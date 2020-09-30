Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 7 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of shares that have hit or are very close to hitting a new 52-week high or low.
The tables include details of shares which have prices within 3 per cent of either a year high or year low.
|NEW HIGHS
|Source: FactSet (30 Sep 20)
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from hi
|Clipper Logistics
|CLG
|480p
|0.0%
|Future
|FUTR
|1,956p
|0.0%
|JPMorgan Japanese Invt
|JFJ
|617p
|0.2%
|Ocado Group
|OCDO
|2,895p
|0.3%
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering
|SPX
|11,145p
|0.5%
|BBGI
|BBGI
|171p
|0.6%
|Croda International
|CRDA
|6,256p
|0.7%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|411p
|0.7%
|Pacific Horizon Invt Tr
|PHI
|582p
|0.7%
|GVC Holdings
|GVC
|1,014p
|0.7%
|Collagen Solutions
|COS
|7p
|0.7%
|Bunzl
|BNZL
|2,502p
|0.8%
|JP Morgan Japan Smaller
|JPS
|510p
|0.8%
|Bail Giff Eur
|BGEU
|1,210p
|0.8%
|EPE Special Opportunities
|ESO
|212p
|0.9%
|High Tact Cred
|HTCF
|207p
|1.0%
|Gresham House
|GHE
|733p
|1.0%
|Baillie Gifford Shin
|BGS
|240p
|1.0%
|Ferguson
|FERG
|7,862p
|1.1%
|Intertek Group
|ITRK
|6,408p
|1.1%
|B&M European Value Retail
|BME
|510p
|1.2%
|Atlan Jap Grth
|AJG
|249p
|1.2%
|Edinburgh Worldwide Invt
|EWI
|290p
|1.2%
|Scottish Mortgage Invt Tr
|SMT
|982p
|1.2%
|Capital Gearing Trust Plc
|CGT
|4,530p
|1.3%
|Witan Pacific Invt Tr
|BGCG
|414p
|1.3%
|Renishaw
|RSW
|5,510p
|1.3%
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|253p
|1.4%
|Eckoh
|ECK
|70p
|1.4%
|Smithson Investment Trust
|SSON
|1,536p
|1.4%
|Fidelity Japan Trust
|FJV
|202p
|1.5%
|Kingfisher
|KGF
|295p
|1.5%
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|SKG
|3,084p
|1.6%
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|61p
|1.6%
|Jersey Electricity
|JEL
|480p
|1.6%
|JP Morgan Emerging Mkts
|JMG
|1,072p
|1.7%
|Halma
|HLMA
|2,335p
|1.8%
|Schroder Asian Total
|ATR
|422p
|1.9%
|AO World
|AO
|214p
|1.9%
|Fulcrum Utility Services
|FCRM
|39p
|1.9%
|888
|888
|209p
|1.9%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|2,715p
|1.9%
|Sigma Capital Group
|SGM
|128p
|1.9%
|Aberdeen Japan Invt Trust
|AJIT
|640p
|2.1%
|International Biotech
|IBT
|796p
|2.1%
|Ashoka India Equity
|AIE
|117p
|2.1%
|Elixirr International
|ELIX
|230p
|2.1%
|Miton UK MicroCap Trust
|MINI
|56p
|2.2%
|Gore Street Energy
|GSF
|107p
|2.3%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|2,360p
|2.3%
|XP Power
|XPP
|4,540p
|2.4%
|Phoenix Spree Deutschland
|PSDL
|327p
|2.4%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|3,300p
|2.5%
|Unilever (GB)
|ULVR
|4,805p
|2.6%
|JPMorgan Asia Growth
|JAGI
|421p
|2.7%
|Scottish American Invt
|SAIN
|438p
|2.7%
|Biotech Growth Trust
|BIOG
|1,360p
|2.7%
|PZ Cussons
|PZC
|234p
|2.7%
|Baillie Gifford Japan Tr
|BGFD
|894p
|2.7%
|Domino's Pizza Group
|DOM
|368p
|2.9%
|JBM CN Grw&Inc
|JCGI
|534p
|2.9%
|Schroder AsiaPacific Fund
|SDP
|504p
|3.0%
|NEW LOWS
|source: FactSet (30 Sep 20)
|Name
|TIDM
|Price
|% from lo
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR
|140p
|0.0%
|U & I Group
|UAI
|53p
|0.0%
|Greggs
|GRG
|1,120p
|0.6%
|Metro Bank
|MTRO
|61p
|1.5%
|Hipgnosis Songs
|SONC
|102p
|2.0%
|Pittards
|PTD
|39p
|2.6%
|Standard Life Invts Prop
|SLI
|48p
|2.6%
|Mears Group
|MER
|109p
|2.8%
|BP
|BP
|229p
|2.8%
|Galliford Try Holdings
|GFRD
|78p
|2.9%
