London's most shorted shares: week to 28 Oct

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of London’s most shorted shares, the number of disclosed short positions, and the movement in short interest over the past seven days or whether the stock is new to our list.
All data is based on disclosures to the FCA.
|SHORTS
|21/10/2020
|Company
|Short Interest
|No. Shorters
|1wk chg in short interest
|PREMIER OIL PLC
|9.1%
|3
|0.1%
|CINEWORLD GROUP
|8.4%
|9
|1.0%
|METRO BANK PLC
|8.1%
|5
|1.0%
|TULLOW OIL PLC
|8.0%
|5
|0.0%
|PETROFAC LTD
|7.8%
|4
|0.0%
|PEARSON PLC
|7.7%
|7
|0.0%
|SAINSBURY (J) PLC
|7.1%
|5
|0.0%
|HAMMERSON PLC
|6.7%
|5
|-0.4%
|TUI AG
|5.9%
|8
|0.0%
|BABCOCK INTL GROUP PLC
|5.8%
|4
|0.0%
|PETROPAVLOVSK PLC
|5.6%
|2
|0.0%
|WEIR GROUP PLC/THE
|4.9%
|5
|-0.2%
|BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC
|4.6%
|5
|0.0%
|IQE PLC
|4.6%
|3
|-0.1%
|NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC
|4.5%
|4
|0.4%
|VODAFONE GROUP PLC
|4.4%
|4
|0.0%
|WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC
|4.2%
|6
|0.1%
|FUTURE PLC
|4.1%
|4
|0.0%
|CAPITA PLC
|3.9%
|5
|0.2%
|MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|N. Brown Group
|3.8%
|3
|0.0%
|WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
|3.7%
|3
|0.0%
|CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
|3.5%
|4
|0.0%
|BRITISH LAND CO PLC
|3.4%
|3
|0.1%
|HURRICANE ENERGY PLC
|3.3%
|3
|0.0%
|Primary Health Properties PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.0%
|MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC
|3.1%
|3
|0.0%
|SMITH (DAVID S) HOLDINGS PLC
|3.1%
|4
|0.5%
|ULTRA ELECTRONICS HLDGS PLC
|3.0%
|1
|0.0%
|KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
|3.0%
|4
|0.0%
|AA PLC
|2.9%
|3
|0.6%
|ST JAMES'S PLACE PLC
|2.9%
|4
|0.1%
|ASHMORE GROUP PLC
|2.8%
|3
|-0.7%
|B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A.
|2.6%
|3
|0.1%
|VICTREX PLC
|2.6%
|2
|0.0%
|AUTO TRADER GROUP PLC
|2.6%
|4
|-0.1%
|DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC
|2.5%
|4
|-0.6%
