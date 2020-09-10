Ideas Farm: Profit from ESG

Any reader who listened to last week’s IC Investment Hour podcast will know that the world of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is immensely confusing. However, it is also a theme that offers significant potential rewards. This latter point is the reason we’ve picked it as one of the theme’s for the Fund Manager Best Ideas lists we publish on rotation in the Ideas Farm.

This week we’re featuring a list of the most popular holdings of top global equity ESG funds - last week it was holdings of UK focused sustainable funds. We think top fund managers’ best ideas could prove particularly valuable for highlighting stocks in an area as confusing as ESG.

The CFA’s sustainability handbook gives no less than seven approaches to ESG equity investment: exclusions; best-in-class; ESG integration; exercise of voting rights; shareholder engagement; sustainability themes; and impact investing (investment targeting specific positive results)

Adding to the confusion created by the plethora of takes on sustainability, there is little evidence of any outperformance by ESG funds of conventional counterparts. What’s more, research from the Indian School of Business suggests only about half of the socially responsible funds on Morningstar’s database actually boast superior ESG metrics than that expected from an average conventional fund.

Perhaps ESG funds with weak ESG scores should not be too surprising given it can be an entirely legitimate, socially-conscious approach to engage with companies that have poor ESG policies to encourage them to do better. So too can investing in companies that provide sustainability solutions to others regardless of their own internal standards.

For investors, the more significant findings from academic research is that companies that focus on ESG issues do show some signs of share price outperformance. This seems to be particularly true of companies that focus on the most significant ESG issues in their sector - i.e. ESG that matters rather than ESG just for the sake of it. A potential implication is that as well as addressing risk, intelligently addressing ESG themes may also help companies find new areas of competitive advantage as well as marking out management that have broader capital allocation talents.

These are the type of companies we’d expect our sustainable Best Ideas lists to highlight, not least because of evidence that fund managers' biggest holdings tend to outperform. So far we feel the lists published in the Ideas Farm have offered rich pickings for ESG investment ideas, with a number of our tips over recent months taking inspiration from this source. Recent examples include industrial gases group and potential hydrogen-energy pioneer Linde, and leading wind turbine maker Vestas.

This week’s tip section includes a buy recommendation on Unilever (UNLR), which appears in the sustainability best ideas list below. It perhaps has a less obvious connection to the making-money-from-ESG theme. However, a sustainability drive to make the company carbon positive by 2030 could prove a canny way to differentiate its brands, which include the likes of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Dove soap. Essentially, by bringing its financial muscle to bear on sustainability, the group may be able to create a new competitive edge for its brands. This comes at a time when many fear Unilever’s historic advantage based on clout in advertising and product-placement could be undermined by local brands exploiting highly-targeted social media marketing and online sales.

Fund Manager best ideas: Global Sustainable No. Funds Microsoft Corp 10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5 (-1) Adobe Inc 3 (+1) Alphabet Inc A 3 American Water Works Co Inc 3 (+1) Equinix Inc 3 (+2) Linde PLC 3 Amazon.com Inc 2 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 2 (+1) Mastercard Inc A 2 Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 2 (-1) Synopsys Inc 2 (+1) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2 (NEW) Visa Inc Class A 2 (-1) ABB Ltd 1 AbbVie Inc 1 adidas AG 1 (NEW) Adyen NV 1 Ain Holdings Inc 1 Apple Inc 1 AstraZeneca PLC 1 Autodesk Inc 1 (-1) Bandwidth Inc Class A 1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 1 Borregaard ASA 1 (NEW) Bunzl PLC 1 (NEW) Cadence Design Systems Inc 1 (NEW) Charter Communications Inc A 1 Cisco Systems Inc 1 Clean Harbors Inc 1 Danone SA 1 Deere & Co 1 (NEW) Delivery Hero SE 1 (NEW) Diasorin SpA 1 Eli Lilly and Co 1 (NEW) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 (NEW) Generac Holdings Inc 1 Gerresheimer AG 1 Hoya Corp 1 Humana Inc 1 Iberdrola SA 1 IQVIA Holdings Inc 1 (-1) Johnson & Johnson 1 (NEW) KDDI Corp 1 Keyence Corp 1 Koninklijke DSM NV 1 Lam Research Corp 1 (NEW) London Stock Exchange Group PLC 1 (NEW) Lonza Group Ltd 1 MarketAxess Holdings Inc 1 MSCI Inc 1 Nestle SA 1 Novartis AG 1 Novo Nordisk A/S B 1 (-1) NXP Semiconductors NV 1 PayPal Holdings Inc 1 Rayonier Inc 1 Rentokil Initial PLC 1 SAP SE 1 Schneider Electric SE 1 Shopify Inc A 1 SoftBank Group Corp 1 Staar Surgical Co 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 1 (NEW) Tesla Inc 1 (-1) Texas Instruments Inc 1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 1 (NEW) Unilever PLC 1 Varian Medical Systems Inc 1 (NEW)

Source: Morningstar, as at 9 September 2020. Based on top 5 holdings.

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi Collagen Solutions COS 7p 0.0% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,500p 0.4% Baillie Gifford Japan Tr BGFD 853p 0.6% JP Morgan Japan Smaller JPS 455p 0.8% BBGI BBGI 171p 0.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 112p 0.9% Genus GNS 3,894p 1.0% Experian EXPN 2,924p 1.1% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 122p 1.2% Gresham House GHE 690p 1.4% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 252p 1.5% HgCapital Trust HGT 275p 1.6% Renishaw RSW 5,255p 1.7% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 203p 1.7% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 111p 1.8% JPMorgan Global Core Real JARA 111p 1.8% TR European Growth Trust TRG 990p 1.8% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 452p 1.8% BH Macro BHMG 3,600p 1.9% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 552p 2.1% Intertek Group ITRK 6,046p 2.1% CQS Natural Resources CYN 95p 2.2% Schroder Asian Total ATR 404p 2.2% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 491p 2.2% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 184p 2.3% Miton UK MicroCap Trust MINI 55p 2.3% Greatland Gold GGP 17p 2.3% JPMorgan Asia Growth JAGI 417p 2.6% Jersey Electricity JEL 475p 2.7% Croda International CRDA 5,936p 2.8% Gore Street Energy GSF 106p 2.8% JP Morgan European Small JESC 394p 2.8% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 2,594p 2.8% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,058p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 9 September 2020

New 52-week lows

Name TIDM Price % from lo Altitude Group ALT 15p 1.6% Standard Chartered STAN 376p 1.9% HSBC Holdings HSBA 321p 2.0% John Laing Group JLG 278p 2.4% KKV Secured Loan Fund KKVX 40p 2.5% Rotala ROL 19p 2.7% TOC Property Backed Lndng PBLT 86p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 9 September 2020

Shorts

Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.0% 11 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 8.7% 5 -0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 8.4% 7 -0.1% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.1% 2 0.0% PEARSON PLC 8.1% 8 1.2% CINEWORLD GROUP 7.9% 8 -0.2% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.5% 6 0.0% Royal Mail Plc 7.2% 6 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 5.6% 2 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.6% 7 -0.3% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.5% 7 -0.1% TUI AG 5.2% 6 0.4% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.0% 3 0.1% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.0% 4 0.1% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.8% 5 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.7% 3 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% IQE PLC 3.8% 3 0.1% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.7% 4 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.7% 5 -0.9% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.6% 3 0.7% CAPITA PLC 3.5% 3 0.0% N. Brown Group 3.5% 4 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.4% 4 0.0% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.3% 3 0.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.3% 5 0.6% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% GVC Holdings Plc 3.2% 5 -0.1% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 3.0% 3 -0.2% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 2.9% 3 0.2% VICTREX PLC 2.9% 3 0.2% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.5% 3 0.3% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.4% 2 0.0% B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 2.3% 2 -1.0% HISCOX LTD 2.2% 2 0.0% VITEC GROUP PLC (THE) 2.2% 4 NEW

Source: FCA, as at 9 September 2020

1-month EPS upgrades

FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr MJ Hudson Group MJH 180.0% 180.0% - Alfa Financial Software ALFA 169.9% 100.6% -72% Halfords Group HFD 138.0% -27.9% -26% Mpac Group MPAC 125.2% 8.8% -19% ASOS ASC 111.7% - 248% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 79.3% 102.6% -85% Science Group SAG 72.3% -1.0% 12% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Renishaw RSW 65.1% 82.5% -34% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - Wentworth Resources WEN 53.8% 32.4% -36% SigmaRoc SRC 53.8% 54.8% -19% IXICO IXI 50.0% - - Intu Properties INTU 40.4% -23.2% -72% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 0% Capital CAPD 39.0% 44.9% 70% Grafton Group GFTU 38.6% 20.0% -45% Luceco Plc LUCE 38.6% 126.1% 63% Plus500 PLUS 35.0% 54.4% 206% Keystone Law Group KEYS 30.9% -24.5% -51% Frontier Developments FDEV 30.9% 34.1% 87% Proactis PHD 30.0% 30.0% - Ariana Resources AAU 26.7% 40.7% -5% Gem Diamonds GEMD 25.6% -81.0% -95% Hummingbird Resources HUM 25.2% 46.2% 343% AO World AO 24.0% - - 3i Group Plc III 22.8% 96.6% -13% Lok 'n' Store Group LOK 20.2% 20.2% 13% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 19.5% 100.8% 62% Chesnara CSN 19.5% 27.5% -22% Grainger GRI 18.6% 30.0% -12% Henry Boot BOOT 18.6% 18.6% -69% 4Imprint Group FOUR 18.5% -52.6% -85% CRH CRH 18.0% 25.1% -16% CMC Markets CMCX 17.5% 29.7% 429% TBC Bank Group TBCG 17.3% -6.6% -44% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 15.7% 15.7% -12% JD Sports Fashion JD 15.4% -53.0% -51% Sylvania Platinum SLP 15.1% 32.5% 141% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 14.9% 51.1% 2% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% - 11% Barratt Developments BDEV 13.5% -7.4% -30% Robinson RBN 13.4% 13.4% 41% Wincanton WIN 12.4% -33.0% -32% Persimmon PSN 12.3% 13.7% -22% Capital & Regional CAL 12.2% -6.9% -60% Genus GNS 11.9% 11.0% 13% Ferrexpo FXPO 11.7% 49.6% -38% Kenmare Resources KMR 11.7% -61.1% -77% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 11.6% 12.8% 27% Admiral Group ADM 11.4% 15.4% 20% Jadestone Energy JSE 11.3% - -98% SDL SDL 11.3% 13.2% -19% CLS Holdings CLI 11.2% 15.0% -9% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 10.8% 19.4% 36% River & Mercantile Group RIV 10.8% 12.8% -29% Travis Perkins TPK 10.3% -14.0% -45% McBride MCB 10.1% 13.9% 9% Tribal Group TRB 10.0% 10.0% -7% Bunzl BNZL 9.9% 35.1% -1% Renew RNWH 9.3% 9.3% - Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 42.7% -1% GVC Holdings GVC 8.5% 26.2% -13% Beazley BEZ 8.5% 188.3% -78% Caledonia Mining CMCL 8.1% 13.0% - Hochschild Mining HOC 8.0% 19.3% -18% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 8.0% 69.4% -77% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO 7.7% -26.6% -46% Gamesys Group GYS 7.6% 7.0% 32% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 7.4% 57.6% -77% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.4% 6.0% -1% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 7.4% 49.4% 38% Polymetal International POLY 6.9% 16.3% 72% EVRAZ EVR 6.7% 16.2% -56% Future FUTR 6.7% 10.1% 48% Breedon Grp BREE 6.6% -42.4% -51% Fresnillo FRES 6.5% 55.1% 61% Pets At Home PETS 6.4% -2.4% -15% Kainos Group KNOS 6.3% 38.3% 28% Empiric Student ESP 6.1% 11.6% -45% Compass Group CPG 5.9% -0.5% -73% RHI Magnesita RHIM 5.8% 8.0% -47% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 5.6% 8.0% 16% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.6% 46.2% 8% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 5.4% 8.1% -12% Rio Tinto RIO 5.1% 17.2% -16% Aviva AV 5.1% 4.0% -17% Arcontech Group ARC 5.0% 5.0% 2% Cranswick CWK 4.8% 15.5% 28% Antofagasta ANTO 4.8% 136.5% -40% Bodycote BOY 4.7% -5.5% -44% Ibstock IBST 4.5% -53.9% -75% RSA Insurance Group RSA 4.5% -1.4% 1% Bushveld Minerals BMN 4.4% -16.6% -53% Central Asia Metals CAML 4.3% 3.3% -37% STV Group STVG 4.2% -22.1% -32% Standard Chartered STAN 4.2% 2.1% -56% Just Grp JUST 4.0% 18.2% 9% Gear4music Holdings G4M 4.0% 261.1% 457% Capita CPI 4.0% -24.1% -51% AA AA 3.9% 14.2% -10% Prudential PRU 3.9% 1.5% -1% Dunelm Group DNLM 3.7% 11.7% -17% NCC Group NCC 3.7% 27.3% -31% Playtech PTEC 3.7% 7.0% -60% Clarkson CKN 3.4% -5.7% -14% Network International Holdings NETW 3.2% -19.4% -49% Games Workshop Group GAW 3.2% 22.6% 2% Barclays BARC 3.1% 191.6% -80% Computacenter CCC 3.1% 15.1% 19% Direct Line Insurance Grp DLG 3.1% -2.0% -14% Burford Capital BUR 3.1% -18.4% -39%

Source: FactSet, as at 9 September 2020

1-month EPS downgrades

FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Mears Group MER -88.0% -94.9% -96% Churchill China CHH -87.9% - -86% PageGroup PAGE -73.4% -93.5% -98% Midwich Group MIDW -65.2% -70.3% -72% Appreciate Group APP -62.2% -62.2% -63% H&T Group HAT -57.3% -57.5% -40% Hays HAS -53.1% -46.3% -80% Petrofac PFC -40.3% -55.8% -80% Balfour Beatty BBY -37.8% -38.2% -64% Melrose Industries MRO -37.4% -94.0% -98% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -37.1% -47.6% -35% Vitec Group VTC -31.8% -41.1% -91% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -30.6% -63.5% -86% Coats Group COA -30.2% -34.8% -81% Saga SAGA -27.7% -26.9% -75% Investec INVP -26.0% -26.0% -43% Card Factory CARD -25.3% -25.4% -89% Bloomsbury Publishing BMY -24.9% -24.9% -46% CentralNic Group CNIC -22.9% -18.7% -34% Hammerson HMSO -22.8% -31.9% -69% Morses Club MCL -21.2% -21.2% -35% NewRiver REIT NRR -20.9% -60.9% -54% Glencore GLEN -20.1% -14.6% -81% Lancashire LRE -19.9% -39.6% -51% Anexo Group ANX -19.5% -34.0% -36% Mattioli Woods MTW -19.2% -19.2% -5% Serabi Gold SRB -18.9% -37.4% 22% Bellway BWY -18.0% -24.8% -49% Informa INF -18.0% -40.5% -69% Frasers Group FRAS -17.4% 5.5% -4% United Oil & Gas UOG -15.2% 42.4% - Cake Box Holdings CBOX -14.2% - -6% Ricardo RCDO -13.9% -36.3% -59% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% -13.8% - Stagecoach Group SGC -13.7% -80.3% -84% Serica Energy SQZ -13.5% -30.3% -80% Airtel Africa AAF -13.2% -12.8% -27% Taylor Wimpey TW -11.8% -52.1% -69% De La Rue DLAR -10.9% 27.2% -64% Aggreko AGK -10.9% -29.5% -57% Signature Aviation SIG -10.2% -32.1% -75% First Derivatives FDP -9.1% -18.2% -37% HSBC Holdings HSBA -8.9% -20.0% -69% Rank Group RNK -8.5% -11.6% -48% Go-Ahead Group GOG -8.1% -31.1% -64% Dignity DTY -7.8% -8.1% -29% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -7.4% -35.8% -52% Amino Technologies AMO -7.3% -5.5% -5% Costain Group COST -7.2% -31.7% -73% Marks & Spencer Group MKS -7.2% -7.9% -66% Redrow RDW -7.1% -33.8% -53% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -7.0% -30.3% -85% Workspace Group WKP -6.9% -16.4% -36% Babcock International Group BAB -6.2% -38.0% -41% Ascential ASCL -6.2% -51.3% -89% Next NXT -6.0% 63.7% -61% Kier Group KIE -6.0% -28.0% -62% Greencore Group GNC -5.9% -20.8% -62% BHP Group BHP -5.8% -7.5% -24% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -5.6% -13.0% -33% STM Group STM -5.4% -5.4% -40% Severfield SFR -5.3% -27.1% -24% Dixons Carphone DC -5.3% -15.3% -39% Abcam ABC -5.1% -18.2% -47% Inchcape INCH -5.0% -32.9% -70% Rl Est Cred RECI -5.0% - 2% RDI REIT RDI -5.0% -2.4% -45% Centrica CNA -4.9% 16.4% -36% Nucleus Financial Group NUC -4.8% 9.2% -33% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -4.7% -9.1% -38% Vistry Group VTY -4.6% -26.8% -40% Vectura Group VEC -4.5% -3.2% 16% CVS Group CVSG -4.3% 69.6% -18% Alliance Pharma APH -4.2% -4.9% -8% Diageo DGE -4.2% -1.2% -23% Ebiquity EBQ -4.2% -4.2% -44% Great Port Est REIT GPOR -3.7% -4.3% -18% Pearson PSON -3.2% -11.8% -51% Virgin Money UK VMUK -3.0% -2.7% -81% Pebble Group PEBB -3.0% -2.4% -

Source: FactSet, as at 9 September 2020

