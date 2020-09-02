14 High Quality Small-caps

The impact of Covid-19 has meant I’ve recently needed to change the criteria used by a number of the screens I run, and this week I am having to make a number of alterations to my High Quality Small-cap stock screen.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Bull market pointers
Our small-cap stock picking expert continues to play by bull market rules and offers seven investment opportunities to consider.
Simon Thompson