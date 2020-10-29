Fund managers' favourite tech stocks

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of tech.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: TECHNOLOGY 28/10/2020 No. Funds Apple Inc 8 (-1) Amazon.com Inc 7 Microsoft Corp 7 Facebook Inc A 6 (+2) Visa Inc Class A 4 (+1) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 3 (+1) Alphabet Inc A 3 (-1) NVIDIA Corp 3 (+2) Tencent Holdings Ltd 3 (+1) Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2 Tesla Inc 2 Alphabet Inc Class C 1 CoStar Group Inc 1 Fleetcor Technologies Inc 1 Global Payments Inc 1 Mastercard Inc A 1 PayPal Holdings Inc 1 (-1) Salesforce.com Inc 1 Synopsys Inc 1 Western Digital Corp 1 (NEW) WEX Inc 1 Zscaler Inc 1 (NEW)

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar