Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

Our upgrade and downgrade tables are compiled based on the revisions to forecast earnings over the next year that have take place over the past month. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.

UPGRADES 16 September 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr MJ Gleeson GLE 366.8% 218.8% -38% MJ Hudson Group MJH 180.0% 166.7% - Alfa Financial Software ALFA 149.2% 100.6% -72% Halfords Group HFD 148.3% -24.8% -23% Keystone Law Group KEYS 102.0% 34.5% -12% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 82.7% 161.8% -85% Science Group SAG 72.3% - 12% RM RM 68.2% 223.1% -59% JD Sports Fashion JD 67.4% -40.3% -37% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Speedy Hire SDY 59.2% -65.7% -67% Wentworth Resources WEN 59.0% 32.7% -35% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - SigmaRoc SRC 53.8% 54.5% -19% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS 50.1% 27.0% -31% IXICO IXI 50.0% - - City of London Investment CLIG 49.3% 49.3% 33% Capital CAPD 45.3% 49.2% 79% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 0% Grafton Group GFTU 38.6% 41.8% -45% Luceco Plc LUCE 38.6% 126.1% 64% Sylvania Platinum SLP 37.8% 32.8% 147% AO World AO 32.3% - - Dunelm Group DNLM 31.8% 42.5% 7% Bushveld Minerals BMN 31.0% -16.4% -51% Proactis PHD 30.0% 30.0% - Virgin Money UK VMUK 28.2% -2.7% -81% Plus500 PLUS 28.2% 54.8% 214% Hummingbird Resources HUM 27.5% 105.3% 354% Abcam ABC 27.3% 4.1% -31% Ariana Resources AAU 26.7% 40.7% -5% Games Workshop Group GAW 24.4% 22.3% 23% Frontier Developments FDEV 24.3% 28.7% 78% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 21.7% - 66% CentralNic Group CNIC 21.4% 18.0% 4% Redrow RDW 20.6% -14.0% -39% Lok 'n' Store Group LOK 20.2% 20.2% 13% Chesnara CSN 19.5% 27.5% -22% Oncimmune Holdings ONC 18.9% - - Henry Boot BOOT 18.7% 18.6% -69% Grainger GRI 18.6% 18.8% -9% Computacenter CCC 17.8% 31.5% 36% CMC Markets CMCX 17.5% 65.1% 429% TBC Bank Group TBCG 17.1% -6.1% -44% CRH CRH 16.8% 21.9% -15% ASOS ASC 15.5% - 259% McBride MCB 15.0% 18.9% 13% Barratt Developments BDEV 14.7% 2.5% -29% Ricardo RCDO 14.5% -15.3% -50% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% 14.4% 11% Glencore GLEN 14.1% 22.9% -74% Kenmare Resources KMR 13.7% -61.0% -77% EVRAZ EVR 13.7% 23.3% -53% Robinson RBN 13.4% 13.4% 41% Persimmon PSN 13.3% 19.7% -21% Beazley BEZ 13.0% 145.0% -77% Genus GNS 12.6% 11.8% 14% Wincanton WIN 12.4% -33.7% -32% Ferrexpo FXPO 12.2% 56.2% -32% Smart Metering Systems SMS 11.7% -9.9% -45% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 11.6% 12.8% 27% Central Asia Metals CAML 11.6% 13.4% -29% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 11.2% 18.0% 39% John Wood Group WG 10.9% 6.9% -44% River & Mercantile Group RIV 10.8% 12.8% -29% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 10.6% 12.3% -9% Focusrite TUNE 10.6% 29.3% 58% NewRiver REIT NRR 10.1% -56.9% -50% Antofagasta ANTO 9.7% 135.7% -35% McKay Securities MCKS 9.6% -13.0% -19% Rio Tinto RIO 9.6% 18.7% -10% Signature Aviation SIG 9.5% -18.4% -69% Tyman TYMN 9.4% 25.9% -26% Renew RNWH 9.3% 9.3% 3% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 42.7% -3% OneSavings Bank OSB 8.5% 0.9% -21% Future FUTR 8.4% 11.9% 51% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO 7.5% -26.2% -45% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 7.5% 18.7% 27% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.3% 5.9% -1% Standard Chartered STAN 7.3% 5.3% -55% Vivo Energy VVO 7.3% -21.9% -52% Anglo American Plc AAL 7.1% 9.5% -36% Bunzl BNZL 6.9% 23.1% -1% Team17 Group TM17 6.7% 6.0% 57% Polymetal International POLY 6.4% 16.9% 77% CLS Holdings CLI 6.3% 17.9% -7% Empiric Student ESP 6.1% 11.1% -45% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 6.1% 15.7% -12% Fresnillo FRES 5.9% 55.5% 49% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 5.8% 66.7% -75% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.4% 46.0% 8% Chemring Group CHG 5.2% 6.4% 39% RSA Insurance Group RSA 5.1% -1.4% 1% Renishaw RSW 5.0% 82.5% -32% Arcontech Group ARC 5.0% 5.0% 2% Burford Capital BUR 4.9% -18.4% -38% EMIS Group EMIS 4.9% 3.6% 4% Cranswick CWK 4.8% 15.5% 28% Keywords Studios KWS 4.7% -0.6% -11% United Utilities Group UU 4.6% 3.5% -19% Pendragon PDG 4.5% 4.5% - Oxford Instruments OXIG 4.4% 8.6% -23% Just Grp JUST 4.4% 19.3% 24% Target Healthcare REIT THRL 4.2% -0.4% 21% STV Group STVG 4.2% -22.1% -32% Man Group EMG 4.2% -7.1% -32% Pets At Home PETS 4.1% -2.4% -15% Next NXT 4.0% 97.9% -60% Network International Holdings NETW 4.0% -13.7% -49% M&G MNG 4.0% 7.8% - Capita CPI 4.0% -18.7% -51% Gear4music Holdings G4M 3.9% 261.1% 457% Atalaya Mining ATYM 3.9% 184.2% -29% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 3.9% 9.3% 19% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 3.7% -41.2% -53% NCC Group NCC 3.7% 27.3% -31% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 3.6% 55.6% -76% Admiral Group ADM 3.5% 16.6% 20% Prudential PRU 3.4% 1.9% 1% Mondi MNDI 3.4% 9.7% -29% GVC Holdings GVC 3.3% 26.2% -13% Centamin CEY 3.2% 4.6% 118% Spirent Communications SPT 3.0% 3.8% 15%

DOWNGRADES 16 September 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Mears Group MER -88.0% -94.9% -96% Churchill China CHH -87.9% -87.9% -86% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL -76.6% -66.2% -94% PageGroup PAGE -73.5% -93.6% -98% Rank Group RNK -68.6% -69.7% - Melrose Industries MRO -64.2% -97.9% -99% Midwich Group MIDW -60.9% -70.3% -72% Mercia Asset Management MERC -56.5% - - Jadestone Energy JSE -54.4% - -99% Investec INVP -54.2% -54.6% -65% Hays HAS -53.1% -46.3% -80% Bango BGO -52.9% -52.9% -11% Bonhill Group BONH -51.6% -51.7% -63% Good Energy Group GOOD -41.2% -41.2% 0% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC -37.1% -47.6% -35% Hammerson HMSO -34.8% -41.9% -74% Stagecoach Group SGC -33.7% -84.9% -88% Petrofac PFC -33.4% -55.8% -79% Capital & Regional CAL -32.3% -35.0% -74% Card Factory CARD -28.6% -30.2% -90% Countryside Properties CSP -27.9% -59.7% -72% Marshalls MSLH -25.5% -49.0% -62% Secure Income REIT SIR -25.5% -48.0% -61% Bloomsbury Publishing BMY -24.9% -24.9% -46% Gem Diamonds GEMD -23.9% -80.5% -95% Lancashire LRE -23.9% -43.6% -53% Informa INF -23.8% -36.8% -72% Medica Group MGP -22.8% -29.8% -47% Morses Club MCL -21.2% -21.2% -35% Breedon Grp BREE -20.1% -47.2% -61% Mattioli Woods MTW -19.2% -19.2% -5% Pebble Group PEBB -18.7% -18.2% - InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -18.6% -62.1% -85% Vistry Group VTY -18.3% -37.3% -49% Serabi Gold SRB -17.4% -37.2% 26% Frasers Group FRAS -17.4% 25.8% -4% Mediclinic International MDC -15.8% -39.0% -61% MP Evans Group MPE -15.3% -18.8% -6% United Oil & Gas UOG -15.2% 42.4% - Costain Group COST -14.5% -39.2% -76% Saga SAGA -14.2% -13.2% -70% Cake Box Holdings CBOX -14.2% -14.2% -6% Bellway BWY -14.0% -27.6% -51% FRP Advisory Group FRP -13.8% -13.8% - Pennon Group PNN -12.4% -31.0% -45% De La Rue DLAR -10.9% 27.2% -64% 4Imprint Group FOUR -10.6% -44.3% -88% First Derivatives FDP -10.4% -9.8% -37% Marks & Spencer Group MKS -10.4% -4.0% -67% Appreciate Group APP -9.9% -62.2% -63% Workspace Group WKP -9.2% -16.5% -39% EKF Diagnostics EKF -9.2% 44.0% 184% Taylor Wimpey TW -8.8% -49.9% -69% Polypipe Group PLP -8.6% -54.8% -65% Equiniti Group EQN -8.5% -20.7% -41% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -8.3% -18.3% -33% Bakkavor Group BAKK -8.1% -10.3% -43% Howden Joinery Group HWDN -8.1% -27.9% -52% Go-Ahead Group GOG -8.1% -31.1% -64% Dignity DTY -7.8% -8.1% -29% Meggitt MGGT -7.4% -18.2% -52% Forterra Plc FORT -7.4% -71.5% -84% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -6.8% -10.7% -39% Travis Perkins TPK -6.4% -18.1% -51% Kier Group KIE -6.2% -19.7% -62% Babcock International Group BAB -6.2% -22.3% -41% Airtel Africa AAF -6.1% -15.9% -25% Greencore Group GNC -5.9% -20.8% -62% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -5.6% -7.7% -33% Balfour Beatty BBY -5.6% -41.4% -66% STM Group STM -5.4% -5.4% -40% Severfield SFR -5.3% -27.1% -24% Coats Group COA -5.2% -34.6% -80% Nucleus Financial Group NUC -4.8% 9.2% -33% CVS Group CVSG -4.3% 50.9% -18% Alliance Pharma APH -4.2% -4.9% -8% Ebiquity EBQ -4.2% -4.2% -44% Inchcape INCH -4.1% -32.3% -70% Ashmore Group ASHM -4.1% -0.7% -15% Helical HLCL -3.9% 11.4% -7% JTC JTC -3.3% -5.0% 3% HSBC Holdings HSBA -3.3% -19.3% -68% Pearson PSON -3.2% -11.8% -52% AFH Financial Group AFHP -3.2% -3.1% -1%

source: Factset