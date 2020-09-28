MenuSearch

London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

SHORTS  23/09/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
HAMMERSON PLC15.4%111.3%
PEARSON PLC8.6%90.5%
CINEWORLD GROUP8.6%80.2%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.1%20.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC7.8%50.0%
PETROFAC LTD7.8%50.8%
METRO BANK PLC7.2%60.0%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC5.6%70.7%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.5%3-0.1%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.4%7-0.1%
TUI AG5.3%60.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC4.9%4-0.1%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC4.8%50.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE4.7%30.0%
FUTURE PLC4.4%40.4%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.4%70.1%
IQE PLC3.8%50.1%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.8%30.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.8%5NEW
CAPITA PLC3.7%30.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.6%4-0.1%
INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI3.6%3-0.5%
N. Brown Group3.5%40.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.5%50.2%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.4%30.1%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.3%4-0.1%
GVC Holdings Plc3.2%4-0.1%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.2%3-0.1%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC3.2%50.1%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.1%40.0%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.0%3-0.3%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.0%10.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC2.9%30.0%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC2.8%40.5%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC2.8%10.0%
VICTREX PLC2.5%30.1%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.4%4NEW
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC2.3%3-0.4%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.2.3%2-0.1%

