Ideas Farm: 20 years of hurt!

The latest lurch lower by the FTSE 100 provides the cue for another round of consternation about how the UK’s blue-chip index has gone nowhere for over 20 years. But what actual lessons are there for investors from the poor run?
The take-away touted by some, that investing in shares is dumb, is clear bunkum. Anyone will know this who either takes a look at overseas markets during the same period or factors in dividends to their return calculations (doing this changes the 7.5 per cent 20-year drop into a 90 per cent gain). However, the score card of UK blue-chips is nonetheless terrible.
It is the type of companies dominating the FTSE 100 constituent list that is the real clue to what has gone so wrong. Many of the largest companies in the index are mature, capital-intensive businesses operating in industries that have long faced significant disruption – although it may only be now disruption has become too obvious to ignore.
Take the energy companies BP (BP.) and Shell (RDSB), which account for 18 per cent of the FTSE 100 by value. These have justified themselves to shareholders over many decades with dividends that they can no longer afford to pay due to the world’s rapid switch to renewable power.
The index’s five big banks (14 per cent) have seen income squeezed by relentless falls in interest rates. Added to that, the commercial property that underpins a vast proportion of their balance sheets is seriously imperilled by not only the current recession, but also long-term disruption in both the retail and office markets.
The three big Reits (9 per cent) also face the threat of falling rents and property values for years to come as a result of the digitisation of shopping and more recently offices.
And then there are the retailers that occupy some of that space (4 per cent including supermarkets) which are seeing their profits whacked by trade moving online.
With all these depressing blue-chip narratives, it’s perhaps unsurprising the London Stock Exchange struggles to attract champions of global innovation. The great hope that chipmaker ARM would re-list in the UK has been dashed by its purchase by US company Nvidia. The UK did get the recent listing of The Hut Group, a global online retail platform, but only time will tell whether it lives up to its hype. Other London listed contenders for the title of global innovator, such as would be Microsoft-of-retail Ocado (OCDO), also still have plenty to prove.
However, there is no reason why our blue-chip index has needed to attract new names to keep up with the times. Incumbents can be innovators, too. But only if they have the foresight to identify long-term trends and the bravery to sacrifice old ways to embrace the future.
Take Danish energy company Orsted (DK:ORSTED), which often appears in the Ideas Farm’s lists of fund managers’ favourite green stocks. We tipped Orsted in January based on the amazing job it has done over a decade in transforming from a fossil fuel junky into a green energy leader. Many shareholders in BP and Shell may now be wishing those companies had spent the past decade ploughing all that dividend and exploration cash into a similarly visionary strategy, rather than pursuing the same-old same-old.
This week’s Tips & Ideas section tells the story of another FTSE 100 company that has been undergoing its own evolution to adapt to a rapidly changing market, and which now plans to double down on the innovations of recent years: clothing retailer Next (NXT).
What the performance of the FTSE 100 tells us is that size is no protection against major industry changes. Indeed, size can often cause leading players to stay anchored in the past. However, the likes of Orsted and Next also let us know it doesn’t have to be this way. And we could add the names of other change-embracing UK blue-chips alongside, such as Relx (RLX) and Experian (EXPN).
Indeed, taking the long view, what is really surprising is not the innovations that have laid industry leaders low, but the inertia of so many industry leaders to embrace change and the long-term opportunities it offers.
New 52-week highs
New 52-week lows
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Town Centre Securities
|TOWN
|86p
|0.0%
|Standard Chartered
|STAN
|339p
|0.1%
|Georgia Capital Plc
|CGEO
|351p
|0.3%
|SME Credit Realisation Fd
|SCRF
|55p
|0.5%
|Petrofac
|PFC
|123p
|0.6%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|46p
|0.7%
|Derwent London
|DLN
|2,458p
|0.7%
|Hunting
|HTG
|146p
|0.9%
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR
|161p
|0.9%
|AG BARR
|BAG
|373p
|0.9%
|Hipgnosis Songs
|SONC
|101p
|1.0%
|Greggs
|GRG
|1,156p
|1.1%
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA
|288p
|1.2%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY
|24p
|1.4%
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC
|36p
|1.6%
|Micro Focus International
|MCRO
|259p
|1.7%
|Appreciate Group
|APP
|28p
|1.8%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|100p
|1.8%
|Capital & Counties Props
|CAPC
|114p
|2.2%
|Land Securities Group
|LAND
|513p
|2.6%
|NatWest Group
|NWG
|93p
|3.0%
Source: FactSet (23 September 2020)
