MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

By Alex Hamer

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of shares that have hit or are very close to hitting a new 52-week high or low.

The tables include details of shares which have prices within 3 per cent of either a year high or year low.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

  2. Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

  3. ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  3. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Company News 

    Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

It's easier to understand a company's environmental risk in cold-hard-cash terms than with ESG ratings

Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 21 Oct

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 21 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 21 Oct

More from Tips & Ideas

Stock Screens 

24 red hot stocks

Algy Hall's Monsters of Momentum screen is the first screen devised for this column to turn 10 years old. It's managed to generate a total return over the decade that's five times that of the FTSE All-Share

24 red hot stocks

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Two technology companies are trading on massive share price discounts to net asset value even though the directors are looking to realise significant shareholder value

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

AlphaScreens 

10 investment trusts for value and performance

10 investment trusts for value and performance
Alpha

Private Investor's Diary Portfolio 

Turning risk back on

Turning risk back on

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

Ideas Farm: The price of environmental risk

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now