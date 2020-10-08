Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.
Our upgrade and downgrade tables are based on changes made during the last month to consensus forecast earnings for the coming year. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.
|UPGRADES
|07 October 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|ScS Group
|SCS
|547.7%
|81.4%
|2%
|MJ Gleeson
|GLE
|377.9%
|69.9%
|-42%
|Halfords Group
|HFD
|326.5%
|29.1%
|35%
|Inspiration Healthcare Gp
|IHC
|122.7%
|40.1%
|44%
|Pan African Resources
|PAF
|117.6%
|98.9%
|116%
|Keystone Law Group
|KEYS
|102.0%
|34.5%
|-14%
|RM
|RM
|68.2%
|160.7%
|-59%
|JD Sports Fashion
|JD
|66.9%
|-36.9%
|-34%
|ULS Technology
|ULS
|66.7%
|66.7%
|-76%
|Glencore
|GLEN
|65.8%
|27.3%
|-65%
|Alumasc Group
|ALU
|65.7%
|65.6%
|-13%
|Speedy Hire
|SDY
|59.6%
|59.7%
|-67%
|CentralNic Group
|CNIC
|57.5%
|16.4%
|4%
|Air Partner
|AIR
|57.5%
|57.5%
|37%
|SigmaRoc
|SRC
|53.8%
|53.8%
|-19%
|Beeks Financial Cloud Grp
|BKS
|50.1%
|27.0%
|-31%
|Kier Group
|KIE
|49.3%
|40.4%
|-31%
|Biffa Plc
|BIFF
|45.4%
|14.7%
|-79%
|City of London Investment
|CLIG
|43.5%
|43.5%
|12%
|Renewi Plc
|RWI
|41.6%
|19.4%
|-72%
|FW Thorpe
|TFW
|41.5%
|41.5%
|2%
|CVS Group
|CVSG
|40.9%
|112.6%
|5%
|888
|888
|39.3%
|43.2%
|46%
|4Imprint Group
|FOUR
|38.5%
|55.1%
|-80%
|Plus500
|PLUS
|38.4%
|64.6%
|232%
|Sylvania Platinum
|SLP
|37.6%
|31.0%
|141%
|Ferrexpo
|FXPO
|36.8%
|85.7%
|-10%
|Redrow
|RDW
|36.4%
|17.9%
|-39%
|Topps Tiles
|TPT
|32.2%
|-
|-97%
|Ricardo
|RCDO
|31.3%
|-12.5%
|-49%
|Serabi Gold
|SRB
|29.8%
|-19.8%
|57%
|Avingtrans
|AVG
|29.8%
|22.1%
|22%
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM
|28.6%
|41.7%
|8%
|Forterra Plc
|FORT
|28.3%
|-30.5%
|-78%
|Kingfisher
|KGF
|27.9%
|58.6%
|21%
|Frontier Developments
|FDEV
|23.7%
|26.7%
|77%
|Games Workshop Group
|GAW
|20.6%
|22.3%
|23%
|Dixons Carphone
|DC
|20.5%
|13.9%
|-33%
|Anglo American Plc
|AAL
|20.1%
|20.3%
|-31%
|Central Asia Metals
|CAML
|19.6%
|20.9%
|-27%
|Hansard Global
|HSD
|19.1%
|19.1%
|-9%
|Oncimmune Holdings
|ONC
|18.9%
|-
|-
|Tyman
|TYMN
|18.9%
|36.9%
|-20%
|Blancco Technology Group
|BLTG
|18.9%
|63.8%
|15%
|BHP Group
|BHP
|18.8%
|4.5%
|-8%
|Watches of Switzerland Group
|WOSG
|18.4%
|37.1%
|5%
|Brooks MacDonald Group
|BRK
|18.0%
|18.5%
|4%
|Ideagen
|IDEA
|17.1%
|20.5%
|7%
|Alpha FX Group
|AFX
|17.0%
|20.3%
|18%
|Fresnillo
|FRES
|16.9%
|64.0%
|61%
|First Derivatives
|FDP
|16.7%
|6.1%
|-27%
|Kenmare Resources
|KMR
|16.5%
|-32.0%
|-74%
|Computacenter
|CCC
|15.9%
|27.0%
|35%
|Antofagasta
|ANTO
|15.8%
|63.0%
|-30%
|Next
|NXT
|15.5%
|96.1%
|-54%
|Empiric Student
|ESP
|15.3%
|22.4%
|-37%
|Spectra Systems
|SPSY
|14.4%
|14.4%
|-1%
|NewRiver REIT
|NRR
|13.8%
|-11.8%
|-48%
|YouGov
|YOU
|13.7%
|12.2%
|46%
|Atalaya Mining
|ATYM
|13.5%
|66.3%
|-21%
|Wincanton
|WIN
|12.7%
|85.4%
|-32%
|Genus
|GNS
|12.4%
|12.6%
|14%
|Netcall
|NET
|12.4%
|15.5%
|11%
|Rio Tinto
|RIO
|12.3%
|19.6%
|-3%
|IG Group Holdings
|IGG
|12.1%
|-8.4%
|46%
|LoopUp Group
|LOOP
|11.9%
|76.6%
|304%
|Ferguson
|FERG
|11.8%
|12.6%
|-4%
|Team17 Group
|TM17
|11.8%
|12.6%
|67%
|Hummingbird Resources
|HUM
|11.5%
|29.7%
|139%
|Focusrite
|TUNE
|11.4%
|26.8%
|58%
|CMC Markets
|CMCX
|11.3%
|40.1%
|372%
|Keywords Studios
|KWS
|11.0%
|7.3%
|2%
|Pets At Home
|PETS
|10.9%
|24.1%
|-7%
|James Halstead
|JHD
|10.0%
|-2.3%
|-8%
|Record
|REC
|9.9%
|12.7%
|5%
|McBride
|MCB
|9.6%
|18.9%
|14%
|boohoo group
|BOO
|9.6%
|6.8%
|51%
|McKay Securities
|MCKS
|9.5%
|2.5%
|-19%
|Close Brothers Group
|CBG
|9.4%
|-1.7%
|-44%
|Scapa Group
|SCPA
|9.0%
|-7.2%
|-75%
|Up Global Sourcing Holdings
|UPGS
|9.0%
|9.0%
|-3%
|Petropavlovsk
|POG
|9.0%
|-15.1%
|494%
|Panoply Holdings
|TPX
|8.8%
|50.6%
|40%
|Polymetal International
|POLY
|8.4%
|17.1%
|88%
|Finsbury Food Group
|FIF
|8.3%
|-
|-20%
|BOKU
|BOKU
|8.3%
|0.5%
|44%
|Future
|FUTR
|8.3%
|11.9%
|51%
|EVRAZ
|EVR
|8.1%
|26.6%
|-52%
|UNITE Group
|UTG
|8.0%
|6.0%
|-39%
|KAZ Minerals
|KAZ
|8.0%
|16.5%
|-4%
|Shaftesbury
|SHB
|7.8%
|2.3%
|-45%
|Idox
|IDOX
|7.5%
|11.7%
|46%
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals
|DPH
|7.4%
|6.0%
|-1%
|Mortgage Advice Bureau
|MAB1
|7.3%
|15.4%
|-26%
|B&M European Value Retail
|BME
|7.2%
|22.4%
|60%
|OneSavings Bank
|OSB
|7.2%
|4.1%
|-19%
|PZ Cussons
|PZC
|7.2%
|6.5%
|-6%
|Reach
|RCH
|7.1%
|8.9%
|-22%
|Gear4music Holdings
|G4M
|6.7%
|46.0%
|606%
|Next Fifteen Comm
|NFC
|6.7%
|12.5%
|-6%
|AO World
|AO
|6.7%
|-
|-
|Flutter Entertainment
|FLTR
|6.7%
|19.0%
|42%
|Codemasters Group Holdings
|CDM
|6.5%
|18.3%
|49%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|THRL
|6.5%
|6.1%
|2%
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|PHNX
|6.4%
|32.9%
|37%
|Chemring Group
|CHG
|6.3%
|7.5%
|42%
|Grafton Group
|GFTU
|6.2%
|52.1%
|-42%
|AG BARR
|BAG
|5.9%
|9.7%
|-16%
|Helical
|HLCL
|5.9%
|23.7%
|21%
|Rl Est Cred
|RECI
|5.7%
|0.4%
|8%
|Kin and Carta
|KCT
|5.2%
|4.6%
|-43%
|ASOS
|ASC
|5.2%
|831.8%
|266%
|Advanced Medical Sol Grp
|AMS
|5.1%
|-40.4%
|-53%
|EMIS Group
|EMIS
|4.9%
|4.0%
|4%
|M&G
|MNG
|4.8%
|14.5%
|-
|Connect Group
|CNCT
|4.5%
|17.5%
|7%
|Capital
|CAPD
|4.5%
|52.3%
|75%
|Vivo Energy
|VVO
|4.4%
|-12.6%
|-54%
|RDI REIT
|RDI
|4.4%
|2.2%
|-39%
|Ascential
|ASCL
|4.4%
|-50.0%
|-89%
|Land Securities Group
|LAND
|4.2%
|2.3%
|-24%
|SDL
|SDL
|4.0%
|17.8%
|-15%
|Urban Logistics REIT
|SHED
|3.9%
|5.5%
|-5%
|Draper Esprit
|GROW
|3.6%
|11.9%
|-10%
|IMImobile Plc
|IMO
|3.6%
|6.1%
|-4%
|FRP Advisory Group
|FRP
|3.6%
|-10.8%
|-
|UDG Healthcare
|UDG
|3.5%
|-3.6%
|-14%
|Euromoney Instl Investor
|ERM
|3.5%
|7.8%
|-49%
|United Oil & Gas
|UOG
|3.4%
|-16.8%
|-
|Hastings Group Holdings
|HSTG
|3.4%
|-1.6%
|5%
|CareTech
|CTH
|3.3%
|3.3%
|19%
|Experian
|EXPN
|3.2%
|-0.2%
|-11%
|Avast
|AVST
|3.2%
|-0.6%
|5%
|Porvair
|PRV
|3.2%
|3.2%
|-22%
|Rathbone Brothers
|RAT
|3.1%
|15.1%
|-17%
|DOWNGRADES
|07 October 2020
|FWD EPS CHG
|Name
|TIDM
|1mth
|3mth
|1yr
|Pendragon
|PDG
|-92.8%
|-92.8%
|-
|Trackwise Designs
|TWD
|-91.3%
|-91.3%
|-82%
|Hollywood Bowl Group
|BOWL
|-89.8%
|-85.2%
|-97%
|Hotel Chocolat Group
|HOTC
|-82.4%
|-82.4%
|-98%
|ThinkSmart
|TSL
|-81.5%
|-
|-
|Gem Diamonds
|GEMD
|-79.0%
|-96.3%
|-99%
|Rank Group
|RNK
|-68.8%
|-68.8%
|-83%
|Shield Therapeutics
|STX
|-66.9%
|-64.8%
|-
|Town Centre Securities
|TOWN
|-66.6%
|-66.6%
|-79%
|Countryside Properties
|CSP
|-63.4%
|-79.9%
|-86%
|Midwich Group
|MIDW
|-60.9%
|-71.5%
|-72%
|Urban&Civic
|UANC
|-59.4%
|-62.8%
|-59%
|Mercia Asset Management
|MERC
|-56.5%
|-
|-
|Bango
|BGO
|-55.9%
|-55.9%
|7%
|Secure Income REIT
|SIR
|-52.6%
|-52.7%
|-74%
|S&U
|SUS
|-51.9%
|-52.1%
|-51%
|Bonhill Group
|BONH
|-51.6%
|-51.6%
|-46%
|Saga
|SAGA
|-51.0%
|-64.2%
|-88%
|Melrose Industries
|MRO
|-48.0%
|-96.9%
|-99%
|Inspired Energy
|INSE
|-46.6%
|-
|-44%
|Capital & Regional
|CAL
|-45.3%
|-38.7%
|-78%
|Applegreen
|APGN
|-45.0%
|-42.5%
|-33%
|Ince Group
|INCE
|-41.6%
|-
|-74%
|Good Energy Group
|GOOD
|-41.2%
|-41.2%
|0%
|Informa
|INF
|-36.6%
|-51.2%
|-80%
|Marshalls
|MSLH
|-32.5%
|-48.6%
|-66%
|Hammerson
|HMSO
|-31.3%
|-52.2%
|-79%
|Serica Energy
|SQZ
|-30.5%
|-54.4%
|-84%
|Medica Group
|MGP
|-29.5%
|-29.6%
|-52%
|Card Factory
|CARD
|-26.4%
|-44.9%
|-92%
|Vertu Motors
|VTU
|-24.9%
|-24.9%
|-23%
|Chesnara
|CSN
|-24.9%
|-7.4%
|-42%
|Vistry Group
|VTY
|-23.3%
|-40.0%
|-53%
|Harworth Group
|HWG
|-22.4%
|-22.5%
|-67%
|Dignity
|DTY
|-22.1%
|-28.3%
|-45%
|Pennon Group
|PNN
|-21.7%
|-25.4%
|-51%
|Trans-Siberian Gold
|TSG
|-21.0%
|-
|-
|Nucleus Financial Group
|NUC
|-20.8%
|-10.3%
|-45%
|Lancashire
|LRE
|-20.0%
|-48.1%
|-62%
|Mediclinic International
|MDC
|-20.0%
|-22.1%
|-63%
|Bellway
|BWY
|-17.7%
|-33.2%
|-56%
|Go-Ahead Group
|GOG
|-17.0%
|-28.6%
|-70%
|Polypipe Group
|PLP
|-16.4%
|-46.8%
|-68%
|Pebble Group
|PEBB
|-16.1%
|-18.7%
|-
|Greencore Group
|GNC
|-15.9%
|-30.6%
|-68%
|MP Evans Group
|MPE
|-15.4%
|-19.9%
|56%
|Centamin
|CEY
|-14.9%
|-17.8%
|88%
|AB Dynamics
|ABDP
|-14.2%
|-15.7%
|-21%
|Workspace Group
|WKP
|-13.9%
|-19.9%
|-45%
|Burford Capital
|BUR
|-13.4%
|-12.9%
|-48%
|Iofina
|IOF
|-11.5%
|-8.2%
|35%
|RPS Group
|RPS
|-11.4%
|-45.0%
|-63%
|Meggitt
|MGGT
|-11.3%
|-15.6%
|-53%
|Signature Aviation
|SIG
|-11.2%
|-25.9%
|-70%
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW
|-11.0%
|-42.8%
|-72%
|K3 Capital Group
|K3C
|-10.9%
|-10.9%
|-20%
|Wey Education
|WEY
|-10.0%
|20.0%
|500%
|Trifast
|TRI
|-9.7%
|-40.0%
|-56%
|Cake Box Holdings
|CBOX
|-9.4%
|-22.2%
|-
|EKF Diagnostics
|EKF
|-9.2%
|44.0%
|184%
|Travis Perkins
|TPK
|-9.2%
|-16.8%
|-52%
|Airtel Africa
|AAF
|-9.1%
|-25.9%
|-34%
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY
|-9.0%
|-30.7%
|-86%
|Intermediate Capital Grp
|ICP
|-8.3%
|-7.9%
|-32%
|Bakkavor Group
|BAKK
|-8.3%
|-8.4%
|-42%
|PayPoint
|PAY
|-7.8%
|-13.0%
|-28%
|Avon Rubber
|AVON
|-7.8%
|-8.5%
|5%
|AFH Financial Group
|AFHP
|-7.6%
|-7.6%
|-5%
|Smiths Group
|SMIN
|-7.5%
|-7.5%
|-22%
|Equiniti Group
|EQN
|-7.5%
|-16.0%
|-41%
|Ergomed
|ERGO
|-7.4%
|4.0%
|81%
|Ashmore Group
|ASHM
|-6.7%
|-4.9%
|-16%
|Network International Holdings
|NETW
|-6.6%
|-12.2%
|-52%
|Coats Group
|COA
|-6.6%
|-37.5%
|-82%
|Real Estate Investors
|RLE
|-6.4%
|-6.4%
|-4%
|Wentworth Resources
|WEN
|-6.3%
|13.2%
|-41%
|Playtech
|PTEC
|-6.2%
|5.5%
|-62%
|Investec
|INVP
|-6.2%
|-30.5%
|-44%
|Costain Group
|COST
|-6.2%
|-12.9%
|-75%
|Knight Group Holdings
|KGH
|-5.9%
|20.2%
|8%
|Hochschild Mining
|HOC
|-5.9%
|96.9%
|-30%
|GCP Student Living
|DIGS
|-5.7%
|-3.5%
|-37%
|Digitalbox
|DBOX
|-5.7%
|-5.7%
|25%
|Fevertree Drinks
|FEVR
|-5.6%
|-12.3%
|-40%
|STM Group
|STM
|-5.4%
|-5.4%
|-40%
|Vitec Group
|VTC
|-5.3%
|-44.2%
|-92%
|Breedon Grp
|BREE
|-5.3%
|2.7%
|-54%
|Balfour Beatty
|BBY
|-5.3%
|-41.1%
|-66%
|Grainger
|GRI
|-5.1%
|12.8%
|-16%
|Compass Group
|CPG
|-5.0%
|5.7%
|-74%
|Marks & Spencer Group
|MKS
|-4.7%
|-11.8%
|-65%
|Redde Northgate
|REDD
|-4.2%
|-7.4%
|-23%
|Venture Life Group
|VLG
|-4.1%
|-1.4%
|68%
|Vectura Group
|VEC
|-3.8%
|-1.5%
|6%
|Hays
|HAS
|-3.6%
|-39.8%
|-81%
|InterContinental Hotels Group
|IHG
|-3.5%
|-50.1%
|-86%
|Gooch & Housego
|GHH
|-3.1%
|-3.1%
|-31%
|JTC
|JTC
|-3.1%
|-4.6%
|7%
|Essentra
|ESNT
|-3.1%
|-5.4%
|-38%
|TBC Bank Group
|TBCG
|-3.0%
|-4.3%
|-47%
source: Factset