Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

Our upgrade and downgrade tables are compiled based on the revisions to forecast earnings over the next year that have take place over the past month. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.

UPGRADES
16 September 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
MJ GleesonGLE366.8%218.8%-38%
MJ Hudson GroupMJH180.0%166.7%-
Alfa Financial SoftwareALFA149.2%100.6%-72%
Halfords GroupHFD148.3%-24.8%-23%
Keystone Law GroupKEYS102.0%34.5%-12%
TI Fluid SystemsTIFS82.7%161.8%-85%
Science GroupSAG72.3%-12%
RMRM68.2%223.1%-59%
JD Sports FashionJD67.4%-40.3%-37%
Alumasc GroupALU65.7%65.6%-13%
Speedy HireSDY59.2%-65.7%-67%
Wentworth ResourcesWEN59.0%32.7%-35%
Accrol Group HoldingsACRL58.2%58.2%-
SigmaRocSRC53.8%54.5%-19%
Beeks Financial Cloud GrpBKS50.1%27.0%-31%
IXICOIXI50.0%--
City of London InvestmentCLIG49.3%49.3%33%
CapitalCAPD45.3%49.2%79%
Clipper LogisticsCLG39.7%36.7%0%
Grafton GroupGFTU38.6%41.8%-45%
Luceco PlcLUCE38.6%126.1%64%
Sylvania PlatinumSLP37.8%32.8%147%
AO WorldAO32.3%--
Dunelm GroupDNLM31.8%42.5%7%
Bushveld MineralsBMN31.0%-16.4%-51%
ProactisPHD30.0%30.0%-
Virgin Money UKVMUK28.2%-2.7%-81%
Plus500PLUS28.2%54.8%214%
Hummingbird ResourcesHUM27.5%105.3%354%
AbcamABC27.3%4.1%-31%
Ariana ResourcesAAU26.7%40.7%-5%
Games Workshop GroupGAW24.4%22.3%23%
Frontier DevelopmentsFDEV24.3%28.7%78%
BATM Advanced CommBVC21.7%-66%
CentralNic GroupCNIC21.4%18.0%4%
RedrowRDW20.6%-14.0%-39%
Lok 'n' Store GroupLOK20.2%20.2%13%
ChesnaraCSN19.5%27.5%-22%
Oncimmune HoldingsONC18.9%--
Henry BootBOOT18.7%18.6%-69%
GraingerGRI18.6%18.8%-9%
ComputacenterCCC17.8%31.5%36%
CMC MarketsCMCX17.5%65.1%429%
TBC Bank GroupTBCG17.1%-6.1%-44%
CRHCRH16.8%21.9%-15%
ASOSASC15.5%-259%
McBrideMCB15.0%18.9%13%
Barratt DevelopmentsBDEV14.7%2.5%-29%
RicardoRCDO14.5%-15.3%-50%
Spectra SystemsSPSY14.4%14.4%11%
GlencoreGLEN14.1%22.9%-74%
Kenmare ResourcesKMR13.7%-61.0%-77%
EVRAZEVR13.7%23.3%-53%
RobinsonRBN13.4%13.4%41%
PersimmonPSN13.3%19.7%-21%
BeazleyBEZ13.0%145.0%-77%
GenusGNS12.6%11.8%14%
WincantonWIN12.4%-33.7%-32%
FerrexpoFXPO12.2%56.2%-32%
Smart Metering SystemsSMS11.7%-9.9%-45%
Tritax EuroBoxEBOX11.6%12.8%27%
Central Asia MetalsCAML11.6%13.4%-29%
Flutter EntertainmentFLTR11.2%18.0%39%
John Wood GroupWG10.9%6.9%-44%
River & Mercantile GroupRIV10.8%12.8%-29%
Next Fifteen CommNFC10.6%12.3%-9%
FocusriteTUNE10.6%29.3%58%
NewRiver REITNRR10.1%-56.9%-50%
AntofagastaANTO9.7%135.7%-35%
McKay SecuritiesMCKS9.6%-13.0%-19%
Rio TintoRIO9.6%18.7%-10%
Signature AviationSIG9.5%-18.4%-69%
TymanTYMN9.4%25.9%-26%
RenewRNWH9.3%9.3%3%
Up Global Sourcing HoldingsUPGS9.0%42.7%-3%
OneSavings BankOSB8.5%0.9%-21%
FutureFUTR8.4%11.9%51%
Bank of Georgia GroupBGEO7.5%-26.2%-45%
Phoenix Group HoldingsPHNX7.5%18.7%27%
Dechra PharmaceuticalsDPH7.3%5.9%-1%
Standard CharteredSTAN7.3%5.3%-55%
Vivo EnergyVVO7.3%-21.9%-52%
Anglo American PlcAAL7.1%9.5%-36%
BunzlBNZL6.9%23.1%-1%
Team17 GroupTM176.7%6.0%57%
Polymetal InternationalPOLY6.4%16.9%77%
CLS HoldingsCLI6.3%17.9%-7%
Empiric StudentESP6.1%11.1%-45%
Watches of Switzerland GroupWOSG6.1%15.7%-12%
FresnilloFRES5.9%55.5%49%
Royal Dutch ShellRDSA5.8%66.7%-75%
Panoply HoldingsTPX5.4%46.0%8%
Chemring GroupCHG5.2%6.4%39%
RSA Insurance GroupRSA5.1%-1.4%1%
RenishawRSW5.0%82.5%-32%
Arcontech GroupARC5.0%5.0%2%
Burford CapitalBUR4.9%-18.4%-38%
EMIS GroupEMIS4.9%3.6%4%
CranswickCWK4.8%15.5%28%
Keywords StudiosKWS4.7%-0.6%-11%
United Utilities GroupUU4.6%3.5%-19%
PendragonPDG4.5%4.5%-
Oxford InstrumentsOXIG4.4%8.6%-23%
Just GrpJUST4.4%19.3%24%
Target Healthcare REITTHRL4.2%-0.4%21%
STV GroupSTVG4.2%-22.1%-32%
Man GroupEMG4.2%-7.1%-32%
Pets At HomePETS4.1%-2.4%-15%
NextNXT4.0%97.9%-60%
Network International HoldingsNETW4.0%-13.7%-49%
M&GMNG4.0%7.8%-
CapitaCPI4.0%-18.7%-51%
Gear4music HoldingsG4M3.9%261.1%457%
Atalaya MiningATYM3.9%184.2%-29%
Hikma PharmaceuticalsHIK3.9%9.3%19%
Advanced Medical Sol GrpAMS3.7%-41.2%-53%
NCC GroupNCC3.7%27.3%-31%
Royal Dutch ShellRDSB3.6%55.6%-76%
Admiral GroupADM3.5%16.6%20%
PrudentialPRU3.4%1.9%1%
MondiMNDI3.4%9.7%-29%
GVC HoldingsGVC3.3%26.2%-13%
CentaminCEY3.2%4.6%118%
Spirent CommunicationsSPT3.0%3.8%15%
DOWNGRADES
16 September 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
Mears GroupMER-88.0%-94.9%-96%
Churchill ChinaCHH-87.9%-87.9%-86%
Hollywood Bowl GroupBOWL-76.6%-66.2%-94%
PageGroupPAGE-73.5%-93.6%-98%
Rank GroupRNK-68.6%-69.7%-
Melrose IndustriesMRO-64.2%-97.9%-99%
Midwich GroupMIDW-60.9%-70.3%-72%
Mercia Asset ManagementMERC-56.5%--
Jadestone EnergyJSE-54.4%--99%
InvestecINVP-54.2%-54.6%-65%
HaysHAS-53.1%-46.3%-80%
BangoBGO-52.9%-52.9%-11%
Bonhill GroupBONH-51.6%-51.7%-63%
Good Energy GroupGOOD-41.2%-41.2%0%
Inspiration Healthcare GpIHC-37.1%-47.6%-35%
HammersonHMSO-34.8%-41.9%-74%
Stagecoach GroupSGC-33.7%-84.9%-88%
PetrofacPFC-33.4%-55.8%-79%
Capital & RegionalCAL-32.3%-35.0%-74%
Card FactoryCARD-28.6%-30.2%-90%
Countryside PropertiesCSP-27.9%-59.7%-72%
MarshallsMSLH-25.5%-49.0%-62%
Secure Income REITSIR-25.5%-48.0%-61%
Bloomsbury PublishingBMY-24.9%-24.9%-46%
Gem DiamondsGEMD-23.9%-80.5%-95%
LancashireLRE-23.9%-43.6%-53%
InformaINF-23.8%-36.8%-72%
Medica GroupMGP-22.8%-29.8%-47%
Morses ClubMCL-21.2%-21.2%-35%
Breedon GrpBREE-20.1%-47.2%-61%
Mattioli WoodsMTW-19.2%-19.2%-5%
Pebble GroupPEBB-18.7%-18.2%-
InterContinental Hotels GroupIHG-18.6%-62.1%-85%
Vistry GroupVTY-18.3%-37.3%-49%
Serabi GoldSRB-17.4%-37.2%26%
Frasers GroupFRAS-17.4%25.8%-4%
Mediclinic InternationalMDC-15.8%-39.0%-61%
MP Evans GroupMPE-15.3%-18.8%-6%
United Oil & GasUOG-15.2%42.4%-
Costain GroupCOST-14.5%-39.2%-76%
SagaSAGA-14.2%-13.2%-70%
Cake Box HoldingsCBOX-14.2%-14.2%-6%
BellwayBWY-14.0%-27.6%-51%
FRP Advisory GroupFRP-13.8%-13.8%-
Pennon GroupPNN-12.4%-31.0%-45%
De La RueDLAR-10.9%27.2%-64%
4Imprint GroupFOUR-10.6%-44.3%-88%
First DerivativesFDP-10.4%-9.8%-37%
Marks & Spencer GroupMKS-10.4%-4.0%-67%
Appreciate GroupAPP-9.9%-62.2%-63%
Workspace GroupWKP-9.2%-16.5%-39%
EKF DiagnosticsEKF-9.2%44.0%184%
Taylor WimpeyTW-8.8%-49.9%-69%
Polypipe GroupPLP-8.6%-54.8%-65%
Equiniti GroupEQN-8.5%-20.7%-41%
Intermediate Capital GrpICP-8.3%-18.3%-33%
Bakkavor GroupBAKK-8.1%-10.3%-43%
Howden Joinery GroupHWDN-8.1%-27.9%-52%
Go-Ahead GroupGOG-8.1%-31.1%-64%
DignityDTY-7.8%-8.1%-29%
MeggittMGGT-7.4%-18.2%-52%
Forterra PlcFORT-7.4%-71.5%-84%
Fevertree DrinksFEVR-6.8%-10.7%-39%
Travis PerkinsTPK-6.4%-18.1%-51%
Kier GroupKIE-6.2%-19.7%-62%
Babcock International GroupBAB-6.2%-22.3%-41%
Airtel AfricaAAF-6.1%-15.9%-25%
Greencore GroupGNC-5.9%-20.8%-62%
James Fisher & SonsFSJ-5.6%-7.7%-33%
Balfour BeattyBBY-5.6%-41.4%-66%
STM GroupSTM-5.4%-5.4%-40%
SeverfieldSFR-5.3%-27.1%-24%
Coats GroupCOA-5.2%-34.6%-80%
Nucleus Financial GroupNUC-4.8%9.2%-33%
CVS GroupCVSG-4.3%50.9%-18%
Alliance PharmaAPH-4.2%-4.9%-8%
EbiquityEBQ-4.2%-4.2%-44%
InchcapeINCH-4.1%-32.3%-70%
Ashmore GroupASHM-4.1%-0.7%-15%
HelicalHLCL-3.9%11.4%-7%
JTCJTC-3.3%-5.0%3%
HSBC HoldingsHSBA-3.3%-19.3%-68%
PearsonPSON-3.2%-11.8%-52%
AFH Financial GroupAFHP-3.2%-3.1%-1%

source: Factset

