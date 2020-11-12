MenuSearch

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

By Algy Hall

  • Top fund managers best UK stock ideas
  • Which stocks have been gaining and losing the top spots in fund portfolios

Every week, as part of our Ideas Farm, we publish a list of the “best ideas” of top fund managers from one of seven sectors. This week it is the turn of UK stocks.

Depending on sector, fund managers’ “best ideas” constitute the top five holdings of a selection of top performing funds, or the three most overweight positions. The data is based on the funds’ most recent portfolio disclosures to Morningstar. 

Research suggests, fund managers' biggest bets outperform. That’s even true for managers of poorly performing funds, although at the Investors Chronicle, we’re only interested in the best of the best. 

FUND BEST IDEAS: UK ALL CO
11/11/2020No. Funds
Future PLC6
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC4
B&M European Value Retail SA3 (+1)
Daily Mail and General Trust PLC Class A3 (+1)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC3 (+2)
Dunelm Group PLC3 (+2)
Games Workshop Group PLC3 (+2)
Liontrust Asset Management PLC3 (-1)
Spirent Communications PLC3
Ascential PLC2
Avon Rubber PLC2
Boohoo Group PLC2 (-1)
Electrocomponents PLC2 (-1)
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC2 (NEW)
Frontier Developments PLC2
Gamesys Group PLC2 (NEW)
Gamma Communications PLC2
Genus PLC2 (NEW)
Halma PLC2
Ocado Group PLC2
Pets at Home Group PLC2 (+1)
Playtech PLC2 (NEW)
Prudential PLC2 (NEW)
QinetiQ Group PLC2 (+1)
Renishaw PLC2 (NEW)
Sage Group (The) PLC2 (-2)
YouGov PLC2
Admiral Group PLC1
Anglo American PLC1
Ashtead Group PLC1
ASOS PLC1
AVEVA Group PLC1
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC1 (NEW)
Bodycote PLC1 (NEW)
Breedon Group PLC1
Centamin PLC1
Chemring Group PLC1 (NEW)
ConvaTec Group PLC1
Derwent London PLC1 (NEW)
Diploma PLC1
Domino's Pizza Group PLC1 (NEW)
Experian PLC1
Fevertree Drinks PLC1 (NEW)
GB Group PLC1
GlobalData PLC1 (-1)
Grainger PLC1 (NEW)
Helios Towers PLC1
IMI PLC1 (NEW)
IntegraFin Holdings PLC1 (-1)
IWG PLC1
JD Sports Fashion PLC1 (NEW)
Johnson Matthey PLC1
Keywords Studios PLC1 (NEW)
Kingfisher PLC1
Lloyds Banking Group PLC1 (-1)
London Stock Exchange Group PLC1
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC1
Onesavings Bank PLC1 (NEW)
Pearson PLC1
Persimmon PLC1 (NEW)
Rathbone Brothers PLC1
Redrow PLC1
RELX PLC1 (NEW)
Rentokil Initial PLC1
Rightmove PLC1
Royal Dutch Shell PLC B1 (-2)
Schroders PLC1 (-1)
Serco Group PLC1
Standard Life Aberdeen PLC1
Team17 Group PLC1 (NEW)
Tesco PLC1
TP ICap PLC1 (-1)
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC1 (-1)
Unilever PLC1 (NEW)
Virgin Money UK PLC1 (NEW)
William Hill PLC1 (NEW)

source: Morningstar

*based on 3 most overweight holdings

