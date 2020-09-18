London’s most shorted shares this week

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

SHORTS 18/09/2020 Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 14.1% 11 0.1% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 8.4% 7 -0.1% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.4% 8 0.4% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.1% 2 0.0% PEARSON PLC 8.1% 8 0.0% METRO BANK PLC 8.0% 5 -0.7% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.5% 7 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 5.4% 6 0.2% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 5.2% 3 0.2% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 5.0% 4 0.0% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 4.9% 6 -0.7% FUTURE PLC 4.8% 5 0.0% TUI AG 4.7% 3 0.0% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.3% 7 1.1% IQE PLC 4.1% 4 0.5% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 4.0% 4 0.0% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.8% 3 0.0% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.7% 5 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.7% 4 0.0% CAPITA PLC 3.7% 4 -3.8% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.7% 3 0.1% Royal Mail Plc 3.5% 4 0.0% N. Brown Group 3.4% 4 0.5% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.4% 5 0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.4% 4 0.0% GVC Holdings Plc 3.4% 4 0.5% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.3% 3 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 3.3% 3 NEW HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.2% 2 0.0% BRITISH LAND CO PLC 3.1% 5 0.0% MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 2.9% 3 -0.1% VICTREX PLC 2.7% 3 0.0% RESTAURANT GROUP PLC 2.4% 2 0.1% DIGNITY PLC 2.4% 2 0.0% B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 2.4% 2 0.0%

Source: FCA