Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK small caps.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK SMALL CAP 07/10/2020 No. Funds Future PLC 8 (+1) SDL PLC 4 (+3) EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC 4 (+2) Games Workshop Group PLC 4 (-3) Impax Asset Management Group PLC 4 (+2) Liontrust Asset Management PLC 4 (+2) Gamma Communications PLC 3 (-1) YouGov PLC 3 (-1) Avon Rubber PLC 3 (+2) IMImobile PLC 3 (+1) Onesavings Bank PLC 3 (+1) Diploma PLC 2 (+1) IntegraFin Holdings PLC 2 Team17 Group PLC 2 (+1) XP Power Ltd 2 (+1) MaxCyte Inc 2 (+1) CVS Group PLC 2 (-1) Clinigen Group PLC 2 S4 Capital PLC 2 Frontier Developments PLC 2 (NEW) Intermediate Capital Group PLC 2 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC 2 Alliance Pharma PLC 2 Kainos Group PLC 1 (NEW) discoverIE Group PLC 1 (-1) Gear4music (Holdings) PLC 1 (NEW) Aptitude Software Group PLC 1 (NEW) Watches of Switzerland Group PLC 1 Stock Spirits Group PLC 1 (NEW) Breedon Group PLC 1 (-2) Knights Group Holdings PLC 1 (-1) CLS Holdings PLC 1 (-1) London Stock Exchange Group PLC 1 Focusrite PLC 1 (NEW) AB Dynamics PLC 1 RockRose Energy PLC 1 Venture Life Group PLC 1 Totally PLC 1 Netcall PLC 1 Serco Group PLC 1 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC 1 ContourGlobal PLC 1 (NEW) Chemring Group PLC 1 John Laing Group PLC 1 Hasgrove PLC 1 JTC PLC Ordinary Shares 1 (-1) 4imprint Group PLC 1 LoopUp Group PLC 1 PureTech Health PLC 1 (NEW) Hummingbird Resources PLC 1 (NEW) On The Beach Group PLC 1 Diaceutics PLC 1 (NEW) XPS Pensions Group PLC 1 Mattioli Woods PLC 1 (NEW) Inspired Energy PLC 1 Eckoh PLC 1 Tatton Asset Management PLC 1 Belvoir Group PLC 1 Cerillion PLC 1 (NEW) RWS Holdings PLC 1 dotDigital Group PLC 1 (-1) Iomart Group PLC 1 (NEW) Jubilee Metals Group PLC 1 IQGeo Group PLC 1 Volex PLC 1 (NEW) Frontier IP Group PLC 1 THG Holdings PLC Ordinary Share 1 (NEW) Boohoo Group PLC 1 ASOS PLC 1 Treatt PLC 1 Amazon.com Inc 1 Premier Foods PLC 1 Velocys PLC 1 (NEW) Hill & Smith Holdings PLC 1 (NEW) Bilby PLC 1 (NEW) Smart Metering Systems PLC 1 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC 1 (NEW) Strix Group PLC 1 Tremor International Ltd 1 (NEW) Cohort PLC 1 (NEW) Gamesys Group PLC 1 Prudential PLC 1 IWG PLC 1 Grainger PLC 1 Pets at Home Group PLC 1 Spirent Communications PLC 1

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar