Ideas Farm: Quality not quantity

Regular readers of our Tips and Ideas section may have picked up on a noteworthy change this week. Rather than our usual four company tips, we have two far more in-depth pieces. We’ve decided we can offer readers a lot more by focusing the same amount of effort on fewer ideas.
Readers of my annual review of the magazine’s weekly tips may already be well aware that striving for quantity has its issues. Indeed, anyone with a decent chunk of equity investment experience will know that publishing 200 tips a year (our past output) can mean some stinkers. And overall this level of output means average performance is likely to simply revert towards that of the index.
Some like to use a high-volume tip approach to highlight the occasional and inevitable 'multi-baggers' that will be produced. That’s something I’ve tried to avoid in my annual reviews.
Our buy and sell opinions will obviously always be fallible (while we invest heavily in data we’ve yet to convince the FT Group's top brass to buy us a crystal ball). This means explaining the nuances of an investment case to readers is important. Nuance is often hard to do justice to in just 500 words (historically the length of our shorter tips).
Such word limits make it challenging to achieve our ultimate goal of helping stimulate our readers’ thoughts, aid better investment decisions, and also provide a fun and stimulating reading experience. With the longer format, we hope readers will be in a better position to either scoff at our recommendations or decide the case made is interesting enough to undertake some further research.
What’s more, having space to explore the history of companies, major industry themes and competitive landscapes will hopefully mean our analysis provides a broader perspective that can inform other investment ideas.
A case in point from this week’s Tips section is Adobe (US:ADBE). The company is the top holding of this week's fund tip; LF Blue Whale Growth (GB00BD6PG563). An investor interested in Blue Whale and its astounding, albeit short, performance record may want to know whether they are playing with fire when buying a company that holds so many tech shares with very high valuations. Hopefully, our analysis of Adobe, and explanation of its incredible growth story, will help readers towards making a decision on this point. We have come to the conclusion that Adobe shares are worthy of their extremely high earnings multiple based on the quality and growth potential of the company. However, it is undeniable that the recent Nasdaq correction illustrates that the crowded tech trade has made for a rather frothy and febrile market.
The other tip, Generac (US:GNRC), also provides a fund insight as well as an interesting perspective on climate change. It is the number three holding of leading ESG-focused investment trust Impax Environmental (GB0031232498). Given the huge range of approaches taken by ESG funds, understanding the type of investments that are being held at a stock level is, we think, of significant potential value. We will be working to make clearer connections between the companies we explore in depth and the funds that hold them as we improve the new format.
One thing readers should not infer from this week's tips is that we’ve turned our back on UK markets. London-listed shares will remain the mainstay. But with international opportunities becoming increasingly accessible through broker platforms and also more important for investors that want global market leaders in the most dynamic areas (tech, healthcare, environment), we are keen to provide more overseas ideas. The ability to research and write at greater length makes this easier and we’ve chosen to kick off the new format with two US companies. Plenty of London-listed ideas will be coming in the weeks ahead, though.
Inevitably, some readers will disagree with our view that less is more. If this is you, please give the new format a chance as we plan to make every effort to convince you of the case for quality over quantity.
Click here to view the tables in PDF form
|Fund manager best ideas: Global sustainable
|16/09/2020
|No. Funds
|Apple Inc
|9 (NEW)
|Amazon.com Inc
|7 (+1)
|Microsoft Corp
|7
|Alphabet Inc A
|4
|Facebook Inc A
|4
|Visa Inc Class A
|3 (-1)
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|2
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR
|2
|PayPal Holdings Inc
|2 (+1)
|Tencent Holdings Ltd
|2
|Tesla Inc
|2 (+1)
|Alphabet Inc Class C
|1 (-2)
|CoStar Group Inc
|1 (NEW)
|CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A
|1
|First Solar Inc
|1 (NEW)
|Fleetcor Technologies Inc
|1 (NEW)
|Global Payments Inc
|1 (NEW)
|Mastercard Inc A
|1 (-1)
|Micron Technology Inc
|1
|NVIDIA Corp
|1 (NEW)
|Qualcomm Inc
|1 (NEW)
|Salesforce.com Inc
|1
|Synopsys Inc
|1
|Twilio Inc A
|1 (NEW)
|WEX Inc
|1 (NEW)
|Zoom Video Communications Inc
|1 (NEW)
Source: Morningstar, as at 16 September 2020. Based on top 5 holdings.
|New 52-week highs
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Capital Gearing Trust Plc
|CGT
|4,590p
|0.0%
|Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
|SDP
|515p
|0.0%
|Schroder Asian Total
|ATR
|428p
|0.0%
|Ocado Group
|OCDO
|2,608p
|0.0%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|5,345p
|0.0%
|Intertek Group
|ITRK
|6,322p
|0.0%
|Merian Chrysalis Invt
|MERI
|160p
|0.0%
|LSE Group
|LSE
|9,150p
|0.3%
|Henderson EuroTrust
|HNE
|1,330p
|0.3%
|Experian
|EXPN
|2,994p
|0.3%
|Baillie Gifford Japan Tr
|BGFD
|906p
|0.3%
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|SKG
|3,068p
|0.5%
|Croda International
|CRDA
|6,200p
|0.5%
|Martin Currie Global Port
|MNP
|348p
|0.6%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|2,600p
|0.6%
|Ashtead Group
|AHT
|2,933p
|0.6%
|Fidelity China Special
|FCSS
|328p
|0.6%
|JP Morgan Japan Smaller
|JPS
|486p
|0.6%
|Future
|FUTR
|1,876p
|0.6%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|457p
|0.7%
|Montanaro Europn Small Tr
|MTE
|1,375p
|0.7%
|Baillie Gifford Shin
|BGS
|221p
|0.7%
|Pacific Horizon Invt Tr
|PHI
|582p
|0.7%
|JP Morgan European Small
|JESC
|408p
|0.7%
|Collagen Solutions
|COS
|7p
|0.7%
|Rio Tinto
|RIO
|5,135p
|0.8%
|Jubilee Metals Group
|JLP
|6p
|0.8%
|JPMorgan Asia Growth
|JAGI
|429p
|0.8%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|HIK
|2,671p
|1.0%
|Fidelity Japan Trust
|FJV
|192p
|1.0%
|HgCapital Trust
|HGT
|284p
|1.0%
|Scottish American Invt
|SAIN
|445p
|1.1%
|JBM CN Grw&Inc
|JCGI
|534p
|1.1%
|Hipgnosis Songs
|SONG
|122p
|1.2%
|Shanta Gold
|SHG
|19p
|1.3%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|253p
|1.3%
|Genus
|GNS
|3,976p
|1.3%
|Gresham House
|GHE
|690p
|1.4%
|Aberdeen New Dawn Invt
|ABD
|276p
|1.4%
|Asia Dragon Trust
|DGN
|432p
|1.5%
|Bankers Invt Trust
|BNKR
|1,042p
|1.5%
|Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr
|SMT
|971p
|1.6%
|JPMorgan Japanese Invt
|JFJ
|565p
|1.6%
|Atlan Jap Grth
|AJG
|235p
|1.7%
|EPE Special Opportunities
|ESO
|210p
|1.7%
|BlackRock World Mining Tr
|BRWM
|421p
|1.8%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency
|SEIT
|111p
|1.8%
|TR European Growth Trust
|TRG
|992p
|1.8%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|2,709p
|1.8%
|BlackRock Greater Eu Invt
|BRGE
|457p
|1.8%
|Spectra Systems
|SPSY
|178p
|1.9%
|Fidelity European Values
|FEV
|272p
|2.0%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|2,368p
|2.0%
|JP Morgan Emerging Mkts
|JMG
|1,068p
|2.0%
|Biotech Growth Trust
|BIOG
|1,369p
|2.0%
|Bail Giff Eur
|BGEU
|1,195p
|2.0%
|Phoenix Spree Deutschland
|PSDL
|323p
|2.1%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|3,205p
|2.1%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|PSH
|2,175p
|2.2%
|CQS Natural Resources
|CYN
|95p
|2.3%
|Miton UK MicroCap Trust
|MINI
|55p
|2.3%
|Anpario
|ANP
|420p
|2.3%
|William Hill
|WMH
|220p
|2.3%
|Unilever (GB)
|ULVR
|4,852p
|2.4%
|Halma
|HLMA
|2,320p
|2.4%
|BBGI
|BBGI
|168p
|2.4%
|Personal Assets Trust
|PNL
|45,850p
|2.4%
|Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust
|AJIT
|638p
|2.4%
|International Biotech
|IBT
|793p
|2.5%
|PZ Cussons
|PZC
|212p
|2.5%
|Avon Rubber
|AVON
|4,220p
|2.5%
|TEMIT
|TEM
|854p
|2.6%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Invt
|EWI
|280p
|2.7%
|Jersey Electricity
|JEL
|475p
|2.7%
|JPMorgan Global Growth
|JGGI
|358p
|2.7%
|Mid Wynd Intl Invt
|MWY
|663p
|2.8%
|JPMorgan American Invt
|JAM
|521p
|2.8%
|Ruffer Investment
|RICA
|243p
|2.8%
|CRH
|CRH
|3,031p
|2.8%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|68p
|2.9%
|Electrocomponents
|ECM
|710p
|2.9%
|Witan Pacific Invt Tr
|WPC
|382p
|2.9%
|Smithson Investment Trust
|SSON
|1,512p
|3.0%
|Augmentum Fint
|AUGM
|118p
|3.0%
Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020
|New 52-week lows
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR
|203p
|0.0%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|59p
|0.0%
|Finablr
|FIN
|1p
|0.0%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|51p
|0.5%
|Altitude Group
|ALT
|14p
|1.0%
|AG BARR
|BAG
|374p
|1.2%
|NatWest Group
|NWG
|102p
|1.2%
|Petrofac
|PFC
|135p
|1.6%
|U & I Group
|UAI
|59p
|2.0%
|SME Credit Realisation Fd
|SCRF
|56p
|2.2%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|377p
|2.3%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|323p
|2.4%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY
|26p
|2.8%
|Capital & Counties Props
|CAPC
|124p
|2.8%
|WH Ireland Group
|WHI
|35p
|2.9%
Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020
|Shorts
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|14.1%
|11
|0.1%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|8.4%
|7
|-0.1%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.4%
|8
|0.4%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.1%
|2
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|8.1%
|8
|0.0%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.0%
|5
|-0.7%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.5%
|7
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|5.4%
|6
|0.2%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|5.2%
|3
|0.2%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.0%
|4
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|4.9%
|6
|-0.7%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.8%
|5
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.3%
|7
|1.1%
|IQE PLC
|4.1%
|4
|0.5%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.0%
|4
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.7%
|5
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.7%
|4
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.7%
|4
|-3.8%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.7%
|3
|0.1%
|Royal Mail Plc
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|3.4%
|4
|0.5%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|5
|0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|GVC Holdings Plc
|3.4%
|4
|0.5%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|3.3%
|3
|NEW
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.2%
|2
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.1%
|5
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|2.9%
|3
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.7%
|3
|0.0%
|RESTAURANT GROUP PLC
|2.4%
|2
|0.1%
|DIGNITY PLC
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
|B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
Source: FCA, as at 16 September 2020
|1-month EPS upgrades
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|MJ Gleeson
|GLE
|366.8%
|218.8%
|-38%
|MJ Hudson Group
|MJH
|180.0%
|166.7%
|-
|Alfa Financial Software
|ALFA
|149.2%
|100.6%
|-72%
|Halfords Group
|HFD
|148.3%
|-24.8%
|-23%
|Keystone Law Group
|KEYS
|102.0%
|34.5%
|-12%
|TI Fluid Systems
|TIFS
|82.7%
|161.8%
|-85%
|Science Group
|SAG
|72.3%
|-
|12%
|RM
|RM
|68.2%
|223.1%
|-59%
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD
|67.4%
|-40.3%
|-37%
|Alumasc Group
|ALU
|65.7%
|65.6%
|-13%
|Speedy Hire
|SDY
|59.2%
|-65.7%
|-67%
|Wentworth Resources
|WEN
|59.0%
|32.7%
|-35%
|Accrol Group Holdings
|ACRL
|58.2%
|58.2%
|-
|SigmaRoc
|SRC
|53.8%
|54.5%
|-19%
|Beeks Financial Cloud Grp
|BKS
|50.1%
|27.0%
|-31%
|IXICO
|IXI
|50.0%
|-
|-
|City of London Investment
|CLIG
|49.3%
|49.3%
|33%
|Capital
|CAPD
|45.3%
|49.2%
|79%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|39.7%
|36.7%
|0%
|Grafton Group
|GFTU
|38.6%
|41.8%
|-45%
|Luceco Plc
|LUCE
|38.6%
|126.1%
|64%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|37.8%
|32.8%
|147%
|AO World
|AO
|32.3%
|-
|-
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM
|31.8%
|42.5%
|7%
|Bushveld Minerals
|BMN
|31.0%
|-16.4%
|-51%
|Proactis
|PHD
|30.0%
|30.0%
|-
|Virgin Money UK
|VMUK
|28.2%
|-2.7%
|-81%
|Plus500
|PLUS
|28.2%
|54.8%
|214%
|Hummingbird Resources
|HUM
|27.5%
|105.3%
|354%
|Abcam
|ABC
|27.3%
|4.1%
|-31%
|Ariana Resources
|AAU
|26.7%
|40.7%
|-5%
|Games Workshop Group
|GAW
|24.4%
|22.3%
|23%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|24.3%
|28.7%
|78%
|BATM Advanced Comm
|BVC
|21.7%
|-
|66%
|CentralNic Group
|CNIC
|21.4%
|18.0%
|4%
|Redrow
|RDW
|20.6%
|-14.0%
|-39%
|Lok 'n' Store Group
|LOK
|20.2%
|20.2%
|13%
|Chesnara
|CSN
|19.5%
|27.5%
|-22%
|Oncimmune Holdings
|ONC
|18.9%
|-
|-
|Henry Boot
|BOOT
|18.7%
|18.6%
|-69%
|Grainger
|GRI
|18.6%
|18.8%
|-9%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|17.8%
|31.5%
|36%
|CMC Markets
|CMCX
|17.5%
|65.1%
|429%
|TBC Bank Group
|TBCG
|17.1%
|-6.1%
|-44%
|CRH
|CRH
|16.8%
|21.9%
|-15%
|ASOS
|ASC
|15.5%
|-
|259%
|McBride
|MCB
|15.0%
|18.9%
|13%
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV
|14.7%
|2.5%
|-29%
|Ricardo
|RCDO
|14.5%
|-15.3%
|-50%
|Spectra Systems
|SPSY
|14.4%
|14.4%
|11%
|Glencore
|GLEN
|14.1%
|22.9%
|-74%
|Kenmare Resources
|KMR
|13.7%
|-61.0%
|-77%
|EVRAZ
|EVR
|13.7%
|23.3%
|-53%
|Robinson
|RBN
|13.4%
|13.4%
|41%
|Persimmon
|PSN
|13.3%
|19.7%
|-21%
|Beazley
|BEZ
|13.0%
|145.0%
|-77%
|Genus
|GNS
|12.6%
|11.8%
|14%
|Wincanton
|WIN
|12.4%
|-33.7%
|-32%
|Ferrexpo
|FXPO
|12.2%
|56.2%
|-32%
|Smart Metering Systems
|SMS
|11.7%
|-9.9%
|-45%
|Tritax EuroBox
|EBOX
|11.6%
|12.8%
|27%
|Central Asia Metals
|CAML
|11.6%
|13.4%
|-29%
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|11.2%
|18.0%
|39%
|John Wood Group
|WG
|10.9%
|6.9%
|-44%
|River & Mercantile Group
|RIV
|10.8%
|12.8%
|-29%
|Next Fifteen Comm
|NFC
|10.6%
|12.3%
|-9%
|Focusrite
|TUNE
|10.6%
|29.3%
|58%
|NewRiver REIT
|NRR
|10.1%
|-56.9%
|-50%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|9.7%
|135.7%
|-35%
|McKay Securities
|MCKS
|9.6%
|-13.0%
|-19%
|Rio Tinto
|RIO
|9.6%
|18.7%
|-10%
|Signature Aviation
|SIG
|9.5%
|-18.4%
|-69%
|Tyman
|TYMN
|9.4%
|25.9%
|-26%
|Renew
|RNWH
|9.3%
|9.3%
|3%
|Up Global Sourcing Holdings
|UPGS
|9.0%
|42.7%
|-3%
|OneSavings Bank
|OSB
|8.5%
|0.9%
|-21%
|Future
|FUTR
|8.4%
|11.9%
|51%
|Bank of Georgia Group
|BGEO
|7.5%
|-26.2%
|-45%
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX
|7.5%
|18.7%
|27%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|DPH
|7.3%
|5.9%
|-1%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|7.3%
|5.3%
|-55%
|Vivo Energy
|VVO
|7.3%
|-21.9%
|-52%
|Anglo American Plc
|AAL
|7.1%
|9.5%
|-36%
|Bunzl
|BNZL
|6.9%
|23.1%
|-1%
|Team17 Group
|TM17
|6.7%
|6.0%
|57%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|6.4%
|16.9%
|77%
|CLS Holdings
|CLI
|6.3%
|17.9%
|-7%
|Empiric Student
|ESP
|6.1%
|11.1%
|-45%
|Watches of Switzerland Group
|WOSG
|6.1%
|15.7%
|-12%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|5.9%
|55.5%
|49%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSA
|5.8%
|66.7%
|-75%
|Panoply Holdings
|TPX
|5.4%
|46.0%
|8%
|Chemring Group
|CHG
|5.2%
|6.4%
|39%
|RSA Insurance Group
|RSA
|5.1%
|-1.4%
|1%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|5.0%
|82.5%
|-32%
|Arcontech Group
|ARC
|5.0%
|5.0%
|2%
|Burford Capital
|BUR
|4.9%
|-18.4%
|-38%
|EMIS Group
|EMIS
|4.9%
|3.6%
|4%
|Cranswick
|CWK
|4.8%
|15.5%
|28%
|Keywords Studios
|KWS
|4.7%
|-0.6%
|-11%
|United Utilities Group
|UU
|4.6%
|3.5%
|-19%
|Pendragon
|PDG
|4.5%
|4.5%
|-
|Oxford Instruments
|OXIG
|4.4%
|8.6%
|-23%
|Just Grp
|JUST
|4.4%
|19.3%
|24%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|THRL
|4.2%
|-0.4%
|21%
|STV Group
|STVG
|4.2%
|-22.1%
|-32%
|Man Group
|EMG
|4.2%
|-7.1%
|-32%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|4.1%
|-2.4%
|-15%
|Next
|NXT
|4.0%
|97.9%
|-60%
|Network International Holdings
|NETW
|4.0%
|-13.7%
|-49%
|M&G
|MNG
|4.0%
|7.8%
|-
|Capita
|CPI
|4.0%
|-18.7%
|-51%
|Gear4music Holdings
|G4M
|3.9%
|261.1%
|457%
|Atalaya Mining
|ATYM
|3.9%
|184.2%
|-29%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|HIK
|3.9%
|9.3%
|19%
|Advanced Medical Sol Grp
|AMS
|3.7%
|-41.2%
|-53%
|NCC Group
|NCC
|3.7%
|27.3%
|-31%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSB
|3.6%
|55.6%
|-76%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|3.5%
|16.6%
|20%
|Prudential
|PRU
|3.4%
|1.9%
|1%
|Mondi
|MNDI
|3.4%
|9.7%
|-29%
|GVC Holdings
|GVC
|3.3%
|26.2%
|-13%
|Centamin
|CEY
|3.2%
|4.6%
|118%
|Spirent Communications
|SPT
|3.0%
|3.8%
|15%
Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020
|1-month EPS downgrades
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Mears Group
|MER
|-88.0%
|-94.9%
|-96%
|Churchill China
|CHH
|-87.9%
|-87.9%
|-86%
|Hollywood Bowl Group
|BOWL
|-76.6%
|-66.2%
|-94%
|PageGroup
|PAGE
|-73.5%
|-93.6%
|-98%
|Rank Group
|RNK
|-68.6%
|-69.7%
|-
|Melrose Industries
|MRO
|-64.2%
|-97.9%
|-99%
|Midwich Group
|MIDW
|-60.9%
|-70.3%
|-72%
|Mercia Asset Management
|MERC
|-56.5%
|-
|-
|Jadestone Energy
|JSE
|-54.4%
|-
|-99%
|Investec
|INVP
|-54.2%
|-54.6%
|-65%
|Hays
|HAS
|-53.1%
|-46.3%
|-80%
|Bango
|BGO
|-52.9%
|-52.9%
|-11%
|Bonhill Group
|BONH
|-51.6%
|-51.7%
|-63%
|Good Energy Group
|GOOD
|-41.2%
|-41.2%
|0%
|Inspiration Healthcare Gp
|IHC
|-37.1%
|-47.6%
|-35%
|Hammerson
|HMSO
|-34.8%
|-41.9%
|-74%
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC
|-33.7%
|-84.9%
|-88%
|Petrofac
|PFC
|-33.4%
|-55.8%
|-79%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|-32.3%
|-35.0%
|-74%
|Card Factory
|CARD
|-28.6%
|-30.2%
|-90%
|Countryside Properties
|CSP
|-27.9%
|-59.7%
|-72%
|Marshalls
|MSLH
|-25.5%
|-49.0%
|-62%
|Secure Income REIT
|SIR
|-25.5%
|-48.0%
|-61%
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|BMY
|-24.9%
|-24.9%
|-46%
|Gem Diamonds
|GEMD
|-23.9%
|-80.5%
|-95%
|Lancashire
|LRE
|-23.9%
|-43.6%
|-53%
|Informa
|INF
|-23.8%
|-36.8%
|-72%
|Medica Group
|MGP
|-22.8%
|-29.8%
|-47%
|Morses Club
|MCL
|-21.2%
|-21.2%
|-35%
|Breedon Grp
|BREE
|-20.1%
|-47.2%
|-61%
|Mattioli Woods
|MTW
|-19.2%
|-19.2%
|-5%
|Pebble Group
|PEBB
|-18.7%
|-18.2%
|-
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG
|-18.6%
|-62.1%
|-85%
|Vistry Group
|VTY
|-18.3%
|-37.3%
|-49%
|Serabi Gold
|SRB
|-17.4%
|-37.2%
|26%
|Frasers Group
|FRAS
|-17.4%
|25.8%
|-4%
|Mediclinic International
|MDC
|-15.8%
|-39.0%
|-61%
|MP Evans Group
|MPE
|-15.3%
|-18.8%
|-6%
|United Oil & Gas
|UOG
|-15.2%
|42.4%
|-
|Costain Group
|COST
|-14.5%
|-39.2%
|-76%
|Saga
|SAGA
|-14.2%
|-13.2%
|-70%
|Cake Box Holdings
|CBOX
|-14.2%
|-14.2%
|-6%
|Bellway
|BWY
|-14.0%
|-27.6%
|-51%
|FRP Advisory Group
|FRP
|-13.8%
|-13.8%
|-
|Pennon Group
|PNN
|-12.4%
|-31.0%
|-45%
|De La Rue
|DLAR
|-10.9%
|27.2%
|-64%
|4Imprint Group
|FOUR
|-10.6%
|-44.3%
|-88%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|-10.4%
|-9.8%
|-37%
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS
|-10.4%
|-4.0%
|-67%
|Appreciate Group
|APP
|-9.9%
|-62.2%
|-63%
|Workspace Group
|WKP
|-9.2%
|-16.5%
|-39%
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|-9.2%
|44.0%
|184%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|-8.8%
|-49.9%
|-69%
|Polypipe Group
|PLP
|-8.6%
|-54.8%
|-65%
|Equiniti Group
|EQN
|-8.5%
|-20.7%
|-41%
|Intermediate Capital Grp
|ICP
|-8.3%
|-18.3%
|-33%
|Bakkavor Group
|BAKK
|-8.1%
|-10.3%
|-43%
|Howden Joinery Group
|HWDN
|-8.1%
|-27.9%
|-52%
|Go-Ahead Group
|GOG
|-8.1%
|-31.1%
|-64%
|Dignity
|DTY
|-7.8%
|-8.1%
|-29%
|Meggitt
|MGGT
|-7.4%
|-18.2%
|-52%
|Forterra Plc
|FORT
|-7.4%
|-71.5%
|-84%
|Fevertree Drinks
|FEVR
|-6.8%
|-10.7%
|-39%
|Travis Perkins
|TPK
|-6.4%
|-18.1%
|-51%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|-6.2%
|-19.7%
|-62%
|Babcock International Group
|BAB
|-6.2%
|-22.3%
|-41%
|Airtel Africa
|AAF
|-6.1%
|-15.9%
|-25%
|Greencore Group
|GNC
|-5.9%
|-20.8%
|-62%
|James Fisher & Sons
|FSJ
|-5.6%
|-7.7%
|-33%
|Balfour Beatty
|BBY
|-5.6%
|-41.4%
|-66%
|STM Group
|STM
|-5.4%
|-5.4%
|-40%
|Severfield
|SFR
|-5.3%
|-27.1%
|-24%
|Coats Group
|COA
|-5.2%
|-34.6%
|-80%
|Nucleus Financial Group
|NUC
|-4.8%
|9.2%
|-33%
|CVS Group
|CVSG
|-4.3%
|50.9%
|-18%
|Alliance Pharma
|APH
|-4.2%
|-4.9%
|-8%
|Ebiquity
|EBQ
|-4.2%
|-4.2%
|-44%
|Inchcape
|INCH
|-4.1%
|-32.3%
|-70%
|Ashmore Group
|ASHM
|-4.1%
|-0.7%
|-15%
|Helical
|HLCL
|-3.9%
|11.4%
|-7%
|JTC
|JTC
|-3.3%
|-5.0%
|3%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|-3.3%
|-19.3%
|-68%
|Pearson
|PSON
|-3.2%
|-11.8%
|-52%
|AFH Financial Group
|AFHP
|-3.2%
|-3.1%
|-1%
Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020
Click here to view the tables in PDF form