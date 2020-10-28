Big director buys and sells: week to 4 Nov

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value.

Buys Company Director/PDMR Date Price (p) Aggregate value (£) Comments Superdry Julian Dunkerton (ceo) 20 Oct 20 149 222,389 Hargreaves Lansdown John Troiano 21 Oct 20 1,363 196,134 Average price Oxford Biomedica Martin Diggle 22 Oct 20 780 194,895 Purchased by PCA Energean Efstathios Topouzoglou 16 Oct 20 528 112,100 Energean Efstathios Topouzoglou 15 Oct 20 533 106,600 Purchased by PCA Capital & Counties Henry Staunton 22 Oct 20 103 103,295 Capital & Counties Ian Hawksworth 23 Oct 20 106 94,612 Purchased by PCA Superdry Julian Dunkerton (ceo) 21 Oct 20 154 90,859 Watches of Switzerland Ian Carter (ch elect) 23 Oct 20 412 78,515 Victoria Gavin Petken 23 Oct 20 499 40,000 Triple Point Social Housing REIT Tracey Fletcher-Ray 23 Oct 20 106 39,999 Bodycote Kevin Boyd 27 Oct 20 677 20,312 Sabre Insurance James Ockenden 27 Oct 20 230 20,119