Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

By Alex Hamer

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys      
CompanyDirector/PDMRDateNo. of sharesPrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
Admiral GroupGeraint Jones (cfo)05-Oct-201932,6925,196 
Anglo AmericanMarcelo Bastos10-Oct-205001,859.409,297 
HarworthKaterina Patmore (cfo)08-Oct-2011,21289.210,001 
HarworthLynda Shillaw (ce - elect)12-Oct-2052,5459549,760 
Headlam GroupPhilip Lawrence08-Oct-2011,184266.729,822 
HuntingBruce Ferguson (fd)06-Oct-2014,000122.617,164Holding 101,835 shares
HuntingJim Johnson (ce)06-Oct-2050,00012261,000Holding 367,629 shares
KromekRakesh Sharma08-Oct-20178,45411.219,987Holding 1,611,473 shares (1.88 per cent)
Naked WinesNicholas Devlin (ce)09-Oct-208,25042034,650 
Naked WinesNicholas Devlin (ce)12-Oct-202,030438.88,907Holding 65,480 shares (0.09 per cent)
Next Fifteen CommunicationsRichard Eyre (ch)09-Oct-205,000492.124,606Holding 20,000 shares (0.13 per cent)
Power Metal ResourcesEd Shaw09-Oct-201,000,0001.312,985 
Power Metal ResourcesPaul Johnson (ce)09-Oct-201,000,0001.313,010SIPP - Holding 59,000,000 shares (7.21 per cent)
QuixantJon Jayal (ce)12-Oct-204,1911194,987 
QuixantJon Jayal (ce)12-Oct-204,1561204,987Holding 383,547 shares
River and MercantileJames Barham (ce)08-Oct-2012,900152.419,665Holding 178,454 shares (0.05 per cent)
River and MercantileSimon Wilson (cfo)08-Oct-206,314157.49,938 
Rolls-RoyceGeorge Culmer09-Oct-208,76022719,885 
Silence TherapeuticsIain Ross (ch)09-Oct-209,75041039,975SIPP - Holding 54,443 (0.07 per cent)
Silence TherapeuticsDavid Lemus09-Oct-201,2504005,000Holding 6,876 shares (0.01 per cent)
Silence TherapeuticsJames Ede-Golightly09-Oct-203,00040912,270Initial stake
Silence TherapeuticsDr. Giles Campion09-Oct-204,94540419,978Holding 14,945 shares (0.02 per cent)
StagecoachLynne Weedall12-Oct-2012,00038.84,654 
TescoSimon Patterson08-Oct-2070,423211.2148,719 
TP ICAPRichard Berliand (ch)09-Oct-2025,000229.357,330 
TP ICAPNicolas Breteau (ce)09-Oct-2010,00023023,000 
Sells      
CompanyDirector/PDMRDateNo. of sharesPrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
AnparioKaren Prior (fd)08-Oct-2074,751400299,004Holding 74,751 shares (0.3 per cent)
Gamma CommunicationsAndrew Stone05-Oct-2012,0001,650198,000 
Gamma CommunicationsAndrew Stone05-Oct-2088,0001,6561,457,293Holding 600,601 shares (0.6 per cent)

