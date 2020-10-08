London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|07/10/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.5%
|8
|0.0%
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|8.1%
|2
|0.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.1%
|5
|0.3%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.8%
|5
|0.1%
|METRO BANK PLC
|7.8%
|5
|0.2%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.6%
|7
|0.1%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|7.2%
|6
|-0.8%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|6.5%
|4
|-0.6%
|TUI AG
|6.1%
|8
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.8%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|5.1%
|5
|0.3%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.7%
|5
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.7%
|3
|0.0%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.0%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|4.3%
|4
|0.5%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.2%
|4
|-0.3%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.0%
|6
|0.0%
|INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI
|3.9%
|5
|-1.1%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.9%
|5
|0.6%
|N. Brown Group
|3.8%
|3
|0.1%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.5%
|4
|-0.1%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|2
|0.0%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|3.5%
|5
|-1.0%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.4%
|4
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.0%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.1%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|3.3%
|5
|0.1%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|3.2%
|3
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|2.7%
|3
|0.0%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.6%
|4
|-0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.6%
|2
|0.1%