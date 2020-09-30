Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 7 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of shares that have hit or are very close to hitting a new 52-week high or low.

The tables include details of shares which have prices within 3 per cent of either a year high or year low.

NEW HIGHS Source: FactSet (30 Sep 20) Name TIDM Price % from hi Clipper Logistics CLG 480p 0.0% Future FUTR 1,956p 0.0% JPMorgan Japanese Invt JFJ 617p 0.2% Ocado Group OCDO 2,895p 0.3% Spirax-Sarco Engineering SPX 11,145p 0.5% BBGI BBGI 171p 0.6% Croda International CRDA 6,256p 0.7% Pets At Home PETS 411p 0.7% Pacific Horizon Invt Tr PHI 582p 0.7% GVC Holdings GVC 1,014p 0.7% Collagen Solutions COS 7p 0.7% Bunzl BNZL 2,502p 0.8% JP Morgan Japan Smaller JPS 510p 0.8% Bail Giff Eur BGEU 1,210p 0.8% EPE Special Opportunities ESO 212p 0.9% High Tact Cred HTCF 207p 1.0% Gresham House GHE 733p 1.0% Baillie Gifford Shin BGS 240p 1.0% Ferguson FERG 7,862p 1.1% Intertek Group ITRK 6,408p 1.1% B&M European Value Retail BME 510p 1.2% Atlan Jap Grth AJG 249p 1.2% Edinburgh Worldwide Invt EWI 290p 1.2% Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr SMT 982p 1.2% Capital Gearing Trust Plc CGT 4,530p 1.3% Witan Pacific Invt Tr BGCG 414p 1.3% Renishaw RSW 5,510p 1.3% Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 253p 1.4% Eckoh ECK 70p 1.4% Smithson Investment Trust SSON 1,536p 1.4% Fidelity Japan Trust FJV 202p 1.5% Kingfisher KGF 295p 1.5% Smurfit Kappa Group SKG 3,084p 1.6% EKF Diagnostics EKF 61p 1.6% Jersey Electricity JEL 480p 1.6% JP Morgan Emerging Mkts JMG 1,072p 1.7% Halma HLMA 2,335p 1.8% Schroder Asian Total ATR 422p 1.9% AO World AO 214p 1.9% Fulcrum Utility Services FCRM 39p 1.9% 888 888 209p 1.9% Frontier Developments FDEV 2,715p 1.9% Sigma Capital Group SGM 128p 1.9% Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust AJIT 640p 2.1% International Biotech IBT 796p 2.1% Ashoka India Equity AIE 117p 2.1% Elixirr International ELIX 230p 2.1% Miton UK MicroCap Trust MINI 56p 2.2% Gore Street Energy GSF 107p 2.3% Computacenter CCC 2,360p 2.3% XP Power XPP 4,540p 2.4% Phoenix Spree Deutschland PSDL 327p 2.4% First Derivatives FDP 3,300p 2.5% Unilever (GB) ULVR 4,805p 2.6% JPMorgan Asia Growth JAGI 421p 2.7% Scottish American Invt SAIN 438p 2.7% Biotech Growth Trust BIOG 1,360p 2.7% PZ Cussons PZC 234p 2.7% Baillie Gifford Japan Tr BGFD 894p 2.7% Domino's Pizza Group DOM 368p 2.9% JBM CN Grw&Inc JCGI 534p 2.9% Schroder AsiaPacific Fund SDP 504p 3.0%