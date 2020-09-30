MenuSearch

London's most shorted shares: week to 7 Oct

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

 

SHORTS  30/09/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
CINEWORLD GROUP8.5%80.0%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.1%20.0%
HAMMERSON PLC8.0%7-7.4%
TULLOW OIL PLC7.8%50.0%
PETROFAC LTD7.8%50.0%
PEARSON PLC7.6%7-1.1%
METRO BANK PLC7.2%60.0%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC5.6%20.0%
TUI AG5.0%61.2%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC4.9%5-0.5%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC4.7%5-0.1%
INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI4.7%30.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE4.5%4-0.4%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.4%6-1.0%
IQE PLC4.4%40.0%
FUTURE PLC4.0%6-0.4%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC3.8%30.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC3.7%30.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC3.7%30.1%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.6%40.0%
N. Brown Group3.5%40.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.5%2-2.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.4%40.2%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.4%30.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC3.3%4-0.6%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.2%30.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.2%50.0%
CAPITA PLC3.2%30.1%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.1%40.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.1%30.4%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC3.0%10.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC2.9%4-0.6%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC2.8%10.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC2.7%4-0.1%
GVC Holdings Plc2.7%3-0.6%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.5%3-0.1%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.4%20.0%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC2.4%20.0%
VICTREX PLC2.4%2NEW

