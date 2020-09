Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 7 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

Our upgrade and downgrade tables are based on changes made by brokers over the last month to their consensus forecast earnings for the year ahead. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one month revisions.

UPGRADES Wednesday, 30 September 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Topps Tiles TPT 1768.1% - -53% ScS Group SCS 522.7% 74.4% -13% MJ Gleeson GLE 377.9% 226.7% -42% Yourgene Health YGEN 263.5% - - MJ Hudson Group MJH 180.0% 166.7% - Halfords Group HFD 148.6% -24.8% -21% Litigation Capital Mgmt LIT 117.8% 114.9% 75% Pan African Resources PAF 117.6% 115.3% 106% Keystone Law Group KEYS 102.0% 34.5% -13% JD Sports Fashion JD 77.1% -36.9% -34% Science Group SAG 72.3% - 12% RM RM 68.2% 160.7% -59% ULS Technology ULS 66.7% 66.7% -76% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Speedy Hire SDY 59.2% -24.9% -67% Accrol Group Holdings ACRL 58.2% 58.2% - Air Partner AIR 56.5% 56.5% 36% Glencore GLEN 54.3% 12.9% -70% SigmaRoc SRC 54.1% 54.5% -19% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS 50.1% 27.0% -31% Kier Group KIE 49.3% 19.9% -31% Biffa Plc BIFF 43.7% 14.7% -79% City of London Investment CLIG 43.5% 43.5% 12% 4Imprint Group FOUR 41.2% -5.2% -80% Sylvania Platinum SLP 40.3% 29.8% 144% CVS Group CVSG 38.1% 108.3% 4% Plus500 PLUS 35.8% 57.4% 223% Bushveld Minerals BMN 33.3% -9.4% -44% Serabi Gold SRB 32.4% -20.5% 58% Ricardo RCDO 31.3% -16.3% -50% Alfa Financial Software ALFA 30.8% 162.5% -32% Avingtrans AVG 30.8% 23.0% 23% Ferrexpo FXPO 30.2% 74.1% -23% CMC Markets CMCX 28.9% 81.1% 456% Dunelm Group DNLM 28.5% 40.8% 8% Forterra Plc FORT 28.3% -41.4% -78% Redrow RDW 27.0% -7.3% -39% 888 888 26.4% 26.3% 32% Frontier Developments FDEV 24.1% 26.7% 77% Kingfisher KGF 24.0% 53.6% 17% CentralNic Group CNIC 21.4% 16.2% 4% Games Workshop Group GAW 20.6% 22.3% 23% Dixons Carphone DC 19.7% 5.8% -28% Hansard Global HSD 19.1% 19.1% -9% Oncimmune Holdings ONC 18.9% - - Blancco Technology Group BLTG 18.9% 63.8% 15% Gooch & Housego GHH 18.8% 4.7% -26% Go-Ahead Group GOG 18.3% 2.9% -55% Anglo American Plc AAL 18.3% 16.4% -32% Abcam ABC 17.7% -3.3% -36% Brooks MacDonald Group BRK 17.5% 19.5% 4% Barratt Developments BDEV 17.5% 11.1% -30% Computacenter CCC 17.3% 29.2% 35% Ideagen IDEA 17.1% 20.5% 7% Grafton Group GFTU 16.3% 52.1% -43% Next NXT 15.8% 126.5% -54% Smart Metering Systems SMS 14.7% -9.0% -40% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% 14.4% 1% GCP Student Living DIGS 14.3% 10.3% -24% EVRAZ EVR 14.1% 25.2% -52% BHP Group BHP 13.5% -3.2% -14% Empiric Student ESP 13.5% 28.1% -36% Antofagasta ANTO 13.3% 63.2% -33% Pets At Home PETS 13.1% 17.0% -7% Virgin Money UK VMUK 13.0% -2.1% -80% Central Asia Metals CAML 12.9% 11.6% -33% TI Fluid Systems TIFS 12.6% 77.9% -84% IG Group Holdings IGG 12.5% -8.7% 45% Genus GNS 12.4% 12.6% 14% Wincanton WIN 12.4% 84.9% -32% LoopUp Group LOOP 11.9% 76.6% 304% Keywords Studios KWS 11.8% 6.0% 1% Tritax EuroBox EBOX 11.6% 12.8% 27% Team17 Group TM17 11.6% 12.3% 67% Focusrite TUNE 11.5% 26.8% 58% Rio Tinto RIO 11.4% 16.2% -5% Fresnillo FRES 11.2% 58.4% 52% Petropavlovsk POG 11.1% -11.5% 495% River & Mercantile Group RIV 10.8% 12.8% -29% Stock Spirits Group STCK 10.7% 4.6% 11% BOKU BOKU 10.4% -0.5% 44% Centamin CEY 10.3% 5.0% 122% NewRiver REIT NRR 10.1% -14.7% -50% Flutter Entertainment FLTR 10.1% 19.1% 42% First Derivatives FDP 9.8% 5.3% -27% McKay Securities MCKS 9.6% -13.0% -19% McBride MCB 9.5% 18.9% 14% Tyman TYMN 9.4% 25.9% -26% Close Brothers Group CBG 9.4% -7.1% -44% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 42.7% -3% Polymetal International POLY 8.9% 18.5% 83% B&M European Value Retail BME 8.6% 26.0% 60% Future FUTR 8.4% 11.9% 51% Finsbury Food Group FIF 8.3% - -20% ASOS ASC 8.0% 1880.9% 266% Ferguson FERG 7.9% 6.0% -5% Idox IDOX 7.5% 11.7% 46% Reach RCH 7.1% 8.9% -22% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.1% 6.0% -2% Renew RNWH 7.0% 8.6% 2% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 6.7% 12.5% -6% AO World AO 6.7% - - Ascential ASCL 6.6% -50.3% -89% Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 6.6% 14.6% -27% Capital CAPD 6.6% 50.8% 78% KAZ Minerals KAZ 6.5% 14.3% -7% Vivo Energy VVO 6.5% -13.4% -53% Royal Dutch Shell RDSA 6.3% 50.5% -75% Chemring Group CHG 6.3% 7.5% 42% Helical HLCL 6.0% 23.7% 21% John Wood Group WG 6.0% 10.0% -43% Shaftesbury SHB 5.9% -8.7% -45% PZ Cussons PZC 5.8% 5.2% -7% Rl Est Cred RECI 5.7% 0.4% 7% Panoply Holdings TPX 5.4% 46.0% 8% Renishaw RSW 5.4% 83.2% -31% Just Eat Takeaway.com JET 5.4% 2.5% - RDI REIT RDI 5.2% 2.2% -41% Kin and Carta KCT 5.2% 4.6% -40% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 5.1% -40.4% -53% Arcontech Group ARC 5.0% 5.0% 2% EMIS Group EMIS 4.9% 4.0% 4% Experian EXPN 4.8% -0.9% -11% Avast AVST 4.8% -2.0% 6% ZOO Digital Group ZOO 4.8% 76.8% 33% OneSavings Bank OSB 4.6% 4.1% -19% UDG Healthcare UDG 4.6% -5.4% -14% Persimmon PSN 4.6% 22.4% -20% Gateley Holdings GTLY 4.6% 4.6% 0% Spirent Communications SPT 4.6% 1.4% 14% Man Group EMG 4.5% -4.7% -32% M&G MNG 4.4% 13.4% - ConvaTec Group CTEC 4.3% -1.6% -17% Target Healthcare REIT THRL 4.2% -0.4% -4% STV Group STVG 4.2% -6.0% -32% Record REC 4.1% 10.5% -1% Atalaya Mining ATYM 4.0% 64.9% -27% Micro Focus International MCRO 4.0% -5.7% -31% Urban Logistics REIT SHED 3.9% 11.7% -5% Gear4music Holdings G4M 3.9% 36.8% 457% Associated British Foods ABF 3.9% 17.5% -43% Kape Technologies KAPE 3.8% -4.4% 101% Trans-Siberian Gold TSG 3.8% - - Inspecs Group SPEC 3.8% -5.4% - Elementis ELM 3.8% -15.5% -53% ContourGlobal Plc GLO 3.8% 48.0% 3% BATM Advanced Comm BVC 3.8% 13.5% 65% Caledonia Mining CMCL 3.8% 3.1% - Telit Communications TCM 3.8% -4.5% 168% Hummingbird Resources HUM 3.8% 10.8% 120% Petrofac PFC 3.8% -43.2% -79% Steppe Cement STCM 3.8% -2.8% -59% Water Intelligence WATR 3.8% -4.5% 8% Direct Line Insurance Grp DLG 3.7% 2.1% -13% NCC Group NCC 3.6% 4.3% -31% Berkeley Group Holdings BKG 3.6% 7.9% -6% Barclays BARC 3.6% 178.6% -80% IMImobile Plc IMO 3.6% 6.1% -4% FRP Advisory Group FRP 3.6% -10.8% - Craneware Plc CRW 3.5% -5.5% -9% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG 3.5% -59.5% -85% Euromoney Instl Investor ERM 3.5% 7.8% -49% AG BARR BAG 3.5% 9.1% -16% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 3.3% 22.1% 34% Redde Northgate REDD 3.3% -6.8% -19% Smith & Nephew SN 3.3% -9.0% -37% Porvair PRV 3.2% -3.3% -21% Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK 3.1% 4.3% 16% Royal Dutch Shell RDSB 3.0% 51.2% -75%