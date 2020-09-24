Ideas Farm: 20 years of hurt!

The latest lurch lower by the FTSE 100 provides the cue for another round of consternation about how the UK’s blue-chip index has gone nowhere for over 20 years. But what actual lessons are there for investors from the poor run?

The take-away touted by some, that investing in shares is dumb, is clear bunkum. Anyone will know this who either takes a look at overseas markets during the same period or factors in dividends to their return calculations (doing this changes the 7.5 per cent 20-year drop into a 90 per cent gain). However, the score card of UK blue-chips is nonetheless terrible.

It is the type of companies dominating the FTSE 100 constituent list that is the real clue to what has gone so wrong. Many of the largest companies in the index are mature, capital-intensive businesses operating in industries that have long faced significant disruption – although it may only be now disruption has become too obvious to ignore.

Take the energy companies BP (BP.) and Shell (RDSB), which account for 18 per cent of the FTSE 100 by value. These have justified themselves to shareholders over many decades with dividends that they can no longer afford to pay due to the world’s rapid switch to renewable power.

The index’s five big banks (14 per cent) have seen income squeezed by relentless falls in interest rates. Added to that, the commercial property that underpins a vast proportion of their balance sheets is seriously imperilled by not only the current recession, but also long-term disruption in both the retail and office markets.

The three big Reits (9 per cent) also face the threat of falling rents and property values for years to come as a result of the digitisation of shopping and more recently offices.

And then there are the retailers that occupy some of that space (4 per cent including supermarkets) which are seeing their profits whacked by trade moving online.

With all these depressing blue-chip narratives, it’s perhaps unsurprising the London Stock Exchange struggles to attract champions of global innovation. The great hope that chipmaker ARM would re-list in the UK has been dashed by its purchase by US company Nvidia. The UK did get the recent listing of The Hut Group, a global online retail platform, but only time will tell whether it lives up to its hype. Other London listed contenders for the title of global innovator, such as would be Microsoft-of-retail Ocado (OCDO), also still have plenty to prove.

However, there is no reason why our blue-chip index has needed to attract new names to keep up with the times. Incumbents can be innovators, too. But only if they have the foresight to identify long-term trends and the bravery to sacrifice old ways to embrace the future.

Take Danish energy company Orsted (DK:ORSTED), which often appears in the Ideas Farm’s lists of fund managers’ favourite green stocks. We tipped Orsted in January based on the amazing job it has done over a decade in transforming from a fossil fuel junky into a green energy leader. Many shareholders in BP and Shell may now be wishing those companies had spent the past decade ploughing all that dividend and exploration cash into a similarly visionary strategy, rather than pursuing the same-old same-old.

This week’s Tips & Ideas section tells the story of another FTSE 100 company that has been undergoing its own evolution to adapt to a rapidly changing market, and which now plans to double down on the innovations of recent years: clothing retailer Next (NXT).

What the performance of the FTSE 100 tells us is that size is no protection against major industry changes. Indeed, size can often cause leading players to stay anchored in the past. However, the likes of Orsted and Next also let us know it doesn’t have to be this way. And we could add the names of other change-embracing UK blue-chips alongside, such as Relx (RLX) and Experian (EXPN).

Indeed, taking the long view, what is really surprising is not the innovations that have laid industry leaders low, but the inertia of so many industry leaders to embrace change and the long-term opportunities it offers.

Click here to view the tables in PDF form.

Fund Manager best ideas: Health No. Funds Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 10 (+5) UnitedHealth Group Inc 10 (+4) AbbVie Inc 8 (+5) Amgen Inc 8 (+5) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 8 (+4) Abbott Laboratories 6 (+4) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 6 (+4) Biogen Inc 4 (+2) Boston Scientific Corp 4 (+3) Johnson & Johnson 4 (+2) Sanofi SA 4 (+2) Applied Therapeutics Inc 2 (+1) argenx SE 2 (+1) Avantor Inc 2 (NEW) Baxter International Inc 2 (+1) Becton, Dickinson and Co 2 (+1) Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc 2 (+1) Exelixis Inc 2 (NEW) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 (+1) Gilead Sciences Inc 2 Humana Inc 2 (+1) Incyte Corp 2 (NEW) Medtronic PLC 2 Merck & Co Inc 2 (+1) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 2 (NEW) Novartis AG ADR 2 (+1) Pfizer Inc 2 (NEW) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 2 (+1) Seattle Genetics Inc 2 (+1)

Based on top 5 holdings

Source: Morningstar, as at 22 September 2020

New 52-week highs Name TIDM Price % from hi JP Morgan Japan Smaller JPS 490p 0.4% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,560p 0.7% Collagen Solutions COS 7p 0.7% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 198p 0.8% BBGI BBGI 170p 0.9% EPE Special Opportunities ESO 212p 0.9% Atlan Jap Grth AJG 240p 1.3% Witan Pacific Invt Tr BGCG 399p 1.4% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 253p 1.4% JBM CN Grw&Inc JCGI 540p 1.5% discoverIE Group DSCV 636p 1.5% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 576p 1.7% Providence Resources PVR 6p 1.7% Miton UK MicroCap Trust MINI 56p 1.9% BlackRock Greater Eu Invt BRGE 458p 1.9% SDCL Energy Efficiency SEIT 110p 2.2% Gore Street Energy GSF 107p 2.3% Schroder Asian Total ATR 420p 2.3% International Biotech IBT 794p 2.3% Croda International CRDA 6,142p 2.5% Admiral Group ADM 2,775p 2.5% Baker Steel Res Trust BSRT 67p 2.5% Phoenix Spree Deutschland PSDL 326p 2.5% JPMorgan Asia Growth JAGI 421p 2.5% Augmentum Fint AUGM 118p 2.6% Jersey Electricity JEL 475p 2.7% Fidelity China Special FCSS 325p 2.7% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 566p 2.7% Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust AJIT 635p 2.8% Bail Giff Eur BGEU 1,185p 2.9% Intertek Group ITRK 6,292p 2.9% High Tact Cred HTCF 202p 2.9% Impax Asset Management Gp IPX 520p 3.0%

Source: FactSet (23 September 2020)

New 52-week lows Name TIDM Price % from lo Town Centre Securities TOWN 86p 0.0% Standard Chartered STAN 339p 0.1% Georgia Capital Plc CGEO 351p 0.3% SME Credit Realisation Fd SCRF 55p 0.5% Petrofac PFC 123p 0.6% Capital & Regional CAL 46p 0.7% Derwent London DLN 2,458p 0.7% Hunting HTG 146p 0.9% Rolls-Royce Holdings RR 161p 0.9% AG BARR BAG 373p 0.9% Hipgnosis Songs SONC 101p 1.0% Greggs GRG 1,156p 1.1% HSBC Holdings HSBA 288p 1.2% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY 24p 1.4% Stagecoach Group SGC 36p 1.6% Micro Focus International MCRO 259p 1.7% Appreciate Group APP 28p 1.8% Taylor Wimpey TW 100p 1.8% Capital & Counties Props CAPC 114p 2.2% Land Securities Group LAND 513p 2.6% NatWest Group NWG 93p 3.0%

Source: FactSet (23 September 2020)

Shorts Company Short Interest No. Shorters 1wk chg in short interest HAMMERSON PLC 15.4% 11 1.3% PEARSON PLC 8.6% 9 0.5% CINEWORLD GROUP 8.6% 8 0.2% PREMIER OIL PLC 8.1% 2 0.0% TULLOW OIL PLC 7.8% 5 0.0% PETROFAC LTD 7.8% 5 0.8% METRO BANK PLC 7.2% 6 0.0% SAINSBURY (J) PLC 5.6% 7 0.7% BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC 5.5% 3 -0.1% PETROPAVLOVSK PLC 5.4% 7 -0.1% TUI AG 5.3% 6 0.0% PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC 4.9% 4 -0.1% DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 4.8% 5 0.0% WEIR GROUP PLC/THE 4.7% 3 0.0% FUTURE PLC 4.4% 4 0.4% BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC 4.4% 7 0.1% IQE PLC 3.8% 5 0.1% VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.8% 3 0.0% WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC 3.8% 5 NEW CAPITA PLC 3.7% 3 0.0% MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL 3.6% 4 -0.1% INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI 3.6% 3 -0.5% N. Brown Group 3.5% 4 0.0% CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC 3.5% 5 0.2% WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 3.4% 3 0.1% ASHMORE GROUP PLC 3.3% 4 -0.1% GVC Holdings Plc 3.2% 4 -0.1% BRITISH LAND CO PLC 3.2% 3 -0.1% SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC 3.2% 5 0.1% KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC 3.1% 4 0.0% HURRICANE ENERGY PLC 3.0% 3 -0.3% AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC 3.0% 1 0.0% Primary Health Properties PLC 2.9% 3 0.0% NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.8% 4 0.5% ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC 2.8% 1 0.0% VICTREX PLC 2.5% 3 0.1% ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC 2.4% 4 NEW MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 2.3% 3 -0.4% B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. 2.3% 2 -0.1%

Source: FCA (23 September 2020)

Upgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr MJ Gleeson GLE 385.0% 231.6% -41% LiDCO Group LID 281.4% - - Yourgene Health YGEN 263.5% - - MJ Hudson Group MJH 180.0% 166.7% - Halfords Group HFD 148.3% -24.8% -21% Litigation Capital Mgmt LIT 131.1% 102.9% 87% Pan African Resources PAF 118.0% 115.3% 123% Keystone Law Group KEYS 102.0% 34.5% -12% Alfa Financial Software ALFA 79.8% 100.6% -65% JD Sports Fashion JD 77.1% -36.9% -34% Science Group SAG 72.3% - 12% RM RM 68.2% 225.8% -59% Grafton Group GFTU 67.2% 47.0% -45% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Allergy Therapeutics AGY 61.1% - - Wentworth Resources WEN 60.2% 31.8% -34% Speedy Hire SDY 59.2% -65.7% -67% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - SigmaRoc SRC 53.8% 54.5% -19% Kier Group KIE 51.2% 21.5% -37% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS 50.1% 27.0% -31% City of London Investment CLIG 43.5% 43.5% 12% Glencore GLEN 42.8% 12.5% -72% Clipper Logistics CLG 39.7% 36.7% 0% Sylvania Platinum SLP 38.8% 32.9% 150% Dunelm Group DNLM 32.1% 43.6% 8% Bushveld Minerals BMN 31.9% -16.3% -51% Ricardo RCDO 31.8% -16.1% -49% Plus500 PLUS 31.1% 57.2% 223% Proactis PHD 30.0% 30.0% - Ferrexpo FXPO 28.8% 78.3% -21% Hummingbird Resources HUM 28.4% 13.5% 126% Ariana Resources AAU 26.7% 40.7% -5% Redrow RDW 25.2% -11.2% -39% CMC Markets CMCX 24.9% 75.5% 439% Frontier Developments FDEV 24.5% 29.3% 79% CentralNic Group CNIC 21.4% 18.4% 4% Games Workshop Group GAW 20.6% 22.3% 23% Lok 'n' Store Group LOK 20.2% 20.2% 13% Abcam ABC 19.9% -2.0% -35% Chesnara CSN 19.5% 27.5% -22% Oncimmune Holdings ONC 18.9% - - Henry Boot BOOT 18.7% 18.6% -69% Computacenter CCC 17.3% 29.2% 35% Ideagen IDEA 17.1% 20.5% 7% Kingfisher KGF 16.0% 52.6% 10% Brooks MacDonald Group BRK 15.6% 28.2% 2% McBride MCB 15.0% 18.9% 14% Barratt Developments BDEV 14.9% 2.1% -30% ASOS ASC 14.4% 4788.1% 266% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% 14.4% 1% Smart Metering Systems SMS 14.3% -6.4% -40% GCP Student Living DIGS 14.3% 10.3% -24% Dixons Carphone DC 14.2% 2.1% -26% Gooch & Housego GHH 13.5% 0.0% -29% Empiric Student ESP 13.5% 28.1% -36% EVRAZ EVR 12.8% 28.0% -52% BHP Group BHP 12.7% -1.1% -15% Virgin Money UK VMUK 12.5% -2.5% -80% Genus GNS 12.4% 12.5% 14% Wincanton WIN 12.4% 84.9% -32% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 12.3% 159.3% -84% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 12.1% 15.5% 41% LoopUp Group LOOP 12.0% 76.9% 305% OneSavings Bank OSB 11.9% 4.1% -19% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 11.6% 12.8% 27% Next NXT 11.6% 118.1% -56% Anglo American Plc AAL 11.4% 13.7% -33% Fresnillo FRES 11.3% 56.4% 57% River & Mercantile Group RIV 10.8% 12.8% -29% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 10.7% 12.3% -9% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG 10.7% -61.3% -85% Focusrite TUNE 10.5% 29.2% 58% Rio Tinto RIO 10.4% 17.6% -8% NewRiver REIT NRR 10.1% -14.7% -50% Petropavlovsk POG 10.0% -9.4% 510% Antofagasta ANTO 10.0% 90.0% -34% Biffa Plc BIFF 9.9% -14.4% -84% Keywords Studios KWS 9.7% 6.5% 0% McKay Securities MCKS 9.6% -13.0% -19% Team17 Group TM17 9.6% 10.3% 64% Tyman TYMN 9.4% 25.9% -26% AO World AO 9.4% - - Renew RNWH 9.3% 9.3% 3% BOKU BOKU 9.3% 1.9% 47% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 42.7% -3% IG Group Holdings IGG 8.5% -12.0% 40% Future FUTR 8.4% 11.9% 51% Finsbury Food Group FIF 8.3% - -20% Vivo Energy VVO 8.1% -13.8% -52% Centamin CEY 8.0% 6.3% 129% M&G MNG 7.8% 12.3% - Network International Holdings NETW 7.8% -11.7% -47% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 7.5% 22.1% 34% Signature Aviation SIG 7.5% -23.6% -69% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.3% 5.9% -1% Central Asia Metals CAML 7.0% 16.0% -31% Capita CPI 7.0% -18.6% -51% Bunzl BNZL 6.9% 16.5% -1% Capital CAPD 6.9% 49.2% 82% Ascential ASCL 6.7% -49.0% -89% Helical HLCL 6.6% 23.7% 11% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 6.6% 75.7% -75% Close Brothers Group CBG 6.5% -13.2% -45% CLS Holdings CLI 6.3% 17.9% -7% Chemring Group CHG 6.3% 7.5% 42% TBC Bank Group TBCG 6.1% -9.0% -45% Serabi Gold SRB 6.1% -18.7% 62% Polymetal International POLY 6.0% 18.4% 82% Hochschild Mining HOC 6.0% 7.7% -31% PZ Cussons PZC 5.8% 5.2% -7% Just Grp JUST 5.7% 24.3% 29% John Wood Group WG 5.7% 7.0% -44% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.4% 46.0% 8% RDI REIT RDI 5.2% 2.2% -41% Kin and Carta KCT 5.2% 4.6% -40% United Utilities Group UU 5.2% 4.1% -18% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 5.1% -40.4% -53% Arcontech Group ARC 5.0% - 2% Renishaw RSW 5.0% 82.5% -31% EMIS Group EMIS 4.9% 3.6% 4% Direct Line Insurance Grp DLG 4.5% 1.9% -13% Pendragon PDG 4.5% 4.5% - Target Healthcare REIT THRL 4.2% -0.4% -4% STV Group STVG 4.2% -6.0% -32% Record REC 4.1% 10.5% 0% KAZ Minerals KAZ 3.9% 18.9% -6% Urban Logistics REIT SHED 3.9% 11.7% -5% Gear4music Holdings G4M 3.9% 199.1% 457% Stock Spirits Group STCK 3.9% 1.5% 7% Spirent Communications SPT 3.8% 3.9% 17% Atalaya Mining ATYM 3.8% 181.5% -28% NCC Group NCC 3.7% 22.8% -31% Avast AVST 3.7% 0.2% 9% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 3.7% 63.7% -76% ZOO Digital Group ZOO 3.7% 81.0% 36% RSA Insurance Group RSA 3.6% -1.4% 1% Oxford Instruments OXIG 3.5% 7.6% -24% Experian EXPN 3.5% 1.8% -8% Persimmon PSN 3.4% 16.7% -21% Man Group EMG 3.4% -5.8% -31% Barclays BARC 3.4% 230.2% -80% Diploma DPLM 3.3% 2.4% -10% CRH CRH 3.2% 23.6% -15% Burford Capital BUR 3.2% 1.4% -38% Ferguson FERG 3.2% 4.9% -7% ConvaTec Group CTEC 3.2% -0.2% -15% Mondi MNDI 3.1% 8.3% -28%

Source: FactSet (23 September 2020)

Downgrades FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL -90.2% -85.8% -98% ThinkSmart TSL -81.5% - - Churchill China CHH -77.7% -87.9% -86% PageGroup PAGE -73.5% -93.5% -98% Rank Group RNK -68.6% -69.7% - Shield Therapeutics STX -66.9% -64.8% - Beazley BEZ -65.7% -24.3% -93% Melrose Industries MRO -64.2% -97.9% -99% Gem Diamonds GEMD -62.7% -86.3% -96% Midwich Group MIDW -60.9% -71.1% -72% Town Centre Securities TOWN -60.5% -60.5% -75% Mercia Asset Management MERC -56.5% - - Bango BGO -55.9% -55.9% 7% Harworth Group HWG -55.0% -55.0% -81% Hays HAS -53.2% -46.4% -80% Urban&Civic UANC -51.7% -55.8% -79% Bonhill Group BONH -51.6% -51.7% -46% Saga SAGA -47.3% -53.4% -82% Trackwise Designs TWD -47.1% 73.1% 12% Countryside Properties CSP -46.9% -70.4% -79% Good Energy Group GOOD -41.2% -41.2% 0% Informa INF -32.8% -44.9% -77% Investec INVP -32.6% -43.6% -54% Card Factory CARD -28.6% -30.2% -90% Secure Income REIT SIR -27.2% -27.3% -61% Serica Energy SQZ -25.3% -50.7% -85% Bloomsbury Publishing BMY -24.9% -24.9% -46% Marshalls MSLH -23.9% -42.1% -61% Medica Group MGP -22.8% -29.8% -47% Lancashire LRE -22.4% -40.0% -53% Capital & Regional CAL -22.1% -27.0% -73% Hammerson HMSO -21.9% -38.5% -72% Vistry Group VTY -20.7% -39.8% -50% Petrofac PFC -20.5% -54.2% -79% Mattioli Woods MTW -19.2% -19.2% -5% Applegreen APGN -18.8% -15.1% 0% Pebble Group PEBB -18.7% -18.2% - United Oil & Gas UOG -15.2% 42.4% - 4Imprint Group FOUR -14.9% -40.9% -87% Forterra Plc FORT -14.9% -69.3% -86% MP Evans Group MPE -14.7% -18.8% 62% Pennon Group PNN -14.2% -26.7% -46% Cake Box Holdings CBOX -14.2% -14.2% -6% Taylor Wimpey TW -13.9% -50.5% -71% Bellway BWY -12.2% -28.0% -51% Costain Group COST -12.2% -26.0% -76% AB Dynamics ABDP -12.1% -17.2% -18% Trifast TRI -11.7% -40.0% -57% Mediclinic International MDC -11.5% -31.5% -59% Marks & Spencer Group MKS -11.2% -3.5% -66% De La Rue DLAR -10.9% -21.4% -64% K3 Capital Group K3C -10.9% -10.9% -20% Iofina IOF -10.7% 15.1% 40% Workspace Group WKP -10.2% -14.9% -40% Appreciate Group APP -9.9% -62.2% -63% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -9.4% -36.2% -86% Augean AUG -9.3% -9.3% 30% EKF Diagnostics EKF -9.2% 44.0% 184% PayPoint PAY -9.0% -13.0% -28% Breedon Grp BREE -8.6% -1.0% -55% Bakkavor Group BAKK -8.6% -8.7% -43% Travis Perkins TPK -8.4% -13.2% -52% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -8.3% -16.1% -33% Kenmare Resources KMR -8.3% -53.6% -76% Dignity DTY -7.8% -7.9% -29% TheWorks WRKS -7.6% 2.6% -58% Meggitt MGGT -7.4% -18.2% -52% Ergomed ERGO -7.4% 4.0% 63% Nucleus Financial Group NUC -7.1% 41.7% -35% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -7.0% -10.6% -40% Equiniti Group EQN -6.8% -16.0% -41% James Fisher & Sons FSJ -6.3% -7.7% -33% RPS Group RPS -6.1% -33.0% -60% Studio Retail Group STU -6.1% -1.3% -2% Coats Group COA -5.7% -40.1% -82% Polypipe Group PLP -5.6% -53.3% -64% Balfour Beatty BBY -5.6% -41.4% -66% Bank of Georgia Group BGEO -5.4% -24.1% -46% STM Group STM -5.4% -5.4% -40% Severfield SFR -5.3% -5.3% -24% Vitec Group VTC -5.3% -44.2% -92% Playtech PTEC -4.6% 8.3% -61% Go-Ahead Group GOG -4.5% -31.1% -64% Inchcape INCH -4.2% -28.4% -70% Ebiquity EBQ -4.2% -4.2% -44% Ashmore Group ASHM -4.1% -1.5% -14% AFH Financial Group AFHP -3.8% -3.7% -2% Essentra ESNT -3.4% -9.7% -38% Pearson PSON -3.2% -11.8% -52% JTC JTC -3.1% -5.0% 7% First Derivatives FDP -3.1% -2.5% -32%

Source: FactSet (23 September 2020)