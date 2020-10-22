ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of international ESG shares.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

*Based on Top 5 holdings FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE 21/10/2020 No. Funds Microsoft Corp 10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5 Adobe Inc 3 Alphabet Inc A 3 Mastercard Inc A 3 (+1) Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert. 3 (+1) Visa Inc Class A 3 (+1) Amazon.com Inc 2 Apple Inc 2 (+1) Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 2 Danone SA 2 (+1) KDDI Corp 2 (+1) Linde PLC 2 (-1) PayPal Holdings Inc 2 (+1) Salesforce.com Inc 2 (NEW) Synopsys Inc 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 2 (+1) ABB Ltd 1 AbbVie Inc 1 AbbVie Inc 1 Adyen NV 1 AIA Group Ltd 1 (NEW) American Water Works Co Inc 1 (-2) Amplifon SpA 1 (NEW) Applied Materials Inc 1 (NEW) AstraZeneca PLC 1 Bandwidth Inc Class A 1 Borregaard ASA 1 Bunzl PLC 1 Cadence Design Systems Inc 1 Central Japan Railway Co 1 (NEW) Charter Communications Inc A 1 Charter Communications Inc A 1 Clean Harbors Inc 1 EDP Renovaveis SA 1 (NEW) Eli Lilly and Co 1 Equinix Inc 1 (-2) Experian PLC 1 (NEW) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 1 Generac Holdings Inc 1 Gerresheimer AG 1 Iberdrola SA 1 IQVIA Holdings Inc 1 Johnson & Johnson 1 Koninklijke DSM NV 1 Kornit Digital Ltd 1 (NEW) Lam Research Corp 1 MarketAxess Holdings Inc 1 MSCI Inc 1 Nestle SA 1 Nintendo Co Ltd 1 (NEW) Novartis AG 1 Novo Nordisk A/S B 1 NVIDIA Corp 1 (NEW) NXP Semiconductors NV 1 Partners Group Holding AG 1 (NEW) Rayonier Inc 1 RELX PLC 1 (NEW) Royal Philips NV 1 (NEW) SAP SE 1 Schneider Electric SE 1 Shopify Inc A 1 SoftBank Group Corp 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 1 (-1) Tencent Holdings Ltd 1 (NEW) Tesla Inc 1 Texas Instruments Inc 1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A 1 Vestas Wind Systems A/S 1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar