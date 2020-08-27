Ideas Farm: Not all currency issuers are created equal

One of our ambitions with the Ideas Farm is to provide more international ideas for readers. The key way in which we are doing this is by putting an international spin on several of our fund manager “best ideas” lists. This week is a case in point with the “best ideas” representing the three most-overweight positions of 22 top-performing global funds.

Covid-19 has done much to strengthen the argument for investing in overseas shares.

The British economy has been badly hit, with second-quarter GDP down an astronomical 20.4 per cent - albeit better than Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts. Meanwhile, the fiscal stimulus being provided to weather the storm and support a recovery is expected to see the UK’s borrowing requirements explode. A joint study by Citi and the Institute of Fiscal Studies (IFS) has modelled that a severe-second-wave scenario would require about £100bn of post-crisis fiscal tightening just to stabalise debt-to-GDP, based on long-term nominal GDP growth of 2.5 per cent.

Given the economic challenge the country faces, few would want to see a government preoccupied with balancing the books right now. But for the UK the question of 'how will we pay for it' still looms large.

This question is made all the more interesting by the ascent of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) in economic thinking. MMT puts forward a credible argument that currency issuers (countries like the UK that print their own 'fiat' currency and borrow in it) are actually fundamentally wrong to focus on the 'how will we pay for it' question.

Sounds a great for a country in a fiscal pickle. But there's a big catch. The credibility of MMT’s argument hinges on one vital thing; proponents argue fiscal deficits must be curbed if inflation starts to move above target. The issue of inflation really seems the crux of fears about UK-focused investments.

While there seems little immediate reason to worry that government spending will stoke inflation by creating excess demand, an altogether more noxious cause of inflation lurks in the shadows for second-rung currency issuers, which is potential currency debasement (extreme devaluation).

To borrow from the lexicon of marketeers, key to staving off the threat of debasement is a currency’s 'brand value'. For MMT fans, the big considerations for the savers on the other side of a currency issuer’s deficit is not whether the borrowing they’ve financed will be repaid (whatever is needed to repay them can be printed by the issuer at will) but whether the currency is a 'brand' that will stay in fashion. If the currency loses its 'brand' appeal and investors decide to dump the stuff, then there will be an inflation-inducing drop in its buying power, and potentially debasement.

The unfortunate reality is that, as far as currencies go, sterling looks a bit more Primark than Prada at the moment. The crisis has laid bare a number of long-standing economic weaknesses at the same time as Brexit negotiations feed uncertainty.

As any brand manager will tell you, a classic way to support 'brand value' is to limit supply. So too with MMT, which views reining in deficits (taxes up, spending down) as the key policy lever governments should pull when threatened with inflation, such as that caused by noteworthy devaluation.

While economic events often move quickly, at the moment serious pressure for the UK to protect sterling's brand does not feel too near. Yet for our consumption-focused economy, the creeping threat is whether markets allow policy-makers the space needed to finance a recovery.

Under the circumstances, paying more attention to international investment opportunities definitely makes some sense, perhaps especially for investors who believe MMT’s new economic paradigm has arrived.

Click here to view the tables in PDF form

Fund manager best ideas: GLOBAL 26/08/2020 No. Funds Amazon.com Inc 5 (NEW) Mastercard Inc A 5 (-1) Microsoft Corp 5 (+1) Novo Nordisk A/S B 3 (+2) Accenture PLC Class A 2 (NEW) Alphabet Inc A 2 Alphabet Inc Class C 2 Linde PLC 2 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 2 TAL Education Group ADR 2 (NEW) Adyen NV 1 Alcon Inc 1 Apple Inc 1 Applied Materials Inc 1 B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao 1 (NEW) Baxter International Inc 1 Becton, Dickinson and Co 1 Capgemini SE 1 Charles Schwab Corp 1 CME Group Inc Class A 1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A 1 (NEW) Deutsche Boerse AG 1 DexCom Inc 1 Diageo PLC 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp 1 Electronic Arts Inc 1 Equinix Inc 1 Fidelity National Information Services Inc 1 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 1 (NEW) Hoya Corp 1 Illumina Inc 1 (NEW) Lam Research Corp 1 Macquarie Group Ltd 1 Meituan Dianping 1 NVIDIA Corp 1 Partners Group Holding AG 1 Philip Morris International Inc 1 Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd Class H 1 Prologis Inc 1 (NEW) Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 1 (NEW) Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 1 Tencent Holdings Ltd 1 (-1) Tesla Inc 1 (NEW) Unilever PLC 1 Verisk Analytics Inc 1 Visa Inc Class A 1 (-1)

Source: Morningstar, based on 3 most overweight holdings

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi Treatt TET 580p 0.0% ASOS ASC 5,054p 0.4% Antofagasta ANTO 1,133p 0.8% Croda International CRDA 6,014p 0.9% Ocado Group OCDO 2,398p 1.0% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,470p 1.1% Herald Investment Trust HRI 1,720p 1.1% YouGov YOU 860p 1.1% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 112p 1.3% Schroder Asian Total ATR 397p 1.4% Impax Environmental Mkts IEM 356p 1.5% Kingfisher KGF 276p 1.5% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 252p 1.6% Byotrol BYOT 9p 1.6% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 122p 1.6% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 544p 1.6% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 182p 1.8% First Derivatives FDP 3,060p 1.8% Studio Retail Group STU 245p 1.8% BBGI BBGI 169p 1.9% B&M European Value Retail BME 489p 2.0% Plus500 PLUS 1,541p 2.0% Admiral Group ADM 2,698p 2.2% Montanaro Europn Small Tr MTE 1,345p 2.2% Fidelity China Special FCSS 312p 2.2% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 12,100p 2.2% RWS RWS 745p 2.2% Gore Street Energy GSF 107p 2.3% Polymetal International POLY 2,011p 2.3% LSE Group LSE 8,678p 2.3% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 193p 2.4% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET 9,062p 2.4% CQS Natural Resources CYN 95p 2.5% IntegraFin Holdings IHP 554p 2.5% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,062p 2.6% Frontier Developments FDEV 2,080p 2.6% Octopus Renewables Infra ORIT 113p 2.6% Bunzl BNZL 2,400p 2.6% HomeServe HSV 1,334p 2.7% Scottish American Invt SAIN 431p 2.7% JP Morgan European Small JESC 394p 2.8% Electrocomponents ECM 711p 2.8% Anpario ANP 410p 2.8% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 461p 2.9% Distil DIS 1p 2.9% Sterling Energy SEY 12p 2.9% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,012p 2.9% Mobius Investment Trust MMIT 96p 2.9% XP Power XPP 4,500p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 26 August 2020

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from lo STV Group STVG 210p 0.0% Capital & Counties Props CAPC 125p 0.0% Reach RCH 53p 0.6% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 26 August 2020

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.0% 11 -0.3% CINEWORLD GROUP 9.3% 9 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 8.9% 5 -0.2% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 8.2% 7 0.4% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.2% 2 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 7.6% 6 -0.1% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% PEARSON PLC 5.8% 7 1.0% TUI AG 5.6% 2 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.5% 7 0.0% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.4% 4 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 5.0% 3 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 2 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.9% 5 -0.1% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.7% 6 0.3% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.7% 3 0.0% IQE PLC 4.4% 3 -0.2% FUTURE PLC 4.3% 5 0.6% CAPITA PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.9% 4 0.0% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.8% 6 0.3% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.7% 3 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.5% 3 -0.3% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.5% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.5% 5 -0.1% GVC Holdings Plc 3.4% 4 0.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.3% 4 0.5% ASCENTIAL PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.2% 3 0.1% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.2% 3 0.7% ITV PLC 3.1% 5 0.6% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 3.0% 2 0.0% N. Brown Group 2.9% 3 0.0% VICTREX PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.8% 2 -0.3% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% VALARIS PLC 2.6% 3 -0.5% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.4% 2 0.0% VITEC GROUP PLC (THE) 2.4% 2 -0.1% HISCOX LTD 2.3% 3 0.0% B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 2.2% 2 0.0% DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST 2.2% 2 -0.1%

Source: FCA, as at 26 August 2020

1-month EPS upgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr IGas Energy IGAS 280.0% -29.6% -70% Belvoir Group BLV 141.0% 141.0% 18% ASOS ASC 132.6% - 230% Barclays BARC 111.2% 61.2% -80% Alfa Financial Software ALFA 100.6% 113.4% -72% Sylvania Platinum SLP 75.5% 28.5% 143% Renishaw RSW 59.5% 74.3% -36% Next NXT 52.9% 63.2% -61% IXICO IXI 50.0% - - LSL Property Services LSL 49.0% 0.9% -21% Panoply Holdings TPX 45.2% 38.5% 2% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL 44.7% 5.4% -75% 3i Group Plc III 40.4% 96.6% -13% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 43% Hochschild Mining HOC 39.7% 7.8% -11% Capital CAPD 37.5% 36.3% 67% Luceco Plc LUCE 36.9% 261.9% 62% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 32.1% 82.6% -86% Breedon Grp BREE 28.8% -42.8% -51% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 26.5% 5.2% -77% Ferrexpo FXPO 25.9% 44.4% -41% Hargreaves Services HSP 25.3% 25.3% 40% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 24.9% 4.6% -77% Keller Group KLR 24.6% 16.3% -13% AO World AO 24.0% - - Kainos Group KNOS 23.6% 26.4% 26% Kenmare Resources KMR 22.6% -58.1% -74% Gear4music Holdings G4M 22.4% 241.8% 436% Tyman TYMN 22.2% -6.5% -31% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 21.5% 16.5% 23% IP Group IPO 20.2% 264.5% -64% Henry Boot BOOT 18.6% 18.6% -68% SDL SDL 17.5% 14.7% -15% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 15.9% 16.0% -11% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 15.9% 91.4% 81% Beazley BEZ 15.8% 146.3% -80% 4Imprint Group FOUR 15.3% -69.3% -86% Just Grp JUST 14.7% 17.5% 18% Intu Properties INTU 14.5% -15.2% -73% AA AA 14.4% 14.1% -10% CRH CRH 13.5% 23.3% -17% Robinson RBN 13.4% 13.4% 41% Admiral Group ADM 13.3% 13.2% 18% Standard Chartered STAN 13.1% -17.1% -56% B&M European Value Retail BME 12.1% 51.2% 47% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 11.8% 23.9% 1% Fresnillo FRES 11.0% 50.2% 60% CLS Holdings CLI 10.8% 10.9% -12% EVRAZ EVR 10.4% 3.1% -56% Smurfit Kappa Group SKG 10.3% 6.7% -26% Tribal Group TRB 10.0% 10.0% -7% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 9.9% 47.0% 33% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO 9.6% -29.1% -45% Persimmon PSN 9.6% 11.0% -24% Grainger GRI 9.4% 0.5% -18% Pets At Home PETS 9.4% -9.4% -17% Marks & Spencer Group MKS 9.2% -14.7% -62% Mondi MNDI 8.7% 5.4% -32% Playtech PTEC 8.5% 6.1% -61% Frasers Group FRAS 8.3% 2.4% -4% IMI IMI 8.1% 13.0% -7% Centrica CNA 8.0% 6.9% -38% Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 7.5% 7.5% -31% Polymetal International POLY 7.5% 9.6% 66% Empiric Student ESP 7.5% -13.8% -44% Bunzl BNZL 7.4% 32.1% -2% Antofagasta ANTO 7.4% 138.2% -42% Aviva AV 7.1% 4.5% -16% CMC Markets CMCX 7.1% 14.7% 350% Gamesys Group GYS 7.0% 7.0% 32% RHI Magnesita RHIM 6.5% 8.7% -46% discoverIE Group DSCV 6.2% -17.2% -22% GVC Holdings GVC 6.2% 23.6% -14% Weir Group WEIR 6.0% 6.3% -30% G4S GFS 5.7% 25.2% -32% Rio Tinto RIO 5.5% 12.8% -18% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 5.4% 8.1% -12% EKF Diagnostics EKF 5.3% 78.5% 131% Rotork ROR 5.2% 7.5% -15% Caledonia Mining CMCL 5.2% 7.7% - Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 5.2% 1.8% 14% Cranswick CWK 5.0% 15.6% 28% AG BARR BAG 5.0% -3.5% -19% Draper Esprit GROW 4.9% 85.1% -16% TBC Bank Group TBCG 4.7% -31.3% -50% Rentokil Initial RTO 4.6% 7.9% -11% Applegreen APGN 4.5% 4.5% 20% Plus500 PLUS 4.5% 2.2% 141% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 4.4% 13.7% 26% Rathbone Brothers RAT 4.4% 13.0% -21% IG Group Holdings IGG 4.4% -16.0% 28% Bodycote BOY 4.2% -1.8% -44% Anglo American Plc AAL 4.1% -0.7% -42% Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings RQIH 4.1% -20.8% -20% Schroders SDR 3.8% 12.1% -10% Ultra Electronics Hldgs ULE 3.6% 2.6% 8% Volution Group FAN 3.5% -3.8% -27% Compass Group CPG 3.5% -17.6% -74% Burford Capital BUR 3.5% -20.0% -39% Clarkson CKN 3.4% -5.7% -15% Chesnara CSN 3.3% 6.7% -15% Polar Capital POLR 3.0% 1.8% -2%

Source: FactSet, as at 26 August 2020

1-month EPS downgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Mears Group MER -88.0% -95.9% -96% Churchill China CHH -87.9% - -86% PageGroup PAGE -87.0% -92.6% -98% ScS Group SCS -72.0% -20.2% -86% Victoria VCP -65.7% -66.8% -73% Gem Diamonds GEMD -64.4% -73.1% -90% Appreciate Group APP -58.0% -58.0% -59% Ascential ASCL -57.9% -64.0% -89% H&T Group HAT -57.3% -57.5% -40% Melrose Industries MRO -56.9% -95.3% -98% Bigblu Broadband BBB -52.3% -52.3% 2% IG Design Group IGR -50.4% -50.4% -53% Shearwater Group SWG -45.1% -34.8% -33% Vitec Group VTC -41.1% -78.7% -91% U & I Group UAI -38.0% - -81% Balfour Beatty BBY -37.6% -57.9% -64% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -37.1% -49.3% -37% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -35.0% -67.2% -86% Franchise Brands FRAN -34.3% -34.3% - Robert Walters RWA -34.1% -21.6% -88% Keystone Law Group KEYS -33.4% -41.7% -57% Ricardo RCDO -33.4% -42.7% -59% Trifast TRI -33.4% -33.1% -52% Petrofac PFC -33.2% -55.0% -77% Coats Group COA -32.1% -44.1% -81% Glencore GLEN -30.0% -31.9% -82% Picton Property Income PCTN -27.7% -19.0% -21% Taylor Wimpey TW -27.7% -50.7% -67% Inchcape INCH -25.3% -53.9% -69% MITIE Group MTO -23.2% -60.1% -64% Bushveld Minerals BMN -22.3% -36.7% -63% Dialight DIA -22.2% -22.3% -79% Marshalls MSLH -21.8% -36.2% -49% Hammerson HMSO -21.6% -28.1% -64% Morses Club MCL -21.2% -21.2% -36% NewRiver REIT NRR -20.9% -60.9% -54% Smart Metering Systems SMS -20.7% -18.2% -49% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET -20.5% 12.8% - Wentworth Resources WEN -20.3% -19.1% -59% Anexo Group ANX -19.5% -33.9% -36% Babcock International Group BAB -18.9% -36.9% -40% Aggreko AGK -17.7% -29.2% -56% Investec INVP -16.3% -29.9% -34% Airtel Africa AAF -16.1% -18.3% -27% Serica Energy SQZ -15.9% -33.6% -80% Vivo Energy VVO -15.6% -46.8% -57% Greencore Group GNC -15.4% -35.7% -60% Lancashire LRE -15.1% -30.3% -42% Grafton Group GFTU -15.0% -36.0% -66% Tekmar Group Plc TGP -15.0% -15.0% -52% Scapa Group SCPA -14.9% -71.0% -77% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -14.6% -42.6% -52% Ibstock IBST -14.4% -59.5% -75% Yellow Cake YCA -13.4% 3586.6% 5480% Hargreaves Lansdown HL -12.9% -10.4% -14% Urban&Civic UANC -12.9% 67.3% -56% Gooch & Housego GHH -11.9% -20.0% -38% Bellway BWY -11.8% -18.1% -45% James Halstead JHD -11.2% -11.2% -15% HSBC Holdings HSBA -11.2% -27.5% -67% Midwich Group MIDW -11.1% -23.9% -28% Informa INF -11.0% -35.4% -66% K3 Capital Group K3C -10.9% -10.9% 30% Elementis ELM -10.8% -17.8% -55% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -10.2% -41.5% -85% Virgin Money UK VMUK -10.1% -11.6% -83% Proactis PHD -10.0% -10.0% -74% Countryside Properties CSP -9.9% -44.1% -61% De La Rue DLAR -9.9% 38.5% -60% SThree STEM -9.4% -17.0% -60% BHP Group BHP -9.3% -11.3% -28% Moneysupermarket com Grp MONY -8.1% -22.0% -24% Pelatro PTRO -7.9% - -87% Travis Perkins TPK -7.7% -22.8% -47% Amino Technologies AMO -7.3% -8.4% -5% Signature Aviation SIG -7.1% -19.5% -71% Costain Group COST -7.1% -42.4% -73% Polypipe Group PLP -7.1% -54.8% -62% SimplyBiz Group SBIZ -7.1% -18.6% -13% Workspace Group WKP -7.0% -31.9% -33% Vodafone Group VOD -6.7% -18.8% -18% Capital & Regional CAL -6.3% -22.2% -67% BT Group BT.A -6.2% -9.7% -26% NWF Group NWF -6.2% -6.2% 13% Nichols NICL -6.1% -9.4% -36% Equiniti Group EQN -6.0% -14.9% -36% Kier Group KIE -6.0% -28.0% -62% GlobalData DATA -5.9% 0.6% 21% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -5.6% -13.0% -33% RDI REIT RDI -5.6% -3.1% -45% St Modwen Properties SMP -5.3% -33.9% -44% Abcam ABC -5.1% -20.8% -47% United Oil & Gas UOG -5.0% - - Drax Group DRX -5.0% -0.4% 9% Restore RST -4.8% -17.7% -45% Stagecoach Group SGC -4.7% -84.8% -88% BOKU BOKU -4.5% 11.0% 32% Calisen CLSN -4.5% -1.6% - Close Brothers Group CBG -4.5% -25.6% -48% GoCo Group GOCO -4.4% -6.4% -1% Network International Holdings NETW -4.4% -27.0% -51% Target Healthcare REIT THRL -4.4% -4.4% 16% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG -4.4% -5.5% -2% CVS Group CVSG -4.3% 69.6% -18% Petropavlovsk POG -4.3% 192.9% - Devro DVO -4.2% -3.7% -6% CentralNic Group CNIC -4.1% 3.1% 3% Go-Ahead Group GOG -3.8% -34.4% -64% SSE SSE -3.7% -12.5% -19% Alliance Pharma APH -3.6% -4.9% -8% UDG Healthcare UDG -3.2% -12.0% -16% Redde Northgate REDD -3.1% -12.4% -23% Hummingbird Resources HUM -3.1% - -12% Smith & Nephew SN -3.0% -19.1% -38%

Source: FactSet, as at 26 August 2020

