MenuSearch

Join us now

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers' favourite tech stocks

Fund managers' favourite tech stocks

By Algy Hall

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of tech.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

FUND BEST IDEAS: TECHNOLOGY
28/10/2020No. Funds
Apple Inc8 (-1)
Amazon.com Inc7
Microsoft Corp7
Facebook Inc A6 (+2)
Visa Inc Class A4 (+1)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR3 (+1)
Alphabet Inc A3 (-1)
NVIDIA Corp3 (+2)
Tencent Holdings Ltd3 (+1)
Advanced Micro Devices Inc2
Tesla Inc2
Alphabet Inc Class C1
CoStar Group Inc1
Fleetcor Technologies Inc1
Global Payments Inc1
Mastercard Inc A1
PayPal Holdings Inc1 (-1)
Salesforce.com Inc1
Synopsys Inc1
Western Digital Corp1 (NEW)
WEX Inc1
Zscaler Inc1 (NEW)

*based on top 5 holdings

source: Morningstar

More on Ideas Farm

  1. Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

  2. London's most shorted shares: week to 4 Nov

  3. Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 4 Nov

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

  2. Results 

    ITM Power raises £165m as losses widen

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

  4. Company News 

    Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

  5. Asset Allocation 

    Portfolios for ageing brains

More on Ideas Farm

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Life is so good for FAANG stocks that the market has plenty to fear.

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 4 Nov

London's most shorted shares: week to 4 Nov

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 4 Nov

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 4 Nov

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 4 Nov

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 4 Nov

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 4 Nov

Big director buys and sells: week to 4 Nov

More from Tips & Ideas

Fund Tips 

Ride the dividend recovery with City of London Investment Trust

A number of City of London Investment Trust’s holdings have resumed dividend payouts

Ride the dividend recovery with City of London Investment Trust
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Why you should follow Nick Train into Experian

Why you should follow Nick Train into Experian
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Shaftesbury risk could deliver much reward

Shaftesbury risk could deliver much reward
BUY

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Ideas Farm 

London's most shorted shares: week to 4 Nov

London's most shorted shares: week to 4 Nov

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now