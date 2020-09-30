London's most shorted shares: week to 7 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|30/09/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.5%
|8
|0.0%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.1%
|2
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|8.0%
|7
|-7.4%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|7.8%
|5
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.8%
|5
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.6%
|7
|-1.1%
|METRO BANK PLC
|7.2%
|6
|0.0%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|TUI AG
|5.0%
|6
|1.2%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|4.9%
|5
|-0.5%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|4.7%
|5
|-0.1%
|INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.5%
|4
|-0.4%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|6
|-1.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.0%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.0%
|6
|-0.4%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|3.7%
|3
|0.1%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.6%
|4
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.5%
|2
|-2.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.2%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|3.3%
|4
|-0.6%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.2%
|5
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.1%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.4%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|2.9%
|4
|-0.6%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|2.8%
|1
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|2.7%
|4
|-0.1%
|GVC Holdings Plc
|2.7%
|3
|-0.6%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.5%
|3
|-0.1%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
|JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|2.4%
|2
|0.0%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.4%
|2
|NEW