Ideas Farm: Quality not quantity

Regular readers of our Tips and Ideas section may have picked up on a noteworthy change this week. Rather than our usual four company tips, we have two far more in-depth pieces. We’ve decided we can offer readers a lot more by focusing the same amount of effort on fewer ideas.

Readers of my annual review of the magazine’s weekly tips may already be well aware that striving for quantity has its issues. Indeed, anyone with a decent chunk of equity investment experience will know that publishing 200 tips a year (our past output) can mean some stinkers. And overall this level of output means average performance is likely to simply revert towards that of the index.

Some like to use a high-volume tip approach to highlight the occasional and inevitable 'multi-baggers' that will be produced. That’s something I’ve tried to avoid in my annual reviews.

Our buy and sell opinions will obviously always be fallible (while we invest heavily in data we’ve yet to convince the FT Group's top brass to buy us a crystal ball). This means explaining the nuances of an investment case to readers is important. Nuance is often hard to do justice to in just 500 words (historically the length of our shorter tips).

Such word limits make it challenging to achieve our ultimate goal of helping stimulate our readers’ thoughts, aid better investment decisions, and also provide a fun and stimulating reading experience. With the longer format, we hope readers will be in a better position to either scoff at our recommendations or decide the case made is interesting enough to undertake some further research.

What’s more, having space to explore the history of companies, major industry themes and competitive landscapes will hopefully mean our analysis provides a broader perspective that can inform other investment ideas.

A case in point from this week’s Tips section is Adobe (US:ADBE). The company is the top holding of this week's fund tip; LF Blue Whale Growth (GB00BD6PG563). An investor interested in Blue Whale and its astounding, albeit short, performance record may want to know whether they are playing with fire when buying a company that holds so many tech shares with very high valuations. Hopefully, our analysis of Adobe, and explanation of its incredible growth story, will help readers towards making a decision on this point. We have come to the conclusion that Adobe shares are worthy of their extremely high earnings multiple based on the quality and growth potential of the company. However, it is undeniable that the recent Nasdaq correction illustrates that the crowded tech trade has made for a rather frothy and febrile market.

The other tip, Generac (US:GNRC), also provides a fund insight as well as an interesting perspective on climate change. It is the number three holding of leading ESG-focused investment trust Impax Environmental (GB0031232498). Given the huge range of approaches taken by ESG funds, understanding the type of investments that are being held at a stock level is, we think, of significant potential value. We will be working to make clearer connections between the companies we explore in depth and the funds that hold them as we improve the new format.

One thing readers should not infer from this week's tips is that we’ve turned our back on UK markets. London-listed shares will remain the mainstay. But with international opportunities becoming increasingly accessible through broker platforms and also more important for investors that want global market leaders in the most dynamic areas (tech, healthcare, environment), we are keen to provide more overseas ideas. The ability to research and write at greater length makes this easier and we’ve chosen to kick off the new format with two US companies. Plenty of London-listed ideas will be coming in the weeks ahead, though.

Inevitably, some readers will disagree with our view that less is more. If this is you, please give the new format a chance as we plan to make every effort to convince you of the case for quality over quantity.

Click here to view the tables in PDF form

Fund manager best ideas: Global sustainable 16/09/2020 No. Funds Apple Inc 9 (NEW) Amazon.com Inc 7 (+1) Microsoft Corp 7 Alphabet Inc A 4 Facebook Inc A 4 Visa Inc Class A 3 (-1) Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2 PayPal Holdings Inc 2 (+1) Tencent Holdings Ltd 2 Tesla Inc 2 (+1) Alphabet Inc Class C 1 (-2) CoStar Group Inc 1 (NEW) CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 1 First Solar Inc 1 (NEW) Fleetcor Technologies Inc 1 (NEW) Global Payments Inc 1 (NEW) Mastercard Inc A 1 (-1) Micron Technology Inc 1 NVIDIA Corp 1 (NEW) Qualcomm Inc 1 (NEW) Salesforce.com Inc 1 Synopsys Inc 1 Twilio Inc A 1 (NEW) WEX Inc 1 (NEW) Zoom Video Communications Inc 1 (NEW)

Source: Morningstar, as at 16 September 2020. Based on top 5 holdings.

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,590p 0.0% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 515p 0.0% Schroder Asian Total ATR 428p 0.0% Ocado Group OCDO 2,608p 0.0% Renishaw RSW 5,345p 0.0% Intertek Group ITRK 6,322p 0.0% Merian Chrysalis Invt MERI 160p 0.0% LSE Group LSE 9,150p 0.3% Henderson EuroTrust HNE 1,330p 0.3% Experian EXPN 2,994p 0.3% Baillie Gifford Japan Tr BGFD 906p 0.3% Smurfit Kappa Group SKG 3,068p 0.5% Croda International CRDA 6,200p 0.5% Martin Currie Global Port MNP 348p 0.6% Frontier Developments FDEV 2,600p 0.6% Ashtead Group AHT 2,933p 0.6% Fidelity China Special FCSS 328p 0.6% JP Morgan Japan Smaller JPS 486p 0.6% Future FUTR 1,876p 0.6% Clipper Logistics CLG 457p 0.7% Montanaro Europn Small Tr MTE 1,375p 0.7% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 221p 0.7% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 582p 0.7% JP Morgan European Small JESC 408p 0.7% Collagen Solutions COS 7p 0.7% Rio Tinto RIO 5,135p 0.8% Jubilee Metals Group JLP 6p 0.8% JPMorgan Asia Growth JAGI 429p 0.8% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 2,671p 1.0% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 192p 1.0% HgCapital Trust HGT 284p 1.0% Scottish American Invt SAIN 445p 1.1% JBM CN Grw&Inc JCGI 534p 1.1% Hipgnosis Songs SONG 122p 1.2% Shanta Gold SHG 19p 1.3% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 253p 1.3% Genus GNS 3,976p 1.3% Gresham House GHE 690p 1.4% Aberdeen New Dawn Invt ABD 276p 1.4% Asia Dragon Trust DGN 432p 1.5% Bankers Invt Trust BNKR 1,042p 1.5% Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr SMT 971p 1.6% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 565p 1.6% Atlan Jap Grth AJG 235p 1.7% EPE Special Opportunities ESO 210p 1.7% BlackRock World Mining Tr BRWM 421p 1.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 111p 1.8% TR European Growth Trust TRG 992p 1.8% Admiral Group ADM 2,709p 1.8% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 457p 1.8% Spectra Systems SPSY 178p 1.9% Fidelity European Values FEV 272p 2.0% Computacenter CCC 2,368p 2.0% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,068p 2.0% Biotech Growth Trust BIOG 1,369p 2.0% Bail Giff Eur BGEU 1,195p 2.0% Phoenix Spree Deutschland PSDL 323p 2.1% First Derivatives FDP 3,205p 2.1% Pershing Square Holdings PSH 2,175p 2.2% CQS Natural Resources CYN 95p 2.3% Miton UK MicroCap Trust MINI 55p 2.3% Anpario ANP 420p 2.3% William Hill WMH 220p 2.3% Unilever (GB) ULVR 4,852p 2.4% Halma HLMA 2,320p 2.4% BBGI BBGI 168p 2.4% Personal Assets Trust PNL 45,850p 2.4% Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust AJIT 638p 2.4% International Biotech IBT 793p 2.5% PZ Cussons PZC 212p 2.5% Avon Rubber AVON 4,220p 2.5% TEMIT TEM 854p 2.6% Edinburgh Worldwide Invt EWI 280p 2.7% Jersey Electricity JEL 475p 2.7% JPMorgan Global Growth JGGI 358p 2.7% Mid Wynd Intl Invt MWY 663p 2.8% JPMorgan American Invt JAM 521p 2.8% Ruffer Investment RICA 243p 2.8% CRH CRH 3,031p 2.8% Sylvania Platinum SLP 68p 2.9% Electrocomponents ECM 710p 2.9% Witan Pacific Invt Tr WPC 382p 2.9% Smithson Investment Trust SSON 1,512p 3.0% Augmentum Fint AUGM 118p 3.0%

Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from lo Rolls-Royce Holdings RR 203p 0.0% Capital & Regional CAL 59p 0.0% Finablr FIN 1p 0.0% Kier Group KIE 51p 0.5% Altitude Group ALT 14p 1.0% AG BARR BAG 374p 1.2% NatWest Group NWG 102p 1.2% Petrofac PFC 135p 1.6% U & I Group UAI 59p 2.0% SME Credit Realisation Fd SCRF 56p 2.2% Standard Chartered STAN 377p 2.3% HSBC Holdings HSBA 323p 2.4% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY 26p 2.8% Capital & Counties Props CAPC 124p 2.8% WH Ireland Group WHI 35p 2.9%

Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.1% 11 0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 8.4% 7 -0.1% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.4% 8 0.4% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.1% 2 0.0% PEARSON PLC 8.1% 8 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 8.0% 5 -0.7% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.5% 7 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.4% 6 0.2% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.2% 3 0.2% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.0% 4 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 6 -0.7% FUTURE PLC 4.8% 5 0.0% TUI AG 4.7% 3 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.3% 7 1.1% IQE PLC 4.1% 4 0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.8% 3 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.7% 5 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.7% 4 0.0% CAPITA PLC 3.7% 4 -3.8% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.7% 3 0.1% Royal Mail Plc 3.5% 4 0.0% N. Brown Group 3.4% 4 0.5% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.4% 5 0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% GVC Holdings Plc 3.4% 4 0.5% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.3% 3 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 3.3% 3 NEW HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% BRITISH LAND CO PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 2.9% 3 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.7% 3 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.4% 2 0.1% DIGNITY PLC 2.4% 2 0.0% B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 2.4% 2 0.0%

Source: FCA, as at 16 September 2020

1-month EPS upgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr MJ Gleeson GLE 366.8% 218.8% -38% MJ Hudson Group MJH 180.0% 166.7% - Alfa Financial Software ALFA 149.2% 100.6% -72% Halfords Group HFD 148.3% -24.8% -23% Keystone Law Group KEYS 102.0% 34.5% -12% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 82.7% 161.8% -85% Science Group SAG 72.3% - 12% RM RM 68.2% 223.1% -59% JD Sports Fashion JD 67.4% -40.3% -37% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Speedy Hire SDY 59.2% -65.7% -67% Wentworth Resources WEN 59.0% 32.7% -35% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - SigmaRoc SRC 53.8% 54.5% -19% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS 50.1% 27.0% -31% IXICO IXI 50.0% - - City of London Investment CLIG 49.3% 49.3% 33% Capital CAPD 45.3% 49.2% 79% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 0% Grafton Group GFTU 38.6% 41.8% -45% Luceco Plc LUCE 38.6% 126.1% 64% Sylvania Platinum SLP 37.8% 32.8% 147% AO World AO 32.3% - - Dunelm Group DNLM 31.8% 42.5% 7% Bushveld Minerals BMN 31.0% -16.4% -51% Proactis PHD 30.0% 30.0% - Virgin Money UK VMUK 28.2% -2.7% -81% Plus500 PLUS 28.2% 54.8% 214% Hummingbird Resources HUM 27.5% 105.3% 354% Abcam ABC 27.3% 4.1% -31% Ariana Resources AAU 26.7% 40.7% -5% Games Workshop Group GAW 24.4% 22.3% 23% Frontier Developments FDEV 24.3% 28.7% 78% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 21.7% - 66% CentralNic Group CNIC 21.4% 18.0% 4% Redrow RDW 20.6% -14.0% -39% Lok 'n' Store Group LOK 20.2% 20.2% 13% Chesnara CSN 19.5% 27.5% -22% Oncimmune Holdings ONC 18.9% - - Henry Boot BOOT 18.7% 18.6% -69% Grainger GRI 18.6% 18.8% -9% Computacenter CCC 17.8% 31.5% 36% CMC Markets CMCX 17.5% 65.1% 429% TBC Bank Group TBCG 17.1% -6.1% -44% CRH CRH 16.8% 21.9% -15% ASOS ASC 15.5% - 259% McBride MCB 15.0% 18.9% 13% Barratt Developments BDEV 14.7% 2.5% -29% Ricardo RCDO 14.5% -15.3% -50% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% 14.4% 11% Glencore GLEN 14.1% 22.9% -74% Kenmare Resources KMR 13.7% -61.0% -77% EVRAZ EVR 13.7% 23.3% -53% Robinson RBN 13.4% 13.4% 41% Persimmon PSN 13.3% 19.7% -21% Beazley BEZ 13.0% 145.0% -77% Genus GNS 12.6% 11.8% 14% Wincanton WIN 12.4% -33.7% -32% Ferrexpo FXPO 12.2% 56.2% -32% Smart Metering Systems SMS 11.7% -9.9% -45% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 11.6% 12.8% 27% Central Asia Metals CAML 11.6% 13.4% -29% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 11.2% 18.0% 39% John Wood Group WG 10.9% 6.9% -44% River & Mercantile Group RIV 10.8% 12.8% -29% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 10.6% 12.3% -9% Focusrite TUNE 10.6% 29.3% 58% NewRiver REIT NRR 10.1% -56.9% -50% Antofagasta ANTO 9.7% 135.7% -35% McKay Securities MCKS 9.6% -13.0% -19% Rio Tinto RIO 9.6% 18.7% -10% Signature Aviation SIG 9.5% -18.4% -69% Tyman TYMN 9.4% 25.9% -26% Renew RNWH 9.3% 9.3% 3% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 42.7% -3% OneSavings Bank OSB 8.5% 0.9% -21% Future FUTR 8.4% 11.9% 51% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO 7.5% -26.2% -45% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 7.5% 18.7% 27% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.3% 5.9% -1% Standard Chartered STAN 7.3% 5.3% -55% Vivo Energy VVO 7.3% -21.9% -52% Anglo American Plc AAL 7.1% 9.5% -36% Bunzl BNZL 6.9% 23.1% -1% Team17 Group TM17 6.7% 6.0% 57% Polymetal International POLY 6.4% 16.9% 77% CLS Holdings CLI 6.3% 17.9% -7% Empiric Student ESP 6.1% 11.1% -45% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 6.1% 15.7% -12% Fresnillo FRES 5.9% 55.5% 49% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 5.8% 66.7% -75% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.4% 46.0% 8% Chemring Group CHG 5.2% 6.4% 39% RSA Insurance Group RSA 5.1% -1.4% 1% Renishaw RSW 5.0% 82.5% -32% Arcontech Group ARC 5.0% 5.0% 2% Burford Capital BUR 4.9% -18.4% -38% EMIS Group EMIS 4.9% 3.6% 4% Cranswick CWK 4.8% 15.5% 28% Keywords Studios KWS 4.7% -0.6% -11% United Utilities Group UU 4.6% 3.5% -19% Pendragon PDG 4.5% 4.5% - Oxford Instruments OXIG 4.4% 8.6% -23% Just Grp JUST 4.4% 19.3% 24% Target Healthcare REIT THRL 4.2% -0.4% 21% STV Group STVG 4.2% -22.1% -32% Man Group EMG 4.2% -7.1% -32% Pets At Home PETS 4.1% -2.4% -15% Next NXT 4.0% 97.9% -60% Network International Holdings NETW 4.0% -13.7% -49% M&G MNG 4.0% 7.8% - Capita CPI 4.0% -18.7% -51% Gear4music Holdings G4M 3.9% 261.1% 457% Atalaya Mining ATYM 3.9% 184.2% -29% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 3.9% 9.3% 19% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 3.7% -41.2% -53% NCC Group NCC 3.7% 27.3% -31% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 3.6% 55.6% -76% Admiral Group ADM 3.5% 16.6% 20% Prudential PRU 3.4% 1.9% 1% Mondi MNDI 3.4% 9.7% -29% GVC Holdings GVC 3.3% 26.2% -13% Centamin CEY 3.2% 4.6% 118% Spirent Communications SPT 3.0% 3.8% 15%

Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020

1-month EPS downgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Mears Group MER -88.0% -94.9% -96% Churchill China CHH -87.9% -87.9% -86% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL -76.6% -66.2% -94% PageGroup PAGE -73.5% -93.6% -98% Rank Group RNK -68.6% -69.7% - Melrose Industries MRO -64.2% -97.9% -99% Midwich Group MIDW -60.9% -70.3% -72% Mercia Asset Management MERC -56.5% - - Jadestone Energy JSE -54.4% - -99% Investec INVP -54.2% -54.6% -65% Hays HAS -53.1% -46.3% -80% Bango BGO -52.9% -52.9% -11% Bonhill Group BONH -51.6% -51.7% -63% Good Energy Group GOOD -41.2% -41.2% 0% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -37.1% -47.6% -35% Hammerson HMSO -34.8% -41.9% -74% Stagecoach Group SGC -33.7% -84.9% -88% Petrofac PFC -33.4% -55.8% -79% Capital & Regional CAL -32.3% -35.0% -74% Card Factory CARD -28.6% -30.2% -90% Countryside Properties CSP -27.9% -59.7% -72% Marshalls MSLH -25.5% -49.0% -62% Secure Income REIT SIR -25.5% -48.0% -61% Bloomsbury Publishing BMY -24.9% -24.9% -46% Gem Diamonds GEMD -23.9% -80.5% -95% Lancashire LRE -23.9% -43.6% -53% Informa INF -23.8% -36.8% -72% Medica Group MGP -22.8% -29.8% -47% Morses Club MCL -21.2% -21.2% -35% Breedon Grp BREE -20.1% -47.2% -61% Mattioli Woods MTW -19.2% -19.2% -5% Pebble Group PEBB -18.7% -18.2% - InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -18.6% -62.1% -85% Vistry Group VTY -18.3% -37.3% -49% Serabi Gold SRB -17.4% -37.2% 26% Frasers Group FRAS -17.4% 25.8% -4% Mediclinic International MDC -15.8% -39.0% -61% MP Evans Group MPE -15.3% -18.8% -6% United Oil & Gas UOG -15.2% 42.4% - Costain Group COST -14.5% -39.2% -76% Saga SAGA -14.2% -13.2% -70% Cake Box Holdings CBOX -14.2% -14.2% -6% Bellway BWY -14.0% -27.6% -51% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% -13.8% - Pennon Group PNN -12.4% -31.0% -45% De La Rue DLAR -10.9% 27.2% -64% 4Imprint Group FOUR -10.6% -44.3% -88% First Derivatives FDP -10.4% -9.8% -37% Marks & Spencer Group MKS -10.4% -4.0% -67% Appreciate Group APP -9.9% -62.2% -63% Workspace Group WKP -9.2% -16.5% -39% EKF Diagnostics EKF -9.2% 44.0% 184% Taylor Wimpey TW -8.8% -49.9% -69% Polypipe Group PLP -8.6% -54.8% -65% Equiniti Group EQN -8.5% -20.7% -41% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -8.3% -18.3% -33% Bakkavor Group BAKK -8.1% -10.3% -43% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -8.1% -27.9% -52% Go-Ahead Group GOG -8.1% -31.1% -64% Dignity DTY -7.8% -8.1% -29% Meggitt MGGT -7.4% -18.2% -52% Forterra Plc FORT -7.4% -71.5% -84% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -6.8% -10.7% -39% Travis Perkins TPK -6.4% -18.1% -51% Kier Group KIE -6.2% -19.7% -62% Babcock International Group BAB -6.2% -22.3% -41% Airtel Africa AAF -6.1% -15.9% -25% Greencore Group GNC -5.9% -20.8% -62% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -5.6% -7.7% -33% Balfour Beatty BBY -5.6% -41.4% -66% STM Group STM -5.4% -5.4% -40% Severfield SFR -5.3% -27.1% -24% Coats Group COA -5.2% -34.6% -80% Nucleus Financial Group NUC -4.8% 9.2% -33% CVS Group CVSG -4.3% 50.9% -18% Alliance Pharma APH -4.2% -4.9% -8% Ebiquity EBQ -4.2% -4.2% -44% Inchcape INCH -4.1% -32.3% -70% Ashmore Group ASHM -4.1% -0.7% -15% Helical HLCL -3.9% 11.4% -7% JTC JTC -3.3% -5.0% 3% HSBC Holdings HSBA -3.3% -19.3% -68% Pearson PSON -3.2% -11.8% -52% AFH Financial Group AFHP -3.2% -3.1% -1%

Source: FactSet, as at 16 September 2020

Click here to view the tables in PDF form