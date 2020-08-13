Trade Auto Trader’s V-Shaped recovery

I recently headed into the City to meet up with the editor for a few drinks. As he’d written before, it’s a ghost town. Another piece in a recent Evening Standard observed the same thing, pointing out the relationships the Square Mile helps lubricate and worrying that London could lose its competitiveness against cities such as Frankfurt and Brussels. I’ve lived in both Frankfurt and London and I don’t agree; there’s no soul in ‘Bankfurt’, whereas the City is (or was) thriving with activity, and that’s always been part of its competitive advantage.

