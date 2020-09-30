MenuSearch

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 7 Oct

By Alex Hamer

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of shares that have hit or are very close to hitting a new 52-week high or low.

The tables include details of shares which have prices within 3 per cent of either a year high or year low.

NEW HIGHS  Source: FactSet (30 Sep 20)
NameTIDMPrice% from hi
Clipper LogisticsCLG480p0.0%
FutureFUTR1,956p0.0%
JPMorgan Japanese InvtJFJ617p0.2%
Ocado GroupOCDO2,895p0.3%
Spirax-Sarco EngineeringSPX11,145p0.5%
BBGIBBGI171p0.6%
Croda InternationalCRDA6,256p0.7%
Pets At HomePETS411p0.7%
Pacific Horizon Invt TrPHI582p0.7%
GVC HoldingsGVC1,014p0.7%
Collagen SolutionsCOS7p0.7%
BunzlBNZL2,502p0.8%
JP Morgan Japan SmallerJPS510p0.8%
Bail Giff EurBGEU1,210p0.8%
EPE Special OpportunitiesESO212p0.9%
High Tact CredHTCF207p1.0%
Gresham HouseGHE733p1.0%
Baillie Gifford ShinBGS240p1.0%
FergusonFERG7,862p1.1%
Intertek GroupITRK6,408p1.1%
B&M European Value RetailBME510p1.2%
Atlan Jap GrthAJG249p1.2%
Edinburgh Worldwide InvtEWI290p1.2%
Scottish Mortgage Invt TrSMT982p1.2%
Capital Gearing Trust PlcCGT4,530p1.3%
Witan Pacific Invt TrBGCG414p1.3%
RenishawRSW5,510p1.3%
Hastings Group HoldingsHSTG253p1.4%
EckohECK70p1.4%
Smithson Investment TrustSSON1,536p1.4%
Fidelity Japan TrustFJV202p1.5%
KingfisherKGF295p1.5%
Smurfit Kappa GroupSKG3,084p1.6%
EKF DiagnosticsEKF61p1.6%
Jersey ElectricityJEL480p1.6%
JP Morgan Emerging MktsJMG1,072p1.7%
HalmaHLMA2,335p1.8%
Schroder Asian TotalATR422p1.9%
AO WorldAO214p1.9%
Fulcrum Utility ServicesFCRM39p1.9%
888888209p1.9%
Frontier DevelopmentsFDEV2,715p1.9%
Sigma Capital GroupSGM128p1.9%
Aberdeen Japan Invt TrustAJIT640p2.1%
International BiotechIBT796p2.1%
Ashoka India EquityAIE117p2.1%
Elixirr InternationalELIX230p2.1%
Miton UK MicroCap TrustMINI56p2.2%
Gore Street EnergyGSF107p2.3%
ComputacenterCCC2,360p2.3%
XP PowerXPP4,540p2.4%
Phoenix Spree DeutschlandPSDL327p2.4%
First DerivativesFDP3,300p2.5%
Unilever (GB)ULVR4,805p2.6%
JPMorgan Asia GrowthJAGI421p2.7%
Scottish American InvtSAIN438p2.7%
Biotech Growth TrustBIOG1,360p2.7%
PZ CussonsPZC234p2.7%
Baillie Gifford Japan TrBGFD894p2.7%
Domino's Pizza GroupDOM368p2.9%
JBM CN Grw&IncJCGI534p2.9%
Schroder AsiaPacific FundSDP504p3.0%
NEW LOWS  source: FactSet (30 Sep 20)
NameTIDMPrice% from lo
Rolls-Royce HoldingsRR140p0.0%
U & I GroupUAI53p0.0%
GreggsGRG1,120p0.6%
Metro BankMTRO61p1.5%
Hipgnosis SongsSONC102p2.0%
PittardsPTD39p2.6%
Standard Life Invts PropSLI48p2.6%
Mears GroupMER109p2.8%
BPBP229p2.8%
Galliford Try HoldingsGFRD78p2.9%

 

