Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that catch our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|No. of shares
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Admiral Group
|Geraint Jones (cfo)
|05-Oct-20
|193
|2,692
|5,196
|Anglo American
|Marcelo Bastos
|10-Oct-20
|500
|1,859.40
|9,297
|Harworth
|Katerina Patmore (cfo)
|08-Oct-20
|11,212
|89.2
|10,001
|Harworth
|Lynda Shillaw (ce - elect)
|12-Oct-20
|52,545
|95
|49,760
|Headlam Group
|Philip Lawrence
|08-Oct-20
|11,184
|266.7
|29,822
|Hunting
|Bruce Ferguson (fd)
|06-Oct-20
|14,000
|122.6
|17,164
|Holding 101,835 shares
|Hunting
|Jim Johnson (ce)
|06-Oct-20
|50,000
|122
|61,000
|Holding 367,629 shares
|Kromek
|Rakesh Sharma
|08-Oct-20
|178,454
|11.2
|19,987
|Holding 1,611,473 shares (1.88 per cent)
|Naked Wines
|Nicholas Devlin (ce)
|09-Oct-20
|8,250
|420
|34,650
|Naked Wines
|Nicholas Devlin (ce)
|12-Oct-20
|2,030
|438.8
|8,907
|Holding 65,480 shares (0.09 per cent)
|Next Fifteen Communications
|Richard Eyre (ch)
|09-Oct-20
|5,000
|492.1
|24,606
|Holding 20,000 shares (0.13 per cent)
|Power Metal Resources
|Ed Shaw
|09-Oct-20
|1,000,000
|1.3
|12,985
|Power Metal Resources
|Paul Johnson (ce)
|09-Oct-20
|1,000,000
|1.3
|13,010
|SIPP - Holding 59,000,000 shares (7.21 per cent)
|Quixant
|Jon Jayal (ce)
|12-Oct-20
|4,191
|119
|4,987
|Quixant
|Jon Jayal (ce)
|12-Oct-20
|4,156
|120
|4,987
|Holding 383,547 shares
|River and Mercantile
|James Barham (ce)
|08-Oct-20
|12,900
|152.4
|19,665
|Holding 178,454 shares (0.05 per cent)
|River and Mercantile
|Simon Wilson (cfo)
|08-Oct-20
|6,314
|157.4
|9,938
|Rolls-Royce
|George Culmer
|09-Oct-20
|8,760
|227
|19,885
|Silence Therapeutics
|Iain Ross (ch)
|09-Oct-20
|9,750
|410
|39,975
|SIPP - Holding 54,443 (0.07 per cent)
|Silence Therapeutics
|David Lemus
|09-Oct-20
|1,250
|400
|5,000
|Holding 6,876 shares (0.01 per cent)
|Silence Therapeutics
|James Ede-Golightly
|09-Oct-20
|3,000
|409
|12,270
|Initial stake
|Silence Therapeutics
|Dr. Giles Campion
|09-Oct-20
|4,945
|404
|19,978
|Holding 14,945 shares (0.02 per cent)
|Stagecoach
|Lynne Weedall
|12-Oct-20
|12,000
|38.8
|4,654
|Tesco
|Simon Patterson
|08-Oct-20
|70,423
|211.2
|148,719
|TP ICAP
|Richard Berliand (ch)
|09-Oct-20
|25,000
|229.3
|57,330
|TP ICAP
|Nicolas Breteau (ce)
|09-Oct-20
|10,000
|230
|23,000
|Anpario
|Karen Prior (fd)
|08-Oct-20
|74,751
|400
|299,004
|Holding 74,751 shares (0.3 per cent)
|Gamma Communications
|Andrew Stone
|05-Oct-20
|12,000
|1,650
|198,000
|Gamma Communications
|Andrew Stone
|05-Oct-20
|88,000
|1,656
|1,457,293
|Holding 600,601 shares (0.6 per cent)