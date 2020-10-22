MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s shares experiencing the biggest upgrades and downgrades in consensus forecasts

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Ideas Farm: What not to buy

  2. Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

  3. ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Boohoo’s battles are far from over

  2. Company News 

    Why Nick Train might be wrong about Unilever

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Thinking about what to buy is so tantalising, it is easy to neglect the other side of the equation

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Ideas Farm 

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 28 Oct

More from Tips & Ideas

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Momentum triumphs again

Momentum and defensive stocks have done well in recent weeks – as economic research suggests they do

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Tips of the Week 

Blue Prism looks under developed

Blue Prism looks under developed
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Bag Buffettology favourite Liontrust

Bag Buffettology favourite Liontrust
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now