ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

ESG fund managers' favourite global stocks

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of international ESG shares.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

*Based on Top 5 holdings 
FUND BEST IDEAS: GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE
21/10/2020No. Funds
Microsoft Corp10
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc5
Adobe Inc3
Alphabet Inc A3
Mastercard Inc A3 (+1)
Roche Holding AG Dividend Right Cert.3 (+1)
Visa Inc Class A3 (+1)
Amazon.com Inc2
Apple Inc2 (+1)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S2
Danone SA2 (+1)
KDDI Corp2 (+1)
Linde PLC2 (-1)
PayPal Holdings Inc2 (+1)
Salesforce.com Inc2 (NEW)
Synopsys Inc2
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR2 (+1)
ABB Ltd1
AbbVie Inc1
AbbVie Inc1
Adyen NV1
AIA Group Ltd1 (NEW)
American Water Works Co Inc1 (-2)
Amplifon SpA1 (NEW)
Applied Materials Inc1 (NEW)
AstraZeneca PLC1
Bandwidth Inc Class A1
Borregaard ASA1
Bunzl PLC1
Cadence Design Systems Inc1
Central Japan Railway Co1 (NEW)
Charter Communications Inc A1
Charter Communications Inc A1
Clean Harbors Inc1
EDP Renovaveis SA1 (NEW)
Eli Lilly and Co1
Equinix Inc1 (-2)
Experian PLC1 (NEW)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA1
Generac Holdings Inc1
Gerresheimer AG1
Iberdrola SA1
IQVIA Holdings Inc1
Johnson & Johnson1
Koninklijke DSM NV1
Kornit Digital Ltd1 (NEW)
Lam Research Corp1
MarketAxess Holdings Inc1
MSCI Inc1
Nestle SA1
Nintendo Co Ltd1 (NEW)
Novartis AG1
Novo Nordisk A/S B1
NVIDIA Corp1 (NEW)
NXP Semiconductors NV1
Partners Group Holding AG1 (NEW)
Rayonier Inc1
RELX PLC1 (NEW)
Royal Philips NV1 (NEW)
SAP SE1
Schneider Electric SE1
Shopify Inc A1
SoftBank Group Corp1
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd1 (-1)
Tencent Holdings Ltd1 (NEW)
Tesla Inc1
Texas Instruments Inc1
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A1
Vestas Wind Systems A/S1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

