MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK small caps.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SMALL CAP
07/10/2020No. Funds
Future PLC8 (+1)
SDL PLC4 (+3)
EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC4 (+2)
Games Workshop Group PLC4 (-3)
Impax Asset Management Group PLC4 (+2)
Liontrust Asset Management PLC4 (+2)
Gamma Communications PLC3 (-1)
YouGov PLC3 (-1)
Avon Rubber PLC3 (+2)
IMImobile PLC3 (+1)
Onesavings Bank PLC3 (+1)
Diploma PLC2 (+1)
IntegraFin Holdings PLC2
Team17 Group PLC2 (+1)
XP Power Ltd2 (+1)
MaxCyte Inc2 (+1)
CVS Group PLC2 (-1)
Clinigen Group PLC2
S4 Capital PLC2
Frontier Developments PLC2 (NEW)
Intermediate Capital Group PLC2
Codemasters Group Holdings PLC2
Alliance Pharma PLC2
Kainos Group PLC1 (NEW)
discoverIE Group PLC1 (-1)
Gear4music (Holdings) PLC1 (NEW)
Aptitude Software Group PLC1 (NEW)
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC1
Stock Spirits Group PLC1 (NEW)
Breedon Group PLC1 (-2)
Knights Group Holdings PLC1 (-1)
CLS Holdings PLC1 (-1)
London Stock Exchange Group PLC1
Focusrite PLC1 (NEW)
AB Dynamics PLC1
RockRose Energy PLC1
Venture Life Group PLC1
Totally PLC1
Netcall PLC1
Serco Group PLC1
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC1
ContourGlobal PLC1 (NEW)
Chemring Group PLC1
John Laing Group PLC1
Hasgrove PLC1
JTC PLC Ordinary Shares1 (-1)
4imprint Group PLC1
LoopUp Group PLC1
PureTech Health PLC1 (NEW)
Hummingbird Resources PLC1 (NEW)
On The Beach Group PLC1
Diaceutics PLC1 (NEW)
XPS Pensions Group PLC1
Mattioli Woods PLC1 (NEW)
Inspired Energy PLC1
Eckoh PLC1
Tatton Asset Management PLC1
Belvoir Group PLC1
Cerillion PLC1 (NEW)
RWS Holdings PLC1
dotDigital Group PLC1 (-1)
Iomart Group PLC1 (NEW)
Jubilee Metals Group PLC1
IQGeo Group PLC1
Volex PLC1 (NEW)
Frontier IP Group PLC1
THG Holdings PLC Ordinary Share1 (NEW)
Boohoo Group PLC1
ASOS PLC1
Treatt PLC1
Amazon.com Inc1
Premier Foods PLC1
Velocys PLC1 (NEW)
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC1 (NEW)
Bilby PLC1 (NEW)
Smart Metering Systems PLC1
Diversified Gas & Oil PLC1 (NEW)
Strix Group PLC1
Tremor International Ltd1 (NEW)
Cohort PLC1 (NEW)
Gamesys Group PLC1
Prudential PLC1
IWG PLC1
Grainger PLC1
Pets at Home Group PLC1
Spirent Communications PLC1

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

  2. London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

  3. Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  3. Stock Screens 

    Eight high-octane small-caps

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Chasing the fabled information edge

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 14 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 14 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

More from Tips & Ideas

AlphaScreens 

Fine tuning for equity income

Some attractive dividend yields exist, but it's important to question further

Fine tuning for equity income
Alpha

Company News 

TalkTalk considers £1.1bn takeover bid

TalkTalk considers £1.1bn takeover bid
HOLD

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 14 Oct

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now