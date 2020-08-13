MenuSearch

Join us now

Trading Ideas 

Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

By Michael Taylor

I recently headed into the City to meet up with the editor for a few drinks. As he’d written before, it’s a ghost town. Another piece in a recent Evening Standard observed the same thing, pointing out the relationships the Square Mile helps lubricate and worrying that London could lose its competitiveness against cities such as Frankfurt and Brussels. I’ve lived in both Frankfurt and London and I don’t agree; there’s no soul in ‘Bankfurt’, whereas the City is (or was) thriving with activity, and that’s always been part of its competitive advantage.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Trading Ideas

  1. Mining for profits with Anglo American

  2. Has Rightmove's run come to an end?

  3. Who's next?

Most read today

  1. Phil Oakley 

    Oxford Instruments: a clever business making clever products

  2. Stock Screens 

    10 Safe Yield shares

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust property picks

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Targeting tech stocks

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: UK enters worst recession, Europe steady after Wall St stimulus doubts, Asos, Spirax-Sarco & more

More on Trading Ideas

Trading Ideas 

Mining for profits with Anglo American

Michael Taylor looks back at the 2015 mining rout to unearth a new trading opportunity in the mining giant

Mining for profits with Anglo American

Trading Ideas 

Has Rightmove's run come to an end?

Rightmove’s shares have fallen 40 per cent already, but industry challenges mean they could fall a lot further

Michael Taylor

Trading Ideas 

Who's next?

Who's next?

Trading Ideas 

State of the consumer, momentum wins, Simon Thompson podcast & more

Trading Ideas 

Yellen surprises

Fed chair hints at interest rate ceiling

Nicole Elliott

More from Tips & Ideas

Company News 

Ørsted faces into coronavirus storm

The renewable energy provider temporarily cut its UK capacity in response to coronavirus

Ørsted faces into coronavirus storm
BUY

Stock Screens 

10 Safe Yield shares

10 Safe Yield shares

Half Year Results 

InterContinental books loss but recovery is under way

InterContinental books loss but recovery is under way
BUY

AlphaScreens 

Gold stocks and Unilever pass our quality checklist

Gold stocks and Unilever pass our quality checklist
Alpha

Simon Thompson 

Targeting tech stocks

Our small-cap stockpicking expert highlights a trio of tech stocks offering scope for share price upside both from a technical and fundamental perspective

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now