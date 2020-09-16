MenuSearch

Fund managers' best tech ideas

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors, and this week it is the turn of tech stocks.

Depending on sector, best ideas constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE
16/09/2020No of funds
Apple Inc9 (NEW)
Amazon.com Inc7 (+1)
Microsoft Corp7
Alphabet Inc A4
Facebook Inc A4
Visa Inc Class A3 (-1)
Advanced Micro Devices Inc2
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR2
PayPal Holdings Inc2 (+1)
Tencent Holdings Ltd2
Tesla Inc2 (+1)
Alphabet Inc Class C1 (-2)
CoStar Group Inc1 (NEW)
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A1
First Solar Inc1 (NEW)
Fleetcor Technologies Inc1 (NEW)
Global Payments Inc1 (NEW)
Mastercard Inc A1 (-1)
Micron Technology Inc1
NVIDIA Corp1 (NEW)
Qualcomm Inc1 (NEW)
Salesforce.com Inc1
Synopsys Inc1
Twilio Inc A1 (NEW)
WEX Inc1 (NEW)
Zoom Video Communications Inc1 (NEW)

*Based on top 5 holdings

Source: Morningstar

