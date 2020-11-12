Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Top fund managers best UK stock ideas

Which stocks have been gaining and losing the top spots in fund portfolios

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK stocks.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar.

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best.

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK ALL CO 11/11/2020 No. Funds Future PLC 6 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC 4 B&M European Value Retail SA 3 (+1) Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A 3 (+1) Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC 3 (+2) Dunelm Group PLC 3 (+2) Games Workshop Group PLC 3 (+2) Liontrust Asset Management PLC 3 (-1) Spirent Communications PLC 3 Ascential PLC 2 Avon Rubber PLC 2 Boohoo Group PLC 2 (-1) Electrocomponents PLC 2 (-1) Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC 2 (NEW) Frontier Developments PLC 2 Gamesys Group PLC 2 (NEW) Gamma Communications PLC 2 Genus PLC 2 (NEW) Halma PLC 2 Ocado Group PLC 2 Pets at Home Group PLC 2 (+1) Playtech PLC 2 (NEW) Prudential PLC 2 (NEW) QinetiQ Group PLC 2 (+1) Renishaw PLC 2 (NEW) Sage Group (The) PLC 2 (-2) YouGov PLC 2 Admiral Group PLC 1 Anglo American PLC 1 Ashtead Group PLC 1 ASOS PLC 1 AVEVA Group PLC 1 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC 1 (NEW) Bodycote PLC 1 (NEW) Breedon Group PLC 1 Centamin PLC 1 Chemring Group PLC 1 (NEW) ConvaTec Group PLC 1 Derwent London PLC 1 (NEW) Diploma PLC 1 Domino's Pizza Group PLC 1 (NEW) Experian PLC 1 Fevertree Drinks PLC 1 (NEW) GB Group PLC 1 GlobalData PLC 1 (-1) Grainger PLC 1 (NEW) Helios Towers PLC 1 IMI PLC 1 (NEW) IntegraFin Holdings PLC 1 (-1) IWG PLC 1 JD Sports Fashion PLC 1 (NEW) Johnson Matthey PLC 1 Keywords Studios PLC 1 (NEW) Kingfisher PLC 1 Lloyds Banking Group PLC 1 (-1) London Stock Exchange Group PLC 1 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC 1 Onesavings Bank PLC 1 (NEW) Pearson PLC 1 Persimmon PLC 1 (NEW) Rathbone Brothers PLC 1 Redrow PLC 1 RELX PLC 1 (NEW) Rentokil Initial PLC 1 Rightmove PLC 1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC B 1 (-2) Schroders PLC 1 (-1) Serco Group PLC 1 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC 1 Team17 Group PLC 1 (NEW) Tesco PLC 1 TP ICap PLC 1 (-1) Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC 1 (-1) Unilever PLC 1 (NEW) Virgin Money UK PLC 1 (NEW) William Hill PLC 1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

*based on 3 most overweight holdings