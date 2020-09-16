Fund managers' best tech ideas

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors, and this week it is the turn of tech stocks.

Depending on sector, best ideas constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE 16/09/2020 No of funds Apple Inc 9 (NEW) Amazon.com Inc 7 (+1) Microsoft Corp 7 Alphabet Inc A 4 Facebook Inc A 4 Visa Inc Class A 3 (-1) Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2 PayPal Holdings Inc 2 (+1) Tencent Holdings Ltd 2 Tesla Inc 2 (+1) Alphabet Inc Class C 1 (-2) CoStar Group Inc 1 (NEW) CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 1 First Solar Inc 1 (NEW) Fleetcor Technologies Inc 1 (NEW) Global Payments Inc 1 (NEW) Mastercard Inc A 1 (-1) Micron Technology Inc 1 NVIDIA Corp 1 (NEW) Qualcomm Inc 1 (NEW) Salesforce.com Inc 1 Synopsys Inc 1 Twilio Inc A 1 (NEW) WEX Inc 1 (NEW) Zoom Video Communications Inc 1 (NEW)

*Based on top 5 holdings

Source: Morningstar