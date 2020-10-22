MenuSearch

London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

By Lauren Almeida

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.

All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.

 

SHORTS  21/10/2020
CompanyShort InterestNo. Shorters1wk chg in short interest
PREMIER OIL PLC9.1%30.1%
CINEWORLD GROUP8.4%91.0%
METRO BANK PLC8.1%51.0%
TULLOW OIL PLC8.0%50.0%
PETROFAC LTD7.8%40.0%
PEARSON PLC7.7%70.0%
SAINSBURY (J) PLC7.1%50.0%
HAMMERSON PLC6.7%5-0.4%
TUI AG5.9%80.0%
BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC5.8%40.0%
PETROPAVLOVSK PLC5.6%20.0%
WEIR GROUP PLC/THE4.9%5-0.2%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC4.6%50.0%
IQE PLC4.6%3-0.1%
NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC4.5%40.4%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC4.4%40.0%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC4.2%60.1%
FUTURE PLC4.1%40.0%
CAPITA PLC3.9%50.2%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL3.8%30.0%
N. Brown Group3.8%30.0%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS3.7%30.0%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.5%40.0%
BRITISH LAND CO PLC3.4%30.1%
HURRICANE ENERGY PLC3.3%30.0%
Primary Health Properties PLC3.1%40.0%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC3.1%30.0%
SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC3.1%40.5%
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC3.0%10.0%
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC3.0%40.0%
AA PLC2.9%30.6%
ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC2.9%40.1%
ASHMORE GROUP PLC2.8%3-0.7%
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.2.6%30.1%
VICTREX PLC2.6%20.0%
AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC2.6%4-0.1%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC2.5%4-0.6%

