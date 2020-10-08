MenuSearch

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

By Algy Hall

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

Our upgrade and downgrade tables are based on changes made during the last month to consensus forecast earnings for the coming year. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.

UPGRADES
07 October 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
ScS GroupSCS547.7%81.4%2%
MJ GleesonGLE377.9%69.9%-42%
Halfords GroupHFD326.5%29.1%35%
Inspiration Healthcare GpIHC122.7%40.1%44%
Pan African ResourcesPAF117.6%98.9%116%
Keystone Law GroupKEYS102.0%34.5%-14%
RMRM68.2%160.7%-59%
JD Sports FashionJD66.9%-36.9%-34%
ULS TechnologyULS66.7%66.7%-76%
GlencoreGLEN65.8%27.3%-65%
Alumasc GroupALU65.7%65.6%-13%
Speedy HireSDY59.6%59.7%-67%
CentralNic GroupCNIC57.5%16.4%4%
Air PartnerAIR57.5%57.5%37%
SigmaRocSRC53.8%53.8%-19%
Beeks Financial Cloud GrpBKS50.1%27.0%-31%
Kier GroupKIE49.3%40.4%-31%
Biffa PlcBIFF45.4%14.7%-79%
City of London InvestmentCLIG43.5%43.5%12%
Renewi PlcRWI41.6%19.4%-72%
FW ThorpeTFW41.5%41.5%2%
CVS GroupCVSG40.9%112.6%5%
88888839.3%43.2%46%
4Imprint GroupFOUR38.5%55.1%-80%
Plus500PLUS38.4%64.6%232%
Sylvania PlatinumSLP37.6%31.0%141%
FerrexpoFXPO36.8%85.7%-10%
RedrowRDW36.4%17.9%-39%
Topps TilesTPT32.2%--97%
RicardoRCDO31.3%-12.5%-49%
Serabi GoldSRB29.8%-19.8%57%
AvingtransAVG29.8%22.1%22%
Dunelm GroupDNLM28.6%41.7%8%
Forterra PlcFORT28.3%-30.5%-78%
KingfisherKGF27.9%58.6%21%
Frontier DevelopmentsFDEV23.7%26.7%77%
Games Workshop GroupGAW20.6%22.3%23%
Dixons CarphoneDC20.5%13.9%-33%
Anglo American PlcAAL20.1%20.3%-31%
Central Asia MetalsCAML19.6%20.9%-27%
Hansard GlobalHSD19.1%19.1%-9%
Oncimmune HoldingsONC18.9%--
TymanTYMN18.9%36.9%-20%
Blancco Technology GroupBLTG18.9%63.8%15%
BHP GroupBHP18.8%4.5%-8%
Watches of Switzerland GroupWOSG18.4%37.1%5%
Brooks MacDonald GroupBRK18.0%18.5%4%
IdeagenIDEA17.1%20.5%7%
Alpha FX GroupAFX17.0%20.3%18%
FresnilloFRES16.9%64.0%61%
First DerivativesFDP16.7%6.1%-27%
Kenmare ResourcesKMR16.5%-32.0%-74%
ComputacenterCCC15.9%27.0%35%
AntofagastaANTO15.8%63.0%-30%
NextNXT15.5%96.1%-54%
Empiric StudentESP15.3%22.4%-37%
Spectra SystemsSPSY14.4%14.4%-1%
NewRiver REITNRR13.8%-11.8%-48%
YouGovYOU13.7%12.2%46%
Atalaya MiningATYM13.5%66.3%-21%
WincantonWIN12.7%85.4%-32%
GenusGNS12.4%12.6%14%
NetcallNET12.4%15.5%11%
Rio TintoRIO12.3%19.6%-3%
IG Group HoldingsIGG12.1%-8.4%46%
LoopUp GroupLOOP11.9%76.6%304%
FergusonFERG11.8%12.6%-4%
Team17 GroupTM1711.8%12.6%67%
Hummingbird ResourcesHUM11.5%29.7%139%
FocusriteTUNE11.4%26.8%58%
CMC MarketsCMCX11.3%40.1%372%
Keywords StudiosKWS11.0%7.3%2%
Pets At HomePETS10.9%24.1%-7%
James HalsteadJHD10.0%-2.3%-8%
RecordREC9.9%12.7%5%
McBrideMCB9.6%18.9%14%
boohoo groupBOO9.6%6.8%51%
McKay SecuritiesMCKS9.5%2.5%-19%
Close Brothers GroupCBG9.4%-1.7%-44%
Scapa GroupSCPA9.0%-7.2%-75%
Up Global Sourcing HoldingsUPGS9.0%9.0%-3%
PetropavlovskPOG9.0%-15.1%494%
Panoply HoldingsTPX8.8%50.6%40%
Polymetal InternationalPOLY8.4%17.1%88%
Finsbury Food GroupFIF8.3%--20%
BOKUBOKU8.3%0.5%44%
FutureFUTR8.3%11.9%51%
EVRAZEVR8.1%26.6%-52%
UNITE GroupUTG8.0%6.0%-39%
KAZ MineralsKAZ8.0%16.5%-4%
ShaftesburySHB7.8%2.3%-45%
IdoxIDOX7.5%11.7%46%
Dechra PharmaceuticalsDPH7.4%6.0%-1%
Mortgage Advice BureauMAB17.3%15.4%-26%
B&M European Value RetailBME7.2%22.4%60%
OneSavings BankOSB7.2%4.1%-19%
PZ CussonsPZC7.2%6.5%-6%
ReachRCH7.1%8.9%-22%
Gear4music HoldingsG4M6.7%46.0%606%
Next Fifteen CommNFC6.7%12.5%-6%
AO WorldAO6.7%--
Flutter EntertainmentFLTR6.7%19.0%42%
Codemasters Group HoldingsCDM6.5%18.3%49%
Target Healthcare REITTHRL6.5%6.1%2%
Phoenix Group HoldingsPHNX6.4%32.9%37%
Chemring GroupCHG6.3%7.5%42%
Grafton GroupGFTU6.2%52.1%-42%
AG BARRBAG5.9%9.7%-16%
HelicalHLCL5.9%23.7%21%
Rl Est CredRECI5.7%0.4%8%
Kin and CartaKCT5.2%4.6%-43%
ASOSASC5.2%831.8%266%
Advanced Medical Sol GrpAMS5.1%-40.4%-53%
EMIS GroupEMIS4.9%4.0%4%
M&GMNG4.8%14.5%-
Connect GroupCNCT4.5%17.5%7%
CapitalCAPD4.5%52.3%75%
Vivo EnergyVVO4.4%-12.6%-54%
RDI REITRDI4.4%2.2%-39%
AscentialASCL4.4%-50.0%-89%
Land Securities GroupLAND4.2%2.3%-24%
SDLSDL4.0%17.8%-15%
Urban Logistics REITSHED3.9%5.5%-5%
Draper EspritGROW3.6%11.9%-10%
IMImobile PlcIMO3.6%6.1%-4%
FRP Advisory GroupFRP3.6%-10.8%-
UDG HealthcareUDG3.5%-3.6%-14%
Euromoney Instl InvestorERM3.5%7.8%-49%
United Oil & GasUOG3.4%-16.8%-
Hastings Group HoldingsHSTG3.4%-1.6%5%
CareTechCTH3.3%3.3%19%
ExperianEXPN3.2%-0.2%-11%
AvastAVST3.2%-0.6%5%
PorvairPRV3.2%3.2%-22%
Rathbone BrothersRAT3.1%15.1%-17%
DOWNGRADES
07 October 2020FWD EPS CHG
NameTIDM1mth3mth1yr
PendragonPDG-92.8%-92.8%-
Trackwise DesignsTWD-91.3%-91.3%-82%
Hollywood Bowl GroupBOWL-89.8%-85.2%-97%
Hotel Chocolat GroupHOTC-82.4%-82.4%-98%
ThinkSmartTSL-81.5%--
Gem DiamondsGEMD-79.0%-96.3%-99%
Rank GroupRNK-68.8%-68.8%-83%
Shield TherapeuticsSTX-66.9%-64.8%-
Town Centre SecuritiesTOWN-66.6%-66.6%-79%
Countryside PropertiesCSP-63.4%-79.9%-86%
Midwich GroupMIDW-60.9%-71.5%-72%
Urban&CivicUANC-59.4%-62.8%-59%
Mercia Asset ManagementMERC-56.5%--
BangoBGO-55.9%-55.9%7%
Secure Income REITSIR-52.6%-52.7%-74%
S&USUS-51.9%-52.1%-51%
Bonhill GroupBONH-51.6%-51.6%-46%
SagaSAGA-51.0%-64.2%-88%
Melrose IndustriesMRO-48.0%-96.9%-99%
Inspired EnergyINSE-46.6%--44%
Capital & RegionalCAL-45.3%-38.7%-78%
ApplegreenAPGN-45.0%-42.5%-33%
Ince GroupINCE-41.6%--74%
Good Energy GroupGOOD-41.2%-41.2%0%
InformaINF-36.6%-51.2%-80%
MarshallsMSLH-32.5%-48.6%-66%
HammersonHMSO-31.3%-52.2%-79%
Serica EnergySQZ-30.5%-54.4%-84%
Medica GroupMGP-29.5%-29.6%-52%
Card FactoryCARD-26.4%-44.9%-92%
Vertu MotorsVTU-24.9%-24.9%-23%
ChesnaraCSN-24.9%-7.4%-42%
Vistry GroupVTY-23.3%-40.0%-53%
Harworth GroupHWG-22.4%-22.5%-67%
DignityDTY-22.1%-28.3%-45%
Pennon GroupPNN-21.7%-25.4%-51%
Trans-Siberian GoldTSG-21.0%--
Nucleus Financial GroupNUC-20.8%-10.3%-45%
LancashireLRE-20.0%-48.1%-62%
Mediclinic InternationalMDC-20.0%-22.1%-63%
BellwayBWY-17.7%-33.2%-56%
Go-Ahead GroupGOG-17.0%-28.6%-70%
Polypipe GroupPLP-16.4%-46.8%-68%
Pebble GroupPEBB-16.1%-18.7%-
Greencore GroupGNC-15.9%-30.6%-68%
MP Evans GroupMPE-15.4%-19.9%56%
CentaminCEY-14.9%-17.8%88%
AB DynamicsABDP-14.2%-15.7%-21%
Workspace GroupWKP-13.9%-19.9%-45%
Burford CapitalBUR-13.4%-12.9%-48%
IofinaIOF-11.5%-8.2%35%
RPS GroupRPS-11.4%-45.0%-63%
MeggittMGGT-11.3%-15.6%-53%
Signature AviationSIG-11.2%-25.9%-70%
Taylor WimpeyTW-11.0%-42.8%-72%
K3 Capital GroupK3C-10.9%-10.9%-20%
Wey EducationWEY-10.0%20.0%500%
TrifastTRI-9.7%-40.0%-56%
Cake Box HoldingsCBOX-9.4%-22.2%-
EKF DiagnosticsEKF-9.2%44.0%184%
Travis PerkinsTPK-9.2%-16.8%-52%
Airtel AfricaAAF-9.1%-25.9%-34%
Lloyds Banking GroupLLOY-9.0%-30.7%-86%
Intermediate Capital GrpICP-8.3%-7.9%-32%
Bakkavor GroupBAKK-8.3%-8.4%-42%
PayPointPAY-7.8%-13.0%-28%
Avon RubberAVON-7.8%-8.5%5%
AFH Financial GroupAFHP-7.6%-7.6%-5%
Smiths GroupSMIN-7.5%-7.5%-22%
Equiniti GroupEQN-7.5%-16.0%-41%
ErgomedERGO-7.4%4.0%81%
Ashmore GroupASHM-6.7%-4.9%-16%
Network International HoldingsNETW-6.6%-12.2%-52%
Coats GroupCOA-6.6%-37.5%-82%
Real Estate InvestorsRLE-6.4%-6.4%-4%
Wentworth ResourcesWEN-6.3%13.2%-41%
PlaytechPTEC-6.2%5.5%-62%
InvestecINVP-6.2%-30.5%-44%
Costain GroupCOST-6.2%-12.9%-75%
Knight Group HoldingsKGH-5.9%20.2%8%
Hochschild MiningHOC-5.9%96.9%-30%
GCP Student LivingDIGS-5.7%-3.5%-37%
DigitalboxDBOX-5.7%-5.7%25%
Fevertree DrinksFEVR-5.6%-12.3%-40%
STM GroupSTM-5.4%-5.4%-40%
Vitec GroupVTC-5.3%-44.2%-92%
Breedon GrpBREE-5.3%2.7%-54%
Balfour BeattyBBY-5.3%-41.1%-66%
GraingerGRI-5.1%12.8%-16%
Compass GroupCPG-5.0%5.7%-74%
Marks & Spencer GroupMKS-4.7%-11.8%-65%
Redde NorthgateREDD-4.2%-7.4%-23%
Venture Life GroupVLG-4.1%-1.4%68%
Vectura GroupVEC-3.8%-1.5%6%
HaysHAS-3.6%-39.8%-81%
InterContinental Hotels GroupIHG-3.5%-50.1%-86%
Gooch & HousegoGHH-3.1%-3.1%-31%
JTCJTC-3.1%-4.6%7%
EssentraESNT-3.1%-5.4%-38%
TBC Bank GroupTBCG-3.0%-4.3%-47%

source: Factset

