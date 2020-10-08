MenuSearch

London's most shorted shares: week to 14 Oct

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

SHORTS  07/10/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
CINEWORLD GROUP8.5%80.0%
PREMIER OIL PLC8.1%20.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.1%50.3%
PETROFAC LTD7.8%50.1%
METRO BANK PLC7.8%50.2%
PEARSON PLC7.6%70.1%
HAMMERSON PLC7.2%6-0.8%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC6.5%4-0.6%
TUI AG6.1%80.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.8%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.6%20.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE5.1%50.3%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.7%50.0%
IQE PLC4.7%30.0%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.4%40.0%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL4.3%40.5%
FUTURE PLC4.2%4-0.3%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.0%60.0%
INTL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINE-DI3.9%5-1.1%
CAPITA PLC3.9%50.6%
N. Brown Group3.8%30.1%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.7%30.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.5%4-0.1%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC3.5%40.0%
PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC3.5%20.0%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC3.5%5-1.0%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.4%40.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.4%30.0%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.3%30.1%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC3.3%50.1%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC3.2%30.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.1%40.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.1%30.0%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.0%10.0%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC2.7%30.0%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.6%4-0.1%
VICTREX PLC2.6%20.1%

