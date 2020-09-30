Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK larger companies.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

*based on 3 most overweight FUND BEST IDEAS: UK ALL CO 30/09/2020 No. Funds Future PLC 6 (+1) Liontrust Asset Management PLC 4 (-1) Sage Group (The) PLC 4 (+1) Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC 4 Boohoo Group PLC 3 Electrocomponents PLC 3 Homeserve PLC 3 Royal Dutch Shell PLC B 3 (+2) Spirent Communications PLC 3 (+2) Ascential PLC 2 (+1) Avon Rubber PLC 2 B&M European Value Retail SA 2 Barclays PLC 2 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A 2 Dart Group PLC 2 (NEW) Frontier Developments PLC 2 Gamma Communications PLC 2 (NEW) GlobalData PLC 2 Halma PLC 2 IntegraFin Holdings PLC 2 Lloyds Banking Group PLC 2 Ocado Group PLC 2 RWS Holdings PLC 2 Schroders PLC 2 Standard Chartered PLC 2 (NEW) TP ICap PLC 2 (-1) Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC 2 (+1) Victrex PLC 2 (+1) YouGov PLC 2 Admiral Group PLC 1 Anglo American PLC 1 Ashtead Group PLC 1 ASOS PLC 1 Auto Trader Group PLC 1 (NEW) AVEVA Group PLC 1 (NEW) Beazley PLC 1 Breedon Group PLC 1 (-1) Centamin PLC 1 ConvaTec Group PLC 1 (NEW) CVS Group PLC 1 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 1 Diploma PLC 1 Dunelm Group PLC 1 (-1) Experian PLC 1 Games Workshop Group PLC 1 GB Group PLC 1 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 1 Helios Towers PLC 1 IWG PLC 1 Johnson Matthey PLC 1 (NEW) Kainos Group PLC 1 (NEW) Kingfisher PLC 1 Lancashire Holdings Ltd 1 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 1 Melrose Industries PLC 1 (NEW) Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC 1 Pearson PLC 1 Pets at Home Group PLC 1 (-1) Phoenix Group Holdings PLC 1 Polypipe Group PLC 1 (NEW) QinetiQ Group PLC 1 (-1) Rathbone Brothers PLC 1 Redrow PLC 1 Rentokil Initial PLC 1 Rightmove PLC 1 Serco Group PLC 1 (-1) Standard Life Aberdeen PLC 1 Tesco PLC 1 UDG Healthcare PLC 1 (NEW) UNITE Group PLC 1 Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 1

Source: Morningstar