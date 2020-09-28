London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|23/09/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|HAMMERSON PLC
|15.4%
|11
|1.3%
|PEARSON PLC
|8.6%
|9
|0.5%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.6%
|8
|0.2%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.1%
|2
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.8%
|5
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.8%
|5
|0.8%
|METRO BANK PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|5.6%
|7
|0.7%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.5%
|3
|-0.1%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.4%
|7
|-0.1%
|TUI AG
|5.3%
|6
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|4.9%
|4
|-0.1%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|4.8%
|5
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.4%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|7
|0.1%
|IQE PLC
|3.8%
|5
|0.1%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.8%
|5
|NEW
|CAPITA PLC
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.6%
|4
|-0.1%
|INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI
|3.6%
|3
|-0.5%
|N. Brown Group
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.5%
|5
|0.2%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.4%
|3
|0.1%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.3%
|4
|-0.1%
|GVC Holdings Plc
|3.2%
|4
|-0.1%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.2%
|3
|-0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.2%
|5
|0.1%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.0%
|3
|-0.3%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.0%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|2.8%
|4
|0.5%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.5%
|3
|0.1%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.4%
|4
|NEW
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|2.3%
|3
|-0.4%
|B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
|2.3%
|2
|-0.1%
