-11%
|Draper Esprit
|GROW
|8.1%
|85.1%
|-16%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|7.9%
|12.3%
|15%
|Vectura Group
|VEC
|7.3%
|1.3%
|24%
|Capital
|CAPD
|7.2%
|-5.3%
|-
|CMC Markets
|CMCX
|7.1%
|14.7%
|350%
|Mondi
|MNDI
|6.9%
|0.0%
|-35%
|Morses Club
|MCL
|6.6%
|-24.0%
|-19%
|Shield Therapeutics
|STX
|6.6%
|-
|-
|Virgin Money UK
|VMUK
|6.6%
|-29.5%
|-81%
|Gamesys Group
|GYS
|6.5%
|6.7%
|32%
|Serco
|SRP
|6.2%
|16.6%
|28%
|Weir Group
|WEIR
|6.1%
|4.6%
|-31%
|Iofina
|IOF
|6.0%
|-
|52%
|Schroders
|SDR
|5.9%
|12.0%
|-11%
|Mortgage Advice Bureau
|MAB1
|5.6%
|5.6%
|-32%
|Glencore
|GLEN
|5.6%
|-18.3%
|-78%
|Begbies Traynor Group
|BEG
|5.6%
|5.7%
|9%
|CLS Holdings
|CLI
|5.5%
|5.6%
|-23%
|Rathbone Brothers
|RAT
|5.3%
|12.5%
|-21%
|XP Power
|XPP
|5.3%
|10.0%
|-1%
|Impax Asset Management Gp
|IPX
|5.2%
|13.1%
|29%
|discoverIE Group
|DSCV
|5.2%
|-15.2%
|-22%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|5.1%
|-27.9%
|-20%
|Rotork
|ROR
|5.0%
|3.2%
|-15%
|Liontrust Asset Mgmt
|LIO
|5.0%
|15.4%
|16%
|Rentokil Initial
|RTO
|5.0%
|5.0%
|-12%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|4.9%
|9.4%
|58%
|CRH
|CRH
|4.8%
|4.8%
|-26%
|Grafton Group
|GFTU
|4.6%
|-39.6%
|-61%
|Gateley Holdings
|GTLY
|4.6%
|0.1%
|-2%
|Applegreen
|APGN
|4.5%
|4.5%
|20%
|Sage Group
|SGE
|4.3%
|-0.2%
|-10%
|Euromoney Instl Investor
|ERM
|4.2%
|3.8%
|-51%
|Diageo
|DGE
|4.1%
|1.1%
|-20%
|Tate & Lyle
|TATE
|4.0%
|-9.8%
|-6%
|Brewin Dolphin
|BRW
|4.0%
|9.7%
|-6%
|Idox
|IDOX
|3.9%
|-3.2%
|36%
|Gamma Communications
|GAMA
|3.9%
|5.0%
|33%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|3.8%
|3.0%
|9%
|RHI Magnesita
|RHIM
|3.6%
|3.2%
|-48%
|EVRAZ
|EVR
|3.6%
|3.2%
|-58%
|Ultra Electronics Hldgs
|ULE
|3.5%
|1.8%
|8%
|Volution Group
|FAN
|3.5%
|-3.8%
|-27%
|McBride
|MCB
|3.5%
|20.0%
|-11%
|Ninety One Plc
|N91
|3.4%
|-8.7%
|-
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|3.4%
|21.9%
|24%
|Jupiter Fund Management
|JUP
|3.3%
|10.7%
|-27%
|Chesnara
|CSN
|3.3%
|6.7%
|-15%
|Focusrite
|TUNE
|3.2%
|24.2%
|49%
|Future
|FUTR
|3.2%
|3.6%
|54%
Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)
|Downgrades
|Wednesday, 12 August 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Syncona
|SYNC
|-99.8%
|-
|-100%
|Hunting
|HTG
|-95.4%
|-99.7%
|-100%
|Melrose Industries
|MRO
|-87.7%
|-92.4%
|-97%
|Gem Diamonds
|GEMD
|-87.0%
|-89.0%
|-97%
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC
|-77.3%
|-77.7%
|-82%
|ScS Group
|SCS
|-72.0%
|-20.2%
|-86%
|Victoria
|VCP
|-65.7%
|-68.2%
|-74%
|Appreciate Group
|APP
|-58.0%
|-58.0%
|-59%
|Mears Group
|MER
|-57.7%
|-66.0%
|-70%
|Bigblu Broadband
|BBB
|-52.3%
|-52.3%
|2%
|IG Design Group
|IGR
|-50.4%
|-50.4%
|-53%
|Ascential
|ASCL
|-48.9%
|-67.7%
|-88%
|Jadestone Energy
|JSE
|-48.8%
|-
|-99%
|Kenmare Resources
|KMR
|-46.5%
|-66.2%
|-81%
|Shearwater Group
|SWG
|-45.1%
|-34.8%
|-33%
|Keystone Law Group
|KEYS
|-42.4%
|-49.5%
|-62%
|Vitec Group
|VTC
|-41.1%
|-78.7%
|-91%
|PageGroup
|PAGE
|-39.4%
|-77.5%
|-94%
|U & I Group
|UAI
|-38.0%
|-
|-81%
|Countryside Properties
|CSP
|-37.5%
|-52.1%
|-61%
|Frenkel Topping Group
|FEN
|-35.7%
|-35.7%
|-31%
|Franchise Brands
|FRAN
|-34.3%
|-34.3%
|-
|MITIE Group
|MTO
|-33.9%
|-59.9%
|-66%
|Trifast
|TRI
|-32.0%
|-31.6%
|-51%
|H&T Group
|HAT
|-31.1%
|-31.4%
|13%
|St Modwen Properties
|SMP
|-30.5%
|-47.2%
|-44%
|Flowtech Fluidpower
|FLO
|-30.3%
|-30.3%
|-62%
|Picton Property Income
|PCTN
|-27.7%
|-19.0%
|-21%
|Advanced Medical Sol Grp
|AMS
|-26.8%
|-46.5%
|-55%
|Intu Properties
|INTU
|-26.1%
|-47.0%
|-81%
|Alfa Financial Software
|ALFA
|-25.7%
|-53.7%
|-90%
|Inchcape
|INCH
|-25.3%
|-63.3%
|-69%
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG
|-24.3%
|-56.9%
|-81%
|Signature Aviation
|SIG
|-23.5%
|-47.7%
|-73%
|Frasers Group
|FRAS
|-23.2%
|-27.4%
|-32%
|Ricardo
|RCDO
|-22.6%
|-35.5%
|-52%
|Ibstock
|IBST
|-22.5%
|-59.4%
|-75%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|-22.5%
|-51.0%
|-64%
|Dialight
|DIA
|-22.3%
|-22.3%
|-79%
|Serabi Gold
|SRB
|-22.1%
|-21.7%
|126%
|Smart Metering Systems
|SMS
|-21.9%
|-24.3%
|-49%
|Robert Walters
|RWA
|-21.9%
|-21.6%
|-88%
|Biffa Plc
|BIFF
|-20.2%
|-85.0%
|-86%
|Wentworth Resources
|WEN
|-19.6%
|-23.4%
|-59%
|Marshalls
|MSLH
|-19.6%
|-37.6%
|-48%
|Crest Nicholson
|CRST
|-19.5%
|-43.5%
|-75%
|IG Group Holdings
|IGG
|-18.8%
|-16.0%
|28%
|SimplyBiz Group
|SBIZ
|-18.6%
|-18.6%
|-13%
|Midwich Group
|MIDW
|-18.1%
|-14.4%
|-19%
|Serica Energy
|SQZ
|-17.3%
|-8.9%
|-77%
|Lancashire
|LRE
|-17.1%
|-28.2%
|-42%
|Polypipe Group
|PLP
|-17.0%
|-54.7%
|-62%
|Instem
|INS
|-16.3%
|3.0%
|-2%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY
|-16.3%
|-45.2%
|-84%
|Vivo Energy
|VVO
|-16.2%
|-50.4%
|-58%
|Renewi Plc
|RWI
|-15.8%
|-73.8%
|-80%
|Babcock International Group
|BAB
|-15.7%
|-34.0%
|-37%
|Elementis
|ELM
|-15.5%
|-16.5%
|-56%
|Bank of Georgia Group
|BGEO
|-15.5%
|-29.4%
|-51%
|Beeks Financial Cloud Grp
|BKS
|-15.4%
|-15.4%
|-33%
|Tekmar Group Plc
|TGP
|-15.0%
|-14.8%
|-52%
|Scapa Group
|SCPA
|-14.9%
|-72.6%
|-77%
|RPS Group
|RPS
|-14.8%
|-28.4%
|-57%
|Aggreko
|AGK
|-14.5%
|-26.5%
|-54%
|Warehouse REIT
|WHR
|-14.1%
|-11.2%
|14%
|Travis Perkins
|TPK
|-14.1%
|-29.5%
|-51%
|Petropavlovsk
|POG
|-13.6%
|197.0%
|-
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HL
|-13.5%
|-8.4%
|-16%
|Burberry Group
|BRBY
|-12.6%
|-25.8%
|-45%
|Greencore Group
|GNC
|-12.3%
|-56.6%
|-59%
|Pan African Resources
|PAF
|-12.1%
|-3.9%
|72%
|De La Rue
|DLAR
|-11.8%
|38.5%
|-60%
|Balfour Beatty
|BBY
|-11.8%
|-40.5%
|-47%
|Zotefoams
|ZTF
|-11.5%
|-11.0%
|-41%
|Hammerson
|HMSO
|-11.2%
|-18.4%
|-59%
|James Halstead
|JHD
|-11.2%
|-11.2%
|-15%
|K3 Capital Group
|K3C
|-10.9%
|-10.9%
|30%
|Redde Northgate
|REDD
|-10.5%
|-12.8%
|-24%
|Informa
|INF
|-10.5%
|-38.1%
|-64%
|SThree
|STEM
|-9.7%
|-17.5%
|-60%
|Bellway
|BWY
|-9.3%
|-15.8%
|-41%
|Close Brothers Group
|CBG
|-9.3%
|-32.2%
|-48%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|-9.2%
|-26.8%
|-66%
|Network International Holdings
|NETW
|-8.9%
|-27.8%
|-54%
|Vistry Group
|VTY
|-8.9%
|-27.3%
|-38%
|Urban&Civic
|UANC
|-8.4%
|67.3%
|-56%
|Equiniti Group
|EQN
|-8.2%
|-13.3%
|-35%
|Howden Joinery Group
|HWDN
|-8.1%
|-44.4%
|-48%
|Pelatro
|PTRO
|-7.9%
|-
|-87%
|Watches of Switzerland Group
|WOSG
|-7.8%
|5.3%
|-29%
|Moneysupermarket com Grp
|MONY
|-7.8%
|-23.1%
|-24%
|SSE
|SSE
|-7.8%
|-12.3%
|-19%
|Clinigen Group
|CLIN
|-7.4%
|-8.3%
|19%
|Redrow
|RDW
|-7.0%
|-30.7%
|-49%
|TBC Bank Group
|TBCG
|-6.9%
|-32.9%
|-54%
|Abcam
|ABC
|-6.5%
|-16.5%
|-44%
|Pearson Plc
|PSON
|-6.4%
|-12.9%
|-50%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|-6.3%
|-22.2%
|-67%
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN
|-6.2%
|-8.7%
|-16%
|NWF Group
|NWF
|-6.2%
|-6.2%
|13%
|Go-Ahead Group
|GOG
|-6.0%
|-43.0%
|-63%
|GlobalData
|DATA
|-5.9%
|0.6%
|21%
|Central Asia Metals
|CAML
|-5.8%
|-16.8%
|-42%
|BT Group
|BT.A
|-5.5%
|-13.2%
|-25%
|BHP Group
|BHP
|-5.3%
|-2.5%
|-10%
|Pennon Group
|PNN
|-5.1%
|-35.1%
|-38%
|United Oil & Gas
|UOG
|-5.0%
|-
|-
|Craneware Plc
|CRW
|-5.0%
|-8.7%
|-14%
|Hummingbird Resources
|HUM
|-5.0%
|-
|-14%
|Meggitt
|MGGT
|-4.9%
|-19.9%
|-48%
|DS Smith
|SMDS
|-4.9%
|-27.3%
|-34%
|Halma
|HLMA
|-4.9%
|-4.9%
|-8%
|National Grid
|NG
|-4.9%
|-8.7%
|-8%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|-4.8%
|-6.3%
|-3%
|Workspace Group
|WKP
|-4.8%
|-30.2%
|-32%
|Restore
|RST
|-4.8%
|-17.7%
|-45%
|MJ Hudson Group
|MJH
|-4.8%
|25.0%
|-
|RSA Insurance Group
|RSA
|-4.6%
|-7.0%
|-5%
|Calisen
|CLSN
|-4.5%
|-1.6%
|-
|Drax Group
|DRX
|-4.5%
|-1.6%
|9%
|GoCo Group
|GOCO
|-4.4%
|-8.8%
|-1%
|PayPoint
|PAY
|-4.4%
|-19.9%
|-21%
|UDG Healthcare
|UDG
|-4.3%
|-13.7%
|-17%
|Clarkson
|CKN
|-4.3%
|-5.7%
|-14%
|Strix Group
|KETL
|-4.3%
|-3.1%
|-4%
|Devro
|DVO
|-4.2%
|-3.7%
|-8%
|CentralNic Group
|CNIC
|-4.1%
|3.1%
|3%
|Micro Focus International
|MCRO
|-3.9%
|-7.9%
|-36%
|Avast
|AVST
|-3.9%
|-5.8%
|1%
|Airtel Africa
|AAF
|-3.9%
|-7.1%
|-17%
|Vodafone Group
|VOD
|-3.9%
|-3.0%
|-20%
|Amino Technologies
|AMO
|-3.8%
|-5.3%
|-2%
|Smith & Nephew
|SN
|-3.7%
|-20.9%
|-39%
|NewRiver REIT
|NRR
|-3.7%
|-51.0%
|-53%
|BATM Advanced Comm
|BVC
|-3.6%
|63.0%
|49%
|Just Eat Takeaway.com
|JET
|-3.5%
|14.3%
|-
|BOKU
|BOKU
|-3.2%
|15.2%
|33%
|Inspecs Group
|SPEC
|-3.2%
|-74.0%
|-
|Steppe Cement
|STCM
|-3.2%
|-60.0%
|-62%
|600 Group
|SIXH
|-3.2%
|-10.5%
|-78%
|Amiad Water Systems
|AFS
|-3.2%
|-5.6%
|-
|4Imprint Group
|FOUR
|-3.2%
|-73.6%
|-88%
|Telit Communications
|TCM
|-3.2%
|-5.6%
|158%
|Empyrean Energy
|EME
|-3.2%
|-5.6%
|-
|Caledonia Mining
|CMCL
|-3.2%
|42.0%
|178%
|Griffin Mining
|GFM
|-3.2%
|-51.2%
|-58%
|Volex
|VLX
|-3.2%
|-17.1%
|-14%
|Kape Technologies
|KAPE
|-3.2%
|-6.3%
|89%
|Water Intelligence
|WATR
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|4%
|MP Evans Group
|MPE
|-3.2%
|-27.0%
|9%
|YouGov
|YOU
|-3.1%
|-1.9%
|19%
Source: FactSet (12 August 2020)