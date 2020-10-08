Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts.

Our upgrade and downgrade tables are based on changes made during the last month to consensus forecast earnings for the coming year. The tables are ordered by largest to smallest one-month revisions.

UPGRADES 07 October 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr ScS Group SCS 547.7% 81.4% 2% MJ Gleeson GLE 377.9% 69.9% -42% Halfords Group HFD 326.5% 29.1% 35% Inspiration Healthcare Gp IHC 122.7% 40.1% 44% Pan African Resources PAF 117.6% 98.9% 116% Keystone Law Group KEYS 102.0% 34.5% -14% RM RM 68.2% 160.7% -59% JD Sports Fashion JD 66.9% -36.9% -34% ULS Technology ULS 66.7% 66.7% -76% Glencore GLEN 65.8% 27.3% -65% Alumasc Group ALU 65.7% 65.6% -13% Speedy Hire SDY 59.6% 59.7% -67% CentralNic Group CNIC 57.5% 16.4% 4% Air Partner AIR 57.5% 57.5% 37% SigmaRoc SRC 53.8% 53.8% -19% Beeks Financial Cloud Grp BKS 50.1% 27.0% -31% Kier Group KIE 49.3% 40.4% -31% Biffa Plc BIFF 45.4% 14.7% -79% City of London Investment CLIG 43.5% 43.5% 12% Renewi Plc RWI 41.6% 19.4% -72% FW Thorpe TFW 41.5% 41.5% 2% CVS Group CVSG 40.9% 112.6% 5% 888 888 39.3% 43.2% 46% 4Imprint Group FOUR 38.5% 55.1% -80% Plus500 PLUS 38.4% 64.6% 232% Sylvania Platinum SLP 37.6% 31.0% 141% Ferrexpo FXPO 36.8% 85.7% -10% Redrow RDW 36.4% 17.9% -39% Topps Tiles TPT 32.2% - -97% Ricardo RCDO 31.3% -12.5% -49% Serabi Gold SRB 29.8% -19.8% 57% Avingtrans AVG 29.8% 22.1% 22% Dunelm Group DNLM 28.6% 41.7% 8% Forterra Plc FORT 28.3% -30.5% -78% Kingfisher KGF 27.9% 58.6% 21% Frontier Developments FDEV 23.7% 26.7% 77% Games Workshop Group GAW 20.6% 22.3% 23% Dixons Carphone DC 20.5% 13.9% -33% Anglo American Plc AAL 20.1% 20.3% -31% Central Asia Metals CAML 19.6% 20.9% -27% Hansard Global HSD 19.1% 19.1% -9% Oncimmune Holdings ONC 18.9% - - Tyman TYMN 18.9% 36.9% -20% Blancco Technology Group BLTG 18.9% 63.8% 15% BHP Group BHP 18.8% 4.5% -8% Watches of Switzerland Group WOSG 18.4% 37.1% 5% Brooks MacDonald Group BRK 18.0% 18.5% 4% Ideagen IDEA 17.1% 20.5% 7% Alpha FX Group AFX 17.0% 20.3% 18% Fresnillo FRES 16.9% 64.0% 61% First Derivatives FDP 16.7% 6.1% -27% Kenmare Resources KMR 16.5% -32.0% -74% Computacenter CCC 15.9% 27.0% 35% Antofagasta ANTO 15.8% 63.0% -30% Next NXT 15.5% 96.1% -54% Empiric Student ESP 15.3% 22.4% -37% Spectra Systems SPSY 14.4% 14.4% -1% NewRiver REIT NRR 13.8% -11.8% -48% YouGov YOU 13.7% 12.2% 46% Atalaya Mining ATYM 13.5% 66.3% -21% Wincanton WIN 12.7% 85.4% -32% Genus GNS 12.4% 12.6% 14% Netcall NET 12.4% 15.5% 11% Rio Tinto RIO 12.3% 19.6% -3% IG Group Holdings IGG 12.1% -8.4% 46% LoopUp Group LOOP 11.9% 76.6% 304% Ferguson FERG 11.8% 12.6% -4% Team17 Group TM17 11.8% 12.6% 67% Hummingbird Resources HUM 11.5% 29.7% 139% Focusrite TUNE 11.4% 26.8% 58% CMC Markets CMCX 11.3% 40.1% 372% Keywords Studios KWS 11.0% 7.3% 2% Pets At Home PETS 10.9% 24.1% -7% James Halstead JHD 10.0% -2.3% -8% Record REC 9.9% 12.7% 5% McBride MCB 9.6% 18.9% 14% boohoo group BOO 9.6% 6.8% 51% McKay Securities MCKS 9.5% 2.5% -19% Close Brothers Group CBG 9.4% -1.7% -44% Scapa Group SCPA 9.0% -7.2% -75% Up Global Sourcing Holdings UPGS 9.0% 9.0% -3% Petropavlovsk POG 9.0% -15.1% 494% Panoply Holdings TPX 8.8% 50.6% 40% Polymetal International POLY 8.4% 17.1% 88% Finsbury Food Group FIF 8.3% - -20% BOKU BOKU 8.3% 0.5% 44% Future FUTR 8.3% 11.9% 51% EVRAZ EVR 8.1% 26.6% -52% UNITE Group UTG 8.0% 6.0% -39% KAZ Minerals KAZ 8.0% 16.5% -4% Shaftesbury SHB 7.8% 2.3% -45% Idox IDOX 7.5% 11.7% 46% Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH 7.4% 6.0% -1% Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1 7.3% 15.4% -26% B&M European Value Retail BME 7.2% 22.4% 60% OneSavings Bank OSB 7.2% 4.1% -19% PZ Cussons PZC 7.2% 6.5% -6% Reach RCH 7.1% 8.9% -22% Gear4music Holdings G4M 6.7% 46.0% 606% Next Fifteen Comm NFC 6.7% 12.5% -6% AO World AO 6.7% - - Flutter Entertainment FLTR 6.7% 19.0% 42% Codemasters Group Holdings CDM 6.5% 18.3% 49% Target Healthcare REIT THRL 6.5% 6.1% 2% Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX 6.4% 32.9% 37% Chemring Group CHG 6.3% 7.5% 42% Grafton Group GFTU 6.2% 52.1% -42% AG BARR BAG 5.9% 9.7% -16% Helical HLCL 5.9% 23.7% 21% Rl Est Cred RECI 5.7% 0.4% 8% Kin and Carta KCT 5.2% 4.6% -43% ASOS ASC 5.2% 831.8% 266% Advanced Medical Sol Grp AMS 5.1% -40.4% -53% EMIS Group EMIS 4.9% 4.0% 4% M&G MNG 4.8% 14.5% - Connect Group CNCT 4.5% 17.5% 7% Capital CAPD 4.5% 52.3% 75% Vivo Energy VVO 4.4% -12.6% -54% RDI REIT RDI 4.4% 2.2% -39% Ascential ASCL 4.4% -50.0% -89% Land Securities Group LAND 4.2% 2.3% -24% SDL SDL 4.0% 17.8% -15% Urban Logistics REIT SHED 3.9% 5.5% -5% Draper Esprit GROW 3.6% 11.9% -10% IMImobile Plc IMO 3.6% 6.1% -4% FRP Advisory Group FRP 3.6% -10.8% - UDG Healthcare UDG 3.5% -3.6% -14% Euromoney Instl Investor ERM 3.5% 7.8% -49% United Oil & Gas UOG 3.4% -16.8% - Hastings Group Holdings HSTG 3.4% -1.6% 5% CareTech CTH 3.3% 3.3% 19% Experian EXPN 3.2% -0.2% -11% Avast AVST 3.2% -0.6% 5% Porvair PRV 3.2% 3.2% -22% Rathbone Brothers RAT 3.1% 15.1% -17%

DOWNGRADES 07 October 2020 FWD EPS CHG Name TIDM 1mth 3mth 1yr Pendragon PDG -92.8% -92.8% - Trackwise Designs TWD -91.3% -91.3% -82% Hollywood Bowl Group BOWL -89.8% -85.2% -97% Hotel Chocolat Group HOTC -82.4% -82.4% -98% ThinkSmart TSL -81.5% - - Gem Diamonds GEMD -79.0% -96.3% -99% Rank Group RNK -68.8% -68.8% -83% Shield Therapeutics STX -66.9% -64.8% - Town Centre Securities TOWN -66.6% -66.6% -79% Countryside Properties CSP -63.4% -79.9% -86% Midwich Group MIDW -60.9% -71.5% -72% Urban&Civic UANC -59.4% -62.8% -59% Mercia Asset Management MERC -56.5% - - Bango BGO -55.9% -55.9% 7% Secure Income REIT SIR -52.6% -52.7% -74% S&U SUS -51.9% -52.1% -51% Bonhill Group BONH -51.6% -51.6% -46% Saga SAGA -51.0% -64.2% -88% Melrose Industries MRO -48.0% -96.9% -99% Inspired Energy INSE -46.6% - -44% Capital & Regional CAL -45.3% -38.7% -78% Applegreen APGN -45.0% -42.5% -33% Ince Group INCE -41.6% - -74% Good Energy Group GOOD -41.2% -41.2% 0% Informa INF -36.6% -51.2% -80% Marshalls MSLH -32.5% -48.6% -66% Hammerson HMSO -31.3% -52.2% -79% Serica Energy SQZ -30.5% -54.4% -84% Medica Group MGP -29.5% -29.6% -52% Card Factory CARD -26.4% -44.9% -92% Vertu Motors VTU -24.9% -24.9% -23% Chesnara CSN -24.9% -7.4% -42% Vistry Group VTY -23.3% -40.0% -53% Harworth Group HWG -22.4% -22.5% -67% Dignity DTY -22.1% -28.3% -45% Pennon Group PNN -21.7% -25.4% -51% Trans-Siberian Gold TSG -21.0% - - Nucleus Financial Group NUC -20.8% -10.3% -45% Lancashire LRE -20.0% -48.1% -62% Mediclinic International MDC -20.0% -22.1% -63% Bellway BWY -17.7% -33.2% -56% Go-Ahead Group GOG -17.0% -28.6% -70% Polypipe Group PLP -16.4% -46.8% -68% Pebble Group PEBB -16.1% -18.7% - Greencore Group GNC -15.9% -30.6% -68% MP Evans Group MPE -15.4% -19.9% 56% Centamin CEY -14.9% -17.8% 88% AB Dynamics ABDP -14.2% -15.7% -21% Workspace Group WKP -13.9% -19.9% -45% Burford Capital BUR -13.4% -12.9% -48% Iofina IOF -11.5% -8.2% 35% RPS Group RPS -11.4% -45.0% -63% Meggitt MGGT -11.3% -15.6% -53% Signature Aviation SIG -11.2% -25.9% -70% Taylor Wimpey TW -11.0% -42.8% -72% K3 Capital Group K3C -10.9% -10.9% -20% Wey Education WEY -10.0% 20.0% 500% Trifast TRI -9.7% -40.0% -56% Cake Box Holdings CBOX -9.4% -22.2% - EKF Diagnostics EKF -9.2% 44.0% 184% Travis Perkins TPK -9.2% -16.8% -52% Airtel Africa AAF -9.1% -25.9% -34% Lloyds Banking Group LLOY -9.0% -30.7% -86% Intermediate Capital Grp ICP -8.3% -7.9% -32% Bakkavor Group BAKK -8.3% -8.4% -42% PayPoint PAY -7.8% -13.0% -28% Avon Rubber AVON -7.8% -8.5% 5% AFH Financial Group AFHP -7.6% -7.6% -5% Smiths Group SMIN -7.5% -7.5% -22% Equiniti Group EQN -7.5% -16.0% -41% Ergomed ERGO -7.4% 4.0% 81% Ashmore Group ASHM -6.7% -4.9% -16% Network International Holdings NETW -6.6% -12.2% -52% Coats Group COA -6.6% -37.5% -82% Real Estate Investors RLE -6.4% -6.4% -4% Wentworth Resources WEN -6.3% 13.2% -41% Playtech PTEC -6.2% 5.5% -62% Investec INVP -6.2% -30.5% -44% Costain Group COST -6.2% -12.9% -75% Knight Group Holdings KGH -5.9% 20.2% 8% Hochschild Mining HOC -5.9% 96.9% -30% GCP Student Living DIGS -5.7% -3.5% -37% Digitalbox DBOX -5.7% -5.7% 25% Fevertree Drinks FEVR -5.6% -12.3% -40% STM Group STM -5.4% -5.4% -40% Vitec Group VTC -5.3% -44.2% -92% Breedon Grp BREE -5.3% 2.7% -54% Balfour Beatty BBY -5.3% -41.1% -66% Grainger GRI -5.1% 12.8% -16% Compass Group CPG -5.0% 5.7% -74% Marks & Spencer Group MKS -4.7% -11.8% -65% Redde Northgate REDD -4.2% -7.4% -23% Venture Life Group VLG -4.1% -1.4% 68% Vectura Group VEC -3.8% -1.5% 6% Hays HAS -3.6% -39.8% -81% InterContinental Hotels Group IHG -3.5% -50.1% -86% Gooch & Housego GHH -3.1% -3.1% -31% JTC JTC -3.1% -4.6% 7% Essentra ESNT -3.1% -5.4% -38% TBC Bank Group TBCG -3.0% -4.3% -47%

source: Factset