Big director buys and sells: week to 4 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.
Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Superdry
|Julian Dunkerton (ceo)
|20 Oct 20
|149
|222,389
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|John Troiano
|21 Oct 20
|1,363
|196,134
|Average price
|Oxford Biomedica
|Martin Diggle
|22 Oct 20
|780
|194,895
Purchased by PCA
|Energean
|Efstathios Topouzoglou
|16 Oct 20
|528
|112,100
|Energean
|Efstathios Topouzoglou
|15 Oct 20
|533
|106,600
Purchased by PCA
|Capital & Counties
|Henry Staunton
|22 Oct 20
|103
|103,295
|Capital & Counties
|Ian Hawksworth
|23 Oct 20
|106
|94,612
Purchased by PCA
|Superdry
|Julian Dunkerton (ceo)
|21 Oct 20
|154
|90,859
|Watches of Switzerland
|Ian Carter (ch elect)
|23 Oct 20
|412
|78,515
|Victoria
|Gavin Petken
|23 Oct 20
|499
|40,000
|Triple Point Social Housing REIT
|Tracey Fletcher-Ray
|23 Oct 20
|106
|39,999
|Bodycote
|Kevin Boyd
|27 Oct 20
|677
|20,312
|Sabre Insurance
|James Ockenden
|27 Oct 20
|230
|20,119
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Comments
|Gamma Communications
|Andrew Stone
|22 Oct 20
|1,750
|1,050,000
Sold by PCAs. Andrew Stone is a trustee but not a beneficiary
|Liontrust Asset Management
|John Ions (ceo)
|22 Oct 20
|1,230
|814,875
|Liontrust Asset Management
|Vinay Abrol (cfo)
|22 Oct 20
|1,230
|814,875
|Gamma Communications
|Andrew Stone
|19 Oct 20
|1,755
|702,040
Sold by PCAs. Andrew Stone is a trustee but not a beneficiary
|Avacta
|Alastair Smith (ceo)
|21-22 Oct 20
|180
|448,073
Average price. Residual interest 2.5%
|Bunzl
|James McCool
|16 Oct 20
|2,558
|57,639
