Tips & Ideas 

London’s most shorted shares this week

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

SHORTS  18/09/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
HAMMERSON PLC14.1%110.1%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC8.4%7-0.1%
CINEWORLD GROUP8.4%80.4%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.1%20.0%
PEARSON PLC8.1%80.0%
METRO BANK PLC8.0%5-0.7%
TULLOW OIL PLC7.2%60.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.5%70.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC5.4%60.2%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC5.2%30.2%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.0%40.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC4.9%6-0.7%
FUTURE PLC4.8%50.0%
TUI AG4.7%30.0%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.3%71.1%
IQE PLC4.1%40.5%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.0%40.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.8%30.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.7%50.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.7%40.0%
CAPITA PLC3.7%4-3.8%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.7%30.1%
Royal Mail Plc3.5%40.0%
N. Brown Group3.4%40.5%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.4%50.1%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC3.4%40.0%
GVC Holdings Plc3.4%40.5%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.3%30.0%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC3.3%3NEW
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.2%20.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.1%50.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.1%40.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.0%10.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC2.9%30.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC2.9%3-0.1%
VICTREX PLC2.7%30.0%
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC2.4%20.1%
DIGNITY PLC2.4%20.0%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.2.4%20.0%

Source: FCA

