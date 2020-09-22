Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.
Our upgrade and downgrade tables are compiled based on the revisions to forecast earnings over the next year that have take place over the past month. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.
|UPGRADES
|16 September 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|MJ Gleeson
|GLE
|366.8%
|218.8%
|-38%
|MJ Hudson Group
|MJH
|180.0%
|166.7%
|-
|Alfa Financial Software
|ALFA
|149.2%
|100.6%
|-72%
|Halfords Group
|HFD
|148.3%
|-24.8%
|-23%
|Keystone Law Group
|KEYS
|102.0%
|34.5%
|-12%
|TI Fluid Systems
|TIFS
|82.7%
|161.8%
|-85%
|Science Group
|SAG
|72.3%
|-
|12%
|RM
|RM
|68.2%
|223.1%
|-59%
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD
|67.4%
|-40.3%
|-37%
|Alumasc Group
|ALU
|65.7%
|65.6%
|-13%
|Speedy Hire
|SDY
|59.2%
|-65.7%
|-67%
|Wentworth Resources
|WEN
|59.0%
|32.7%
|-35%
|Accrol Group Holdings
|ACRL
|58.2%
|58.2%
|-
|SigmaRoc
|SRC
|53.8%
|54.5%
|-19%
|Beeks Financial Cloud Grp
|BKS
|50.1%
|27.0%
|-31%
|IXICO
|IXI
|50.0%
|-
|-
|City of London Investment
|CLIG
|49.3%
|49.3%
|33%
|Capital
|CAPD
|45.3%
|49.2%
|79%
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|39.7%
|36.7%
|0%
|Grafton Group
|GFTU
|38.6%
|41.8%
|-45%
|Luceco Plc
|LUCE
|38.6%
|126.1%
|64%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|37.8%
|32.8%
|147%
|AO World
|AO
|32.3%
|-
|-
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM
|31.8%
|42.5%
|7%
|Bushveld Minerals
|BMN
|31.0%
|-16.4%
|-51%
|Proactis
|PHD
|30.0%
|30.0%
|-
|Virgin Money UK
|VMUK
|28.2%
|-2.7%
|-81%
|Plus500
|PLUS
|28.2%
|54.8%
|214%
|Hummingbird Resources
|HUM
|27.5%
|105.3%
|354%
|Abcam
|ABC
|27.3%
|4.1%
|-31%
|Ariana Resources
|AAU
|26.7%
|40.7%
|-5%
|Games Workshop Group
|GAW
|24.4%
|22.3%
|23%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|24.3%
|28.7%
|78%
|BATM Advanced Comm
|BVC
|21.7%
|-
|66%
|CentralNic Group
|CNIC
|21.4%
|18.0%
|4%
|Redrow
|RDW
|20.6%
|-14.0%
|-39%
|Lok 'n' Store Group
|LOK
|20.2%
|20.2%
|13%
|Chesnara
|CSN
|19.5%
|27.5%
|-22%
|Oncimmune Holdings
|ONC
|18.9%
|-
|-
|Henry Boot
|BOOT
|18.7%
|18.6%
|-69%
|Grainger
|GRI
|18.6%
|18.8%
|-9%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|17.8%
|31.5%
|36%
|CMC Markets
|CMCX
|17.5%
|65.1%
|429%
|TBC Bank Group
|TBCG
|17.1%
|-6.1%
|-44%
|CRH
|CRH
|16.8%
|21.9%
|-15%
|ASOS
|ASC
|15.5%
|-
|259%
|McBride
|MCB
|15.0%
|18.9%
|13%
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV
|14.7%
|2.5%
|-29%
|Ricardo
|RCDO
|14.5%
|-15.3%
|-50%
|Spectra Systems
|SPSY
|14.4%
|14.4%
|11%
|Glencore
|GLEN
|14.1%
|22.9%
|-74%
|Kenmare Resources
|KMR
|13.7%
|-61.0%
|-77%
|EVRAZ
|EVR
|13.7%
|23.3%
|-53%
|Robinson
|RBN
|13.4%
|13.4%
|41%
|Persimmon
|PSN
|13.3%
|19.7%
|-21%
|Beazley
|BEZ
|13.0%
|145.0%
|-77%
|Genus
|GNS
|12.6%
|11.8%
|14%
|Wincanton
|WIN
|12.4%
|-33.7%
|-32%
|Ferrexpo
|FXPO
|12.2%
|56.2%
|-32%
|Smart Metering Systems
|SMS
|11.7%
|-9.9%
|-45%
|Tritax EuroBox
|EBOX
|11.6%
|12.8%
|27%
|Central Asia Metals
|CAML
|11.6%
|13.4%
|-29%
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|11.2%
|18.0%
|39%
|John Wood Group
|WG
|10.9%
|6.9%
|-44%
|River & Mercantile Group
|RIV
|10.8%
|12.8%
|-29%
|Next Fifteen Comm
|NFC
|10.6%
|12.3%
|-9%
|Focusrite
|TUNE
|10.6%
|29.3%
|58%
|NewRiver REIT
|NRR
|10.1%
|-56.9%
|-50%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|9.7%
|135.7%
|-35%
|McKay Securities
|MCKS
|9.6%
|-13.0%
|-19%
|Rio Tinto
|RIO
|9.6%
|18.7%
|-10%
|Signature Aviation
|SIG
|9.5%
|-18.4%
|-69%
|Tyman
|TYMN
|9.4%
|25.9%
|-26%
|Renew
|RNWH
|9.3%
|9.3%
|3%
|Up Global Sourcing Holdings
|UPGS
|9.0%
|42.7%
|-3%
|OneSavings Bank
|OSB
|8.5%
|0.9%
|-21%
|Future
|FUTR
|8.4%
|11.9%
|51%
|Bank of Georgia Group
|BGEO
|7.5%
|-26.2%
|-45%
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX
|7.5%
|18.7%
|27%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|DPH
|7.3%
|5.9%
|-1%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|7.3%
|5.3%
|-55%
|Vivo Energy
|VVO
|7.3%
|-21.9%
|-52%
|Anglo American Plc
|AAL
|7.1%
|9.5%
|-36%
|Bunzl
|BNZL
|6.9%
|23.1%
|-1%
|Team17 Group
|TM17
|6.7%
|6.0%
|57%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|6.4%
|16.9%
|77%
|CLS Holdings
|CLI
|6.3%
|17.9%
|-7%
|Empiric Student
|ESP
|6.1%
|11.1%
|-45%
|Watches of Switzerland Group
|WOSG
|6.1%
|15.7%
|-12%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|5.9%
|55.5%
|49%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSA
|5.8%
|66.7%
|-75%
|Panoply Holdings
|TPX
|5.4%
|46.0%
|8%
|Chemring Group
|CHG
|5.2%
|6.4%
|39%
|RSA Insurance Group
|RSA
|5.1%
|-1.4%
|1%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|5.0%
|82.5%
|-32%
|Arcontech Group
|ARC
|5.0%
|5.0%
|2%
|Burford Capital
|BUR
|4.9%
|-18.4%
|-38%
|EMIS Group
|EMIS
|4.9%
|3.6%
|4%
|Cranswick
|CWK
|4.8%
|15.5%
|28%
|Keywords Studios
|KWS
|4.7%
|-0.6%
|-11%
|United Utilities Group
|UU
|4.6%
|3.5%
|-19%
|Pendragon
|PDG
|4.5%
|4.5%
|-
|Oxford Instruments
|OXIG
|4.4%
|8.6%
|-23%
|Just Grp
|JUST
|4.4%
|19.3%
|24%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|THRL
|4.2%
|-0.4%
|21%
|STV Group
|STVG
|4.2%
|-22.1%
|-32%
|Man Group
|EMG
|4.2%
|-7.1%
|-32%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|4.1%
|-2.4%
|-15%
|Next
|NXT
|4.0%
|97.9%
|-60%
|Network International Holdings
|NETW
|4.0%
|-13.7%
|-49%
|M&G
|MNG
|4.0%
|7.8%
|-
|Capita
|CPI
|4.0%
|-18.7%
|-51%
|Gear4music Holdings
|G4M
|3.9%
|261.1%
|457%
|Atalaya Mining
|ATYM
|3.9%
|184.2%
|-29%
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals
|HIK
|3.9%
|9.3%
|19%
|Advanced Medical Sol Grp
|AMS
|3.7%
|-41.2%
|-53%
|NCC Group
|NCC
|3.7%
|27.3%
|-31%
|Royal Dutch Shell
|RDSB
|3.6%
|55.6%
|-76%
|Admiral Group
|ADM
|3.5%
|16.6%
|20%
|Prudential
|PRU
|3.4%
|1.9%
|1%
|Mondi
|MNDI
|3.4%
|9.7%
|-29%
|GVC Holdings
|GVC
|3.3%
|26.2%
|-13%
|Centamin
|CEY
|3.2%
|4.6%
|118%
|Spirent Communications
|SPT
|3.0%
|3.8%
|15%
|DOWNGRADES
|16 September 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Mears Group
|MER
|-88.0%
|-94.9%
|-96%
|Churchill China
|CHH
|-87.9%
|-87.9%
|-86%
|Hollywood Bowl Group
|BOWL
|-76.6%
|-66.2%
|-94%
|PageGroup
|PAGE
|-73.5%
|-93.6%
|-98%
|Rank Group
|RNK
|-68.6%
|-69.7%
|-
|Melrose Industries
|MRO
|-64.2%
|-97.9%
|-99%
|Midwich Group
|MIDW
|-60.9%
|-70.3%
|-72%
|Mercia Asset Management
|MERC
|-56.5%
|-
|-
|Jadestone Energy
|JSE
|-54.4%
|-
|-99%
|Investec
|INVP
|-54.2%
|-54.6%
|-65%
|Hays
|HAS
|-53.1%
|-46.3%
|-80%
|Bango
|BGO
|-52.9%
|-52.9%
|-11%
|Bonhill Group
|BONH
|-51.6%
|-51.7%
|-63%
|Good Energy Group
|GOOD
|-41.2%
|-41.2%
|0%
|Inspiration Healthcare Gp
|IHC
|-37.1%
|-47.6%
|-35%
|Hammerson
|HMSO
|-34.8%
|-41.9%
|-74%
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC
|-33.7%
|-84.9%
|-88%
|Petrofac
|PFC
|-33.4%
|-55.8%
|-79%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|-32.3%
|-35.0%
|-74%
|Card Factory
|CARD
|-28.6%
|-30.2%
|-90%
|Countryside Properties
|CSP
|-27.9%
|-59.7%
|-72%
|Marshalls
|MSLH
|-25.5%
|-49.0%
|-62%
|Secure Income REIT
|SIR
|-25.5%
|-48.0%
|-61%
|Bloomsbury Publishing
|BMY
|-24.9%
|-24.9%
|-46%
|Gem Diamonds
|GEMD
|-23.9%
|-80.5%
|-95%
|Lancashire
|LRE
|-23.9%
|-43.6%
|-53%
|Informa
|INF
|-23.8%
|-36.8%
|-72%
|Medica Group
|MGP
|-22.8%
|-29.8%
|-47%
|Morses Club
|MCL
|-21.2%
|-21.2%
|-35%
|Breedon Grp
|BREE
|-20.1%
|-47.2%
|-61%
|Mattioli Woods
|MTW
|-19.2%
|-19.2%
|-5%
|Pebble Group
|PEBB
|-18.7%
|-18.2%
|-
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG
|-18.6%
|-62.1%
|-85%
|Vistry Group
|VTY
|-18.3%
|-37.3%
|-49%
|Serabi Gold
|SRB
|-17.4%
|-37.2%
|26%
|Frasers Group
|FRAS
|-17.4%
|25.8%
|-4%
|Mediclinic International
|MDC
|-15.8%
|-39.0%
|-61%
|MP Evans Group
|MPE
|-15.3%
|-18.8%
|-6%
|United Oil & Gas
|UOG
|-15.2%
|42.4%
|-
|Costain Group
|COST
|-14.5%
|-39.2%
|-76%
|Saga
|SAGA
|-14.2%
|-13.2%
|-70%
|Cake Box Holdings
|CBOX
|-14.2%
|-14.2%
|-6%
|Bellway
|BWY
|-14.0%
|-27.6%
|-51%
|FRP Advisory Group
|FRP
|-13.8%
|-13.8%
|-
|Pennon Group
|PNN
|-12.4%
|-31.0%
|-45%
|De La Rue
|DLAR
|-10.9%
|27.2%
|-64%
|4Imprint Group
|FOUR
|-10.6%
|-44.3%
|-88%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|-10.4%
|-9.8%
|-37%
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS
|-10.4%
|-4.0%
|-67%
|Appreciate Group
|APP
|-9.9%
|-62.2%
|-63%
|Workspace Group
|WKP
|-9.2%
|-16.5%
|-39%
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|-9.2%
|44.0%
|184%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|-8.8%
|-49.9%
|-69%
|Polypipe Group
|PLP
|-8.6%
|-54.8%
|-65%
|Equiniti Group
|EQN
|-8.5%
|-20.7%
|-41%
|Intermediate Capital Grp
|ICP
|-8.3%
|-18.3%
|-33%
|Bakkavor Group
|BAKK
|-8.1%
|-10.3%
|-43%
|Howden Joinery Group
|HWDN
|-8.1%
|-27.9%
|-52%
|Go-Ahead Group
|GOG
|-8.1%
|-31.1%
|-64%
|Dignity
|DTY
|-7.8%
|-8.1%
|-29%
|Meggitt
|MGGT
|-7.4%
|-18.2%
|-52%
|Forterra Plc
|FORT
|-7.4%
|-71.5%
|-84%
|Fevertree Drinks
|FEVR
|-6.8%
|-10.7%
|-39%
|Travis Perkins
|TPK
|-6.4%
|-18.1%
|-51%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|-6.2%
|-19.7%
|-62%
|Babcock International Group
|BAB
|-6.2%
|-22.3%
|-41%
|Airtel Africa
|AAF
|-6.1%
|-15.9%
|-25%
|Greencore Group
|GNC
|-5.9%
|-20.8%
|-62%
|James Fisher & Sons
|FSJ
|-5.6%
|-7.7%
|-33%
|Balfour Beatty
|BBY
|-5.6%
|-41.4%
|-66%
|STM Group
|STM
|-5.4%
|-5.4%
|-40%
|Severfield
|SFR
|-5.3%
|-27.1%
|-24%
|Coats Group
|COA
|-5.2%
|-34.6%
|-80%
|Nucleus Financial Group
|NUC
|-4.8%
|9.2%
|-33%
|CVS Group
|CVSG
|-4.3%
|50.9%
|-18%
|Alliance Pharma
|APH
|-4.2%
|-4.9%
|-8%
|Ebiquity
|EBQ
|-4.2%
|-4.2%
|-44%
|Inchcape
|INCH
|-4.1%
|-32.3%
|-70%
|Ashmore Group
|ASHM
|-4.1%
|-0.7%
|-15%
|Helical
|HLCL
|-3.9%
|11.4%
|-7%
|JTC
|JTC
|-3.3%
|-5.0%
|3%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|-3.3%
|-19.3%
|-68%
|Pearson
|PSON
|-3.2%
|-11.8%
|-52%
|AFH Financial Group
|AFHP
|-3.2%
|-3.1%
|-1%
source: Factset
