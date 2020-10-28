MenuSearch

Big director buys and sells: week to 4 Nov

By Alex Janiaud

Every week as part of our Ideas Farm, we comb through director's deals and publish the purchases and sales that caught our eyes.

Our director dealings table is compiled using company announcements, and is not exhaustive. Shares bought and sold by persons closely associated with directors are listed under directors' names and noted as bought or sold by 'PCAs'. The table is ordered by aggregate value. 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
SuperdryJulian Dunkerton (ceo)20 Oct 20149222,389 
Hargreaves LansdownJohn Troiano21 Oct 201,363196,134Average price
Oxford BiomedicaMartin Diggle22 Oct 20780194,895

Purchased by PCA

EnergeanEfstathios Topouzoglou16 Oct 20528112,100 
EnergeanEfstathios Topouzoglou15 Oct 20533106,600

Purchased by PCA

Capital & CountiesHenry Staunton22 Oct 20103103,295 
Capital & CountiesIan Hawksworth23 Oct 2010694,612

Purchased by PCA

SuperdryJulian Dunkerton (ceo)21 Oct 2015490,859 
Watches of SwitzerlandIan Carter (ch elect)23 Oct 2041278,515 
VictoriaGavin Petken23 Oct 2049940,000 
Triple Point Social Housing REITTracey Fletcher-Ray23 Oct 2010639,999 
BodycoteKevin Boyd27 Oct 2067720,312 
Sabre InsuranceJames Ockenden27 Oct 2023020,119 

 

Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Comments
Gamma CommunicationsAndrew Stone22 Oct 201,7501,050,000

Sold by PCAs. Andrew Stone is a trustee but not a beneficiary

Liontrust Asset ManagementJohn Ions (ceo)22 Oct 201,230814,875 
Liontrust Asset ManagementVinay Abrol (cfo)22 Oct 201,230814,875 
Gamma CommunicationsAndrew Stone19 Oct 201,755702,040

Sold by PCAs. Andrew Stone is a trustee but not a beneficiary

AvactaAlastair Smith (ceo)21-22 Oct 20180448,073

Average price. Residual interest 2.5%

BunzlJames McCool16 Oct 202,55857,639 

 

