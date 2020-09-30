MenuSearch

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK larger companies.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

*based on 3 most overweight 
FUND BEST IDEAS: UK ALL CO
30/09/2020No. Funds
Future PLC6 (+1)
Liontrust Asset Management PLC4 (-1)
Sage Group (The) PLC4 (+1)
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC4
Boohoo Group PLC3
Electrocomponents PLC3
Homeserve PLC3
Royal Dutch Shell PLC B3 (+2)
Spirent Communications PLC3 (+2)
Ascential PLC2 (+1)
Avon Rubber PLC2
B&M European Value Retail SA2
Barclays PLC2
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A2
Dart Group PLC2 (NEW)
Frontier Developments PLC2
Gamma Communications PLC2 (NEW)
GlobalData PLC2
Halma PLC2
IntegraFin Holdings PLC2
Lloyds Banking Group PLC2
Ocado Group PLC2
RWS Holdings PLC2
Schroders PLC2
Standard Chartered PLC2 (NEW)
TP ICap PLC2 (-1)
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC2 (+1)
Victrex PLC2 (+1)
YouGov PLC2
Admiral Group PLC1
Anglo American PLC1
Ashtead Group PLC1
ASOS PLC1
Auto Trader Group PLC1 (NEW)
AVEVA Group PLC1 (NEW)
Beazley PLC1
Breedon Group PLC1 (-1)
Centamin PLC1
ConvaTec Group PLC1 (NEW)
CVS Group PLC1
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC1
Diploma PLC1
Dunelm Group PLC1 (-1)
Experian PLC1
Games Workshop Group PLC1
GB Group PLC1
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC1
Helios Towers PLC1
IWG PLC1
Johnson Matthey PLC1 (NEW)
Kainos Group PLC1 (NEW)
Kingfisher PLC1
Lancashire Holdings Ltd1
London Stock Exchange Group PLC1
Melrose Industries PLC1 (NEW)
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC1
Pearson PLC1
Pets at Home Group PLC1 (-1)
Phoenix Group Holdings PLC1
Polypipe Group PLC1 (NEW)
QinetiQ Group PLC1 (-1)
Rathbone Brothers PLC1
Redrow PLC1
Rentokil Initial PLC1
Rightmove PLC1
Serco Group PLC1 (-1)
Standard Life Aberdeen PLC1
Tesco PLC1
UDG Healthcare PLC1 (NEW)
UNITE Group PLC1
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC1

Source: Morningstar

